Sheriff: Man drowns in Minnesota River; body of another found caught in logjam
MORTON, Minn. — The bodies of two men, involved in separate incidents, were pulled from the Minnesota River on Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office says.
The identities of the individuals have not been released and the incidents remain under investigation.
The first report came in around 2:58 p.m. Sunday, when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a body caught in a logjam on the river between Franklin and Morton. Both the Renville County and Redwood County sheriff’s offices and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.
The body of an adult male was located and recovered. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death.
The second incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. Sunday when the sheriff’s office again received a 911 call, this one reporting a person who was drowning in the river near Vicksburg County Park, south of the city of Renville.
On the scene it was learned that a young man had been with family and swimming in the river. The man had not been wearing a life jacket and had begun to struggle in the water before disappearing. Emergency responders launched several boats and began searching.
The victim was pulled from the water around 7:40 p.m. and resuscitation attempts were begun before he was transported to the hospital in Redwood Falls. He was pronounced dead there.
Proctor middle school teacher sentenced for sexual assault of student
DULUTH, Minn. — Groomed by a Proctor middle school teacher to engage in a yearlong series of sexual assaults, a former student said she found herself “trapped in a gruesome cycle I didn’t even understand.”
But after years of manipulation and threats to coerce her into silence, the victim of Todd Robert Clark finally had her words heard in a Duluth courtroom Monday.
“What happened here has emotionally broken me in every way imaginable,” the young woman wrote in a letter that was read aloud by a representative. “He learned about my vulnerabilities and used them to manipulate me, inserting himself into my life as a father figure he knew I wanted.”
Clark, a longtime local teacher and high school basketball coach, said he accepted responsibility for his actions. But he drew no leniency from Judge Theresa Neo, who called the case “a parent’s worst nightmare” and imposed a guideline, four-year prison term.
Clark, 52, appeared prepared for the moment, having exchanged hugs and giving his belongings to family members moments earlier. He was placed in handcuffs and led from the courtroom by deputies to immediately begin serving the sentence.
“He has torn apart a community to satisfy his own sickness,” the victim’s mother told the court.
Clark, a teacher at A.I. Jedlicka Middle School until his arrest last August, pleaded guilty in April to a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He admitted to developing a relationship and engaging in sexual conduct with the girl starting when she was 15 years old. He acknowledged using his hand to inappropriately touch her on more than one instance inside a car, under circumstances that could be defined as coercion.
Because of the girl’s age, and the fact that Clark was in a position of authority, the victim had no ability to grant consent and the acts constitute sexual assault.
The victim and her mother on Monday described how Clark exploited a troubled family situation that was brought to the attention of school officials. A former student in Clark’s eighth grade algebra class, the girl said they started meeting outside the school setting — at first just at a restaurant or for a car ride, with Clark later “testing the waters” with kissing and inappropriate touching.
The victim said it “didn’t feel right,” but she felt a compulsion to keep Clark in her life. He demanded secrecy, she said, and threatened suicide if she came forward.
“It was beaten into me that if anyone found out about the abuse, I would be responsible for the imprisonment or his death,” the girl told the court.
The victim’s mother told the judge that “the impact on my family cannot be measured,” citing a barrage of comments and gossip they have faced in the school community since her daughter came forward to another teacher last summer.
“(She) still has bouts of extreme emotional distress, and that’s something she’ll have to work on for the rest of her life,” the mother told the court.
Clark himself gave a lengthy statement in which he denied manipulating the situation, but nonetheless said: “I’m just so sorry it happened the way it did.”
Neo took a roughly 20-minute recess before returning to issue her decision, telling Clark that “your apology didn’t sound like an apology.”
“I don’t know if you can grasp the pain and damage and harm you have caused to (the victim) and her family and the community and anyone who fears their child might be a victim of sexual abuse,” the judge said.
Clark, who has credit for 37 days previously served, must spend at least two-thirds of the sentence — 32 months — in custody before he is eligible for supervised release, which will extend for 10 years. He must also register as a predatory offender.
Clark, a 1988 Proctor High School graduate, previously served as a middle school math teacher at Marshall School in Duluth and spent 20 years coaching high school varsity boys basketball at Proctor and Marshall.
Gerritt Cole takes no-hitter into eighth inning, Yankees rally for 4-2 win against Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — Gerrit Cole had his no-hit bid broken up in the eighth, and Clay Holmes finally surrendered a run. It didn’t matter. After watching their bullpen blow a lead for the second straight day, the Yankees simply rallied in the top of the ninth for a 4-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
It’s the 13th time this season the Yankees (50-17) have responded with a win after losing a game. They have only lost back-to-back games three times this season and they’ve not had a losing streak longer than three games. The Rays (36-31) have lost four straight to the Yankees now and six out of their last seven games. The Yankees improved to 25-11 against the American League East, and are the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins.
Josh Donaldson singled with one out off Jason Adam and scored when Manuel Margot was injured on Aaron Hicks’ fly ball to the wall in right field. Margot crashed into the wall and had to be carted off after apparently injuring his knee. Hicks scored on Trevino’s sacrifice fly.
Isaac Paredes’ scorched a ground ball up the middle to break up Cole’s no-hit bid with no outs in the eighth.
After Cole left, Holmes gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Francisco Mejia and allowed Paredes to score on Yandy Diaz’s soft grounder back to the mound. It was only the second inherited runner out of 13 that Holmes allowed to score this season. Holmes saw the first run scored against him since April 8 when Manuel Margot beat out a short infield grounder. His franchise record streak was snapped at 31 consecutive scoreless innings and 29 appearances.
So, Cole had nothing to show for a pretty terrific night. The Yankees $324 million man was charged with that one run on one hit over 7.1 innings pitched. He walked three and struck out 12.
Cole retired the first two batters he faced, but then his nemesis Ji-Man Choi worked a six-pitch walk. He responded by striking out Randy Arozarena to end the inning and then went on to strike out the next five hitters he faced. He had to work out of the stretch again in the fifth when he gave up a one-out walk to Brett Phillips, who was an emergency replacement for an injured Kevin Kiermaier. After getting a flyball out from Isaac Paredes, he walked Josh Lowe. Cole struck out catcher Rene Pinto to get out of the jam.
The 31-year-old had flirted with a perfect game earlier this month. Cole took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Tigers on June 3. Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole’s perfect night with two outs in the seventh. Schoop grounded up the middle, just past the mitt of diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu. That came on the heels of Jameson Taillon taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning the night before. It was the fourth time this season a Yankee starter has taken a no-hit bid into the sixth inning or later.
His last start was also against the Rays, back in the Bronx. Cole threw six scoreless, striking out seven and walking one. In three starts against the Rays this season, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19.2 innings. Cole has struck out at least 10 batters in his last six starts at Tropicana Field, the longest such stretch by a visiting pitcher at the venue.
It wasn’t the only dominant pitching performance at the Trop Monday night. Shane McClanahan kept the Yankees’ offense off balance for most of the night.
Anthony Rizzo homered in his first at-bat, his fourth home run in his last five games. It was Rizzo’s first hit off the Rays’ young lefty after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts against him in previous meetings. He also singled off him in the sixth.
That was all the Yankees got against McClanahan, who allowed one run through six innings of work. He walked one and struck out eight. The Yankees got four hits off him.
The Yankees got their second run off Ryan Thompson in the seventh. Gleyber Torres doubled to lead off the inning and then scored when Choi dropped the throw on Jose Trevino’s ground ball.
()
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Multiple police officers armed with rifles and at least one ballistic shield stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while a gunman carried out a massacre of 19 elementary students and two teachers, according to a Monday news report that marks the latest embarrassing revelation about the failure of law enforcement to thwart the attack.
The officers with heavier firepower and tactical equipment were there within 19 minutes of the gunman arriving on campus — earlier than previously known, according to documents reviewed by the Austin American-Statesman and and KVUE-TV.
The outlets’ report, which did not indicate the source of the documents, nevertheless intensifies the anguish and questions over why police didn’t act sooner to stop the May 24 slaughter in the Robb Elementary School classroom. T
The information is to be presented to a public Texas Senate hearing in Austin on Tuesday. Investigators say the latest information indicates officers had more than enough firepower and protection to take down the gunman long before they finally did, the outlets reported.
The timeline the American-Statesman and KVUE reported from the documents included footage from inside the school that showed the 18-year-old gunman casually entering a rear door at 11:33 a.m., walking to a classroom and immediately spraying gunfire before barricading himself. Video showed 11 officers entering the school three minutes later, the outlets reported.
School district police Chief Pete Arredondo called the Uvalde Police Department landline and reported that their suspect had “shot a lot” with an AR-15-style rifle and outgunned the officers at the school, who he said were armed only with pistols, the outlets reported.
Four minutes later, at 11:44 a.m., body camera video recorded the sound of more gunshots. At 11:52 a.m., the first ballistic shield arrived as officers grew impatient to act. Arredondo struggled to find a key to the classroom door even though no one is believed to have tried opening the door, the outlets reported.
Another officer with a ballistic shield arrived at 12:03 p.m., and another came with a shield two minutes later. About 30 minutes before officers finally breached the classroom door at 12:50 p.m., Arredondo is heard wondering aloud if the gunman could be shot through a window. Only at 12:46 p.m. did Arredondo tell the tactical team members to breach the door when ready, the outlets reported.
In the past week, the San Antonio Express-News reported that video surveillance footage from the school did not show officers attempting to open the door leading to the classrooms where the massacre was happening. And The New York Times reported two Uvalde city police officers told a sheriff’s deputy that they passed up a fleeting chance to shoot the gunman while he was still outside the school because they feared they would hit children.
Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of the federal, state and local investigation of the massacre and its aftermath. Questioned about the law enforcement response began days after the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on May 27 that Arredondo made “the wrong decision” when he chose not to storm the classroom for more than 70 minutes, even as trapped fourth graders inside two classrooms were desperately calling 911 for help.
Arredondo later said he didn’t consider himself the person in charge and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. Arredondo has declined repeated requests for comment to The Associated Press.
State police initially said the gunman entered through an exterior door that had been propped open by a teacher. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on May 31, though, Tuesday that the teacher closed the door after realizing a shooter was on campus, but it did not lock as it should have.
On June 2, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said it was a “system failure” that school district police Chief Pete Arredondo received no word of the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 because he had no two-way radio link with city police.
“I want to know specifically who was receiving the 911 calls,” Gutierrez said during a news conference.
The Uvalde school board heard from members of the public Monday, including relatives of those killed in the attack. They took turns criticizing the police response and what they described as lax security measures at the school in general.
Lyliana Garcia, 16, is the daughter of teacher Irma Garcia, who was killed in the shooting, and José Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days later. They had four children — a Marine, a college student, a seventh grader and Lyliana.
“The knowledge of being orphaned at such a young age is inconceivable,” she told the school board. “These are the consequences my family has to suffer due to the lack of due diligence. I would like to share a quote of one of my sister’s agonizing cries. She said, ‘My mom died protecting her students, but who was protecting my mom?’”
A legislative committee looking at law enforcement response completed another day of closed-door hearings in Uvalde on Monday.
State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, had said at the start of the day’s session that the panel would hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department, as well as from another officer from the school district police and a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
After Burrows’ opening statements during the committee hearing in Uvalde, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony. Burrows did not immediately emerge from the executive session Monday afternoon to make a statement on the day’s testimony.
Burrows said that testimony would continue on Tuesday in Austin. He said he hoped to provide information on when at least a preliminary report would be released to the public.
