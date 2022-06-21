Finance
Public Administration Management
Public administration is the governance of public entities and it is carried out at various levels such as federal, state and local. The chief concern of administration is organization of government policies and programs in such a way that work activities in public offices are handled in the right manner for the benefits of the governing bodies as well as society as a whole. Those who contributed to the field of public administration came from diverse fields, such as sociology, political science, law, management and even economics, so it is very wide and vast field to cover.
It also looks into conduct of government officials and lays down rules and guidelines according to which they must perform their activities. Examples of administrators are city managers, cabinet secretaries, census analysts and police officers amongst others. They have a huge set of duties that they have to perform and in the process of doing this they make use of a theoretical framework and practical implementation platform. It is not unusual for them to make use of decision-making models to carry out their administrative activities.
There are many sub-fields in public administration and human resource management, public budgeting, policy analysis are some of the important ones. The aim is to improve areas such as security, efficiency, justice and equality.
Those who seek to understand public administration should look into the various budgets that have been laid down by various government entities. Finding and reading budget and accounting statements is one off the best ways to find out more about activities. Another way to learn more is to look into proposed changes in public sector entities and investment made using government funds. Information on public administration activities come from sources such as audit reports, nonprofit watchdog groups and press reports.
The Addicts and Drug Addiction Counseling
A simple piece of advice is the best solution for the complex problems ranging from corporate world hazards to personal problems. While dealing with some sort of addiction like drug or alcohol addiction, the counseling that seems to be of no value plays that most important role in the therapy. It is the first step towards the recovery and rehabilitation. The counseling of a drug addict plays a significant role in his treatment. Psychologists have observed that these abusers have some sort of emotional or mental problem. The sharing of these problems and little motivation can play the casting vote in the fight and one can get rid of the drug abuse. The drug addiction counselor tries to find the root cause in the clinical counseling sessions that have the ability to cure the menace. This can be only achieved if the abuser is honest and have trust on the counselor.
The drug addiction counseling centers have special experts who try to revive the normal life in the addicts. This is done through clinical inquiry in which the therapist and the abuser are left alone for few sessions and they are engaged in question answer sessions. The psychologist tries to make the addict realize that he can understand the addict which increases the confidence and trust of the abuser on the therapist. The clinical psychologist analyzes the behavior of the addict in every details and creates a treatment plan for the abuser. He tries to build the force of resilience in them.
They use positive approach which gives them hope for a peaceful and positive life. They have enough experience in the field thus making it very easy to make the patient open up.
Professional Organizations – Where to Network As a Dialysis Technician
Professional Organizations for Dialysis Technicians
Professional organizations exist for most every job in the medical field. In fact, professional organizations exist for most all career fields. As a dialysis technician this is no different and there are several organizations that are geared toward the dialysis tech. Before we discuss the various organizations, first let’s answer the question of why you should join professional organizations in the first place.
There are several good reasons to join a professional organization. Below are the main reasons to do so:
- You can meet other like-minded people
- You can gain access to speakers and other experts in your specific field
- Adding membership to a professional organization to your resume is always a good thing
- You can get discounts on publications and other information that will help keep you current in your field
- It is a good place to gather professional references
- It is a good way to network with others when you are in search of work
- Most professional organizations will offer free training in the form of actual workshops or webinars
- It is an excellent way to show off your talents and background to prospective employers that are doing random searches for applicants
Now that you know the benefits of being part of a professional organization, we can now look at the organizations that you as a dialysis technician can become involved with!
American Society for Artificial Internal Organ (also known as ASAIO):
This organization brings people of many fields together to discuss various topics in their fields. It not only includes dialysis technicians but scientists, doctors in all fields, engineers, etc. that are dedicated to keeping the study of artificial organs evolving. There are about 800 members currently and they come from 30 different countries. The benefits of belonging to this organization include a free online peer reviewed journal, invitations to their yearly conference, and open access to all information on the ASAIO website that is meant only for registered members.
National Kidney Foundation:
The mission of the NKF is to dedicate themselves to the prevention of kidney disease and how to help patients and their families’ mange health issues in their lives. They are also advocates for kidney donations. They have a special membership for nurses and technicians in the medical field. When you become a member you gain access to new and updated facts, tools and much more. You will be provided with the latest information from the Council of Nephrology Nurses and Technicians, in addition to access to four medical professional journals. You can also nominate and be nominated for awards and grants for professional research.
National Kidney and Urologic Diseases Information Clearinghouse:
The NKUDIC’s mission is to give information about the diseases of the kidneys as well as those of the urologic system as a whole to help those who have these diseases and to those caring for those with these conditions. This organization distributes publications to patients and their families and provides them with education and support. The benefits of membership to this organization include workshops, publications and continuing education in their field.
National Association for Nephrology Technicians/Technologists:
NANT is an organization for the advancement of education. It gives its members the opportunity to learn as much as possible about their field including new developments. The benefits of memberships include four newsletters each year, discounts of certain publications for each area of practice, discounted fees for attending conferences and webinars, a subscription to the top nephrology magazines, membership card, and more.
ECRI:
This is a non-profit organization that acts independently with its research to improve upon the quality, safety and cost effectiveness of care needed by all patients. Their evidence is unbiased and educates people in the medical field on drugs, medical devices and procedures. ECRI is made up of over 5,000 medical professional organizations from a variety of different fields.
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases:
The NIDDK supports and conducts both clinical and basic research on diseases that affect a large portion of society. In addition to their research they put together conferences and share trial information with other colleagues. Being part of this organization allows you access to possible grants, research funding and outreach to other professionals who are doing the same type of work you are.
International Society for Nephrology Technicians and Technologists:
The ISNTT is a professional association that embraces educators, biomedical technologists, suppliers, patient care technicians and more to raise the standards of treatment and education for those who give treatment to those who are experiencing renal failure. These things are accomplished though as series of set initiatives. The benefits of membership include discount fees on continuing education programs, study guides, professional news briefs, networking abilities and more.
American Nephrology Nurses’ Association:
ANNA is one of the leading organizations bringing nursing and nephrology together for a common cause. Their mission is to promote appreciation and excellence in the field of nephrology nursing in order to make a real difference for those suffering with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969 and now boasts over 10,000 members. Membership benefits include a subscription to the Nephrology Nursing Journal, career building educational programs, access to grants, awards and scholarships, networking opportunities and much more.
These are just a few professional organizations that are open to dialysis technicians. For a full listing you can visit http://www.renalweb.com/topics/technical/technical.htm#webresources where you will find a plethora of other information that is geared towards dialysis techs and others in the medical field. Consider joining at least one of these professional organizations as it can only help your future and career.
Find Old Neighbors
Do you ever sometimes wonder what happened to that neighbor of yours that you used to get along so well with? Read about some of the ways you can go about locating him from the following article.
If you interested in ways of how to find old neighbors you will find some answers in the paragraphs below. You probably know a few things about your neighbor that should help in finding out where they are now. You can start your search at the last address that you remember them using. A lot of people do continue to get some mail at their old address and so usually leave a forwarding one where their mail can be sent to.
Once you get the forwarding address you can try and use it to locate or contact this person. You can also inquire if the person left a number that they could be reached on. These are some ideas you could try on how to find old neighbors. Another thing that you could do simply look them up in the telephone directory. If they have new telephone number that they are leasing then you will be able to find them from the white pages.
You could also try a Google search for your neighbors. You will be surprised that this search might just be the one that locates the people that you are looking for. In fact when searching for someone on the net now, it is always good start by Googling them. You might just save yourself lots of time.
Another way of how to find old neighbors would be to use the services of the normal people finders that used for online people searches. There are now so many that can trace someone based on any number of things. I am sure you can find one that you can use.
