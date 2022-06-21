News
Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing
Right-hander Adrian Sampson did everything in his control to stick on the Chicago Cubs roster.
Sampson impressed Sunday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves over 4⅔ innings of relief with five strikeouts, no walks and only one batter reaching base. But when the Cubs needed to remove one pitcher from their active roster by Monday’s deadline for the 13-pitcher limit, Sampson was the odd man out.
The rule initially was set to be implemented for the start of the season, then was pushed back twice because of the 99-day lockout’s impact on pitchers’ ability to build up.
Manager David Ross described an “extremely difficult” conversation with Sampson when informing him of the decision to option him to Triple-A Iowa. Sampson is unavailable for three days because of how much he pitched Sunday, which played a part.
“The guy goes out there and saves your bullpen, saves the team, allows us to reset the bullpen with really probably one the better performances I’ve seen him have and one of the better performances out of our bullpen,” Ross said Monday before the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “At this moment in time, we cannot afford to be short with no off days coming up.
“So it’s a difficult conversation. It’s some of the worst ones I have, especially when it’s not performance-based. As bad as it stinks, he also made an impression on everybody, and when you come out and do that, the sooner you’re going to be back when you’re fresh.”
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez to replace Sampson and give them an equal split between pitchers and position players on the 26-man roster. Velázquez is expected to be used as a pinch hitter and could get starts against left-handers. Ross said Velázquez’s role would be similar to how Clint Frazier was used while he was on the roster.
“Right now he’ll come off the bench and be a pinch hitter and an extra outfield body,” Ross said.
This likely will be another short stint in the majors for Velázquez. David Bote resumed his rehab last week after bouts of dizziness put his return on pause as he works back from left shoulder surgery. Bote was off Monday and will play seven to nine innings Tuesday at Iowa.
Seiya Suzuki is working out at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., while the Cubs are on a seven-game trip. Ross said Suzuki’s strained left ring finger showed less swelling when Ross saw it before they parted ways ahead of the trip to Pittsburgh.
The Cubs should have a better idea by the end of their four-game series against the Pirates how long Frank Schwindel could be sidelined by his low back strain. Schwindel dealt with similar back issues in the spring, so expect the Cubs to take a cautious approach and not push the first baseman to return too quickly.
The Cubs can’t seem to catch a break with injuries. As of Monday, they have 13 players on the injured list. An inexperienced rotation will need to step up after the loss of the extra reliever, starting with rookie Caleb Kilian, who started Monday against the Pirates.
“It’s going to be even more important that we find those guys that can get us outs out of the bullpen and keep us in games or keep us with the lead and give us multiple innings,” Ross said. “Because you’re not going to be able to use everybody every day, and we’ve got a long season and a lot of back-to-back games. Pitchers, especially the bullpen guys, get worn out.”
Multi-inning arms carry added value for teams needing to cover innings out of the bullpen. Right-hander Alec Mills knows pitchers like him will become even more important as teams adjust to having one fewer pitcher on staff.
“I need to be ready to go every day,” Mills told the Tribune on Monday. “With less pitchers, sometimes I need to wear a couple just so we can save the bullpen. I think we saw that, especially right when I came up almost two weeks ago now, but I needed to go out there and do it right then. The bullpen was fried, so I was happy to do it.”
Three men charged in drive-by shooting at Maplewood apartment complex
Three men have been charged in last week’s drive-by shooting in which nearly four dozen gunshots were fired at two Maplewood apartment buildings.
Several bullets went through windows and walls of the buildings along Clarence Street North, and three vehicles also were struck by the gunfire, according to charges. No one was injured.
The trio then led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Dodge Charger from Maplewood to St. Anthony, where they crashed into a utility pole and ran. Officers soon arrested them, while also recovering four Glock handguns, three of which were stolen, near the crash scene, according to the charges.
Elias-Kareem Hany Aly, 20, of St. Paul, Davion Lazarick Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, and De’Voncea Lashoun Griffo, 23, of Little Canada, were charged in Ramsey County District Court with drive-by shooting-toward an occupied vehicle or building in connection with the June 13 incident.
Aly and Griffo also each face possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex around 1:50 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired. Police recovered 44 shell casings with at least two different calibers and multiple bullet fragments.
Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a black Dodge Charger that had several males inside. Surveillance video caught the sound of rapid-fire gunshots as the car circled the apartment buildings.
Witnesses said it appeared the shooting was directed at someone in one of the cars that took the gunfire.
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw the Charger on White Bear Avenue and followed with emergency lights and sirens. The driver sped away and drove onto westbound Interstate 94.
The car continued at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the shoulder, before going north on Interstate 35E at more than 100 mph, according to charges.
It then went west on Interstate 694 and south on Silver Lake Road and crashed into a utility pole at Stinson Boulevard and Cottage Lane, coming to a stop in front of a townhouse.
The three suspects fled from the car, which police learned had been stolen in Minneapolis earlier in the day. They were arrested near the crash scene.
Two of the four handguns officers recovered had “switches,” which convert firearms to fully automatic weapons, and also extended magazines. Another had a 50‐round drum magazine.
According to court records, Aly has three previous convictions: fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Gaines was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle last year.
Griffo has a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and a pending case of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to last week’s charges.
1/ How fast is this car going?? 👇
State Patrol and Ramsey County in a chase around 2pm of a shooting or shots fired suspect. pic.twitter.com/nB5DQgogOo
— 🚔 MN Safety 🚔 (@SafetyAlertsMN) June 13, 2022
Prairie Island nuclear plant to hold emergency drill Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will host an emergency drill at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant on Tuesday in coordination with first responders from other public safety agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The drill – a simulated nuclear incident – will involve neighboring Goodhue and Dakota counties, as well as the city of Red Wing and Pierce County, Wis. Residents living in proximity to the plant should not be alarmed, according to officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
The drill is designed to test and observe the preparedness of local, state and governmental agencies in the event of an emergency at the plant.
First-responders, state officials and plant operators will practice resolving an emergency quickly and efficiently, according to the DPS.
NBA Draft preview: How could Paolo Banchero help the Orlando Magic?
Before the college basketball season even ended, three names have been considered the three prospects expected to draw consideration for the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.
But since the Magic won the draft lottery and the rights to the top pick, most rival executives and scouts have believed Holmgren and Smith will be the first two players drafted, leaving Banchero as the most likely option for the third pick.
Smith and Holmgren have been considered the favorites, and at one point the heavy favorites, to be the top-two picks since mid-May but Banchero’s odds to be the top pick have improved significantly this week, according to betonline.com.
The argument for the Magic to select Banchero? He may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
Banchero can score in a myriad of ways — post-ups, lobs, cuts, in transition, off offensive rebounds, off pull-ups from midrange and as a ball handler in the pick and roll.
At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, he has the size and strength to finish through contact while also having the footwork to get to his spots with finesse.
Banchero is a smart playmaker who makes good passes from the post or on the move (3.2 assists as a forward) and could serve can serve as an offensive hub, which the Magic could use after having the league’s second-worst offensive rating in 2021-22.
He averaged 17.2 points (47.8% from the field — 52.5% on 2s, 33.8% on 3s), 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals en route to being named a second-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.
Banchero stepped up his play in the NCAA tournament, averaging 18.8 points (50% from the field — 49% on 2s, 52.6% on 3s), 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1 steal before the Blue Devils fell to North Carolina in the Final Four.
“He showed flashes of greatness late during the tournament — spreading the defense, running the court, hitting 3s,” Ryan Blake, who’s helped direct scouting services for the NBA since 1996, said in a recent phone call with the Orlando Sentinel. “I think teams will be a little bit concerned about his defense. You have to play both ends of the floor.”
The concerns stem from Banchero not consistently locked in as a defender at Duke and not showing great lateral quickness as a perimeter defender. There are questions about how switchable he’ll be defensively and what his ideal role is on that end.
“His potential offensively is great, but you’re not going to find minutes on the hardwood if you’re not going to play defense,” Blake said. “During this process, you’re going to see the top three teams taking in to see how hard he’s going to work out. If he wants to climb that ladder, he’s definitely going to have to show that part — the conditioning, the defensive part and that type of intensity with consistency. You could call that nitpicking, too. He’s got such a great offensive repertoire.”
It isn’t clear how much contact Banchero has had with the Magic.
Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman on Monday declined to say whether Banchero visited or worked out for the Magic in Orlando.
Sports Illustrated reported the Magic “brought in” Banchero in addition to Holmgren and Smith, among others.
Smith worked out for the Magic on June 9 and Holmgren met with Orlando’s basketball operations leadership on June 15 and 16.
“There’s so much subterfuge going on and gamesmanship that I think one of the things we’ve done well, do well and I’m proud of our guys for being able to say this, is we are buttoned up,” Weltman said. “It’s really important to act that way. Whatever the chatter is and rumors are, I’ll never get involved in that. I’ll tell you we’ve had more players in than have been reported, but I will not ever get into speaking about details of visits or this or that.
“Honestly, that serves a good purpose because not only is it important for us to keep our information discreetly so the players know they can trust us, but it’s also important when teams call because I believe we’re a team that other teams know they can make discreet phone calls to and it won’t get out. The way you manage information is a big part of this business, so I’m not going to comment on any of [those] kind of things.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
