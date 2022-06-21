News
Western Minnesota boater drowns while trying to rescue dog
A western Minnesota man drowned over the weekend while trying to retrieve his dog, which had jumped off a boat and into an Otter Tail County lake.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a possible drowning shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on South Lida Lake, east of Pelican Rapids.
Investigators determined that Eric Fife, 48, of Pelican Rapids had been boating with friends when he entered the water, trying to retrieve his dog after it jumped into the water.
The sheriff’s office said that moments later, it became apparent to his companions that Fife was in distress and struggling to stay above water. A friend entered the water and pulled both Fife and his dog back to the boat, and lifesaving efforts were initiated by his boating companions.
The friends continued providing CPR until first responders arrived at a nearby lake access and relieved them. However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Fife died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Walz proposes doubling surplus givebacks to $1,000 per individual, $2,000 for families
With no sign lawmakers can reach a deal to return to the Capitol this year, Gov. Tim Walz continues to tout his proposal to use a significant portion of the state’s historic budget surplus on direct payment checks to Minnesotans.
In a Sunday interview with WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities, Walz said he would now support returning half of the state’s historic $9.25 billion dollar budget surplus to residents with $1,000 checks per individual and $2,000 checks for families. This doubles the original $500 “Walz checks” he proposed earlier this year.
“Minnesotans need it. We’re seeing this both nationally and globally, inflationary pressures, especially on gasoline and food. Let’s give half of it back,” Walz said on WCCO. “It’d be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill; my Revenue Department is prepared and ready to go.”
The Legislature finished its regular session May 23 with billions still on the table, and no major decisions on public safety, education and tax breaks. A week before the regular session’s close, Walz and legislative leaders said they had reached a framework for a deal on billions in spending and tax cuts, but that did not include Walz’s proposed direct payments.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, on Monday said she wasn’t certain whether the Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority in her chamber would back Walz’s new proposal.
“I would bring it to the caucus and my sense is that they would approve. I cannot give a yes or no without bringing it to the caucus,” Hortman said. “A 15-minute special session would require willing participation by the House GOP to suspend the rule that requires that a bill be read and reported on three separate days. Otherwise the fastest we can do is three days.”
Leadership in the Republican-controlled Senate has not expressed interest in supporting the direct payments, and instead backs bigger tax cuts.
“During the legislative session, Senate Republicans passed permanent, ongoing tax relief of more than $8 billion dollars so every person who pays taxes would receive immediate relief that doesn’t go away with the election,” said Senate Republican Caucus spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called the new checks proposal a “Hail Mary gimmick” and questioned whether even the House would go along with a single-issue special session.
“The reality is that the only individual who has the power to call a special session is Gov. Walz and he can do so today,” Jensen said in a statement Monday. “So, I encourage him to honor his word, prove this isn’t election year politicking, and give back all of the state surplus to those Minnesota taxpayers who created it.”
Tim Anderson comes off the injured list for tonight’s Chicago White Sox game, while Yoán Moncada heads to the IL
The Chicago White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list ahead of Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In a corresponding move, the Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day IL retroactive to Saturday with a strained right hamstring.
Anderson went on the IL retroactive to May 30 with a strained right groin. The All-Star suffered the injury during a May 29 game against the Cubs.
Anderson is having another sensational season, slashing 356/.393/.503 with nine doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, 24 runs and eight stolen bases in 40 games.
Prosecutors, defense jostle over trial date for last 2 ex-officers in George Floyd killing
Minnesota prosecutors and a defense attorney for one of two former Minneapolis police officers who still face a state trial in George Floyd’s killing have made dueling requests for a new trial date, with the state hoping to have a trial as soon as this summer, while a defense lawyer wants to push it to next spring.
Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd. Their trial was supposed to start earlier this month, but Judge Peter Cahill postponed it until Jan. 5, saying that would improve prospects for a fair trial.
But on Friday, state prosecutors requested a speedy trial on behalf of Floyd’s family. Under Minnesota law, that means the trial could start in mid-August. Kueng’s defense attorney, Tom Plunkett, followed with a document filed Sunday that seeks a longer delay — until April — because he has a scheduling conflict.
Cahill will hold a hearing on the issue Tuesday.
Thao and Kueng were already convicted of federal counts of violating Floyd’s rights. Their former colleague, Thomas Lane, was also convicted on a federal count and pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All three are free pending their federal sentencing hearings, which have not been set.
Other than citing a statute that calls for a speedy trial, state prosecutors gave no additional reason for their request. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison previously said that it was unfortunate “for the victims, the witnesses, and community that the opportunity to seek justice has been delayed.”
Plunkett said in his filing, which was made public Monday, that he discussed his request for an additional delay in a teleconference, but the state said it couldn’t agree to it. Plunkett wrote that Thao’s attorney, Bob Paule, did not object to another postponement.
Plunkett also wrote that there were two in-chambers conferences — on March 9 and on May 27 — in which plea negotiations, trial scheduling, and other matters were discussed. He said he told the court then that he would be unavailable for trial from January through March.
Cahill also presided over last year’s trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years for kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, has been in prison since that conviction. He also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.
