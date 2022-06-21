News
Tim Anderson is ‘excited to be back’ from the injured list for the Chicago White Sox, but Yoán Moncada heads to the IL
Monday marked another edition of “Good news, not-so-good news” for the Chicago White Sox.
The team reinstated All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list, and he was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
But in the corresponding move, the Sox placed starting third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day IL retroactive to Saturday with a strained right hamstring.
It’s the continuation of a juggling act for a team that has been hit hard with injuries throughout the season.
“We were able to fight through this last year,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the game. “We were able to patch on the fly and have success. I think having that sort of next-man-up mentality, even though it’s a bit of a cliché, of trusting the guys that come up from the minors, of knowing that these guys are coming back and fighting each day the best we can.
“We just came off a real nice road trip. Going 4-2 on that trip (to Detroit and Houston) was a good result. We are trending in the right way. At the end of the day, it’s hard not to lose sight of the fact that there’s a pretty talented group in that room, even if we’re missing a few guys. For example (Monday), we get a real special player back.”
Anderson went on the IL retroactive to May 30 with a strained right groin. He suffered the injury during a May 29 game against the Cubs.
“Once everything kind of quieted down, I knew I had a chance to get back hopefully sooner,” Anderson said before the game. “But overall now I feel great.”
He is having another sensational season, slashing .356/.393/.503 with nine doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, 24 runs and eight stolen bases in 40 games.
“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Monday’s game. “So I think it’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”
Anderson made an immediate impact. He singled in the first inning and scored from first base on Andrew Vaughn’s double.
Anderson went 5-for-15 with one RBI in four games during a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Charlotte.
“I got the at-bats that I needed,” he said. “Just excited to be back out.”
Moncada left in the third inning of Friday’s game in Houston with right hamstring tightness. He talked with the training staff in the dugout after grounding out in the second, then remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the IL with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quadriceps discomfort that limited his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“The most important point was he was feeling good (at the plate), and the way he can help us the most is to be healthy when he gets back, not play at less than his best,” La Russa said.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez — working his way back from a torn right hamstring tendon — will resume his rehab assignment with Charlotte on Tuesday.
Jiménez has been out since April 23, when he tore the tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery. He began a rehab assignment May 28, and it was paused June 9 as he dealt with what the team called “normal leg soreness.”
“He’ll initially be a DH out there,” Hahn said, “but we’ll slowly progress his usage and his return to the active roster will be based upon, from a baseball standpoint, how long it takes to get his timing back.”
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, on the IL with lower back spasms, has “responded very well to treatment,” Hahn said.
Grandal left a June 11 game against the Texas Rangers in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“We initially announced it as a hamstring, which is where it was presenting when he left the game,” Hahn said. “But once we got to Detroit, it became pretty clear that it was his low back.
“He’s going to begin ramping up his baseball activities in the next couple of days. We don’t have a time frame on him just yet, but this weekend was good, productive. We’re trending in the right way with him as well.”
Relievers Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) and Aaron Bummer (left lat strain) are also among the eight Sox players currently on the IL.
As for Anderson’s playing time, the Sox will look at it “series by series.”
“I think it would be silly, especially given some of the heat in our schedule right now, to expect he’s going to play the next 10 in a row fresh off the IL,” Hahn said. “He’s going to have here and there some days off and we’ll try to pick them strategically.”
They’re happy to have the chance to write his name in the lineup again.
“There’s going to be others (besides Anderson) coming back,” Hahn said, “and in the meantime we’ve just got to fight each day and do the best we can to not only stay afloat but start making up ground in the coming weeks as we get more and more division games on our schedule.”
()
News
Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing
Right-hander Adrian Sampson did everything in his control to stick on the Chicago Cubs roster.
Sampson impressed Sunday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves over 4⅔ innings of relief with five strikeouts, no walks and only one batter reaching base. But when the Cubs needed to remove one pitcher from their active roster by Monday’s deadline for the 13-pitcher limit, Sampson was the odd man out.
The rule initially was set to be implemented for the start of the season, then was pushed back twice because of the 99-day lockout’s impact on pitchers’ ability to build up.
Manager David Ross described an “extremely difficult” conversation with Sampson when informing him of the decision to option him to Triple-A Iowa. Sampson is unavailable for three days because of how much he pitched Sunday, which played a part.
“The guy goes out there and saves your bullpen, saves the team, allows us to reset the bullpen with really probably one the better performances I’ve seen him have and one of the better performances out of our bullpen,” Ross said Monday before the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “At this moment in time, we cannot afford to be short with no off days coming up.
“So it’s a difficult conversation. It’s some of the worst ones I have, especially when it’s not performance-based. As bad as it stinks, he also made an impression on everybody, and when you come out and do that, the sooner you’re going to be back when you’re fresh.”
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez to replace Sampson and give them an equal split between pitchers and position players on the 26-man roster. Velázquez is expected to be used as a pinch hitter and could get starts against left-handers. Ross said Velázquez’s role would be similar to how Clint Frazier was used while he was on the roster.
“Right now he’ll come off the bench and be a pinch hitter and an extra outfield body,” Ross said.
This likely will be another short stint in the majors for Velázquez. David Bote resumed his rehab last week after bouts of dizziness put his return on pause as he works back from left shoulder surgery. Bote was off Monday and will play seven to nine innings Tuesday at Iowa.
Seiya Suzuki is working out at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., while the Cubs are on a seven-game trip. Ross said Suzuki’s strained left ring finger showed less swelling when Ross saw it before they parted ways ahead of the trip to Pittsburgh.
The Cubs should have a better idea by the end of their four-game series against the Pirates how long Frank Schwindel could be sidelined by his low back strain. Schwindel dealt with similar back issues in the spring, so expect the Cubs to take a cautious approach and not push the first baseman to return too quickly.
The Cubs can’t seem to catch a break with injuries. As of Monday, they have 13 players on the injured list. An inexperienced rotation will need to step up after the loss of the extra reliever, starting with rookie Caleb Kilian, who started Monday against the Pirates.
“It’s going to be even more important that we find those guys that can get us outs out of the bullpen and keep us in games or keep us with the lead and give us multiple innings,” Ross said. “Because you’re not going to be able to use everybody every day, and we’ve got a long season and a lot of back-to-back games. Pitchers, especially the bullpen guys, get worn out.”
Multi-inning arms carry added value for teams needing to cover innings out of the bullpen. Right-hander Alec Mills knows pitchers like him will become even more important as teams adjust to having one fewer pitcher on staff.
“I need to be ready to go every day,” Mills told the Tribune on Monday. “With less pitchers, sometimes I need to wear a couple just so we can save the bullpen. I think we saw that, especially right when I came up almost two weeks ago now, but I needed to go out there and do it right then. The bullpen was fried, so I was happy to do it.”
()
News
Three men charged in drive-by shooting at Maplewood apartment complex
Three men have been charged in last week’s drive-by shooting in which nearly four dozen gunshots were fired at two Maplewood apartment buildings.
Several bullets went through windows and walls of the buildings along Clarence Street North, and three vehicles also were struck by the gunfire, according to charges. No one was injured.
The trio then led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Dodge Charger from Maplewood to St. Anthony, where they crashed into a utility pole and ran. Officers soon arrested them, while also recovering four Glock handguns, three of which were stolen, near the crash scene, according to the charges.
Elias-Kareem Hany Aly, 20, of St. Paul, Davion Lazarick Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, and De’Voncea Lashoun Griffo, 23, of Little Canada, were charged in Ramsey County District Court with drive-by shooting-toward an occupied vehicle or building in connection with the June 13 incident.
Aly and Griffo also each face possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex around 1:50 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired. Police recovered 44 shell casings with at least two different calibers and multiple bullet fragments.
Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a black Dodge Charger that had several males inside. Surveillance video caught the sound of rapid-fire gunshots as the car circled the apartment buildings.
Witnesses said it appeared the shooting was directed at someone in one of the cars that took the gunfire.
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw the Charger on White Bear Avenue and followed with emergency lights and sirens. The driver sped away and drove onto westbound Interstate 94.
The car continued at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the shoulder, before going north on Interstate 35E at more than 100 mph, according to charges.
It then went west on Interstate 694 and south on Silver Lake Road and crashed into a utility pole at Stinson Boulevard and Cottage Lane, coming to a stop in front of a townhouse.
The three suspects fled from the car, which police learned had been stolen in Minneapolis earlier in the day. They were arrested near the crash scene.
Two of the four handguns officers recovered had “switches,” which convert firearms to fully automatic weapons, and also extended magazines. Another had a 50‐round drum magazine.
According to court records, Aly has three previous convictions: fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Gaines was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle last year.
Griffo has a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and a pending case of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to last week’s charges.
1/ How fast is this car going?? 👇
State Patrol and Ramsey County in a chase around 2pm of a shooting or shots fired suspect. pic.twitter.com/nB5DQgogOo
— 🚔 MN Safety 🚔 (@SafetyAlertsMN) June 13, 2022
News
Prairie Island nuclear plant to hold emergency drill Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will host an emergency drill at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant on Tuesday in coordination with first responders from other public safety agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The drill – a simulated nuclear incident – will involve neighboring Goodhue and Dakota counties, as well as the city of Red Wing and Pierce County, Wis. Residents living in proximity to the plant should not be alarmed, according to officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
The drill is designed to test and observe the preparedness of local, state and governmental agencies in the event of an emergency at the plant.
First-responders, state officials and plant operators will practice resolving an emergency quickly and efficiently, according to the DPS.
Tim Anderson is ‘excited to be back’ from the injured list for the Chicago White Sox, but Yoán Moncada heads to the IL
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000, Could It Lose Support Again?
Telephone Systems – An Overview On Operating Principle
Financial Costs Related To Capital Punishment
Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing
Online Job Recruitment – Trends, Benefits, Outcomes And Implications
Three men charged in drive-by shooting at Maplewood apartment complex
Ears and Hearing – 7 Myths Debunked!
Prairie Island nuclear plant to hold emergency drill Tuesday
NBA Draft preview: How could Paolo Banchero help the Orlando Magic?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date