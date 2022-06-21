Unusual Psychic Questions: Is My Mobile Phone Being Hacked?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Psychics are asked a lot of unusual questions. One of the most far out psychic questions is as follows: Is my mobile phone being hacked? Now phone hacking is serious business. But I am about to show you it is far more common than you might think!

Phone hacking is making headlines around the world and it is indeed a scandal. It is a common question to ask psychics these days. A good psychic will let you know if your mobile phone is being hacked. It can be as simple as working with a tarot card reading and doing a simple yes or no tarot card spread. That will tell you. Perhaps the clairvoyant has natural psychic ability and can sense some kind of sinister listening device attached to your phone.

If your mobile phone is being listened upon by an unwelcome third party it is best to keep the conversation bland and short. Never give away any personal information when speaking on a cell phone if you suspect someone is listening. Keep all of the private and intimate details of your family life as confidential as possible!

One of the biggest obstacles psychics find is that many of the good and hardworking people of the world refuse to believe anyone else would stoop so low as to listen in on their mobile phone calls. It is a common practice. Information gathering is the name of the game these days and many around us have zero morals so they view phone hacking as a normal part of business.

Of course if you are the unsuspecting one being listened to this puts you at a huge disadvantage. But better to be sure than sorry. It is a sad fact that this question comes up in psychic readings nowadays: Is my mobile phone being hacked by someone?

What irks many when they uncover their private phone conversations have been listened to is the disrespect and the callousness they are shown. It is rude in the extreme, no doubt about that, and a feeling of violation is common.

If you have private information leaked somehow, and only you know about it, this is a good warning sign that someone was listening in on your phone and taking down your information. A psychic has secrets, let us face it, we all have our own secrets, and we prefer to keep them private and not blasted to everyone online, in the media, or even allow our friends to hear about them.

Here is another psychic tip. If you are going into a psychic reading and are about to mention lots of private information to your psychic reader, for goodness sake, don’t make the psychic call on the line you think is being hacked into! This is only giving your unwelcome listeners further ammunition. Go and use another phone that is clean, this way you can be safe to speak to your phone psychic with ease.

Hacking into a mobile is tricky and sinister business but it could happen to anyone. Want to know if you are safe? Ask a psychic the unusual question: Is my mobile phone being hacked?