Service for late Gophers running back Marion Barber III set for Wednesday
A public celebration of life service for former Gophers running back Marion Barber III will be held at noon Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Attendees can enter through Gate E on the southwest side of the stadium starting at 11:15 a.m., and the service is expected to be 90 minutes.
Barber, 38, died June 1 in Texas and a scholarship has been set up in his name. To contribute, visit
Barber attended Wayzata High School before rushing for 3,276 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns for the Gophers from 2001-04.
NBA Draft: Timberwolves have roster needs. Can they fill one in the draft?
As Tim Connelly preps for his first roster transactions as Timberwolves basketball boss with Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and beyond, there are certainly holes on the roster for him to fill.
It’s possible at least one of them could be addressed with the No. 19 pick Minnesota currently possesses. Here is a look at the team’s needs, and which prospects could potentially fill them should the Timberwolves keep the pick:
POWER FORWARD
Why the need? Jarred Vanderbilt was fantastic at the starting four spot for large chunks of last season. His defensive intensity and high-energy plays swung games and helped set the tone for the team’s all-around improvement in areas that lead to winning.
But Vanderbilt did seem to wear down at times and wasn’t always Chris Finch’s preferred fit in certain lineups. He just turned 23 years old, so it might not be fair to put a lid on his growth, but Vanderbilt’s playing style and current offensive limitations may be better suited to averaging 20 minutes a game off the bench.
That could leave a hole at power forward, where Minnesota needs more depth regardless. Jaden McDaniels is always an option to play as a small-ball power forward, but those lineups often leave the Timberwolves too small, and he seems best-suited to play out on the wing.
There are options at No. 19 who would help fortify Minnesota’s power forward platoon and could take over as the starter at some point next season.
Possible picks: Ohio State’s EJ Liddell, LSU’s Tari Eason, Serbia’s Nikola Jovic.
CENTER
Why the need? The Timberwolves could use a big center for a couple reasons. No. 1, Naz Reid continues to evolve into a skilled offensive player who seems to become more athletic with each passing season. But he’s also undersized and, thus, overmatched against certain opponents. Minnesota had few counters when those situations arose last season, so adding some type of more traditional big makes sense.
But if the move is simply to add a backup center, that might make more sense as a veteran acquisition through trade or free-agent signing.
There also is the possibility that Minnesota could change philosophies under Connelly and push Karl-Anthony Towns down to power forward. That would certainly create other issues, but would help solve Minnesota’s size and rebounding problems. Because right now, outside of Towns, the Wolves don’t have a guy who can be counted on to consistently crash the glass and vacuum up boards.
As of Monday, The Athletic reported the Timberwolves were at least sniffing around Hawks’ center Clint Capela. But if Minnesota decides to nab a starting five of the future on Thursday, there are a couple intriguing potential options who could serve as defensive anchors for years to come.
Possible picks: Duke’s Mark Williams, Auburn’s Walker Kessler.
PLAYMAKER
Why the need? While D’Angelo Russell’s future in Minnesota remains a relative unknown heading into this offseason, that doesn’t have much to do with this need. The Timberwolves were on the hunt for an additional playmaker as recently as the trade deadline.
The easiest way to break down a defense in any situation is having players who can attack the rim off the bounce. Anthony Edwards is elite at doing just that when he wants to, but outside of the star wing, Minnesota has few other options. Jaylen Nowell has those capabilities but hasn’t been able to carve out a full-time role in Minnesota’s rotation.
Whether it be at point guard or wing, the Timberwolves could use at least one more player who can attack the rack to create for himself and others.
Possible picks: Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley, Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams.
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether to order a holiday on the federal gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”
The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.
Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.
“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.
The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.
The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” cautioned that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”
But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday noted “consumers are really hurting from higher gas prices” and remained open to a gas tax holiday.
“It’s been a substantial burden on American households and I think, while not perfect, it is something that should be under some consideration as a policy to address it,” Yellen said in Toronto at a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane.
The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers sent a joint letter to Biden on Wednesday that said refineries are operating near their maximum capacity already and nearly half of the capacity taken off line was due to the facilities converting to renewable fuel production.
“Today’s situation did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved,” the letter said. “To protect and foster U.S. energy security and refining capacity, we urge to you to take steps to encourage more domestic energy production,” including new infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.
Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.
He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.
“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.
Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”
Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.
“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.
Boak reported from Baltimore. AP writer Rob Gillies contributed from Toronto.
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens, while Twitter blocked it from being shared, because the ad showed the Republican brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he was hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.
In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he’s going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a home on a tree-lined street before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.
Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters an empty living room through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.
On Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the Congressional committee investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, said he recently received a letter at his home threatening “to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”
“We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area,” Kinzinger, of Illinois, told ABC News, adding that he’s not worried about his personal safety but concerned about his family. Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, is a moderate Republican, a swath of the GOP often disparaged as RINOs by hardline conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump.
Facebook said in a statement Monday that the video was removed “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.
Greitens’ campaign did not address the action taken by the two social media companies.
“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in a brief emailed statement.
The ad was released at a make-or-break time for Greitens’ Republican primary campaign to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, as a crowded field of contenders vie for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The primary is Aug. 2,
It’s the latest dramatic move made by Greitens as he looks to jolt lackluster fundraising and move past graphic allegations of domestic abuse made in March in a sworn affidavit filed by his ex-wife in March in the former couple’s child custody case.
It also follows a well-worn playbook that has helped other Republican candidates juice their standing: make a provocative statement or ad, wait for a backlash to develop, then cite the backlash while trying to raise money from grassroots donors online. In Greitens case, the actions taken by the social media giants could prove to be a further boon. Conservatives have railed against social media companies in recent years, arguing that they aggressively censor right wing voices. (Such actions are often taken because the statements violate the companies guidelines.)
Greitens stepped aside as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. Sheena Greitens has alleged that, at that time, Eric Greitens was physically abusive to her and one of their sons, while demonstrating such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, court documents state.
Greitens has vehemently denied the allegations. But they’ve continued to dog him on the campaign trail.
Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ lawyer, told The Kansas City Star that she would “absolutely” use the video in the couple’s ongoing court case.
“This is over the line,” Wade told the newspaper while indicating she would file court papers to make the video an exhibit in the case.
Other candidates in the Senate race also condemned the video.
Republican state Sen. Dave Schatz, called the video “completely irresponsible.”
“That’s why I’m running. It’s time to restore sanity and reject this nonsense. Missouri deserves better,” Schatz said in a tweet.
Democrat Lucas Kunce, meanwhile, tweeted that “Terrorists, child abusers, and criminals” like Greitens “shouldn’t even be able to get a weapon.”
“Help me beat this guy in November, and I’ll keep our families safe from criminals like him,” Kunce said.
Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the race is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, with the latest abuse allegations, as well as his previous scandals, Greitens would be vulnerable against a Democrat.
And with the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
