The Double Edged Sword of Refusal to Submit to Blood Alcohol Testing for a DUI in Florida
Many individuals might not know that if they are arrested for a driving under the influence offense (DUI) that they have the right to refuse a blood alcohol test. However, Florida is a complied consent state. Under Florida Statute § 316.1932 (1), any person who operates a motor vehicle in Florida has given their implied consent to chemical testing of their blood, breath or urine at the request of a law enforcement officer after a lawful stop for arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
When an individual is pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving they might be asked to take a breath alcohol test or as it is commonly referred, a breathalyzer. If the breath test registers under 0.08, the officer may request a chemical urine or blood test to determine if there are drugs in the drivers system. A chemical BAC test usually consists of a blood or urine test administered by a medical professional.
The Basics of Refusal to Submit to BAC Testing in Florida
A person’s refusal to do something usually consists of them saying “no”. However, in the state of Florida, there are other ways that can be considered as refusal called constructive refusal. Constructive refusal may be interpreted as:
· The driver being unable to provide two sufficient samples of their breath within the statutory time period following the arrest
· If the driver does not specifically state yes or no to taking a chemical test of their blood, breath or urine
· If the driver becomes confrontational
· If the driver provides breath samples that are not within.02 of each other and then refuses to take a third test or
· If the driver blows a breath test once but does not blow a second or subsequent time when requested
In Florida, an arresting officer must inform the driver of the Implied Consent Warnings, which advise the driver of the consequences as a result of refusing to submit to testing.
Penalties for Refusal in Florida
Though an individual can refuse testing, they can also face stiff penalties as a result of refusal to submit to chemical BAC testing. These penalties can include the suspension of their driver’s license and driving privileges for up to one year. According to Florida Statute § 316.1939, if the driver has previously refused to submit to chemical testing and their driver’s license was already suspended, they can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor.
If the driver of a commercial vehicle is charge with refusing to submit to chemical testing while driving a commercial vehicle, they may have their commercial driver’s license suspended for up to one year. During their suspension they are not allowed to apply for a hardship license, which would allow them to drive for work purposes.
What does this mean for a criminal case?
A criminal case for a DUI offense in Orlando relies heavily on the results of chemical BAC testing to prove that a driver was in fact under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of arrest. If there is no chemical testing as the result of refusal, there will be no test results. This will force the prosecution to use the evidence of the refusal to chemical testing and field sobriety testing as evidence to prove that a driver was definitely intoxicated at the time of arrest, which can be difficult.
Addicted to Alcohol
The alcoholism is a disease which affects the spiritual, social, psychological and biological life of a person. This dependence is consisting of a strong and permanent necessity to drink even if will appear problems during the time.
You know you are addicted to alcohol when you lose the control of drinks consumption and you feel the need to consume more and more to feel them effects.It is progressive, chronic and physic disease. The cure is consisting of medicine to surpass physics dependence and to prevent the backsliding and after the avoidance of alcohol with therapy sessions. One glass of drink is enough to relapse in vice, even if you are sober from one year. The longer the time of abstinence from alcohol the more the cure chances.
It is possible one or more backsliding and then is important to stop consuming drinks to re-engage the steps made before. The dependents on alcohol really need friends and family support and not to be close to persons which had connection with them backsliding in vice. They must surpass physics dependence before and the psychic after with therapy sessions and close-knit support. They must improve theirs mind with healthy life style.I think that a beautiful life it’s a life without alcohol and drugs and let’s enjoy about the small joys like kids, a walk in a park going to a movie, the alcohol won’t get rid of our problems only it will amplify them all and it only make our life shorter.
Be Prepared for the Road
We have all been through driving school, passed the driving test, practiced diligently, and purchased car insurance to protect us, but what else are you doing to keep you and your passengers safe in your car? With so many distractions and so many simple solutions, why not put some into practice.
- Distractions cause accidents; there is just no way around it. We all have been next to or behind the person talking on their phone, texting or putting on make-up who is swerving all over the road. Don’t be that person, don’t get distracted.
- Before getting in the car make sure you are ready to go. Have your make-up on, tie tied, teeth brushed and hair combed. Make sure you have a few tools with you to not distract you as well. Have a wireless head set in the car. Have a travel mug so not to spill as you go. And before pulling out of your parking spot set your radio, put in your CD or plug in your MP3 player. Trying to set this up while driving can be a serious hazard.
- Make sure you have your eyes checked regularly. Drivers who have difficulty seeing or suffer from headaches because of eye strain are more likely to get in accidents. If it is recommended by your eye doctor to wear glasses for distance, wear your glasses every time you drive.
- A lot of drivers fall victim to road rage. This is a psychological issue connected to what the driver is dealing with in their personal life. How do you avoid it? If you are the driver, take a few deep breaths and play soothing music. If you witness this from someone else, let him or her pass you by. Engaging with someone by blocking them in, swerving in their way or engaging in hand gestures doesn’t make the situation better.
Our dependence on cars as a society has forced us to have to deal with people from different walks of life and situations on a daily bases. Endangering lives because of carelessness and foolishness is unnecessary, expensive and dangerous.
What Is Nursing Informatics?
Just 10 years ago if someone had told you their job title was a Nursing Informatics Clinical Project Manager or Clinical Informatics Specialist you probably would have starred at them and said “What?” This specialty in nursing has exploded over the past decade and will continue to grow as nursing moves into the information technology world.
What is Nursing Informatics?
The informatics nurse is someone who is involved in activities that focus on the methods and technologies of information for nurses, combining information science, computer science, and health care to create resources, devices, and methods required to optimize the securing, storage, retrieval and use of information in healthcare. This helps nurses to manage data effectively in the direct care of patients/clients.
What do nurses working in informatics do?
Their job responsibilities vary- they can include being a project manager, health information manager, helping or designing the software for nurses, educating nurses on how to use the software/program, writing training programs or implementing the clinical information systems for an organization. HIMSS and the American Nurses Informatics websites are two great places to go that will provides information on Nurse Informatics role, career guide, associations, project management center and much more.
Jobs in Health IT
- Acute care facilities
- Long Term Care organizations
- Private Companies or Vendors
- Education/Training programs
- Self employed as an independent contractor in several different areas (just to name a few) – software designer, educator or writing continuing education or courses and consulting.
Here is a list of some job titles you may see that are a Nursing Informatics (NI) job.
- Implementation Specialist
- Clinical Analyst
- Project Manager
- RN – Information Systems
- Nurse Specialist Informatics
- Nurse Clinical Consultant
- Systems Analyst
Salaries
Salaries start at $60,000 in Long Term Care facilities to $127,000 in Consulting. I see this field having great potential for nurse entrepreneurs.
If you have a background in HI technology and are interested in this field than Go for It! With the health care industry going to Electronic Health Records Nursing Informatics will continue to grow and be in high demand.
Nurses will be the best resource for this new age of technology.
They will play a huge role in Healthcare reform, developing the software we use and the equipment that is so important to our profession and the safety of our patients/clients. The more nurses learn about this new technology the better it will be to do our jobs effectively.
