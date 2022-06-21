Zignaly’s DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors

Zignaly, a pioneer in social investment and advocate for blockchain composability, is constantly working to further improve its platform.

The project regularly adds new and innovative features to empower all investors, regardless of skill level, to have equal access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.

Last month, the project announced the development of its comprehensive digital asset bridge, aptly labelled “The Bridge“, which makes trading and transferring digital assets from one chain to another as simple as possible.

This month, the project is continuing its efforts to level the playing field for retail investors by pushing its platform further into the DeFi space with the launch of ZIG DAO. The project’s newest endeavour will unlock the power of its platform and community, extending the Web3 investment options that are available on its platform.

The Web3 investment options integrated into the DAO are digital asset investing without the constraint of centralized exchanges, NFTs, metaverse real estate, DeFi staking and LPs, and just about any other available investment that can be offered.

Expanding the Reach of Investors

The project’s latest offering, ZIG DAO, allows the company to extend its offering and provide a community-led and decentralized platform that will power the future of Web3 investments. The DAO will be developed around the project’s community, opening up access to more investment opportunities to ensure that everyone is able to have the opportunity to reach their own investment goals.

Bartolome R. Bordallo, CEO of Zignaly, elaborated on the value that the DAO will add: “We’ve spent five years providing the expert-managed social investing tools that help every user reach their crypto investment goals, and now it’s time to decentralize and expand. With the launch of ZIG DAO, we have extended our mission by introducing a truly decentralized organization that puts the power in the hands of the community. This enables the community to leverage the power of Zignaly while removing any chance of meddling or control from the exchanges or Zignaly.”

The newly-integrated DeFi features will enable new social exchanges of value between users, groups, and organizations. Here are just a few examples of what these features could make possible:

Self-Formed Hedge Funds – If you or your friend have more experience than the other in investing, you can create hedge funds together to share profits.

Decentralized Marketplaces – Access a curated decentralized marketplace with a range of expert traders, fund managers, and digital asset investors with transparent reputation stats and records to collaborate with in a passive investing model, where both sides are incentivized and share the profits.

Digital Asset & Web3 Investment Consulting – Experienced investors can offer their advice to the Zignaly community without marketing their services or having to create their own solution for managing the accounting of what belongs to who.

About Zignaly

Zignaly has become the world’s largest expert-managed social investing platform, assisting over 430,000 users in their operations. Thanks to the proven, vetted professional managers on the platform, digital asset investors have all the tools they need to achieve great returns without having to take on as much risk.

The platform now houses many of the top investors within the space. Expert investors can share their experiences and strategies to help guide the community through the platform, and the platform’s users can invest in these expert traders’ moves, thus allowing them to benefit from the profit-sharing model. The model connects regular digital asset investors with the world’s most successful, proven expert traders and fund managers to create a mutually beneficial profit-sharing model.

Speaking on the platform’s primary goals, Bordallo shared: “Our mission at Zignaly has always been about more than just broadening access to alternative assets – it’s about a passive income revolution for everyday investors. Rather than agonizing over every trade or consulting so-called ‘crypto influencers’ for help reading the tea leaves, Zignaly empowers everyone to profit off of the investment moves made by experts with transparent performance histories.”

However, Zignaly’s offering goes far beyond this model. Some of the platform’s offerings include staking vaults, IDO participation through ZIGPad, NFT raffles, and the revolutionary new Bridge solution they currently have in development. These offerings are made to open the door for investors who are looking for full-fledged portfolio management services, to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, is able to have access to expert-managed, passive investing tools and capabilities.