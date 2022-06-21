Twin Cities feels the heat as temps expected to reach into 90s much of the week

With federal relief dollars running dry, Ramsey County has been gradually shuttering a series of shelters set up during the pandemic to house the homeless. Now Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are proposing a $6 million emergency cash injection that could fund some 100 to 200 shelter beds through December, if not through the winter of 2023.

The funds, if approved, would help St. Paul and Ramsey County address a growing number of homeless encampments that now include more than 110 people in St. Paul alone.

The governor’s office will present the county’s $6 million ask to the same bipartisan legislative committee that has reviewed and approved previous requests for federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state received $2.8 billion from the federal legislation a year ago, though most of that was allocated in 2021 to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and immediate COVID response.

The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission will meet next week. If approved, the $6 million could be issued to Ramsey County within days.

“I hope the process ends up in a big announcement,” said Flanagan on Monday, in an interview. “It’s not a completely done deal until they approve the proposal. I am knocking on wood right now. They have not denied any of our ARPA proposals previously.”

SHELTERS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE

Assembled during the pandemic with the help of nonprofit partners, the county’s shelter beds at Mary Hall in downtown St. Paul and Luther Seminary’s Stub Hall in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood are still scheduled to close Wednesday, leaving county officials scrambling to find new sites for those 67 residents.

Mary Hall is poised to be redeveloped into affordable housing, but county officials expect the state dollars, if approved, will maintain shelter beds at new locations.

“We have laid out a plan,” said County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo on Monday. “We’ll work that through our continuum of care and partner organizations.”

Over the past two weeks, the number of homeless encampments in St. Paul alone has ticked up to span 92 tents sheltering 114 individuals, according to the city’s Homeless Assistance Response Team.

‘JUST A BAND-AID’

It’s not entirely clear how much ARPA money is still available from the state or what dollars have gone authorized but unclaimed. Flanagan said the state is studying “how much we thought would be spent, how much has been spent, and we’ll be able to shore up those numbers. To be really candid, this is just a Band-Aid.”

The governor’s office had hoped to issue some $115 million in emergency shelter funds to counties across the state this year, but that money was tied up in an $8 billion state surplus that lawmakers could not decide how to divvy up among spending priorities. The legislative session adjourned last month without agreement between the two parties.

Ramsey County officials have long noted that many of the homeless residents they shelter through nonprofit partners come into St. Paul from across the state, leaving the city and county shouldering a disproportionate responsibility for the state’s most vulnerable.

“If we can help 200 people and get them stable and keep them sheltered, we should do it,” Flanagan said. “This is an opportunity for bipartisan action to support homelessness.”

OTHER HOUSING INITIATIVE

On Wednesday, the city of St. Paul will consider backing another initiative that had received federal dollars to expand during the pandemic.

The St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority is tentatively poised to transfer $827,000 to Ramsey County to continue Project Home, a family housing shelter operated by Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul and located at St. Catherine University, 1880 Randolph Ave.

The funds are expected to keep Project Home afloat from July 1 through March 31, 2023.

The funds will be taken from a “naturally occurring affordable housing” initiative that the city had planned to launch this year. That program has been delayed due to staff turnover within St. Paul Planning and Economic Development.