Finance
Zrii Juice Review – Hype Juice Scam Or Not?
Just Another Scam Juice Elixir…
or Does Zrii Juice Stand Up To The Hype?
I had one Zrii sales independent associate call me on a cold call on my business line that is specifically for my wellness clients and she started to act like a telemarketer. I have checked out the Zrii company based out of Utah and saw a lot of hype in their videos and way of doing business, so I decided to check them out and give them an honest review.
The popularity of “exotic juice” seems to really be growing. For example, there are over 1000 different Noni Juice companies out there. You can buy Noni Juice or Mangosteen Juice from even your local Costco family shopping store. There are new juice companies popping up on the internet every month. I have actually tried most of the juices out there. Are all these juice companies scams? Or are they the next cure to everything that ails you?
Which one is the best? Or all they all just out to get into your wallet?
The Zrii Business
I will not go into how Zrii CEO Bill Farley led Fruit of the Loom into bankruptcy and how he was fired by Fruit of the Loom’s board of directors right before he started up this new juice company. Everybody makes mistakes and can learn from them.
It appears that the current focus of Zrii is on
1) The seven key ingredients (which are watered down by the primary ingredients, the grape and pear juices), and
2) The income opportunity.
So is Zrii Amalaki Juice a Scam based on nothing more than making a dollar at the “expense” of someone else? They may sell overpriced juice, but they do sell a real product, so they are not a scam. Although if you are looking for a home business that you can do from home or online, I would not recommend them. It seems that you have to recruit a lot of people before you start getting enough income to be able to live on. It can also cost around $2000 to start with the top business package, so it is a little expensive and hard to convince people to join for a “juice”. It is never recommended to join a Network Marketing company within the first 2 years since 80% of NM companies fail in their first two years.
Since I post a lot of articles on health and wellness, I had one Zrii Independent Executive (IE) distributor sales associate call me with an unsolicited cold call to pitch her Zrii businesss opportunity to me. Before I knew it, she went right into the compensation plan. I asked how she found my phone number and she said she was using Google to search for phone numbers of people to call, searching specifically for people in other companies. When I tried to ask her for more information, she hung up on me! She had called from a blocked caller number, so I could not report her to Zrii for a SPAM phone call.
So if your idea of “working from home” and the internet is cold calling people who never even asked for information… then by all means, go join Zrii. But if you are like me, and you have some self respect and value your time and you are looking for a way to help and serve others, while creating significant residual income that you can live on, then visit my site at the bottom of this article and give me a call and ask what I do.
The Zrii Juice Product
Zrii doesn’t list its “nutrition facts” label on the website!
They have flashy videos and promise of money, but no ingredients? How do you compare the actual contents of the juice? Sure, the Zrii corporate website lists the “featured” ingredients — Amalaki, Ginger, Turmeric, Tulsi, Schizandra, Jujube and Haritaki, but they do not tell you how much of each and they don’t even tell you about the primary ingredients being
o Apple juice
o Pear juice
o Pomegranate juice
This had my hype warning going
I had to order a bottle of the Zrii Amalaki juice in order to see the other main ingredients (cheap filler juices), but still, even the label on the bottle conveniently does not reveal how much of each fruit is in the bottle. A little fishy…
What does Zrii Amalaki Juice taste like?
When I tasted the Zrii juice, it tasted like sour cool-aid with extra sugar.
I personally have no huge problems against “juices”.
I mean, hey, I enjoy a nice glass of V8 vegetable juice from time to time. But I see some problems with this company. They may have something good, but I see a money – driven company with another expensive apple juice product that they are trying to peddle.
* Problem – WATER. When you buy a juiced product, you are paying a lot for WATER as one of the main ingredients.
* Problem – OXIDATION. The minute you open the seal on a juice, it begins to oxidize… but many of these companies suggest putting their exotic juice in the refrigerator and consuming it over the period of SEVERAL DAYS or even longer!
* Problem – PASTEURIZATION. Most of the beneficial nutrients are destroyed in the heat process of pasteurization of the juice.
* Problem – SUGAR. A High pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) test is a scientific test using a chemist machine that will give an exact breakdown of the molecules in a product. Most juices out there that have been tested on a HPLC, have been found to have fructose (sugar) as the primary compound. Sugar may not necessarily even have been added as an ingredient, but the fruits were naturally high in sugar.
* Problem – OUTRAGEOUS PRICE. When 4 bottles of Zrii juice cost around $120, I begin to wonder how much the price of apple juice has risen to.
But The Two Biggest Problems…
The two biggest problems as pointed out by some experts, are (1) deadly changes in PH level of blood suggested by Dr. Young, and (2) as pointed out by Natural News author Mike Adams… overly hyped “exotic” fruits that only seem exciting since the average consumer may not know anything about it. It may not be any different than just drinking apple juice or pear juice.
1. For the complete FREE report on PH blood changes and exotic juices:
Dr Young on why “Mangosteen, Noni, Goji, Xango, Thia-Go, G3 are ALL Acidic and Detrimental to Health”
2. From reading the article from Natural News by Mike Adams called “Review: Zrii Juice and the Chopra Center – Does it Stand Up to the Hype?” I found that he had some issues also with the nutrition of the product. His review is a little more in depth on the nutrition. He even mentions how the Zrii bottles are plastic and questions whether or not they contain the toxic chemical Bisphenol-A as most plastics do. He complains about how the “primary ingredients (the apple juice, pear juice and pomegranate juice) are NOT organic” and may contain pesticides. He complains about the price, the slightly deceptive marketing, and even calls the product “DEAD, cooked plants mixed in a base of processed grape and pear juice”. Adams goes on to say that by the small amount of good ingredients in the juice, that the product is “an insult to genuine Ayurvedic medicine” and he cannot figure out why the Chopra Center would want to mess up their reputation by being affiliated with this Zrii juice.
Do Your Research Before Using Zrii
Zrii was not for me. I found an alternative that shows more promise in many ways. You will want to do your own research if you are looking into the Zrii juice or Zrii business opportunity.
I did a lot of research before finding the right company and supplement that I now use on a daily basis with a real noticeable difference in my energy and wellness. And just by sharing it with others… I get a nice residual income that my family can live off of, and I don’t have to go work a regular “JOB”.
Finance
Media Friendly Online Newsrooms – Components and Best Practices
In a 2009 survey of thousands of journalists by TEKgroup International, 43% said it was difficult to find a company’s newsroom, and more than half said it was hard to find the name of the company’s media contact and how to reach him or her. That’s a dismal level of meeting the needs of those who are in a position to give your organization invaluable exposure and credibility.
To avoid frustrating media people who come to your site thinking they might want to highlight your company in a story, follow these eight best practices.
1. Navigation. Use obvious signage in the structure of your web site for the location of your online newsroom. By far, the best option is a major navigation link called simply “News,” “Press” or “Media.” Second best is offering the information the media need in the “About the Company” section of the site.
2. Press releases. Provide a searchable gallery of the organization’s releases, with the most recent ones first. Never provide this material as PDFs – only as regular HTML pages. Since one cannot cut and paste names and quotes from PDFs, media people regard companies providing publicity material in that form as horribly clueless.
3. Media contacts. Journalists are on deadline and will not submit a web form to reach someone who may or may not get back to them promptly. They want the name, email address and telephone number of the person who’s in a position to help them right away. If there are different media contacts for different divisions of the organization, list those and their areas of responsibility in your online newsroom.
4. News clips. Media people like to scan through previous coverage of your company. Always clearly signal the difference between your releases and third-party coverage.
5. Executive bios and company history. Make these factual, readable and engaging in style. Do not fill them with “marketing speak.”
6. Photographs. Recognize that print publications need high-resolution photos (300 DPI), while online media require low-resolution photos (72 DPI). Provide both kinds of photos for instant download.
7. Video and audio. Reporters like the way these round out the portrait of your organization. Shorter works better than longer here. If you have videos or audios lasting longer than 10 minutes, provide a transcript as well as the clips.
8. Social media. Indicate how reporters can sign up for your Twitter feed, visit your Facebook page, read your blog and so on.
How can you be sure your online newsroom meets the needs of media people? Corral a few of them who have never visited your web site and sit them down in front of a computer. Give them several journalist-related tasks to perform without any hints from you, such as finding the media contact’s name and phone number, information about your social responsibility activities and the correct spelling of the name of the senior vice-president for South American operations.
If users can perform those tasks with at least 90% success, great. If not, revise your site to be more media-friendly and retest it. Having an effective online newsroom costs little, and its payoff – a higher public profile – can be quite huge!
Finance
Online Learning – What Makes an Online Learning System?
In another article I discuss some of the Many Challenges of Online Learning. As I believe in the dictum, “Let he who has the heart to criticise have the heart to help”, this time I thought I’d unfold what I believe are the components of an Internet/intranet Online Learning System (OLS). (I’ve produced a model OLS as a cross-functional flow chart too large to include here, but if you’d like a copy, please email me).
Methods of online learning (OLL) have been used for at least 20 years. However, OLL delivered via Internet is relatively new, thinly researched (because it’s so new), and flagged as the way of the future. It certainly has heaps of potential among the pitfalls. Two of which are:
- It isn’t as easy as it sounds
- It requires considerable resources
It is possible for firms to adopt a minimalist approach and simply hire someone else to handle the whole process from start to finish. This is the cheapest approach and makes sense, but means that they lack total control. Nevertheless, it’s a good place to start and there is an increasing number of application service providers (ASPs) willing to contract OLL services.
Those firms that are well resourced, or for whom confidentiality is an issue, may take a whole system, in-house approach. It is this approach on which I focus.
My model identifies five distinct phases that are: preparation -enrolment – delivery – assessment/reporting – evaluation. These are linear and similar to the traditional training model. Stakeholders in this model are clients who become participants, administrators including IT, accounting, and general administration staff, and training staff.
The first phase requires development of curricula, marketing, instructional, and other materials, and system design and development. Central to the stage are mechanisms for clients to enquire about courses being offered. This necessitates multiple methods of responding eg, email autoresponder, fax-on-demand, static HTML files on the Internet, post, or telephone enquiry handling.
Whichever ways you choose to inform your prospective clients, the material needs to be faultless, comprehensive and delivered quickly. People expect instant information and will go elsewhere if they can’t get what they want.
Phase two occurs when prospective clients, having read what you have to offer, decide to purchase your program (or perhaps enroll if in an industry training environment). This needs to be quick, painless, and efficient also.
Aside: How many times have you completed an online registration form, clicked the submit button and waited, and waited, only to receive a message telling you that the username you provided already exists? So you try again … and again … and again … and eventually move on. Frustrating isn’t it?
There are numerous software packages, third-party Merchants and others who provide an online purchasing and payment system for you. Clickbank, whom I use charges a flat percentage per transaction and $1 and absolutely no other fees. You can set your site up to accept credit cards within 30 minutes, perhaps less. Once the credit card transaction is authorized, an email message is sent to your client advising of password and access details to the program purchased. Make sure instant access is available or your clients will begin emailing you.
The most critical phase, phase three is next. Having read the course information advising them how wonderful your programs are, paying the bill, and getting ready to start work, your clients – now participants – need to access their course notes, email, discussion groups and whatever without having to stretch their technical ability, patience or budget any further.
Having recently experienced online learning with a university said to be one of the leaders in the field, my view is that participant activities need to be managed. By this I mean, don’t show them where to find their course notes and forget about them. Be proactive. Unless your program is completely automatic eg, learning how to use a computer program, make sure a real live human being keeps in contact with your participants and makes things happen. As some wise person said, “Some people make things happen, some watch what happens, and others say ‘what happened?'” There will be a lot of the latter if someone doesn’t take control of the learning agendum.
Monitor progress, program discussion groups and feedback, but first of all, contact each participant and find out that everything is working fine. Yes, they can use the email system, they have found the discussion group, the course notes are downloading, and they don’t have any techno-problems.
Your OLS will probably have some type of assessment system, or be geared to provide certificates of completion. In the last phase, results are received either automatically from online assessment programs, or from instructional staffs. They are entered into a database from which certificates are issued. The same process can be designed to maintain skills audit, payroll, accreditation, and other databases automatically.
Evaluation, or quality control mechanisms in my model are implemented at every stage of design and delivery. It’s no use getting to the end of a process before you find out it doesn’t work. If each component of the system is tried and tested and functioning properly, there’s a much greater chance that when the components are brought together, a synergy will exist to provide the top rate system we all wish for.
Evaluation in the educational sense may be carried out. Good practice suggests it should be done at least on the first occasion each set of instructional media is used.
As you will appreciate from the rather brief treatment above, there is much to do to implement online learning. However, there are quite a few options that should be considered when completing your feasibility study and cost-benefit analysis.
And whatever you do, there are some standards you need to know about. Look for my article “Online Learning and the Australian Railway Blunder” covering some of the most relevant standards.
Copyright Robin Henry 2005.
Finance
Three Keys to Developing a Personal Brand
The internet has sparked a trend called ‘Personal Branding’. Branding identifies and differentiates you, your business, and your products and services so you stand out from the crowd, get noticed – and get hired.
Personal Branding can be the most powerful tool for success in your self-marketing toolkit.It involves identifying your key strengths and expertise, identifying the real needs that you can meet for your ideal clients, and then communicating your message consistently in many different ways.
You can identify, package and market who you are to build a personal brand that leads to business growth, influence, and income.
Here are three key things you need to develop a strong personal brand:
1. A clear, unique strength, talent, or expertise.
Get clear on your personal strengths, talents, values, and core area of expertise. Understand how you connect best with people. Consider what your target audience needs and wants, and then identify the value and the experience that you can deliver to meet those needs and wants. Communicate in ways that reach into the hearts and minds of your target audience and connect with their core values and deepest desires.
2. An ability to clearly articulate that uniqueness.
The personal branding process is about having self-awareness of your strengths and talents, and then letting everyone know about your gifts, talents, and experience. It’s about giving a clear impression of who you are, what you value, what you’re committed to, and how you can be counted upon to act. It’s about having clear, key marketing messages to convey in all of your communications with prospects and clients.
Your branding statement must provide a clear, concise view of your unique set of strengths and tell why you can do it better than anyone else. You need to be able to state clearly and unequivocally why you are different than everyone else, and what services you offer that make you unique and set you ahead of your competition.
3. The persistence to communicate your brand consistently through many channels.
Consistency is one of the keys to building a strong personal brand. Be aware of being consistent in every interaction you have, both in what you say and how you respond.
Your brand is developed over time by all the associations made, the expectations met, the messages communicated, and the services delivered. A great way to deliver a consistent message is through an email newsletter that you send on a regular basis to clients and prospects. You can write articles in your area of expertise so that over time people come to know and trust you. They’ll know what you stand for, how knowledgeable you are, and how you work with clients.
Establishing a Professional Brand is absolutely critical to long term, sustainable business growth. In an overcrowded marketplace, if you’re not standing out, then you’re invisible. Branding your products and services will give you an edge over your competition and enhance your value to your target market.
Personal Branding will differentiate you, your business, and your products and services so that you stand out from the crowd, get noticed – and get hired.
The marketplace is waiting for you to make your mark on it. What are you waiting for?
Personal Branding is all about knowing what you have to offer to your marketplace and what makes you different from everyone else so that you can stand out and be recognized and remembered. It is having a reputation for delivering a product, program, or service that delivers extreme value to your target market.
Fill in your answers to the following to gain clarity on the unique aspects of your Professional Brand:
1. My top three personal strengths:
2. My top three talents:
3. My core area of expertise:
4. What my target audience needs and wants:
5. The value and the experience I can deliver to meet those needs and wants:
6. What I can do better than anyone else:
7. What services I offer that differentiate me and set me ahead of my competition:
Developing a brand identity is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. With some thought and creativity, all the pieces will eventually fit.
Celsius (CEL) Price Scorches To 130% Rally Despite Frozen Network Accounts
Media Friendly Online Newsrooms – Components and Best Practices
Zrii Juice Review – Hype Juice Scam Or Not?
Hockey arena to be turned into roller skating rink for free Saturday event in St. Paul
Top Tips To Write Great Web Content
Reasons to Try an Online Casino Today
Bitcoin Back At $21K After 75% Drop, Where Does It Go From Here?
Online Learning – What Makes an Online Learning System?
Three Keys to Developing a Personal Brand
Zignaly’s DAO Expands Web3 Investment Opportunities to Further Empower Investors
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop