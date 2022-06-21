Finance
Screenshots Vista Windows
Features
Additionally, Vista will include many other new features.
Aero
Vista will include a completely re-designed user interface, code-named Aero. The new interface is intended to be cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing than previous Windows interfaces. The most visible addition to the interface is the sidebar (however this feature has been removed in the last alpha release), an area at the side of the screen consisting of tiles which display dynamic information about whatever window is currently in the foreground, which is essentially an extension of the “system tray” on the Windows task bar.
Search
Vista will feature a new search engine that will allow for instant display of results for a given search. This is in contrast to the search engine of Windows XP, which can take several minutes to display results. The Vista search will allow you to add multiple filters to continually refine your search (Such as “File contains the word ‘example'”). There will also be saved searches that will act as Virtual Folders, where opening a folder will execute a specific search automatically and display the results as a normal folder. The search will also feature other usability improvements. The Vista search is actually built on an expanded and improved version of the indexing service for the search in Windows XP. This feature is similar to Apple Spotlight.
Metro
Metro is the codename for Microsoft’s next generation document format, which is based on XML. It is similar in many ways to Adobe Systems’ PDF. Metro is intended to allow users to view, print, and archive files without the original program that created it. The name Metro also refers to the print path in Vista. With Metro, documents can remain in the same format from the time they are created to the time they are printed. Microsoft states that Metro will provide better fidelity to the original document by using a consistent format for both screen and print output.
While many analysts suspect Metro is intended to be a “PDF-killer”, Microsoft insists that they are not attempting to duplicate all the functionality of the PDF. For example, at the time of this writing, Metro is not planned to have the capabilities for dynamic documents.
Shell
The new shell is a significant change from previous versions of Windows. Combined with the new desktop searching feature, the shell gives users the ability to find and organize their files in new ways. Apart from the typical file organization practice of using folders to contain files, a new collection known as Lists let you organize files from multiple locations in a single place.
A new type of folder known as a Shadow Folder enables the ability to revert its entire contents to any arbitrary point in the past.
Additionally, the shell contains significant advancements in the visualization of files on a computer. Previous versions of the Windows Shell would display thumbnails to represent different files on your computer. In Windows Vista the thumbnail concept is taken further by overlaying different imagery to communicate more information about the particular file such as a picture frame around the thumbnail of an image file, or a filmstrip on a video file. Windows Vista helps the user identify the file easily by more intelligently generating the thumbnails. Using algorithmic analysis, images are cropped around their likely subject, and interesting key frames are automatically chosen from a video file. Also, the ability to zoom the thumbnails in the shell greatly increases their usefulness.
Networking
Windows Vista is expected to have a brand new networking stack. A significant change is a more complete implementation of IPv6 which is now supported by all networking components, services, and the user interface. Vista also takes advantage of P2P technology to provide a new type of domain-like networking setup known as a Castle. Castles make it possible for user credentials to propagate across networked computers without a centralized server making them more suitable for a home network.
The ability to assist the user in diagnosing a network problem is expected to be a major new networking feature. Using technologies such as UPnP, Windows Vista has a greater awareness of the network topology the host computer is in. With this new network awareness technology it can provide help to the user in fixing network issues or simply provide a graphical view of the perceived network configuration.
Other features
Full support for the “NX” (No-Execute) feature of processors. This feature, present in AMD’s AMD64 architecture, as well as Intel’s EM64T Architecture, can flag certain parts of memory as containing data instead of executable code, which prevents overflow errors from resulting in arbitrary code execution. This should not be confused with trusted computing facilities provided by a so-called Fritz-chip.
Built-in DVD recording capabilities, including Mt. Rainier support.
A new installation program that will install Vista in about 15 minutes (which is present in alpha build 4074 of Windows Vista).
Native Raw Image support (a format used by most professional digital cameras).
Native, embedded RSS support, with developer API.
A new level of file encryption support from that available in Windows XP, which will make it easier and more automatic to prevent unauthorized viewing of files on stolen laptops/hard drives.
Monad. A new command-line interface called MSH, and codenamed Monad will not be fully implemented in Vista, but will exist in it to some extent. It plans to combine the Unix pipes and filters philosophy with that of object-oriented programming.
The “My” prefixes will be dropped, so “My Documents” will just be “Documents”, “My Computer” will just be “Computer”, etc.
Windows System Assessment Tool (WinSat), a built in benchmarking tool which analyzes the different subsystems (graphics, memory, etc), and uses the results to allow for comparison to other Vista systems, and for software optimizations. The optimizations can be made by both windows and third-party software. Tom’s Hardware Overview
File Virtualization, when an individual program’s permissions are restricted, allows that program to use its own ‘fake’ set of certain files so modifications to those files from said program does not alter the original files.
Transactional File Transfers, prevents a half updated set of files from being created during updates for example, which can cause stability problems.
InfoCard, a user interface to the Identity Metasystem.
Features and technologies delayed until future releases
WinFS (short for either Windows Future Storage or Windows File System): a combined relational database and filesystem, based on the next version of SQL Server (codenamed Yukon). Working on top of NTFS, it will provide abilities to represent objects and their relationships, rather than just a hierarchy of files and folders. The removal of WinFS from Windows Vista was announced in August 2004, and is expected to be released as an update to Vista, entering beta stages at about the same time as Vista is released. Microsoft’s promotion of this technology has spurred the recent trend towards desktop search tools.
Full implementation of Monad.
Graphics hardware requirements
Vista’s graphics requirements are defined in relation to the different desktop experiences.
Aero Glass
This graphics mode adds support for 3D graphics, animation and visual special effects in addition to the features offered by Aero Express.
Intended for mainstream and high-end graphics cards.
At least 64 MB of graphics memory, 128 MB recommended, or 256 MB for 1600×1200+.
At least 32 bits per pixel.
3D hardware acceleration with capabilities equal to DirectX 9.
A memory bandwidth of 2 GB / second.
Capable of drawing ~1.5M triangles / second, one window being ~150 triangles.
A graphics card that uses AGP 4X or PCI Express 8-lane bus.
It is likely that such a configuration will be entry-level or lower by Vista’s release in 2006.
Aero Diamond
A graphics mode customized for the Vista Media Center Edition, and will not be made available in the other editions. Not much information is currently available, but it appears that it will be the most advanced level of graphics in Vista, requiring hardware at the same level or greater than the Aero Glass visual style.
Aero Express
The lesser Aero visual experience offering only the basic visual improvements introduced by Vista, such as composition based DPI scaling.
Intended for mainstream or lower-end graphics cards.
Uses the Avalon Desktop Composition window manager.
A Vista Driver Display Model (LDDM) driver is a requirement.
Some graphics cards already support LDDM. In some Vista builds (4074, 5048), LDDM is already supported to run Aero Glass.
To Go
The new Vista look & feel without any visual special effects, similar to the visual style Luna of Windows XP in that it resembles merely an application skin. As with Luna, no additional hardware requirements compared to the classic Windows interface.
A simple option for consumer upgrades, and mobile / low-cost devices.
No additional requirements compared to the lesser Classic mode.
Fallback mode in case the hardware requirements for Aero aren’t met.
Classic
The most basic user interface offered by Vista, which is also seen in Windows 2000, or Windows XP with its visual style Luna deactivated.
An option for corporate deployments and upgrades.
Requires Windows XP Display Driver Model (XPDM) or LDDM drivers.
No graphics card hardware requirements exceeding those of Windows XP.
Naming considerations
Vista means “the visual percept of a region”, with these synonyms: aspect, panorama, prospect, scene and view. Translated from Spanish and Italian, vista means: sight, vision, ability to see; look, glimpse; spectacle; viewfinder; range of view; point of view.
In Latvian, however, vista means ‘hen’ (grown-up female of a bird, [2]) and ‘chicken’ (as in food), and may also connote something or someone not particularly agile or clever.
Windows Vista has been unofficially abbreviated to Windows VI, staying with the traditional 2 character motif, as in 95, 98, Me, NT, XP. VI is also the number 6 in Roman numerals, and Windows Vista will carry the version number 6.0 (Windows 2000 and Windows XP being Windows NT versions 5.0 and 5.1, respectively).
Windows Vista sound like “bosta” in Argentinian culture.
In the fiction of J. R. R. Tolkien, Vista is a part of the atmosphere that surrounds the world of Arda before the cataclysm at the end of the Second Age. Vista forms the inner layer of normal air: above it is Ilmen, and above that Vaiya.
If You Want to Be Rich You Don’t Need Good Grades
Did you parents ever give you the advice that in order to become wealthy they need to study hard, get good grades so they can get a good job? I know I have heard this advice on many occasions from my parents. But the fact is that getting good grades no longer ensures that you will become wealthy. Even many doctors, who are often the ones with the best grades, are now struggling to earn a lot of money. If you want to get rich, without needing good grades, then read on.
Something that they don’t teach you in school is that you banker never asks for your report card. If you go to your bank and ask for a loan, either for a business, property or some other investment, then your banker is not going to ask for your school report card. Your school report card has very little relevance on whether or not you will become rich. There are many highly educated people who are poor and struggling for money. There are also some very uneducated people who a millionaires and billionaires.
Schools are developed to train people to look for a job, but this alone will not make you rich. Often it is the educated people with the highest paying jobs that have the most debt and are in the worst spot financially. You don’t need good grades in school to become rich, but you do need a good financial education. A lot of people leave school without the slightest financial education. Many leave deeply in debt from school fees and they spend their entire lives trying to get out of debt.
Some very simple financial education can save you a lot of time and trouble and can make you rich a lot quicker. In fact someone with a lot of financial education, but not a lot of school smarts, is much more likely to become rich than someone with school smarts but now financial education.
In school you are more intelligent if you can make finer distinctions. Let me give you an example. If you can distinguish a car from a truck then you have some intelligence. However, if you can distinguish a 1987 Ford Laser from a 1990 Ford Laser then that is a greater distinction. You are able to understand things in finer detail and are therefore more intelligent. In school you will also be taught that there is often more than one meaning to a word. For example, the word pound means many different things. It can mean money, in the form of English currency, it can refer to weight, it can refer to a lost dogs home or it can mean to hit with a force. The one word has multiple meanings.
In finance, some words have different meanings. Only in finance one meaning will make you poor, and another meaning will make you rich. Neither meaning is right or wrong, just different, but they have very different outcomes.
One of the most important words you will ever understand in finance is the term asset. Now your banker will tell you an asset is anything you own that is of monetary value. This includes you old golf clubs, your suits and your car. This is one correct meaning of the word asset, but it will make you poor. A better understanding of the word asset is something that generates you an income whether you work or not. To put it simply, if you stop working today an asset will continue to put money into your pocket. A liability is something that takes money out of your pocket whether you work or not.
A lot of people are poor because they spend their time buying assets that are liabilities. They buy things of monetary value that cost them money to own. A car costs money to own every month. So although, according to the bank’s definition of an asset, they are acquiring an asset, they are becoming poorer. Rich people focus on spending their time and money to acquire assets that generate them income. It is these assets that make them rich, and it is the ability to define the difference between an asset and a liability that makes them financially intelligent.
Why Refurbished Telecom Equipment Helps Your Business
Purchasing telecom equipment that is refurbished is a great solution for businesses looking for affordable, quality telecom solutions.
Refurbished Telecom Systems Help Your Business Save Money
Refurbished electronics are generally considerably less expensive than “brand new” electronics, and this is mostly because manufacturers and stores can’t resell refurbished items as brand new – even if there was nothing wrong with them in the first place.
A refurbished electronic usually has one of two histories: Either a customer simply decided he didn’t want the item once he got it home (reasons might vary from anything to color, size, or price) and so he returned it, or the customer got the electronic home and realized their was a minor malfunction with the electronic and returned it or exchanged it for another item.
When either of these scenarios happens, the manufacturer receives the electronic, inspects it for any possible problems, makes any repairs necessary to get it working properly again, and then resells it at a lower price than if it were brand new.
And, obviously, purchasing electronics at much lower prices than “brand new” prices is a great way to save your business money!
Refurbished Telecom Equipment Provides Your Business with Quality Products
Now that you know that refurbished telecom systems can help save your business and that the manufacturers have inspected, repaired, and approved them for resale, it’s easy to see how these kinds of equipment provide your business with affordable, quality products.
Your Business Can Choose from an Array of Refurbished Telecom Equipment
Two of the most popular kinds of refurbished telecom equipment for businesses are refurbished telephones and refurbished cards.
Shopping for refurbished telephones is much like shopping for brand new telephones: You want to find the telecom system that’s going to best suit you, your employees or co-workers, and your business. While a good refurbished telecom equipment wholesaler will be able to help you choose the best phones for your business, you should still have a good idea of:
- The number of telephones your business will need. For help, think about how many employees or co-workers will be using the telecom system.
- How many lines your telecom systems needs to have. Will there be enough people using the phones and enough people calling in to require a multi-line phone, or can your business get by with a single line?
- The kinds of features you want your telephones to have. Such features may include messaging, hold, mute, and transfer options.
In addition to telephones, you’ll also need to think about refurbished telecom cards. Digital line cards facilitate a digital set and allow communication to the phone switch, while analog line cards function in a similar way but with analog equipment like analog phones, polycom conference phones, modem lines, and fax machines. You can also look into T1 cards, which connects your phone switch to the central office (the phone company).
Again, a good refurbished telecom systems wholesaler will be able to help you with these decisions, but these are a few things to think about as you’re thinking about the kind of equipment you want.
Beware of Fraud Packers and Movers! Key Things to Remember When Choosing One
Importance of Packers and Movers
These days, we see a mushroom growth of packers and movers companies in different parts of the world. And why not? Nuclear families of today need external help when shifting to a new home. I am not telling hiring a moving company to transfer your personal belongings is a crime. You should definitely choose a mover to do necessary shifting of your precious items. But, what you must consider is not to hurry when choosing such a company. You should do full research to find which one is the professional and reputable known for years for transferring valuable items without causing damage to the same.
Check Its Reliability
You hire a packer and mover to shift your valuable furniture, TV, one or more dining set, and such other items. However, before you hire a company find its reputation in the current market. If possible, ask your friends or neighbors about a moving company they have hired in the past. This will give you peace of mind, as it will end the risk of doing business with a fraud company. If you have not got any referral, you must check all documents of the company, including copies of incorporation certificates, trade license, company’s PAN card, bank account of the company, valid office address, phone numbers, email address, etc. You can also ask for contact details of the company’s past customers to talk to them and make sure you are not dealing with a fraud packer and mover.
Compare Quotations
After looking at your items, the concerned moving company will give a quote. You must not trust a company that is asking for a very low price, as it may not offer quality service. You must take quotations from at least a few companies and then compare the rates. You must select the one that is asking for a moderate price for damage-free movement of all your valuable items to your destination. Also, you must calculate the cost of transferring your goods based on the several hours the company will take. For example, if it takes 4 hours to transfer your items, the company you choose must ask for payment for only those 4 hours and not for the full day.
Easily Identify Fake Companies
If you call a packers and movers to get a response like “Hello Moving Company” or “Hello Packers and Movers” think twice before talking further. Most often such companies are not genuine. The operator must say the company name instead of saying just a “moving company”. Moreover, beware of online moving companies who offer the lowest rate for movement of your items, as they may not offer quality service.
Take Photos of the Truck Carrying Your Goods
You must always stay alert when doing business with an unknown company. You should take pictures of the truck, its license number and after loading all your items in the truck. If possible, follow the vehicle personally in your car and personally stay at the time of unloading the items. Also, don’t forget to count the number of items loaded and unloaded and stick a label on each item however small it is to keep an account of the same.
Is Your Company Insured?
One vital thing to check before hiring a packer and mover is whether it is providing full insurance coverage to the items. The company you choose must explain clearly about the goods covered by insurance. Full insurance coverage means all your goods will move safely. In case of an accident, the mover will pay you for the damage caused to your items during shifting.
Get a Contract Copy
You must keep a copy of contract signed by both the parties. A professional packer and mover will give you a contract copy before you even ask. There are two types of contracts made – binding and non-binding. Binding contract has a fixed cost and you will everything written in advance. In case of a non-binding contract, the company will prepare the contract after taking into account the weight of each item, distance travelled, services offered, etc.
