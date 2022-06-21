News
Reasons to Try an Online Casino Today
Are you new to the world of online casinos?
You may be wondering whether playing online is right for you. Alternatively, you may be wondering why you shouldn’t just visit a physical casino instead. If you’re interested in playing great games and winning massive jackpots, here are some of the reasons why you should try an online casino.
1. Convenience
Online gambling is the convenient alternative to traditional gambling. You don’t need to worry about adhering to the dress code or driving to a reputable casino. The best gambling websites allow you to enjoy an immersive experience from your smartphone. All you need is an Internet connection.
You can even jump into games if you only have a few minutes on the way to work. Moreover, online casinos operate 24/7.
2. Impressive Bonuses
Why wager your own money when you can wager somebody else’s?
Online casinos are well-known for providing great bonuses to both new and existing players. To effectively compete, online casinos must have lucrative bonuses, such as no deposit bonuses, free spins, and cut-price entry to exclusive tournaments.
Plus, you can shop around for different casinos and look for how to get freeplay at a casino, so you know you’re always getting the best deals. You have the choice of hundreds of casinos to play with.
An increasing number of casinos are also offering VIP clubs. These exclusive clubs are open for anyone to join and come with tiers. The more you play and the more you wager, the higher you climb. Reaching the top rungs of a VIP club will entitle you to better bonuses that will ultimately lead to more money in your pocket.
However, you need to do your research and read the terms and conditions because not all
3. Plenty of Options
Brick-and-mortar casinos are limited in the games they can offer, due to where they’re located and the resources they have available. Online gambling platforms have no such limitations, it’s common to see casinos with hundreds of different games.
You’re guaranteed to find something that fits your playing style, whether it’s video slots, live dealer games, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, or video poker.
The wealth of choice is why you’ll never get bored.
4. Massive Jackpots to Win
Online casinos allow you to play without investing much in the experience. If you only want to wager a few dollars per hour, you can. You’re not forced to spend more than you’re comfortable with. Fortunately, this doesn’t stop you from winning big.
Some of the biggest online casino wins in history have come from players who bet as little as 25 cents to spin the reels of a progressive slots game. These players were able to net millions of dollars in an instant and become instant, real multimillionaires.
Jackpots are only increasing as revenues increase. For example, Nevada alone reported $13.4 billion in gambling revenues in 2021.
Not every game will allow you to win millions, but usually, every online casino will have a progressive slots game of some kind. These are the games that can allow you to make your dreams come true.
If you dream of changing your life, why not try your hand and see if Lady Luck is on your side?
5. Anyone Can Join
The demographics of online gaming have shifted away from the traditional stereotypes. Casinos are not reserved for the immensely skilled, the incredibly wealthy, or people who just can’t stay away. Online casinos have altered the narrative, now embracing technology like virtual reality for adult entertainment.
Millions of people across the U.S. and the world have now gained access to online casinos for the first time. There are lots of online casinos that allow you to play with as little as $5. Others will allow you to stake just 10 cents on a slots game.
You don’t need to be a high roller to enjoy great online casino games. What’s more, you’re always free to set limits via your account, so you don’t wager more than you’re comfortable with.
Conclusion
The best online casinos offer epic gaming experiences with the chance of changing your life. You can play whether you’re at home or on the go from your smartphone or laptop. Some casinos have even created apps for smartwatches!
However you like to play and whatever you want to do, online casinos will have the perfect game for you. Find your favorite casino, claim your bonus, and get ready for a fun-filled time.
What’s your favorite casino game to play?
Yankees Notebook: Clay Holmes’ streak ends; Isaiah Kiner-Falefa sits out again
ST. PETERSBURG — Clay Holmes’ streak is over. The Yankees closer allowed a run for the first time since Opening Day in the Bombers’ 4-2 win over the Rays Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.
“I just gotta take it one at a time. That was kind of my thought process here, it’s been my process all season,” Holmes said. “I think that maybe a new streak starts. You have to get one at a time and that’s kind of the mindset I’ve had this whole season so far.”
Holmes gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Francisco Mejia and allowed Paredes to score on Yandy Diaz’s soft grounder back to the mound. It was only the second inherited runner out of 13 that Holmes allowed to score this season. Holmes had the first run scored against him since April 8 when Manuel Margot beat out a short infield grounder. His franchise record streak was snapped at 31 consecutive scoreless innings and 29 appearances.
“Probably the one pitch maybe there to Mejia I wish I could have back,” Holmes said. “They got a couple knocks, found a way to either get the guy in or get a hit on a couple on lucky bounces, but they just did a good job of putting the bat on the ball when they needed to.”
KINER-FALEFA SIDELINED
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa missed his second straight game with left hamstring soreness on Monday. Aaron Boone said he was staying away from the shortstop in the Yankees 4-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
“I probably would have pinch run him for (Josh Donaldson) in the ninth there, but I wanted to stay away from him,” Boone said. “I feel like he’s doing well but not something I want to push either.”
Boone said that Kiner Falefa is “trending in the right direction,” but would not commit to playing him in Tuesday’s game either.
Kiner-Falefa looked to be moving fine as he took ground balls before the game. He indicated that he had a similar “feeling” in his hamstring during the 2020 season and was fine after resting for one day.
It only became apparent that Kiner-Falefa was not available Sunday when Boone was making pinch-hitting moves to try and come back from a one-run deficit in the ninth inning and he did not pinch run Kiner-Falefa for Giancarlo Stanton.
The Yankees used Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop for the second straight start Monday night. The versatile veteran homered on Sunday to give the Yankees their first home run from the shortstop position. He’s able to play every infield position and the outfield.
“It’s been huge. I mean, he’s just given us so much flexibility and seems to do something to help you win a game the times he’s in there,” Boone said of Gonzalez. “He’s played really well at shortstop and it starts there. [He’s] done really well in the outfield. He’s come up with some big hits for us at times. Just kind of that Swiss army knife where he does a lot of things, obviously a switch-hitter, so he’s been really valuable for us.”
Kiner-Falefa has hit .273/.320/.325 with 11 doubles and 18 RBI. He’s been a solid shortstop who makes some tremendously big plays and has had some struggles with the routine. Gleyber Torres has thrived offensively and defensively since they moved him out of the shortstop role to play second base last September. Not wanting to mess with that, Boone used Gonzalez at short Sunday.
Gonzalez is hitting .243/.305/.351 with a home run and five RBI in 82 plate appearances over 35 games this season.
EYES ON THE PEN
The Yankees will have a chance to watch Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman throw on Tuesday. They watched Domingo German throw a bullpen Monday and are getting ready to start his rehab assignment clock on Wednesday.
Chapman, who has been on the injured list with an Achilles issue, will throw to live hitters for the first time at the player development complex in Tampa. He will likely do that a few more times and then need a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Boone said.
Britton will throw a bullpen for Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake. The lefty is coming back from October elbow reconstruction surgery. Britton is on track for a late-season return, but will rejoin the Yankees and return to New York for the next home stand to work with the big league trainers and pitching coaches.
German, who began the season on the IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome, will start for the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night. The right-hander’s rehab clock will start then, meaning he has 30 days to be activated — barring a setback.
Jonathan Loaisiga, on the IL since last month with right shoulder inflammation, threw on flat ground before Monday’s game. He threw at 105 feet, Blake said.
“Lo will probably throw a bullpen when we get back to New York,” Boone said. “One of those first couple of days so he’s doing really well. So yeah, guys are moving in a good direction.”
Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police
The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that the mayor of Minneapolis hasn’t met a legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn’t done so.
In a Monday ruling, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said Mayor Jacob Frey has a “clear legal duty” under the city’s charter to staff the department with at least 731 sworn officers, a number based on the population of Minneapolis.
Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder said the city has about 300 fewer officers than it did before George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. The city’s former police chief had attributed the departures to retirements and officers who filed disability claims, some citing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder linked to the protests over Floyd’s killing.
Ginder calls it “an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected,” but noted that the city has provided funding for additional recruit classes and hiring bonuses.
“Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis Police Department and city are working in good faith to recruit and hire more community-oriented peace officers as quickly as reasonably possible,” Ginder said.
The ruling sends the case back to district court in Hennepin County.
Eight residents concerned about crime sought the court order to force the city to hire more police as required by the charter. The state Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this month from them that the current staffing is about 120 officers less than they believed was required.
Minneapolis attorneys argued that the charter requirement relates only to funding, but the mayor still may determine how the money may be used within the department.
Ira Winderman’s NBA mock draft: Will Heat go with familiar approach at No. 27?
The next generation will be unveiled shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, when Commissioner Adam Silver (COVID allowing), begins to greet the league’s next wave in the first round of the NBA draft.
For the Heat, it well could be little more than a prelude to the June 30 start of free agency, considering their lone selection (at the moment) over the two rounds does not come until No. 27.
With a five-minute limit between selections and the requisite TV timeouts, that would mean a Heat selection some time after 10:30 p.m.
For now, it’s largely guesswork.
So one attempt at a best guess:
1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith, F, Auburn. Another oversized impact wing who could jumpstart what seems to be a never-ending Magic rebuild.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga. A polarizing prospect because of a solid skill set and height, but also a frail build that raises legitimate concerns.
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke. An above-average scorer off the dribble who, at 6 feet 10, has a knack making plays for teammates.
4. Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue. So of course the Kings take another combo guard, albeit one with promising explosion and quickness.
5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa. This could be the first part of a sequence that replaces Jeremi Grant’s offense (if he is dealt) with a multidimensional scoring threat.
6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona. Could be a logical replacement for trade-rumored Malcolm Brogdon, adding a 3-and-D element for the Pacers.
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky. One of the best pure athletes in the draft, but a year away from the game leaves ample questions.
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): A.J. Griffin, F, Duke. Exceptional 3-point shooter who also can operate as a secondary ballhandler, complementing Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren, C, Memphis. A defensive anchor and lob threat who offers upside to rebuilding Spurs as one of youngest players in draft.
10. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky. Wizards have been linked to trades of this pick, otherwise Washington could be an intriguing Bradley Beal complement.
11. New York Knicks: Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite. Knicks add elite defensive wing while hoping for a bounce-back season from Julius Randle.
12. Oklahoma City (from Clippers): Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand. A fluid combo forward who is a jump shot away from a value selection in this range.
13. Charlotte Hornets: Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor. A versatile defender whose growth spurt gives him ballhandling capabilities on the front line.
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin. A determined scorer and proficient rebounder who evokes some Jimmy Butler with his game.
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans): Tari Eason, F, LSU. No, not the center the Hornets necessarily need, but his 7-2 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach could intrigue.
16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas. The upgrade over Kevin Huerter that the Hawks need to improve the offense alongside Trae Young.
17. Houston (from Brooklyn): Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State. A versatile scoring wing who could make it easier for Rockets to move on from Eric Gordon.
18. Chicago Bulls: Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara. Utilizing the best-player-available approach here, Bulls reach for an elite 3-point shooter who is an upgrade on Coby White.
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kendall Brown, F, Baylor. If he plays as aggressively as capable, this could be a steal of the draft alongside Anthony Edwards.
20. San Antonio (from Toronto): Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee. A pesky defender who can complement Dejounte Murray on both ends.
21. Denver Nuggets: Mark Williams, C, Duke. Nuggets get backup prospect behind Nikola Jokic, ending DeMarcus Cousins era.
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah): Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia. An oversized playmaker who shoots the three well. A value pick at this stage.
23. Philadelphia 76ers: Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame. Could work well with Tyrese Maxey once/if the 76ers have to move on from James Harden.
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaylin Williams, F, Arkansas. Insurance at power forward due to potential free agency of Bobby Portis.
25. San Antonio (from Boston): Patrick Baldwin, F, Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Five-star prep prospect who fizzled in lone college season presents value with high ceiling.
26. Houston (from Dallas): Dalen Terry, F, Arizona. Rockets, with their third pick of the first round, go for defensive presence to balance wing rotation.
27. MIAMI HEAT: Jake Laravia, F, Wake Forest. Next in the lineage of Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, able to offer more off dribble than Robinson. Heat love their shooters.
28. Golden State Warriors: Christian Braun, G, Kansas. Nothing wrong with adding more shooting to complement Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, while augmenting future.
29. Memphis: Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite. A streaky volume scorer who, with an upgraded 3-point shot, could further augment Grizzlies’ offense.
30. Denver (from Oklahoma City via Phoenix): MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite. A pick purely based on potential at this stage, with the defensive element already in place.
