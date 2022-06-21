Top MBA Colleges in 2016

Share Pin 0 Shares

With better career opportunities providing higher salary, holistic perspective over the business world, high-level networking, leadership opportunities etc, students resolved that MBA can help them to escalate their career at one go.

MBA, the most sought post graduate degree program to persist in the business world, indeed has a wide range of criteria to be taken care of before opting for it. Criteria such as the MBA specializations, whether to opt for 1 year or 2 year MBA, which college to go for; have certainly put students in a plight.

MBA degree can be done as a 2 year traditional degree or as a 1 year MBA program which is an accelerated choice for students having crystal clear career goal as their dream. Some of the most popular specializations chosen today in MBA are Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management etc. The expansion in the global business economy has given rise to new MBA specializations like Rural Management, Information Technology, Supply Chain Management, International Business (IB) etc.

Even if the specializations are chosen, another dilemma that takes form is whether to choose a government college or a private college. Keeping in mind the value of the degree offered, facilities, placements and career options the colleges provide, you should go ahead opting for the colleges best for you.

In order to help you grab a seat in the top B-Schools in India, various entrance exams like CAT, MAT, SNAP, XAT etc are conducted across India. List of top 5 B-Schools in India are categorized below with their exceptional qualities that made them to be on top:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore:

Located in India’s high technology capital, IIMB is in close proximity to some of the leading corporate houses in the country, ranging from information technology to consumer product companies, giving it the added advantage of integrating classroom knowledge with practical experience. IIMB is the only Indian business school to feature among the Top 50 B-schools on the Financial Times Executive Education 2015 Rankings, alongside the London Business School, Harvard School of Business, University of Oxford and several others.

IIMB has also been ranked among the Top 30 Business Schools in the world on the Financial Times’ prestigious Master in Management Rankings for 2015. IIM Bangalore has recently topped the list of best management institutes in the ‘India Ranking 2016’ – the first-ever national ranking of universities by the Government.

Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi:

FMS is among the few Top B-Schools of India, where every permanent faculty member is a Ph.D degree holder. Every student in FMS is a part of Management Science Association (MSA), a student body comprising of different panels that focus on distinct functional areas of interest.

To encourage entrepreneurship, FMS provides a placement holiday to students who wish to pursue their own ventures and allows them to participate in a subsequent placement process for up to two years, in case they want to avail the opportunity. Nestled in a strategic location that is at the crossroads of busy corporate and student activity, FMS hosted over 200 business leaders in the last year to facilitate a comprehensive learning curve for its students.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA):

IIMA is consistently rated as the Top B-School in India by reputed national agencies. The institute has been ranked 16th in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management Rankings 2016 as well as ranked 24th in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2016 in its top 100 list of B-Schools, announced in January 2016. The enviable record of the entire batch getting placed year after year, over the past 20 years, also points to the quality of the students admitted and the quality of training they receive.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai:

NMIMS is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It is a private university one of the leading MBA College since last 34 years and has awarded as 13th top Business World B-School Survey in 2014. The placement programs of 2015 included MBA, MBA HR, MBA Banking and MBA Capital Markets. The average pay offered is Rs. 16.51 lakh per annum, which is around 8% higher than last year.

NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) is ranked 12th in top 100 management schools & 5th place in top 10 Pvt B-schools in Outlook Drshti B School survey 2014, 9th rank top 25 B-schools, 3rd rank top 35 Pvt. Colleges, 2nd rank top 25 Pvt. Colleges in West Zone in The Week Hansa Research B-School Survey 2014 etc.

Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi:

Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi is known for its 100% placements record which is the reflection of the timeless ties and relationships with their corporate partners. DMS, IIT Delhi has been ranked in the top 2 schools in the “Business and Management Research” category of the “Stanford Ranking” for 2015. Outlook has ranked IIT Delhi 6th among the top 10 B-schools in India 2016. DMS, IIT Delhi shares top three ranks in India for business and management studies along with IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore in QS India University Rankings 2015.