Blockchain
Report #5: BGA Games and DappRadar Shows Blockchain Gaming Is Bucking the Bear Market
Amid a brutal bear market, blockchain games are the vertical maintaining pace with the rest of the industry. Illuvium’s Galaverse and new move-to-earn ventures keep interest in this vertical alive.
The crypto market’s protracted bear season is affecting the dapp business, which is having its own difficulties. For the first time since 2020, the crypto market cap has dropped below $1 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap, the number of daily unique active wallets (UAW) in the dapp market plummeted to its lowest level since September last year.
In May, despite the weak market, 1.15 million UAW played blockchain games on average daily, a 5% drop from April. Blockchain games have shown that they can withstand the bear market more than any other blockchain sector. There have been a lot of exciting things happening in the dapp market recently, and this article will go through the most significant ones.
The Most Important Takeaways
- With 350,000 daily UAW in May, Splinterlands retains its status as the most popular blockchain game.
- Illuvium’s first land sale generated $72 million, proving the value of Layer2 solutions like Immutable.
- Massive changes are coming to TWD Empires and Mirandus, according to Galaverse, including GRIT and Project Saturn.
- More than $1.4 billion has been raised since May by Web3 games and other metaverse ventures linked to blockchain gaming.
- In response to the “move-to-earn” concept, STEPN now has over 2 million monthly users.
Despite the weak market, Splinterlands continues to churn out 350,000 UAW daily. The most popular blockchain game doesn’t seem to acknowledge the bear market. The complex trading card mechanisms of Splinterlands dominated the gaming world for the eighth month in a row. Only 4% less than in April, Splinterlands drew 350,000 daily UAW in May.
SPS validator node licensing sales have been a significant success story for Hive, the popular mobile game. After selling out in less than 15 minutes on May 26, 14.5 million SPS were burned, and roughly $4 million was allocated to the game’s DAO.
A Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus process will be used to authorize all transactions in the future Splinterlands ecosystem, which will need SPS node licenses.
SPS holders will decide the destiny of Splinterlands’ DAO. Delegating SPS for a portion of the benefits ascribed to the validator node will enable players to purchase the node licenses in the game marketplace, allowing a more equitable distribution of game awards.
$72 million from the sale of Illuvium property, setting the stage for further NFT sales in the future
With a lack of favorable market circumstances, the highly anticipated blockchain game Illuvium was able to sell out its initial land plots. Open world RPG 20,000 land plots sold from June 2 to 4 generated 4,018 Ethereum, worth $72 million at the time. Land ownership in Illuvium is critical since it provides easy access to fuel, the game’s primary resource.
Several players had the opportunity to see the game’s mystical monsters, the Illuvials, in combat before the land auction, which took place in Q1. A mobile version of Illuvium, Illuvium Zero, will allow players to construct a virtual industrial complex and mine for materials.
To operate Illuvium, Ethereum layer-2 solution Immutable-X (IMX) will be used, reducing gas expenses while still using Ethereum’s infrastructure benefits. This was avoided by Illuvium’s Dutch Auction, in contrast to the Otherside mint, which saw millions of ETH -$4,000 destroyed in horrendous gas warfare. The average gas charge for the property auction was $20.
A major AAA blockchain game has made a land sale for the first time. Scalability methods like L2 and sidechains are outlined, as is the best way to host blockchain gaming transactions in general.
Apart from Illuvium, IMX is host to Gods Unchained, a TCG blasting through the bear market, Guilds of Guardians, Ember Sword, and other exciting games expected to be integrated in upcoming months. Web3 games will thrive on IMX.
Time to talk about the Galaverse
Gala Games is slowly building a blockchain game empire. The Gala ecosystem is no stranger to the space with live games in TownStar and Spider Tanks, while assets for games like TWD, and Mirandus, one of the most exciting Web3 games already available in Ethereum marketplaces. On top of that, Gala relies on decentralized nodes run by the players that power up all Gala game dapps, making this ecosystem unique.
From June 6 to June 8, Gala Games hosted the Galaverse, its own conference in Malta. The team unveiled enticing partnerships and shed some light on upcoming milestones for some of the dapps within their ecosystem.
First, Gala Games announced that GRIT’s shooter game would be available in Epic Games Store. The blockchain game will introduce Web3 gaming to the 30 million active Epic Games Store users.
Epic Games is the studio behind Fortnite and the 3D computer graphics game engine Unreal. This contradicts the mindset of Steam, which banned all blockchain games from its platform last October.
Another exciting Gala partnership was announced at the Galaverse event. Project Saturn will become a Battlestar Galactica-themed Web3 game running on the Gala Games ecosystem. To get rights for the IPs, Gala partnered with Universal Pictures. The relationship with AMC to develop Walking Dead Empires is another example of a significant Gala partnership.
In addition, Gala Games will be home to Forever Winter, a horror shooter game developed by Fun Dog, a game studio composed mainly of developers that worked on The Witcher 3, considered one of the best games in recent years.
Also, there is Last Expedition, a TPS highly anticipated game developed by the creators of Halo and COD, two of the most successful gaming franchises. Gala Games will be a Web3 game powerhouse for years to come.
While the price of GALA couldn’t defy the bear trend, it is worth noting that the GALA token follows a similar logic to BTC with a capped supply and yearly halvings. The following important event in the Gala Games universe is the Mirandus Exemplars airdrop, which will reward MTRM and will be considered for Mirandus’ next playtest.
STEPN registers 2 million monthly users as move-to-earn continues to shine
Apart from market crashes and ecosystems imploding, one of the hottest topics in the industry has been the rise of move-to-earn (M2E) as a Web3 paradigm. As its name suggests, M2E allows users to earn token rewards based on physical activity.
STEPN is still the most popular M2E dapp, with at least 2 million monthly users, according to TechCrunch. GMT, the project’s governance token, also appears to be a popular option among investors as the number of unique wallets (262,000) holding the GMT token keeps rising despite the negative market sentiment.
While STEPN’s on-chain activity has stalled on Solana, the project will enable a leasing function where players can rent the Sneakers NFTs from other users adding another economic layer to this move-to-earn ecosystem.
Moreover, with the floor price of the Sneakers (5 SOL at writing) and the price of SOL ($29) moving down, the entry barrier to the STEPN ecosystem is more affordable than ever.
Apart from STEPN, some dapps are making strides in the M2E rankings, although most are in the early stages.
Genopets, another Solana Move-to-Earn dapp, takes the gamification element to another level. Genopets follows a similar approach to Pokemon Go, where players catch Genopets monsters moving across different locations in the real world using AR.
The game recently launched Genopets Habitat, the project’s virtual world that will reward users with bonus tokens and crystal earnings. Even though the game is free-to-play, Genopets monster NFTs are available on the secondary market for 55 SOL, offering players an advantage in the game mechanics. Genopets is yet to launch its mobile version, but the pre-registration process is open on the game’s website.
Step App is an Avalanche-based move-to-earn dapp that follows similar mechanics to STEPN. The mobile dapp is yet to launch its beta version in the upcoming weeks, although the FITFI staking pools have opened to the public.
Dotmoovs, a multichain m2e dapp running on Ethereum, BNB, and Polygon, presents an exciting proposition to earn while exercising. Dotmoovs consists of PvP battles where players need to record themselves showing off their dancing and football skills. The free-to-play game is available to download on Android and iOS and rewards users with NFTs and MOOV tokens.
Finally, OliveX is a unique move-to-earn ecosystem with dapps like Dustland, Zombies Run, and Lympo Squat. OliveX is a digital health and fitness company backed by Animoca Brands focused on developing unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The three dapps are available for download on Android and iOS app stores.
In all, the move-to-earn movement is one of the most intriguing concepts in Web3 as of lately. Whether these games can build a sustainable economic model remains to be seen. However, exercising while earning can become an excellent option to surf through the bear season.
Another bullish aspect of blockchain games has been the consistent amount of capital flowing into metaverse and game projects. In 2022, $4.9 billion has been poured into gaming and metaverse, including blockchain infrastructure, guilds, and incubators, to boost the gaming outlook. That amount doesn’t consider the $600 million committed by a16z to create the Games Fund One, a branch that will focus on boosting games studios and infrastructure.
The other noticeable investment was the $725 million raised by Dapper Labs to expand further the Flow ecosystem. Flow has partnered with some of the biggest sports IP brands, namely NBA, NFL, La Liga, and UFC, and is home to OG game CryptoKitties.
It is a positive sign to see capital flowing into blockchain gaming, where $1.4 billion have been raised since May despite the market turmoil. At writing, 33% of the capital this year has gone to infrastructure projects, while metaverse gaming projects have submitted 25%. Even amid the bear season, the interest in this category is not slowing down.
Top games driving resistance to the market crash
As noted in our May’s Industry Report, game dapps are the strongest vertical resisting the market crash. While new games, including the move-to-earn dapps, have played an important role in mounting this resistance, the engagement observed in the top game dapps has been the main driver behind blockchain games sidestepping the market crash.
Splinterlands continues its strong performance with engaging battle dynamics and an enticing decentralized economy represented by the node licenses explained above. Wax’s Alien Worlds and Farmers World complete the top three spots.
Impressively, Farmers World grew its player base by 18% in May, surpassing 133,000 daily UAW. The Mining network is another Wax Gamefi dapp posting high on-chain usage levels. However, it remains to be seen whether these numbers are coming from organic or bot-driven activity.
Upland has also become a synonym for consistency. The EOS virtual world has been one of the tops played games since Q1 2021. The number of Upland on-chain players increased 5% in May, surpassing 47,000 daily UAW. Upland’s player base has almost doubled (90%) since May 2021.
Polygon’s Sunflower Land and Arc8 also grew their player base despite the bear season. Sunflower land is completing its turnaround after the game’s first version collapsed earlier this year. Meanwhile, Arc8 keeps adding mini-games to their repertoire, finding positive responses with their football and basketball updates.
Apart from the incumbent blockchains, it is worth noting that Thundercore, an EVM-compatible chain, is building a complete mobile blockchain game offering. Galaxy Blocks and Jelly Squish increased their activity by 23% from the previous month, while Color Craze grew its player base by 53% from April’s levels.
On the other hand, BNB’s Bomb Crypto and Mobox lost 50% and 28%, respectively. The case of Bomb Crypto is a bit concerning, especially considering the background of Binance-based games.
The dapp’s player base has fallen sharply from the 22,000 daily UAW in Q1 to the 5,000 daily UAW registered in May. The case of Mobox might be directly related to the crash, as the game relies heavily on NFTs where specific projects have struggled.
Harmony’s DeFi Kingdoms (-41%) and Polygon’s Crazy Defense Heroes (-61%) have also struggled this month. To be fair, the steep decrease in the on-chain activity of these games is directly tied to the crash of their respective tokens – JEWEL and TOWER.
JEWEL has lost 99% since April, while TOWER is 92% down in the same timeframe. Still, both game dapps have over 12,000 daily UAW and remain among the top blockchain game options in the market.
Finally, Axie Infinity still feels the ramifications of Ronin’s bridge hack. Axie’s on-chain activity has shrunk -39% from April but is still 55% higher than May 2021. Axie Infinity released the Origin mobile test version, making the game more accessible to a broader audience.
We’ll continue to monitor the state of blockchain games.
Will Avalanche become another game powerhouse chain?
Avalanche is a network mostly known for its DeFi feature. Currently, the game category remains unexplored, mainly with Crabada spearheading the GameFi movement inside the red blockchain. Over the last 30 days, Crabada attracted over 5,250 UAW, decreasing 50% from the same period. However, the gaming future seems bright for the Ava Labs network.
Shrapnel, an AAA first-person shooter (FPS) game, is set to launch its open Alpha in Q4 2022. Shrapnel aims to become one of the first AAA FPS blockchain games with an in-game economy powered by SHARP, the game’s native token.
Shrapnel will allow players to extract loot boxes containing SHARP rewards as well as NFTs skins and weapons. Interestingly, creators will be in charge of designing the maps and some of the in-game assets.
At first glance, Shrapnel portrays all the desirable factors to create a self-sustaining gaming metaverse. The best scenario is Sharpnels becoming PUBG for blockchain. The mint phase for the first five avatars of the games known as Operators started on June 9 and will carry on for five weeks, with each avatar design available to purchase on OpenSea for 0.05 ETH or $60 unlocking each week. To be fair, the mint price is accessible for such an ambitious project.
Domi Online is another enticing gaming option expected to be part of the Avalanche ecosystem. Domi aims to become a Web3 MMORPG inspired by Runescape. DOMI, the game’s native token, is deployed on Ethereum and BNB apart from Avalanche. The alpha release, including its virtual world, is expected in Q3 2022.
But the future of Avalanche gaming doesn’t stop there. Ragnarok, an NFT-based metaverse RPG, is one of the most excited Avalanche projects. Ragnarok has launched its NFT avatar collection on Ethereum and currently has a 0.49 ETH floor price.
Ascenders, a sci-fi open-world ARPG, is expected to launch its alpha season during Q3 2022, allowing players to be part of the in-game economy. It will be interesting to monitor if Avalanche can replicate its DeFi success in the land of blockchain games.
Learn more about upcoming Avalanche games here.
Closing
Blockchain gaming is proving to be a true survivor during this bear market. We are on the cusp of finally seeing a good amount of blockchain games with truly immersive game mechanics that take entertainment to the next level. We will complete the transition from play-to-earn to play-and-earn.
Blockchain
Celsius (CEL) Price Scorches To 130% Rally Despite Frozen Network Accounts
The native cryptocurrency of Celsius Network – CEL – has surged over 130 percent in the past 24 hours. The surge occurred as a result of the crypto market’s relief following many days of precipitous declines.
The Celsius token shed by more than half its value to reach $0.20 on June 13. Since then, CEL has gained an upward trajectory.
The price of CEL has increased by an astonishing 375 percent over the previous week, representing the most growth among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. As of the time of writing, the token’s average price is $1.51.
Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu Now The Largest ETH Whales’ Holding Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
Celsius (CEL) 24-Hour Volume Skyrockets To Over 400%
Its 24-hour trading volume has ballooned to more than 400%, reaching $66.7 million. Approximately $1.78 million worth of CEL holdings were liquidated as a result of this large transaction, according to statistics from Coinglass.
The news that Celsius Network has begun re-paying some of its obligations, returning $10 million in DAI to Compound Finance, and its public commitment to cooperating with regulators to improve liquidity and operations could assist the broader cryptocurrency sector in gaining traction.
According to data from Etherscan, Celsius has made many other repayments and closed positions with lenders over the past week.
Crypto total market cap at $926 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
The CEL token has experienced a dramatic ascent and fall over the past two weeks. A week ago, it was trading at roughly $0.3183 in the backdrop of the market slump that the Celsius team’s decision to cease crypto withdrawals is believed to have caused.
CEL Maintains Position In The Green
However, CoinMarketCap data indicates that Celsius remained in the green last week despite the majority of crypto markets being in the negative until two days ago.
In a recent blog post, Celsius notified the community that it will coordinate with regulators to to find a resolution to withdrawals, transfers and swaps that remained disabled.
Experts feel that the doubling of the CEL token price is the result of a short squeeze. Approximately 87 percent of the CEL tokens supply is apparently frozen on its own network, while withdrawals remain suspended. On the FTX platform, the Celsius token is being heavily shorted.
In a blog post dated June 20, the network stated:
“It has been one week since we paused withdrawals, Swap, and transfers. We want our community to know that our goal continues to be stabilizing our liquidity and operations. This process will take time.”
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $20K, A Bit Of A Relief To The Sinking Crypto Market
Featured image from Reader’s Digest, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Back At $21K After 75% Drop, Where Does It Go From Here?
Bitcoin is experiencing price relief in lower timeframes after the crypto market crashed to its 2020 levels. This pushed the cryptocurrency to a yearly low of $17,500, a 75% drop from its all-time high, and Ethereum to $870 an 82% drop from its all-time high.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Could Rally If The Bulls Clear This Key Resistance
This number is standard for a crypto bear market, Bitcoin is known for experiencing similar crashes in the past and could possibly suggest it has completed a new market cycle. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $21,300 with a 4% profit in the past 24 hours.
In a market update, trading desk QCP Capital provided potential scenarios for Bitcoin as it recovers from a crash. The firm expects a potential continuation for BTC’s price as it makes it climbs its way to previous levels.
Despite the downside trend, QCP Capital claims BTC’s price saw a positive reaction from the lows as it quickly managed to get above $20,000. In that sense, they believe the selling pressure that took BTC to $17,000 was “less leveraged liquidations and more miners reducing inventory”.
Liquidation from leveraged positions often leads to price consolidation as the assets take time to recover. In other words, BTC’s price is likely to continue up and less likely to stay in a specific price area, as it did in the past month when it was stuck at $28,600 and $31,500.
In addition, QCP Capital believes the options market is hinting at less downside fear. Institutions are “stating to put on bullish structures in size”, the trading firm claimed while adding the following:
Macro factors are also lending short-term support. Oil prices have dropped from above 123 to below 110. Other commodities have followed suit as well. This is significant as it reduces inflationary pressure, allowing the Fed to ease up on their tightening stance. A big positive for markets all round.
Time To Buy The Bitcoin Dip?
As NewsBTC reported, a decline in the price of commodities could suggest the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) and its monetary policy are making an impact across global markets. Thus, reducing inflation and giving Bitcoin and other risk-on assets some breathing room, at least, for the short term.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Near Key Juncture, Can The Bulls Make It
After a 75% crash, Bitcoin is usually at attractive levels to increase long-term holding. However, investors should operate with caution and apply a dollar-cost average (DCA) strategy. In that sense, QCP Capital added:
we remain on guard. Quarter-end fund redemptions are likely to put some pressure on prices along with the possibility of more crypto insolvencies being unearthed.
Blockchain
Zignaly’s DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors
Zignaly, a pioneer in social investment and advocate for blockchain composability, is constantly working to further improve its platform.
The project regularly adds new and innovative features to empower all investors, regardless of skill level, to have equal access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.
Last month, the project announced the development of its comprehensive digital asset bridge, aptly labelled “The Bridge“, which makes trading and transferring digital assets from one chain to another as simple as possible.
This month, the project is continuing its efforts to level the playing field for retail investors by pushing its platform further into the DeFi space with the launch of ZIG DAO. The project’s newest endeavour will unlock the power of its platform and community, extending the Web3 investment options that are available on its platform.
The Web3 investment options integrated into the DAO are digital asset investing without the constraint of centralized exchanges, NFTs, metaverse real estate, DeFi staking and LPs, and just about any other available investment that can be offered.
Expanding the Reach of Investors
The project’s latest offering, ZIG DAO, allows the company to extend its offering and provide a community-led and decentralized platform that will power the future of Web3 investments. The DAO will be developed around the project’s community, opening up access to more investment opportunities to ensure that everyone is able to have the opportunity to reach their own investment goals.
Bartolome R. Bordallo, CEO of Zignaly, elaborated on the value that the DAO will add: “We’ve spent five years providing the expert-managed social investing tools that help every user reach their crypto investment goals, and now it’s time to decentralize and expand. With the launch of ZIG DAO, we have extended our mission by introducing a truly decentralized organization that puts the power in the hands of the community. This enables the community to leverage the power of Zignaly while removing any chance of meddling or control from the exchanges or Zignaly.”
The newly-integrated DeFi features will enable new social exchanges of value between users, groups, and organizations. Here are just a few examples of what these features could make possible:
Self-Formed Hedge Funds – If you or your friend have more experience than the other in investing, you can create hedge funds together to share profits.
Decentralized Marketplaces – Access a curated decentralized marketplace with a range of expert traders, fund managers, and digital asset investors with transparent reputation stats and records to collaborate with in a passive investing model, where both sides are incentivized and share the profits.
Digital Asset & Web3 Investment Consulting – Experienced investors can offer their advice to the Zignaly community without marketing their services or having to create their own solution for managing the accounting of what belongs to who.
About Zignaly
Zignaly has become the world’s largest expert-managed social investing platform, assisting over 430,000 users in their operations. Thanks to the proven, vetted professional managers on the platform, digital asset investors have all the tools they need to achieve great returns without having to take on as much risk.
The platform now houses many of the top investors within the space. Expert investors can share their experiences and strategies to help guide the community through the platform, and the platform’s users can invest in these expert traders’ moves, thus allowing them to benefit from the profit-sharing model. The model connects regular digital asset investors with the world’s most successful, proven expert traders and fund managers to create a mutually beneficial profit-sharing model.
Speaking on the platform’s primary goals, Bordallo shared: “Our mission at Zignaly has always been about more than just broadening access to alternative assets – it’s about a passive income revolution for everyday investors. Rather than agonizing over every trade or consulting so-called ‘crypto influencers’ for help reading the tea leaves, Zignaly empowers everyone to profit off of the investment moves made by experts with transparent performance histories.”
However, Zignaly’s offering goes far beyond this model. Some of the platform’s offerings include staking vaults, IDO participation through ZIGPad, NFT raffles, and the revolutionary new Bridge solution they currently have in development. These offerings are made to open the door for investors who are looking for full-fledged portfolio management services, to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, is able to have access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.
