Finance
Why Refurbished Telecom Equipment Helps Your Business
Purchasing telecom equipment that is refurbished is a great solution for businesses looking for affordable, quality telecom solutions.
Refurbished Telecom Systems Help Your Business Save Money
Refurbished electronics are generally considerably less expensive than “brand new” electronics, and this is mostly because manufacturers and stores can’t resell refurbished items as brand new – even if there was nothing wrong with them in the first place.
A refurbished electronic usually has one of two histories: Either a customer simply decided he didn’t want the item once he got it home (reasons might vary from anything to color, size, or price) and so he returned it, or the customer got the electronic home and realized their was a minor malfunction with the electronic and returned it or exchanged it for another item.
When either of these scenarios happens, the manufacturer receives the electronic, inspects it for any possible problems, makes any repairs necessary to get it working properly again, and then resells it at a lower price than if it were brand new.
And, obviously, purchasing electronics at much lower prices than “brand new” prices is a great way to save your business money!
Refurbished Telecom Equipment Provides Your Business with Quality Products
Now that you know that refurbished telecom systems can help save your business and that the manufacturers have inspected, repaired, and approved them for resale, it’s easy to see how these kinds of equipment provide your business with affordable, quality products.
Your Business Can Choose from an Array of Refurbished Telecom Equipment
Two of the most popular kinds of refurbished telecom equipment for businesses are refurbished telephones and refurbished cards.
Shopping for refurbished telephones is much like shopping for brand new telephones: You want to find the telecom system that’s going to best suit you, your employees or co-workers, and your business. While a good refurbished telecom equipment wholesaler will be able to help you choose the best phones for your business, you should still have a good idea of:
- The number of telephones your business will need. For help, think about how many employees or co-workers will be using the telecom system.
- How many lines your telecom systems needs to have. Will there be enough people using the phones and enough people calling in to require a multi-line phone, or can your business get by with a single line?
- The kinds of features you want your telephones to have. Such features may include messaging, hold, mute, and transfer options.
In addition to telephones, you’ll also need to think about refurbished telecom cards. Digital line cards facilitate a digital set and allow communication to the phone switch, while analog line cards function in a similar way but with analog equipment like analog phones, polycom conference phones, modem lines, and fax machines. You can also look into T1 cards, which connects your phone switch to the central office (the phone company).
Again, a good refurbished telecom systems wholesaler will be able to help you with these decisions, but these are a few things to think about as you’re thinking about the kind of equipment you want.
Finance
Beware of Fraud Packers and Movers! Key Things to Remember When Choosing One
Importance of Packers and Movers
These days, we see a mushroom growth of packers and movers companies in different parts of the world. And why not? Nuclear families of today need external help when shifting to a new home. I am not telling hiring a moving company to transfer your personal belongings is a crime. You should definitely choose a mover to do necessary shifting of your precious items. But, what you must consider is not to hurry when choosing such a company. You should do full research to find which one is the professional and reputable known for years for transferring valuable items without causing damage to the same.
Check Its Reliability
You hire a packer and mover to shift your valuable furniture, TV, one or more dining set, and such other items. However, before you hire a company find its reputation in the current market. If possible, ask your friends or neighbors about a moving company they have hired in the past. This will give you peace of mind, as it will end the risk of doing business with a fraud company. If you have not got any referral, you must check all documents of the company, including copies of incorporation certificates, trade license, company’s PAN card, bank account of the company, valid office address, phone numbers, email address, etc. You can also ask for contact details of the company’s past customers to talk to them and make sure you are not dealing with a fraud packer and mover.
Compare Quotations
After looking at your items, the concerned moving company will give a quote. You must not trust a company that is asking for a very low price, as it may not offer quality service. You must take quotations from at least a few companies and then compare the rates. You must select the one that is asking for a moderate price for damage-free movement of all your valuable items to your destination. Also, you must calculate the cost of transferring your goods based on the several hours the company will take. For example, if it takes 4 hours to transfer your items, the company you choose must ask for payment for only those 4 hours and not for the full day.
Easily Identify Fake Companies
If you call a packers and movers to get a response like “Hello Moving Company” or “Hello Packers and Movers” think twice before talking further. Most often such companies are not genuine. The operator must say the company name instead of saying just a “moving company”. Moreover, beware of online moving companies who offer the lowest rate for movement of your items, as they may not offer quality service.
Take Photos of the Truck Carrying Your Goods
You must always stay alert when doing business with an unknown company. You should take pictures of the truck, its license number and after loading all your items in the truck. If possible, follow the vehicle personally in your car and personally stay at the time of unloading the items. Also, don’t forget to count the number of items loaded and unloaded and stick a label on each item however small it is to keep an account of the same.
Is Your Company Insured?
One vital thing to check before hiring a packer and mover is whether it is providing full insurance coverage to the items. The company you choose must explain clearly about the goods covered by insurance. Full insurance coverage means all your goods will move safely. In case of an accident, the mover will pay you for the damage caused to your items during shifting.
Get a Contract Copy
You must keep a copy of contract signed by both the parties. A professional packer and mover will give you a contract copy before you even ask. There are two types of contracts made – binding and non-binding. Binding contract has a fixed cost and you will everything written in advance. In case of a non-binding contract, the company will prepare the contract after taking into account the weight of each item, distance travelled, services offered, etc.
Finance
The Features And Benefits Of Cloud Telephony
These days, one often hears the phrase “Cloud Hosted Telephony”. However, what does it exactly mean? What relevance does it have in the field of interactive voice response (IVR)?
Introduction to Cloud Hosted Telephony:
From the point of view of IVR, IVR Hosting service or Hosted IVR, which allows users to design and deploy telephony applications on their own IVR is referred to as Cloud Hosting Telephony.
It probably got its name to sound the same as “Cloud Computing” in order to bring closer the specialized telephony application developer with the general web/computer application developer.
Cloud Hosted Telephony ultimately allows any developer of computer applications to add the function of telephony to the software applications they develop.
It basically means you do not require to be aware of telephony knowledge, jargons of the working of a telephone if you know what you require from your telephone. Mostly, people very easily understand how to make or receive a call on the telephone, disconnect or hang up a call, hit the right button to play a file and transfer or conference a call. Cloud Hosted Telephony allows all these functions to be added to any computer software.
These and many other telephony functions can be integrated into any computer software without the knowledge of the technology of telecoms or worrying about the infrastructure like IVR/PBX required in telecoms.
Cloud Hosted Telephony has given a refreshing change to the world of IVR, which had aged a lot. With this, there is hope that an impressive and inventive telephony application will come up, which will be able to solve actual problems and serve the distinct population.
Features Of Cloud Telephony:
1. Call Recording: All outbound and inbound calls can be recorded for various reasons by the use of this optional feature. The reasons behind recording a call may include: customer service, compliance, creation of audit trail. The system can be set to record all or few select calls as well as record on demand. The recordings and their details can be accessed easily through the portal.
2. Auto Attendant: This feature allows you to give the callers a huge range of call routing for all the dimensions of your business. You can also make announcements to inform callers about stuff like website addresses, hour of opening etc.
3. Web-based portal which is easy to use: Via the web-based portal, this feature provides access to a huge range of features of call handling. An easy access is provided, through a dashboard, to a huge amount of information like voice mails, call history or call recordings. In order to ensure that effective handling of calls, personalized settings are easy to create.
4. Administrator Interface: A huge range of capabilities of administration is provided by cloud telephony, which also includes freedom to staff for effective and quick control of calls. The process of setting up is simple and you have the authority to retain control of features of individual users or give control to the staff.
Benefits Of Cloud Telephony:
- No capital expenditure as there are no upfront costs.
- Relocation has become a lot easier as you can retain your number.
- For optimum quality of voice, voice is converged, assured or lines are leased.
- Business can be moved as this technology is cloud based and not a physical system.
- Hot desktop supported by use of landlines and mobile.
- Stay up-to-date always by upgrading to the latest software.
- For compliance with PCI, options for call recording include ‘on demand’.
- Easy up gradation of hosted technologies, according to the needs of the business with flexibility for up or downsizing.
- Calls can be made and taken anywhere and on which ever device.
- As it is resilient, it supports your strategy of business continuity.
- Can be managed by internal teams easily, even with a tablet.
- Ideal for operations in various sites.
Hence, all business enterprises must switch to Hosted cloud telephony as it is helpful in cost cutting as well as in increasing the productivity of employees.
Finance
Media Friendly Online Newsrooms – Components and Best Practices
In a 2009 survey of thousands of journalists by TEKgroup International, 43% said it was difficult to find a company’s newsroom, and more than half said it was hard to find the name of the company’s media contact and how to reach him or her. That’s a dismal level of meeting the needs of those who are in a position to give your organization invaluable exposure and credibility.
To avoid frustrating media people who come to your site thinking they might want to highlight your company in a story, follow these eight best practices.
1. Navigation. Use obvious signage in the structure of your web site for the location of your online newsroom. By far, the best option is a major navigation link called simply “News,” “Press” or “Media.” Second best is offering the information the media need in the “About the Company” section of the site.
2. Press releases. Provide a searchable gallery of the organization’s releases, with the most recent ones first. Never provide this material as PDFs – only as regular HTML pages. Since one cannot cut and paste names and quotes from PDFs, media people regard companies providing publicity material in that form as horribly clueless.
3. Media contacts. Journalists are on deadline and will not submit a web form to reach someone who may or may not get back to them promptly. They want the name, email address and telephone number of the person who’s in a position to help them right away. If there are different media contacts for different divisions of the organization, list those and their areas of responsibility in your online newsroom.
4. News clips. Media people like to scan through previous coverage of your company. Always clearly signal the difference between your releases and third-party coverage.
5. Executive bios and company history. Make these factual, readable and engaging in style. Do not fill them with “marketing speak.”
6. Photographs. Recognize that print publications need high-resolution photos (300 DPI), while online media require low-resolution photos (72 DPI). Provide both kinds of photos for instant download.
7. Video and audio. Reporters like the way these round out the portrait of your organization. Shorter works better than longer here. If you have videos or audios lasting longer than 10 minutes, provide a transcript as well as the clips.
8. Social media. Indicate how reporters can sign up for your Twitter feed, visit your Facebook page, read your blog and so on.
How can you be sure your online newsroom meets the needs of media people? Corral a few of them who have never visited your web site and sit them down in front of a computer. Give them several journalist-related tasks to perform without any hints from you, such as finding the media contact’s name and phone number, information about your social responsibility activities and the correct spelling of the name of the senior vice-president for South American operations.
If users can perform those tasks with at least 90% success, great. If not, revise your site to be more media-friendly and retest it. Having an effective online newsroom costs little, and its payoff – a higher public profile – can be quite huge!
Why Refurbished Telecom Equipment Helps Your Business
Beware of Fraud Packers and Movers! Key Things to Remember When Choosing One
The Features And Benefits Of Cloud Telephony
PBS joins food TV contests with ‘The Great American Recipe’
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
Celsius (CEL) Price Scorches To 130% Rally Despite Frozen Network Accounts
Media Friendly Online Newsrooms – Components and Best Practices
Zrii Juice Review – Hype Juice Scam Or Not?
Hockey arena to be turned into roller skating rink for free Saturday event in St. Paul
Top Tips To Write Great Web Content
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop