Why Refurbished Telecom Equipment Helps Your Business

Importance of Packers and Movers

These days, we see a mushroom growth of packers and movers companies in different parts of the world. And why not? Nuclear families of today need external help when shifting to a new home. I am not telling hiring a moving company to transfer your personal belongings is a crime. You should definitely choose a mover to do necessary shifting of your precious items. But, what you must consider is not to hurry when choosing such a company. You should do full research to find which one is the professional and reputable known for years for transferring valuable items without causing damage to the same.

Check Its Reliability

You hire a packer and mover to shift your valuable furniture, TV, one or more dining set, and such other items. However, before you hire a company find its reputation in the current market. If possible, ask your friends or neighbors about a moving company they have hired in the past. This will give you peace of mind, as it will end the risk of doing business with a fraud company. If you have not got any referral, you must check all documents of the company, including copies of incorporation certificates, trade license, company’s PAN card, bank account of the company, valid office address, phone numbers, email address, etc. You can also ask for contact details of the company’s past customers to talk to them and make sure you are not dealing with a fraud packer and mover.

Compare Quotations

After looking at your items, the concerned moving company will give a quote. You must not trust a company that is asking for a very low price, as it may not offer quality service. You must take quotations from at least a few companies and then compare the rates. You must select the one that is asking for a moderate price for damage-free movement of all your valuable items to your destination. Also, you must calculate the cost of transferring your goods based on the several hours the company will take. For example, if it takes 4 hours to transfer your items, the company you choose must ask for payment for only those 4 hours and not for the full day.

Easily Identify Fake Companies

If you call a packers and movers to get a response like “Hello Moving Company” or “Hello Packers and Movers” think twice before talking further. Most often such companies are not genuine. The operator must say the company name instead of saying just a “moving company”. Moreover, beware of online moving companies who offer the lowest rate for movement of your items, as they may not offer quality service.

Take Photos of the Truck Carrying Your Goods

You must always stay alert when doing business with an unknown company. You should take pictures of the truck, its license number and after loading all your items in the truck. If possible, follow the vehicle personally in your car and personally stay at the time of unloading the items. Also, don’t forget to count the number of items loaded and unloaded and stick a label on each item however small it is to keep an account of the same.

Is Your Company Insured?

One vital thing to check before hiring a packer and mover is whether it is providing full insurance coverage to the items. The company you choose must explain clearly about the goods covered by insurance. Full insurance coverage means all your goods will move safely. In case of an accident, the mover will pay you for the damage caused to your items during shifting.

Get a Contract Copy

You must keep a copy of contract signed by both the parties. A professional packer and mover will give you a contract copy before you even ask. There are two types of contracts made – binding and non-binding. Binding contract has a fixed cost and you will everything written in advance. In case of a non-binding contract, the company will prepare the contract after taking into account the weight of each item, distance travelled, services offered, etc.