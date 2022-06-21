Finance
Use Text Messages To Boost Spa, Salon Business
This guide offers you actionable examples of how to use text messages to boost your business.
PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS
Encourage customers to visit more and spend more. Use text messages to get your offer through to your customers-every time!
IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
Ensure managers stay on top of critical issues with automatic text alerts on customer service issues, operations, or even theft.
AUTOMATE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
Reduce your own administrative efforts without sacrificing great customer service. Keep customers engaged with automated text messages.
“Know what time it is? Haircut time! Come in for a haircut this Tuesday and receive 20% off your service!”
Promote Your Business
Wouldn’t it be great if you could ensure your amazing promotions are being seen by your customers? Text messages provide that kind of
visibility-with most messages being read within seconds of pressing ‘send’. With targeted segmentation, customers receive the right promotion
at the right time, and you receive incredible results.
Use text messages to…
BOOST TRAFFIC ON LOW-PERFORMING DAYS
1 UPSELL, CROSS-SELL, OR ADD-ON SERVICES
“Hi Michelle, we are looking forward to seeing you at the spa for a
massage! If you’d like to add-on a pedicure, we’re offering a 10%
discount for both appointments – today only!”
2 ANNOUNCE EVENTS
“Sneak away for a special girl’s night and come home looking years
younger. Curious? Join us for a Botox party this Thursday night!”
For instance, if you have an empty schedule on a
certain day, send out a campaign to guests who visited on the
same day exactly 6 weeks ago, inviting them to come back in.
3 REMIND GUESTS TO COME IN WHEN THEY HAVEN’T VISITED IN A WHILE
“Hi Susan! It’s been awhile since you’ve come in for your regular spa facial. Since you’re one of our favorite guests, we’d like to give you
10% off your next appointment. We hope to see you again soon.”
4 SELL RETAIL BY OFFERING A DISCOUNT OR PROMOTING A NEW LINE
“Is your skin-brightening cream running low? Don’t worry, we have more at the spa! Come in this week to replenish your supply and
you’ll receive 15% off. http://www.spabliss.com/webstore “
5 PROMOTE SPECIAL HOLIDAYS AND GIFT CARDS WITH A DISCOUNT OR PROMOTION
“What’s better than a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day? A salon gift card, of course! We’re sweetening the deal with a 10% discount
on gift cards this week.”
“Celebrate Mother’s Day together! Buy a $100 gift card for mom and you get a $25 gift card free.”
This is just the beginning.
With Zenoti ‘s automated marketing features for your Spa, Salon business, you have the power to run virtually any promotion to encourage new business.
With incredibly flexible segmentation tools, you ensure the right message goes to the right customer with minimal effort. It’s easy and drives real
business results.
Finance
Know the Essentials of Car Leasing in Singapore
You might ask yourself why Singapore has the highest cost of car ownership in the world. The reason is very simple – since Singapore is a small country that has limited space, the Singaporean Government must control the exact amount of cars that are currently on the roads. If the Government doesn’t do this, traffic will cause chaos and the roads will be full of cars.
Since the Singaporean public transport system is very well-developed and modern, people do not lease a car very often. The metro system and public buses can reach pretty much any place on the island. One of the main reasons people would lease a car is to go on a family trip, or maybe a road trip to Malaysia.
Leasing a vehicle can be simply defined as “the use of a car or vehicle for a certain amount of time at an agreed amount of money”. Leasing a car can be one of the best ways to drive the car of your dreams without spending a large quantity of money.
In Singapore there are around 130 different companies that offer car leasing. You can be absolutely sure that there is a wide variety of options, meaning you can choose from a very big array of models and car services. You will definitely have a hard time settling on a vehicle to drive.
When choosing a vehicle to lease in Singapore, you need to make sure that you do the following:
• Make sure that you know your needs of transportation
• Select your budget
• Don’t settle for the first deal you find. Please make sure that you compare multiple different offers given to you by separate car leasing companies
• Inspect your vehicle and be sure of its capabilities and potential
You might ask yourself, what are roughly the prices of car leasing in Singapore? Well, a normal sedan, such as Mitsubishi Lancer can cost somewhere around $70 a day. Prices for hatchbacks such as Honda Jazz can cost around $80 a day. These are relatively cheap prices compared to the usual range, which is somewhere in between $100-$120 a day.
However, many people will question their decision to lease a car in Singapore. Certain individuals think that it is a lot more efficient and effective to just buy your own car in Singapore, be its only owner and drive it as much as needed. However, this can be relatively expensive and committing.
Therefore, you should by now know the basics about car leasing in Singapore. Yet, you still aren’t sure what should you do yourself. I will state below a few reasons why car leasing can be a lot more price worthy than buying:
• A lot of flexibility – you can choose to lease a car for a period of 1, 3, 5 or 7 years. This means that you can set aside your big savings for something else.
• You have full control of your budget – car leasing can be very budget friendly. You have no extra expenses for repairs or maintenance, no worries about car insurance or road tax. All of this is covered by the leasing company. There is even in-house financing by the car dealership if you ever require it.
• You will never get bored from driving the same car – since new cars are coming out with the latest technologies and newest designs, you will be able to drive some of the latest models in the market. If you buy a car, you will usually have to wait for a period of 5 to 10 years to get your hands on a new car.
• Imagine your vehicle breaks down, or maybe you have an accident. Guess what – the leasing company will provide any necessary assistance.
I hope this article taught you enough about car leasing in Singapore. Next time you visit the Lion City in Asia, you will have the necessary knowledge to choose the best option for yourself to receive the privilege of transportation most optimally for yourself.
Finance
Magento Ecommerce Development: Points To Ponder While Hiring Magento Developer
Ecommerce development go incredible with Magento Ecommerce development. Many online companies are going for the wonders of Magento platform. Magento platform offers wonders for those who wants to manage, handle and control online activities of business in a better manner. Magento development technology really does the wonders! Magento development techniques is best for acquiring a fully customized and aesthetically attractive Ecommerce website. You can also add in new features or take out drab one with ease with the Magento technology. Magento is an open source so you need not to pay any bucks for the license fees. So you can opt Magento for acquiring attractive, flexible, easy-to-manage and incredible website.
There are some points to ponder while hiring Magento developer for your eCommerce website or other.
Freelancer Developers or Qualified Magento Company?
You can opt between freelancer developer and development company. There are so many freelancers which offers quality development services. But it is most advisable to get expert’s assistance in development process of your eCommerce website through easy hiring from outsourcing development companies. Freelancers could give you more flexible terms since they are not bound by standard company policies. On the other hand outsourcing development companies offers you experts supports as development outsourcing companies has a whole team of experts.
Local or Global?
As it is well said that communication is a vital tool and there is no other replacement of discussing developments and issues over a cup of tea with your local Magento expert. There is no other problem except distance if you hire through global development companies. Now internet has made discussion with zero distance and you can do whole discussion about any issue or developments on through video chat. You can easily guide your Magento web experts the way you want.
Quality or Cost?
Fist of all you need to know what your company needs and how much that is worth. You need to stick on the features and applications that you need. Then contact to three-four development companies for quote. Choose the best with the best attractive price.
Get Best Development-Go For Contract!
You need to formalize all the things and get sure that important stuffs are properly stipulated in the agreement. Get it checked through a legal consultant and get it signed.
Outsourcing can be a great deal for you and you can acquire any type of functional and incredible Ecommerce website. Get expert Magento developers team from the reputed Magento web development companies and get sparked in an online arena.
Finance
Article Writing That Will Increase Sales
You have finally made the decision to write articles to improve your business. Congratulations, now it is time to make sure that you are writing articles that are going to be read and increase your sales.
The first thing you need to do is write an article that will serve the public. Take a moment and think about your product or service and how a customer would use it to solve a problem they are having.
Grab the readers attention right away. This what is called the “hook.” Typically the hook is the title of your article. The hook is what is going to make people read your article to begin with.
Write the article as if you are talking to one person. Naturally the article is going to be read by hundreds and hopefully thousands of people, but make it personal. Imagine that you are talking to your best friend. This makes the reader feel like you know them, understand them and want to help them.
Make sure your article flows, logically. There should be a natural progression from one idea to the next. Don’t jump around or jump back and forth with ideas. Make sure each paragraph or topic compliments each other.
The wonder of quotes. Apply quotes from famous people to help reinforce what you are saying in your article. They help you make your point and the increase your credibility.
The next step is a very important one.
Keep it short. No one has time in this day and age to sit and read long and drawn out pages of content to get what they need. Make sure your paragraphs are no more then 6 lines long. This puts information into bite size chunks that are easily digestible for the reader.
