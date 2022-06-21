Shiba Inu Now The Largest ETH Whales’ Holding Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

- Google search trends on the keyword “bitcoin” has achieved ATH in past 1 year.
- The restless investors and traders are the reason for the increase.
The Bitcoin (BTC) search on Google has hit an All-Time High (ATH) in the last 12 months. This symbolizes the fear and anxiety among the individuals in the crypto market. The restlessness of traders and investors to never miss out on an update can be seen in this.
The last time when the interest over time got up to 100 was in Dec 2017. The 100 denotes the peak popularity of the particular keyword at that present time. And looking into the region where the trend is more, El Salvador stands first.
Cause For The Impulsive Search
The search for the particular word increases or moves up in the graph when it has an out-of-blue appearance in the world. But the motives for this are distinct. One is the high volatility of the crypto market. The instability for the past few months in the strand makes the people impulsive.
Second is the fear of missing out on updates, every other day the prominent coins are hitting new highs, and lows or setting up a record in the market cap, trading volume, or liquidation. And they are keen to be informed about it.
Lastly, the update from large exchange firms and platforms. We have crossed over the failure of market-famous coins and tokens, and the halting, removal of those from exchanges where the traders brought them.
Recommended For You