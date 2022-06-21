News
The Houston Astros remain the class of the AL West and will provide tough test for both Mets, Yankees
The naysayers can no longer complain about the Yankees beating up on a soft schedule.
As the team blitzed everything in sight on their way to a historic start, many people pointed out that their April and May schedules included a lot of Orioles, Tigers and Royals. The sentiment grew strong enough to become a bit of a meme on Yankees Twitter, adding fuel to the fire for a fanbase that somehow believes rooting for the most successful franchise in North American sports is some kind of hardship.
But the Yankees have dominated in June as well, handling several teams that are currently in playoff position or were when the Yankees stomped them out. The test continues this weekend, as the Astros come to Yankee Stadium for a four-game series that also serves as the first meeting between these long-simmering rivals. Houston — a team currently hosting the Mets — will stick around in the Big Apple after their jaunt in the Bronx, not to see the tourist attractions, but for another quick two-gamer at the Mets’ place.
The Astros have undoubtedly been baseball’s biggest bully of the last five years. Most fans, even the casual ones, recognize Houston’s place in Major League Baseball’s hierarchy. The well-publicized cheating scandal helped with that, giving them much more haters than admirers, but people rarely waste their energy despising losing teams.
No American League team has won more games since 2017 than the Astros, who enter Tuesday with the AL’s second-best record (41-25) behind the Yankees and are poised for their sixth straight postseason appearance. With the Angels’ star-studded roster and the Mariners retooling during the offseason, skeptics started to speculate about the end of the Astros’ reign of terror. Both the Angels and Mariners have been wildly disappointing in their own ways this year, and Houston has shown no signs of slowing down despite aging, injuries and losing one of the faces of their fabled but ongoing run at the top.
When Carlos Correa walked out the door in March, he opened it for Jeremy Pena, his 24-year-old replacement at shortstop. Pena and his .277/.333/.471 slash line with nine home runs makes him one of the early frontrunners for Rookie of the Year and, more importantly, extends the Astros’ championship window for what feels like an eternity. Not many teams could withstand a loss of Correa’s magnitude, brush it off, and win 41 of their first 66 games. As the last half decade has proved, though, most teams are not the Astros, who seem to grow elite talent on trees.
That’s what happened with Yordan Alvarez, the latest and greatest behemoth in the Astros’ lineup. Originally signed by the Dodgers, the Cuban slugger was traded to Houston before ever appearing in a minor league game for L.A. Alvarez went to Houston in a win-now move in 2016, as he was a fresh 19-year-old and the Dodgers wanted to win a World Series. The man he was traded for, reliever Josh Fields, did help them reach the Fall Classic in 2017. Unfortunately, he surrendered three hits (two of which left the yard) and two earned runs in that 2017 World Series without recording an out, posting the dreaded infinite ERA. The Dodgers’ opponent in that seven-game showdown? The Houston Astros.
While that ring will forever be tainted, Pena and Alvarez’s production is not. The two have paired up for 5.3 Wins Above Replacement this season — more than Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor’s combined totals — and neither Pena nor Alvarez have blown out 25 candles yet. We haven’t even mentioned Kyle Tucker yet, who himself just turned 25 and leads the team in stolen bases while also ranking eighth among AL position players in WAR.
It’s not quite an A to B connection like Pena taking over for Correa, but Alvarez and Tucker have been more than effective tourniquets on the George Springer wound. Springer bolted after the 2020 season and the Astros have not missed a beat, getting both younger and more right-left balanced. Of course, holdovers Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley are still in the mix. Each member of that trio has a wRC+ above 112.
On the pitching side, the Astros haven’t gotten a single inning from Lance McCullers Jr. this season as he makes his way back from a forearm problem. Veteran starter Jake Odorizzi was also carted off the field in his seventh start of the year. Not to worry, Justin Verlander has found his old form in his age-39 season. The future Hall of Famer made all of one start in 2020 before missing all of 2021 with injury. This year, he’s gotten back on the horse to post a 2.30 ERA in his first 13 appearances, becoming Houston’s best pitcher despite the lowest strikeout rate of his Astros tenure.
For the Yankees, who are slated to throw Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes Jr. in the four-game series, the Astros are actually not a terrible matchup. Houston grades as below average against two major pitch types: cutters and changeups. Each of those four Yankee pitchers throws a cutter on more than 10% of their pitches, and each of Taillon, Severino and Cole offer a changeup that causes whiffs more than 20% of the time.
The Mets will have the luxury of familiarity. As of now, three of their four games against the Astros are scheduled to be against righties Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy. The Mets are the second-best offensive team against right-handed pitchers, and while the long ball hasn’t been a reliance for them, both Garcia and Urquidy are allowing more than 1.60 home runs per nine innings. Especially for Tuesday and Wednesday’s games vs. Garcia and Urquidy in the cramped confines of Minute Maid Park, the Mets should look to be in launch mode.
Nobody breathes easily when playing the defending AL champs. But if anyone is equipped to take them down, it’s the Yankees and Mets. Both teams from the Big Apple are among the best in the game, full stop, but they also have the personnel to bring the Space City boys back to earth.
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
By MATT OTT and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Kellogg Co., the 116-year-old maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Pringles and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.
Kellogg’s, which also owns plant-based food brand MorningStar Farms, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
Kellogg’s had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.
In a conference call with investors, CEO Steve Cahillane said separating the businesses will make them more nimble and better able to focus on their own products. All three businesses have significant stand-alone potential, he said.
“Cereal will be solely dedicated to winning in cereal and will not have to compete for resources against the high-growth snacking business,” said Cahillane, a former Coca-Cola and AB InBev executive who joined Kellogg in 2017.
Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spinoffs.
Shareholders will receive shares in the two spinoffs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.
Cahillane said Kellogg has been carefully evaluating its portfolio since 2018, when it announced a plan to shift its resources toward its highest-growth categories, like snacks. In 2019, Kellogg sold its cookie, pie crust, ice cream cone and fruit business to the Ferraro Group.
The pandemic put further changes on hold, Cahillane said. But the company felt the time for the spinoff was right as the company has returned to growth. Kellogg’s net sales rose 3% in 2021.
Kellogg has been sharpening its focus on its fast-growing snacks for years; they now make up around 80% of the company’s sales. Pringles sales jumped 13% between 2019 and 2021, for example, while Cheez-It sales were up 9%.
But the prospects for cereal and plant-based meat are less clear.
U.S. cereal sales have been waning for years as consumers moved to more portable products, like energy bars. They saw a brief spike during pandemic lockdowns, when more people sat down for breakfast at home. But sales fell again in 2021. In the 52 weeks to May 38, U.S. cereal sales were flat, according to NielsenIQ.
Kellogg’s cereal business was also rocked last year by a fire at a plant in Memphis, Tennessee, and by a 10-week strike by more than 1,000 workers at plants in four states. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.
In March, a few hundred other workers at a plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.
Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale. Cahillane said the plant-based category is seeing fierce competition from new __ and, in many cases, unprofitable __ entrants, and Kellogg needs to be more nimble and aggressive to counter that. To add to the pressure, U.S. plant-based meat sales have been plateauing in recent months after several years of strong growth. In the year ending May 28, U.S. plant-based meat sales were flat; in the same period in 2021, they were up nearly 20%, according to NielsenIQ.
The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company will be headquartered in Chicago with a campus in Battle Creek. Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.
Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.
Mondelez made its own big play in the snack business on Monday, when it announced it will acquire Clif Bar & Co., a major energy bar company. The $2.9 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
This is a particularly perilous time in the food industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs.
Shares of Kellogg rose almost 3% to $69.89 in morning trading Tuesday.
One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in Douglas County, according to sheriff’s officials.
The sheriff’s office received a number of reports of storm damage just after 11 p.m. Monday. Then dispatchers received a call about 11:30 p.m. from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.
Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters help extract the victims.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was taken to Alomere Health hospital in Alexandria. Her condition was not released.
20 of the 24 lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson have settled, lawyer says
Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements in 20 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him.
The announcement came Tuesday from Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs.
“We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Buzbee said in a statement, per ESPN. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential.
“We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women working as massage therapists while he was the quarterback of the Houston Texans. The women said the NFL star sexually assaulted and harassed them during private massage sessions.
Despite the allegations against him, the Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in March after acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler in a trade with the Texans.
He has denied the allegations.
“I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said following practice during mandatory minicamp with the Browns last week. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”
Watson, who was not incited on criminal complaints by a pair of grand juries in Texas, could still to be punished by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The league’s investigation is ongoing and a decision is expected before training camp, the AP reported last week.
“Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process,” Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s communications boss, said in a statement to the Daily News.
Ashley Solis, the first woman who publicly identified herself as a plaintiff in the case, is not one of the 20 women to reach a settlement, Buzbee said.
“Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue,” Buzbee said, calling Solis a “hero,” via ESPN. “I look forward to trying these cases in due course.”
– With News wire services
Developing story, check back for details.
