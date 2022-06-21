Finance
Three Keys to Developing a Personal Brand
The internet has sparked a trend called ‘Personal Branding’. Branding identifies and differentiates you, your business, and your products and services so you stand out from the crowd, get noticed – and get hired.
Personal Branding can be the most powerful tool for success in your self-marketing toolkit.It involves identifying your key strengths and expertise, identifying the real needs that you can meet for your ideal clients, and then communicating your message consistently in many different ways.
You can identify, package and market who you are to build a personal brand that leads to business growth, influence, and income.
Here are three key things you need to develop a strong personal brand:
1. A clear, unique strength, talent, or expertise.
Get clear on your personal strengths, talents, values, and core area of expertise. Understand how you connect best with people. Consider what your target audience needs and wants, and then identify the value and the experience that you can deliver to meet those needs and wants. Communicate in ways that reach into the hearts and minds of your target audience and connect with their core values and deepest desires.
2. An ability to clearly articulate that uniqueness.
The personal branding process is about having self-awareness of your strengths and talents, and then letting everyone know about your gifts, talents, and experience. It’s about giving a clear impression of who you are, what you value, what you’re committed to, and how you can be counted upon to act. It’s about having clear, key marketing messages to convey in all of your communications with prospects and clients.
Your branding statement must provide a clear, concise view of your unique set of strengths and tell why you can do it better than anyone else. You need to be able to state clearly and unequivocally why you are different than everyone else, and what services you offer that make you unique and set you ahead of your competition.
3. The persistence to communicate your brand consistently through many channels.
Consistency is one of the keys to building a strong personal brand. Be aware of being consistent in every interaction you have, both in what you say and how you respond.
Your brand is developed over time by all the associations made, the expectations met, the messages communicated, and the services delivered. A great way to deliver a consistent message is through an email newsletter that you send on a regular basis to clients and prospects. You can write articles in your area of expertise so that over time people come to know and trust you. They’ll know what you stand for, how knowledgeable you are, and how you work with clients.
Establishing a Professional Brand is absolutely critical to long term, sustainable business growth. In an overcrowded marketplace, if you’re not standing out, then you’re invisible. Branding your products and services will give you an edge over your competition and enhance your value to your target market.
Personal Branding will differentiate you, your business, and your products and services so that you stand out from the crowd, get noticed – and get hired.
The marketplace is waiting for you to make your mark on it. What are you waiting for?
Personal Branding is all about knowing what you have to offer to your marketplace and what makes you different from everyone else so that you can stand out and be recognized and remembered. It is having a reputation for delivering a product, program, or service that delivers extreme value to your target market.
Fill in your answers to the following to gain clarity on the unique aspects of your Professional Brand:
1. My top three personal strengths:
2. My top three talents:
3. My core area of expertise:
4. What my target audience needs and wants:
5. The value and the experience I can deliver to meet those needs and wants:
6. What I can do better than anyone else:
7. What services I offer that differentiate me and set me ahead of my competition:
Developing a brand identity is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. With some thought and creativity, all the pieces will eventually fit.
Drug Abuse and Addition
The world today has become surrounded by drug abuse as well as drug addiction. This escalating disorder has become so common, that its truth is based on misconceptions that people have concerning drug abuse as well as addiction. This paper briefly provides an overview of drug abuse as well as addiction, and at the same time looks at the aspects of epidemiology, social problems, pathophysiology, as well as ethical issues that might arise with medical emergency responders.
Drug abuse and drug addiction; exactly what does that mean and who is affected by it? There is a confusion between drug addiction and abuse. Drug abuse happens when there is usage of a substance, generally illicit drugs or alcohol, while drug addiction takes place in a broad variety of substances and activities. Addiction can be termed as the compulsive need for usage of substance forming habits, such as alcohol, nicotine and heroin, of which is eventually characterized by obviously physiological signs upon withdrawal as well as tolerance; widely: insistent compulsive use of known substances that are harmful to the user. Drug addiction is usually not a substance forming habit, it also includes things such as gambling, sex, video gaming, and even internet. All the same, the primary focus of society is still to do with drugs, tobacco and alcohol. Several characteristics of pathophysiology and epidemiology will be discussed together with the social implications that addiction causes as well as any ethical problems that lie with addiction and medical emergency service providers.
The addictive behavioral study is relatively new. Science just started to study behavioral addictiveness in the 1930. Prior to this, studies were being carried out by scientist on drug abuse that were plagued by misconception shadows as well as nature addiction. But with present day discoveries as well as information on how brain chemicals work and the methods of alteration, there is now a deeper understanding of alcohol and drug addiction. Drug addiction, according to Dr. Dryden-Edwards also referred to as chemical dependency or substance dependence, is an illness that is described by a destructive drug abuse pattern that leads to major problems which involve tolerance towards or substance withdrawal and other problems arising from substance use that could have implications to the sufferer, either by school performance, socially or in terms of work. More than 2.5% of humanity suffer from drug addiction at some point in their lives. Some of the commonly abused addictive substances are alcohol, anabolic steroids, amphetamines, cannabis, caffeine, ecstasy, cocaine, inhalants, hallucinogens, nicotine, phencyclidine, opiates, sedatives, anti-anxiety drugs, and or hypnotic. Despite the fact that alcohol and drug addiction is viewed as a mental health issue, there is no one particular determinant cause. However, several people believe that drug addiction and abuse is a genetic disease of which is a false fact. A person’s environment is cause for the development of a predisposition dependency drug.
Epidemiology
The socially associated risk factors of drug addiction and drug abuse encompass the male gender, between the age ranges of 18 and 44 years, heritage of Native American persons, low socioeconomic status as well as the marital status of the unmarried. State statistics reveal that residents from the western U.S are more at risk to substance dependency as well as abuse. While males are very prone to alcoholism development, females seem more vulnerable to alcoholism at fairly lower amounts of alcohol consumption, this is because females have a much lower body mass as compared to males. The combined medical, criminal, economical, as well as the social implications costs American taxpayer more than half a trillion dollars annually. Each year drug and alcohol abuses contributes to 100,000 American deaths, with tobacco contributes approximately 440,000 deaths annually. Individuals of all ages suffer the damaging consequences of drug as well as alcohol addiction and abuse. Babies can get affected while within the mother’s womb if the mother is to engage in drug or alcohol use, which as a result causes defects in birth as well as slows down the intellectual development in the later years of the child. As for Adolescents, they usually perform poorly in school and usually drop out while they are abusing drugs. Adolescent girls stand the risk of having unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, and violence. In addition, parents and adults are also affected, usually by having their cognitive abilities clouded. With all the vast exposure, the stage has easily been set for the next generation to simply step into the addictive lifestyle.
Pathophysiology
Drug addiction primarily affects the brain, but also affects the flow of a person’s organ systems. Drugs as well as mind changing substances which can be abused usually target the body’s natural system of reward either willingly or unwillingly causing entire euphoric effects for the drug user. These effects arise from the dopamine, which is a regulated neurotransmitter movement, emotion, cognition, motivation and pleasure feelings. The release of Dopamine is naturally rewarded to the body for natural behaviors as well as initiations for the cycle to repeat the behavior all over. The dopamine neurotransmitter fills the reward system that is often concealed in restricted amounts from routine activities such as sex or eating. The brain perceives this as a life-sustaining action as a result of the activated reward system. On introducing the chemical substance within a person’s system and the euphoric effects are realized, a person’s brain takes note of several significant happening events and teaches itself to do this action repeatedly until it is a habit. The consumption of illicit drugs can cause an individual to impulsively act when the brain’s reasoning system would normally delay or prevent a form of given action.
This reasoning system is circumvented, hence leading to the undesired action that can possibly have negative consequences on the drug user’s life. However, several drug effects as well as chemical substances are at times euphoric, and other times the substance causes depression, suicidal thoughts, and paranoia. Continuation of the drug causes the brain to become acclimatized to the surplus of dopamine within the reward system. This then leads to the decrease of dopamine release as well as the dopamine receptors numbers within the system itself. In turn, this affects the user’s ability to attain the desired effects of the drug usage. This response from the person’s brain causes the person to try and reactivate the receptors by adding the dosage or amount of the drug in order to attain the same dopamine high. This effect process is referred to as a tolerance. Long term drug abuse causes changes to occur to other systems parts within the brain. The neurotransmitter glutamate of which is a part of the reward systems can be changed and hence cause learning inability. When the brain reaches the maximum level of glutamate, it causes an off balance and the brain tries to compensate, of which as a result affects the drug user’s cognitive ability. Once the brain accustoms to the drug effects, dependence is made and drug abuse cessation causes a result known as withdrawal. While most withdrawal signs are very uncomfortable for the drug addict, there are several serious signs such as seizures, strokes, myocardial infraction, delirium tremens, and hallucinations.
Social, Ethical issues as well as the impact on emergency medical services (EMS)
The consequences of drug abuse and addiction are very evident in an individual social life. The addictions destructive behavior affects every area of their personal life, right from the genesis of the drug abuse. The addictions symptoms from a physical perspective include alteration of sleeping patterns as well as eating habits, which in turn contribute to both weight gain as well as loss. Frequent drug abuse tends to lead to failure in meeting important responsibilities at work, school or even home. Other drug addiction effects include domestic violence, family disintegration, child abuse, employment loss, and failure in school. People with addiction engage in risk taking, and with alterations in the reward system within the brain, the drug users expect positive reactions prior to them taking the substance that would satisfy their needs for the risks they take. Impulse control is difficult when drug choice is available to people with addiction. As a result this fuels the addiction even more.
The effect of the emergency medical service is immense. The calls from addiction range from medical overdosage to trauma. The emergency medical provider’s obligation in response to overdosed patients requires paramedics to find out how much as well as what the patients took, and what is the correct medication to give in order to reverse the condition that is being experienced by the patient or drug user. With the various emergency responses comes danger, with the possibility of violent outbreaks by the addicts or users. Therefore, paramedics must be aware of their surroundings while handling the patients. In addition, patients who experience withdrawals tend to hallucinate a complete event as well as incorporate the paramedics, thus causing the patient to react violently towards the care provider. Drug addiction is a very serious condition that can be considered as a psychiatric problem, of which needs to be treated with a sure diligence as well as suspicion.
Within the realm of the emergency medical service, the response rate of addiction is not considered an emergency condition. The incident will arise if an addict is experiencing withdrawal violent signs or has substance overdose, and the patient would appear in a state of agitation or even unconsciousness. There is no prearranged method in handling a patient that is experiencing problems related to addiction. The key element is in treating the symptoms of the patient. All patients require supplementary oxygen through non rebreathe if tolerance is acceptable. To assist in flushing out a normal saline of infusion, obtaining of intravenous access is a must. Should a patient or addict be in a state of agitation or seizure, administration of a sedative is required, such as versed or valium. Caution must be taken when administrating benzodiazepines because of the risks regarding failure or respiratory depression is present. Should a patient experiencing an opiate overdose as well as low breathing, Narcan 0.4 – 2 milligrams must be administered, but caution must be observed when administering the drug of which is done slowly in order for the patient to breathe sufficiently so as to sustain life. Should breathing and airway problems continue then intubation must be considered in order to secure the airway of the patient. Quick transport with due concern is suggested in order for the patient to be evaluated so as to have the hospital staff commence detoxification.
Conclusion
The drug abuse and addiction world is unforgiving and harsh, especially if an addict or user is unwilling to leave it behind. A number of people claim that the addiction is all within the head, and research has verified this notion. The brain effects from a formed learned pattern is similarly rewarded to such activities like drinking or eating.
A lot of people do not comprehend as to how and why other people become drug addicts. It is wrongfully presumed that drug users have no willpower or moral principles and cannot stop using drugs simply by choosing to alter their behavior. The reality is, drug addiction and abuse is a complex illness, and quitting it requires lots of good intentions. In actual fact, because drugs alter the brain in ways that raise drug abuse compulsiveness, quitting becomes hard, even for the willing addicts.
A lot of drug users also believe that they can control their drug abuse and addiction. Having a drug habit is a costly affair that leads to loss of belongings, money and even self-esteem. Curiosity is what drives some people abuse drugs, while others it is peer pressure, and another group of people become addicts of prescription drugs. While drug abuse normally leads to drug addiction, overcoming drug addiction is no easy task. So the question begs, is this drug abuse or is this drug addiction? These are two completely separate paths that lead to the same depressing outcome. In addition, the consequences of drug abuse as well as drug addiction become noticeable after a given period of time whereby compulsiveness and violence take over, furthermore, the physical toll which includes illness and depression at times could be debilitating. Therefore, the only method to reducing drug abuse as well as addiction is through educating or sensitizing the public. Avoidance is viewed as the best prevention.
Bike Insurance the Easy Way
Bike theft is on the rise with thieves running off with hundreds of millions worth of bikes every year, a third of which are taken from outside people’s homes. However, it pays dividends for cyclists and motorcyclists to check through their home insurance policy to make sure that they are covered not only for having a bike outside their property but also to cover all eventualities, including those that occur while cycling away from the home.
The majority of home insurance policies will cover the theft of bikes within the overall cover of home contents if personal possessions are included within the policy, but not all insurers will offer to include bikes so it is important that you ascertain this information when shopping around for an insurance provider. Personal possessions insurance will have differing stipulations, for example some will include push bikes but not motor bikes. In these instances, cyclists will have to take out additional cover with the insurer to cover their vehicle.
Halifax General Insurance advises its customers to check whether they are covered while they are out and about, as if their bike is stolen they could end up paying out for an unexpected journey to get back home. To avoid the inconvenience and potential additional costs it is highly recommended to ensure you are covered for all possible instances. Figures from Halifax have revealed that approximately half a million bicycles are stolen annually in the UK alone, with south west London being a prime breeding ground for bike thieves. Kingston upon Thames was the top spot for thefts in 2007, while Cambridge, Bristol and Oxford were among the other highly targeted areas.
More than half of total thefts take place directly outside the home, with bikes typically being lifted from garages and garden sheds. In addition, a worrying 14% of bike thefts occur inside the home. Cyclists are warned that unless they apply a proper lock and security administration to their bike they are at high risk of having it stolen. They should ensure that their bikes are post-coded, securely locked and out of view, preferably hidden within a locked garage or outhouse. A surprisingly high number of cyclists leave their bicycles unsecured, despite the ease and cost-effectiveness of purchasing a decent lock.
Easy ways that cyclists can prevent against theft include, utilising the special bicycle parking racks where possible and of course locking the bike up properly regardless of how long or briefly you will be leaving it for; try and leave your bike in areas that are well-lit and populated; if your bike is locked in a shed or garage always make sure that the door is locked; try to use a hardened steel U-type lock on your bike, as cable locks can be easily cut through and the majority of insurance companies will only take your claim seriously if they know that you use the appropriate lock to secure your bike. In addition, it is advisable to register your bike at one of a number of bike ownership agencies, as well as using an ultraviolet pen to mark your postcode on the frame. Keep a record of the name, model and bike serial number in case you need to pass on the details to the police. Other measures involve taking photographic notes of the bike in order to be able to provide documentation that will support your claim if you need extra compensation for additional features that you may have added to your bike.
Celebrities Endorse No Texting While Driving Campaign
Everyone knows that it’s dangerous to drive when you’re distracted. Cell phone usage should not occur while driving and that includes texting. Unfortunately far to many people do not practice safe driving.
This is a very real and scary habit of teenage drivers. Whether you’ve been driving for 5 days or 50 years you should never talk on your mobile phone or text while driving.
In an effort to raise awareness about the issue some celebrities like Justin Bieber have started supporting campaigns that encourage people not to text and drive. Bieber is supporting an application for your cell phone that locks the keypad of your cellular phone when it senses that it is inside a vehicle that is going over 10 mph.
In addition, Allstate has a campaign out now called “X The Text”. And LG has filed public service announcements that speak out against the use of cell phones while driving.
Allstate’s campaign has the support of stars like the Jonas Brothers and American Idol alum, Jordin Sparks. LG has filed public service announcements featuring Jane Lynch from “Glee”.
Cell phone usage while driving has been getting a lot of attention because it presents a very serious danger.
Using a cell phone while you drive decreases your reaction time. Someone who sends text messages while driving is 20 times more likely to get into an accident than a peer who is not texting while driving.
Some believe that when the talk on their cell phone while driving but use a hands free device they are being safe. This simply is not the case. Carrying on a conversation on your cell phone even if you have two hands on the wheel is a distraction and can increase your chances of being involved in an accident.
In addition to cell phone usage there are other actions that distract drivers. Eating while driving, holding a pet in your lap, applying make-up or looking in the mirrors are all forms of distractions that can lead to a very serious accident.
When you are involved in an accident and you believe the person responsible was distracted by cell phone usage or something else it’s important to know that a Chicago cell phone accidents attorney may be able to help you. After an accident medical bills can spiral out of control. It’s important to hold the person responsible for the accident. Your Illinois car crash lawyer can help you file a claim.
Zignaly’s DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors
