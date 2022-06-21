News
Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened
By ERIC TUCKER and DOUG FEINBERG
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said Monday.
The couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia, where she remains jailed. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place after getting Russian government approval. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong and to suspect at least initially that Russian authorities had thwarted the call.
On Monday, she said she learned from her wife’s lawyers a more distressing truth: Brittney Griner had actually tried to call 11 times over a period of several hours, dialing a number she’d been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, which the couple had been told would then patch the call through to Cherelle Griner in Phoenix. But each time, the call went unanswered because the desk at the embassy where the phone rang was apparently unstaffed on Saturday.
“I was distraught. I was hurt. I was done, fed up,” Cherelle Griner told The Associated Press in an interview, recounting how an anniversary she had eagerly anticipated was instead spent in tears. “I’m pretty sure I texted BG’s agent and was like: ‘I don’t want to talk to anybody. It’s going to take me a minute to get my emotions together, and just tell everybody I’m unavailable right now.’ Because it just knocked me out. I wasn’t well, I’m still not well.”
The State Department said Monday that “we deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak with her wife because of a logistical error.” The department reiterated that it has no higher priority than the safety of Americans overseas and that it remains in regular contact with families of hostages and wrongful detainees.
For Cherelle Griner, the experience has exacerbated already simmering frustrations about the U.S. government’s response to her wife’s case. Though U.S. officials have repeatedly said they are working behind the scenes to get the two-time Olympic gold medalist home from Russia, she said she is “very pissed” about the snafu, especially since the call had been on the schedule for two weeks and yet no one warned her during that time that it might be logistically impossible because of the weekend.
She added: “I find it unacceptable and I have zero trust in our government right now. If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home? Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call.”
Cherelle Griner said a contact in the U.S. government had apologized to her for the error. She said she’s since learned that the one number Brittney Griner had been given to dial typically processes calls from prisoners on Mondays through Fridays but not weekends, which is why no one was there to transfer the call.
“But mind you,” Cherelle Griner said in the interview, “this phone call had been scheduled for almost two weeks — with a weekend date.”
Brittney Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Russian airport on Feb. 17 after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
The State Department in May designated her as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. Russian state-run news agency Tass reported last week that her detention had been extended until July 3.
Cherelle Griner said she was still hoping to talk to or meet with President Joe Biden, but “at this point it’s starting to feel like a no.”
So far, Cherelle Griner says she’s had to rely exclusively on others’ assessments about her wife’s condition. Lawyers and consular affairs officials have been able to speak with the basketball star, but her wife has not.
On the evening before the call, she went to sleep at 5 p.m. so that she’d be awake and alert at midnight to receive the anticipated call from Russia to Phoenix that never came.
“This was such a big moment because this would have been the first time where I truly could tell if she’s OK,” Cherelle Griner said, describing it as a “life-or-death” opportunity to discern how her wife was actually holding up. “This would have been the first time for me to actually just hear her in real time and to truly know if she’s okay or to know if she’s seconds away from not being in existence anymore.”
Tim Anderson is ‘excited to be back’ from the injured list for the Chicago White Sox, but Yoán Moncada heads to the IL
Monday marked another edition of “Good news, not-so-good news” for the Chicago White Sox.
The team reinstated All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list, and he was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
But in the corresponding move, the Sox placed starting third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day IL retroactive to Saturday with a strained right hamstring.
It’s the continuation of a juggling act for a team that has been hit hard with injuries throughout the season.
“We were able to fight through this last year,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the game. “We were able to patch on the fly and have success. I think having that sort of next-man-up mentality, even though it’s a bit of a cliché, of trusting the guys that come up from the minors, of knowing that these guys are coming back and fighting each day the best we can.
“We just came off a real nice road trip. Going 4-2 on that trip (to Detroit and Houston) was a good result. We are trending in the right way. At the end of the day, it’s hard not to lose sight of the fact that there’s a pretty talented group in that room, even if we’re missing a few guys. For example (Monday), we get a real special player back.”
Anderson went on the IL retroactive to May 30 with a strained right groin. He suffered the injury during a May 29 game against the Cubs.
“Once everything kind of quieted down, I knew I had a chance to get back hopefully sooner,” Anderson said before the game. “But overall now I feel great.”
He is having another sensational season, slashing .356/.393/.503 with nine doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, 24 runs and eight stolen bases in 40 games.
“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Monday’s game. “So I think it’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”
Anderson made an immediate impact. He singled in the first inning and scored from first base on Andrew Vaughn’s double.
Anderson went 5-for-15 with one RBI in four games during a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Charlotte.
“I got the at-bats that I needed,” he said. “Just excited to be back out.”
Moncada left in the third inning of Friday’s game in Houston with right hamstring tightness. He talked with the training staff in the dugout after grounding out in the second, then remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the IL with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quadriceps discomfort that limited his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“The most important point was he was feeling good (at the plate), and the way he can help us the most is to be healthy when he gets back, not play at less than his best,” La Russa said.
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez — working his way back from a torn right hamstring tendon — will resume his rehab assignment with Charlotte on Tuesday.
Jiménez has been out since April 23, when he tore the tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery. He began a rehab assignment May 28, and it was paused June 9 as he dealt with what the team called “normal leg soreness.”
“He’ll initially be a DH out there,” Hahn said, “but we’ll slowly progress his usage and his return to the active roster will be based upon, from a baseball standpoint, how long it takes to get his timing back.”
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, on the IL with lower back spasms, has “responded very well to treatment,” Hahn said.
Grandal left a June 11 game against the Texas Rangers in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“We initially announced it as a hamstring, which is where it was presenting when he left the game,” Hahn said. “But once we got to Detroit, it became pretty clear that it was his low back.
“He’s going to begin ramping up his baseball activities in the next couple of days. We don’t have a time frame on him just yet, but this weekend was good, productive. We’re trending in the right way with him as well.”
Relievers Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) and Aaron Bummer (left lat strain) are also among the eight Sox players currently on the IL.
As for Anderson’s playing time, the Sox will look at it “series by series.”
“I think it would be silly, especially given some of the heat in our schedule right now, to expect he’s going to play the next 10 in a row fresh off the IL,” Hahn said. “He’s going to have here and there some days off and we’ll try to pick them strategically.”
They’re happy to have the chance to write his name in the lineup again.
“There’s going to be others (besides Anderson) coming back,” Hahn said, “and in the meantime we’ve just got to fight each day and do the best we can to not only stay afloat but start making up ground in the coming weeks as we get more and more division games on our schedule.”
Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing
Right-hander Adrian Sampson did everything in his control to stick on the Chicago Cubs roster.
Sampson impressed Sunday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves over 4⅔ innings of relief with five strikeouts, no walks and only one batter reaching base. But when the Cubs needed to remove one pitcher from their active roster by Monday’s deadline for the 13-pitcher limit, Sampson was the odd man out.
The rule initially was set to be implemented for the start of the season, then was pushed back twice because of the 99-day lockout’s impact on pitchers’ ability to build up.
Manager David Ross described an “extremely difficult” conversation with Sampson when informing him of the decision to option him to Triple-A Iowa. Sampson is unavailable for three days because of how much he pitched Sunday, which played a part.
“The guy goes out there and saves your bullpen, saves the team, allows us to reset the bullpen with really probably one the better performances I’ve seen him have and one of the better performances out of our bullpen,” Ross said Monday before the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “At this moment in time, we cannot afford to be short with no off days coming up.
“So it’s a difficult conversation. It’s some of the worst ones I have, especially when it’s not performance-based. As bad as it stinks, he also made an impression on everybody, and when you come out and do that, the sooner you’re going to be back when you’re fresh.”
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez to replace Sampson and give them an equal split between pitchers and position players on the 26-man roster. Velázquez is expected to be used as a pinch hitter and could get starts against left-handers. Ross said Velázquez’s role would be similar to how Clint Frazier was used while he was on the roster.
“Right now he’ll come off the bench and be a pinch hitter and an extra outfield body,” Ross said.
This likely will be another short stint in the majors for Velázquez. David Bote resumed his rehab last week after bouts of dizziness put his return on pause as he works back from left shoulder surgery. Bote was off Monday and will play seven to nine innings Tuesday at Iowa.
Seiya Suzuki is working out at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., while the Cubs are on a seven-game trip. Ross said Suzuki’s strained left ring finger showed less swelling when Ross saw it before they parted ways ahead of the trip to Pittsburgh.
The Cubs should have a better idea by the end of their four-game series against the Pirates how long Frank Schwindel could be sidelined by his low back strain. Schwindel dealt with similar back issues in the spring, so expect the Cubs to take a cautious approach and not push the first baseman to return too quickly.
The Cubs can’t seem to catch a break with injuries. As of Monday, they have 13 players on the injured list. An inexperienced rotation will need to step up after the loss of the extra reliever, starting with rookie Caleb Kilian, who started Monday against the Pirates.
“It’s going to be even more important that we find those guys that can get us outs out of the bullpen and keep us in games or keep us with the lead and give us multiple innings,” Ross said. “Because you’re not going to be able to use everybody every day, and we’ve got a long season and a lot of back-to-back games. Pitchers, especially the bullpen guys, get worn out.”
Multi-inning arms carry added value for teams needing to cover innings out of the bullpen. Right-hander Alec Mills knows pitchers like him will become even more important as teams adjust to having one fewer pitcher on staff.
“I need to be ready to go every day,” Mills told the Tribune on Monday. “With less pitchers, sometimes I need to wear a couple just so we can save the bullpen. I think we saw that, especially right when I came up almost two weeks ago now, but I needed to go out there and do it right then. The bullpen was fried, so I was happy to do it.”
()
Three men charged in drive-by shooting at Maplewood apartment complex
Three men have been charged in last week’s drive-by shooting in which nearly four dozen gunshots were fired at two Maplewood apartment buildings.
Several bullets went through windows and walls of the buildings along Clarence Street North, and three vehicles also were struck by the gunfire, according to charges. No one was injured.
The trio then led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Dodge Charger from Maplewood to St. Anthony, where they crashed into a utility pole and ran. Officers soon arrested them, while also recovering four Glock handguns, three of which were stolen, near the crash scene, according to the charges.
Elias-Kareem Hany Aly, 20, of St. Paul, Davion Lazarick Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, and De’Voncea Lashoun Griffo, 23, of Little Canada, were charged in Ramsey County District Court with drive-by shooting-toward an occupied vehicle or building in connection with the June 13 incident.
Aly and Griffo also each face possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex around 1:50 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired. Police recovered 44 shell casings with at least two different calibers and multiple bullet fragments.
Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a black Dodge Charger that had several males inside. Surveillance video caught the sound of rapid-fire gunshots as the car circled the apartment buildings.
Witnesses said it appeared the shooting was directed at someone in one of the cars that took the gunfire.
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw the Charger on White Bear Avenue and followed with emergency lights and sirens. The driver sped away and drove onto westbound Interstate 94.
The car continued at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the shoulder, before going north on Interstate 35E at more than 100 mph, according to charges.
It then went west on Interstate 694 and south on Silver Lake Road and crashed into a utility pole at Stinson Boulevard and Cottage Lane, coming to a stop in front of a townhouse.
The three suspects fled from the car, which police learned had been stolen in Minneapolis earlier in the day. They were arrested near the crash scene.
Two of the four handguns officers recovered had “switches,” which convert firearms to fully automatic weapons, and also extended magazines. Another had a 50‐round drum magazine.
According to court records, Aly has three previous convictions: fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Gaines was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle last year.
Griffo has a previous conviction of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and a pending case of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to last week’s charges.
