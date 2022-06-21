Finance
Why You Should Obtain a Virtual Phone Number for Your Online Business
When speaking about telephone support and the options to most successfully incorporate them into your online business, the VoIP technologies come the best way out. Due to cheaper rates and wide possibilities, the VoIP termination can be considered a perfect solution to substitute the expensive telephone connection.
Consider setting a virtual phone number for all the possible communication’s needs implied by your business. This will save you the money greatly along with giving you the possibility to maintain a strong connection to your customer. By purchasing a virtual local land-line number, you will be able to receive incoming calls from the target auditory of any given country or continent, not minding geography: distance and time difference will make no change on the business activities, as it is supposed to be within the online business. A local land-line telephone number can be set for any given location as per choice, no matter where the business is actually based. As a phone number’s subscriber, you will only receive all the oncoming calls to your personal mobile phone or SIP/Skype account at your home computer. They may be processed respectively in a way that suits you best. Either further call-forwarding, auto reply, interactive voice menu or virtual assistant option may be selected from the list of possible additional phone services existing.
As a small independent online business, it is important to keep a well-known and reputable customer service line. With the help of a toll-free virtual number you may fully support your virtual call center activity. The potential buyers and all persons interested in your service or product will dial the free-of-charge 1-800 number paying nothing for the possibility to get to know more about your offers. As a till-free line’s owner, you will only pay the monthly fee for number’s maintenance with the calculated charge of incoming calls per minute, depending on the calls quantity and destination. All the settings may be done individually in the personal profile’s account, which is easy and convenient to use and monitor.
The main benefits of setting a virtual phone number can be named as the follows:
1) You really get to understand your customer’s need better, when rendering a personalized phone-based consultation regarding your product or service you represent.
2) All the inquiries get answered and issues are resolved in a fast and trustworthy manner.
3) A loyalty is earned by a special treatment and a personal customized phone service.
4) The trust is built quicker for the online or virtual offers of a medium to high cost.
5) Constant monitoring of prospect buyers’ suggestions, problems and requests.
6) Considerably lowered expenses on the phone communication.
7) You get a representative virtual office in any country of the world.
It is important to emphasize at this point that offering outstanding customer support is absolutely essential for the success of any online business. You may not set the whole the customer service department with the smiling consultant assistants being 24/7, but as it is crucial that all the incoming calls get processed and answered properly is a must for a sustainable long-term business functioning. When receiving all the calls forwarded to your own private device or cell phone, you may establish call-forwarding settings in the personal profile as per your personal preferences and needs. You may choose to offer phone support in the best possible and cost-effective way, e.g. putting a toll-free number on the website, which goes directly to voice-mail or IVR menu with the main information about the product. In any case you can always call back if required.
Branding For the Independent Gospel Artist – Three Ways to Set Yourself Apart
Think of the most successful gospel recording artists you know and you’ll discover that they have all been well branded. Gospel artists like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Yolanda Adams and Donnie McClurkin are at the pinnacle of their careers but along the way, and even now, they continue to promote a brand that resonates with their audience. Yes, they can all sing very well and even with an anointing (that divine supremacy that gospel music fans sense almost immediately). But most importantly, these successful gospel artists are well branded.
What exactly does it mean to be branded? It means they are known for something–a sound, a look, a phrase–that sets them apart from all other artists. Are there others who can out-sing or out-perform them? Absolutely! But branding has little to do with how well you sing and everything to do with how well you continually present yourself to the people you want to listen to your music. Here are three initial steps for branding yourself as an artist.
1. Discover what it is about yourself that really stands out. What is it that you do as an artist that you can build a brand around? Get feedback from your audience, producer and management. Define yourself as an artist so that people will associate you with that great thing that you do.
2. Identify a word, phrase, style of singing or even name that is synonymous with you. And, guess what? You don’t necessarily have to come up with the phrase yourself. In some instances, your name could be what you’re looking for. Although Grammy-award nominated contemporary gospel singer Kierra Sheard has dropped her nickname “Kiki”, most of us have to consciously not utter it because “Kiki” was so perfectly branded with her as much as the signature sound she inherited from her legendary family.
3. Create a logo or symbol that is uniquely yours. Marry yourself to your logo and it will be with you everywhere you go. When you do concerts or make appearances, your logo should be your backdrop. Promotional items such as t-shirts, mugs, pens and journals should definitely bear your logo.
Once you discover the branding that’s right for you, then you can proceed to saturate your audience with it. Wrap your SUV in it. Display it on all of your merchandise. Take every opportunity to promote your brand and watch in amazement as you begin to stand out from the rest.
Post Accident Physiotherapy – Treatment After an Accident
If you have been injured in an accident you will probably want to get on with your life as soon as possible. But it might not be that simple. After all, injuries do take time to heal and you might find that you are not able to get back to a normal routine, whether that be at work or at home, for longer than you thought it would take. In a situation like this, post-accident physiotherapy can help to shorten the length of time you take to recover as well as helping towards a full recovery.
Post-accident physiotherapy is one of a number of treatments that come under the term ‘rehabilitation’. The main purpose of this rehabilitation is to get you, the accident victim, back to as productive and independent a life as possible as soon as possible after you accident. As well as physiotherapy, post-accident rehabilitation might also include surgery to remedy any problems caused by injuries which haven’t fully healed. A No-Win No-Fee compensation claim can cover the costs of any physiotherapy or surgery that an independent medical expert recommends you to have after your accident.
Physiotherapy treatment is often used in conjunction with other treatments, such as surgery, and as part of a complete rehabilitation plan. It might be the case that you have suffered a soft tissue injury, such as whiplash in a car accident, that has left you with some residual discomfort in your neck or back which affects your ability to do manual tasks.
A doctor might recommend a course of physiotherapy at no cost to you to relieve some of the stiffness and discomfort in your neck, as well as to help you to make small changes to the way you move and your posture to minimise any future discomfort.
Personal Financial Planning – Reviewing
Reviewing is like a medical health screening, personal financial statements need to be examined to diagnose the state of financial health.
Similar to analyzing a company, the personal financial statements to review are the balance sheet, income/cash flow statement and budget allocation.
Balance Sheet
It lists the assets and liabilities at a specific point in time.
The types of assets are:
1. Liquid (Cash, fixed deposits, money market, short term investments)
2. Investments (Shares, unit trusts, bonds)
3. Personal (Property, car)
Some assets may fall into more than 1 category, it depends on your intention of the item. For example, shares can also be liquid or a second property could be for investment.
Liabilities are mainly categorized as short term or long term.
Net Worth will be determined by Assets minus Liabilities.
Income/Cash Flow Statement
It illustrates the income versus expenses over a period of time, typically a year.
List all sources of income, like employment salary, rental, dividends, interest, CPF contributions, royalties, etc.
List all sources of expenditure, like taxes, mortgage, loans, insurance, living expenses, entertainment, purchases, etc.
Income minus expenses will arrive at a surplus or a deficit.
Budget Allocation
If there is a deficit on the income statement, budgeting is a key solution. Even for surpluses, having a proper budget prevents living too miserly.
Divide expenses into 3 categories:
1. Committed: Mortgage, loans and insurance premiums.
2. Essentials: Living expenses like food, clothing, transport, utilities.
3. Luxuries: Holidays, branded goods, latest gadgets.
Review the list and look into excessive spending areas and aim to reduce any debt if there is. There might be sacrifices to be made, but a balance needs to be strike to achieve the financial goals.
Subsequently, the spending patterns need to be monitored to ensure the budget is adhered to.
Financial Ratios
A quick way to look at the results of the financial statements generated above is to calculate the financial ratios.
1. Liquidity ratio, number of months of emergency funds available: Liquid assets / Monthly expenses. (Should be between 3 – 6 months)
2. Debt to asset ratio, the amount of assets financed by debt: Liabilities / Assets. (Should be less than 50%)
3. Debt service ratio, the amount of take home pay used to pay off loans: Annual loan payments / Annual income. (Should be less than 35%)
4. Savings ratio, amount of savings: Savings / Income. (Should be more than 10%)
The recommended level is only a guide and it varies depending on personal circumstances.
This closes the financial planning cycle loop and should be carried out at least once a year.
