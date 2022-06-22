Connect with us

10 Must Watch Indian Cartoon Names

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Indian cartoon
How are you all? I hope you are doing great in life. In today’s world, kids of all ages watch cartoons, right from an early age of 2 years to teenagers. There are various reasons behind watching cartoons and one of them is that it really helps children to get engaged with the learning process and it also helps them to learn in a fun way and interesting way.
The Indian cartoon industry is growing at an alarming rate and companies are continually trying to make their product stand out above the rest of the competition. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which cartoons in India are worth your time and money. Indian kids love to watch Indian cartoon and in this article, we will discuss some good and funny Indian cartoon names that your kids or you will love to watch. Let’s go, Shall we?

1) Keymon Ache:

Now that Indian cartoon is gaining recognition from film stars, it has also become a trend to shoot for them. It’s been viewed by nearly 2 billion Indians across its states and countries, which makes it one of India’s most-watched Indian Cartoon ever.

2) The Adventures of Tenali Raman:

Tenali Raman is a witty poet in the kingdom of Vijayanagar who helps his king Krishnadevaraya in handling major issues in a clever way. His opponent Rajguru tries to outsmart him but fails each time. Must watch Indian cartoon if you love mythological shows.

3) Chacha Chaudhary:

Chacha Chaudhary is a must-watch Indian cartoon for children of all ages. The cartoon follows the adventures of an elderly man, Chacha Chaudhary, and his faithful dog, Rocket. Together they solve crimes and help people in need. If you or your kids are looking for a fun and entertaining Indian cartoon to watch, be sure to check out Chacha Chaudhary.

4) Chotta Bheem:

Chhota Bheem is a fictional character Indian cartoon created by Rajiv Chilaka. Bheem is the main protagonist of the series who is strong, brave, and athletic. He has a friend named Raju and they always fight against evil forces to save their village Dholakpur. Chota Bheem Indian cartoon has been watched by many people in India and abroad.

5) Little Krishna:

Little Krishna is one of the most famous Indian cartoons in India. He is known for being a superhero, a friend to animals and children, friend to the poor and weak. The Indian cartoon follows this character while he deals with everyday life situations. Krishna is loved by everyone because he has many powers that help him overcome any problem he faces. In this Indian cartoon, you can see him transforming into his avatar form during difficult times when humans couldn’t defeat their enemies (demons).

6) Mighty Raju:

Mighty Raju is an Indian cartoon show that is based on a superhero named Raju. The Indian cartoon show is about Raju’s adventures and how he saves the day. This show was created by Rajiv Chilaka, who is also the voice for Mighty Raju. The first episode of this series aired in India in 2015.

7) Motu Patlu:

Motu Patlu is an Indian cartoon that is very popular with kids. The Indian cartoon follows the adventures of two friends, Motu and Patlu, who live in the fictional city of Furfuri Nagar. Motu is a simple-minded man who is always getting into trouble. Patlu is a more level-headed individual who often has to bail Motu out of sticky situations. Together, the two friends have all sorts of adventures, usually involving Motu getting into some sort of trouble that Patlu has to help him out of. The Indian cartoon is very funny and entertaining, and kids love it. The cartoon characters are very likable and relatable, and the situations they find themselves in are often hilarious. If you’re looking for a funny and entertaining Indian cartoon to watch, Motu Patlu is definitely worth checking out.

8) Roll No. 21:

Do you love watching Indian cartoons? If yes, then you must watch Roll No. 21. It is an Indian cartoon that is very popular among kids. Roll No. 21 is about a boy named Krishna who has superpowers. He uses his powers to help others and fight evil. This Indian cartoon is very well-made and the characters are very likable. It is definitely worth watching!

9) Shaktimaan- The Animated Series:

You may not know it, but Shaktimaan is one of the most important Indian cartoon of all time. This superhero was sent to Earth to help people and make them happy. His powers come from Vishnu, who is a Hindu god that helps people in times of trouble. Shaktimaan uses his powers for good by helping children everywhere do well in school and have fun playing sports. He’s also a really good role model for kids who might be having trouble at home or at school because he always sticks up for what’s right no matter what anyone else says about him! This Indian cartoon is worth watching.

10) Shiva:

Shiva is an Indian cartoon that is very popular with children. It is about a young boy who has superpowers and uses them to protect his town from villains. Shiva is a very well-made Indian cartoon with great animation and interesting characters. Children love watching it because it is exciting and funny. Shiva is a great choice for children who are looking for a fun, entertaining Indian cartoon to watch. It is educational and teaches children about good vs. evil.
This list is compiled on the basis of the best Indian Cartoon list. Childhood memories are always associated with these cartoons. Do let us know your feedback in the comments below. Also, if you know any other Indian cartoon which should be a part of this list, do write it down in the comment section as well and We will surely include it in our article.

Trending