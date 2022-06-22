News
20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson have settled, lawyer says
NFL star Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements in 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him.
The announcement came Tuesday from Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs.
“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Buzbee said in a statement. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential.
“We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women working as massage therapists while he was the quarterback of the Houston Texans. The women said the NFL star sexually assaulted, harassed or touched them during private massage sessions.
A recent New York Times investigation found that Watson had booked appointments with “at least 66 different women in just the 17 months from fall 2019 through spring 2021.”
The damning article, written by Jenny Vrentas, also found that the Texans “provided the venue Watson used for some of the appointments.” A Texans representative also provided the team’s star player a nondisclosure agreement that he gave to some of the women, per The Times.
Despite the allegations against him, the Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in March after acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler in a trade with the Texans. It’s the largest guaranteed contract in league history.
The Browns, desperate for a franchise quarterback, sent the Texans three first-round picks and a third-round pick to complete the trade.
Watson has denied the allegations.
“I never assaulted anyone,” he said following practice during mandatory minicamp with the Browns last week. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”
Watson, who was not indicted on criminal complaints by a pair of grand juries in Texas, could still be punished by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The league’s investigation is ongoing and a decision is expected before training camp, the AP reported last week.
“Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process,” Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s communications boss, said in a statement to the Daily News.
Ashley Solis, the first woman who publicly identified herself as a plaintiff in the case, is not one of the 20 women to reach a settlement, Buzbee said.
“Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue,” Buzbee said, calling Solis a “hero,” via ESPN. “I look forward to trying these cases in due course.”
Solis went public with her accusations against Watson during a press conference on April 6, 2021.
“I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman… I am seeking justice not just on behalf of myself but for all survivors… This is about having my voice heard,” Solis said.
With News Wire Services
()
P.J. Tucker, Omer Yurtseven developments could have Heat thinking big; Caleb Martin gets qualifying offer
As the Miami Heat prepare for Thursday’s NBA draft and then next week’s start of free agency, there also could be an eye on the next big thing.
In the wake of word that starting power forward P.J. Tucker planned to opt out of the final year of the two-year free agent agreement he signed last August, the Heat made known that center Omer Yurtseven would play with the team at the Las Vegas Summer League in mid-July.
While Yurtseven flourished last summer in his initial tryout, he rarely was paired with another true big man in those summer-league games or during his rookie year this past season.
Now, amid the uncertainty of Tucker’s fate, the games on the Nevada-Las Vegas campus could be the perfect laboratory for perhaps eventually pairing Yurtseven more often next season with Bam Adebayo.
Yurtseven played a total of 18 minutes during the 2021-22 regular season alongside Adebayo, the Heat with a minus-30.9 next rating in those three common stints, particularly woeful on the defensive end. Yurtseven and Adebayo were not on the court together during the Heat’s playoff run.
Yurtseven was listed as playing alongside one game with Heat backup center Dewayne Dedmon this past season, but without a measurable minute.
While Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has downplayed the Yurtseven-Adebayo pairing, Heat President Pat Riley addressed it earlier this month during his postseason wrap-up.
“Probably they could,” Riley said, when asked whether Yurtseven and Adebayo could work side-by-side in today’s smaller-ball, perimeter-oriented NBA.
“It depends on who the other three guys are around,” Riley said. “So that’s a decision that Erik will make, based on what kind of fit is it.”
Yurtseven should benefit with additional tutelage from Heat big-man assistant Malik Allen, who again will coach the Heat during summer league.
Yurtseven’s $1.8 million salary for next season has a guarantee deadline of June 29. But the Heat’s announcement of his summer-league participation effectively confirmed that the contract has been guaranteed.
As for Tucker, the decision to opt out is a practical move based on securing at least a nominal increase, despite the Heat lacking his Bird Rights.
Tucker had the option to pick up his $7.35 million option for next season, or utilize his non-Bird rights to earn $8.4 million for 2022-23 by opting out and then returning.
At 37, the Heat would be limited to a three-year contract by the NBA’s Over-38 rule to Tucker without otherwise incurring higher annual cap hits.
That makes Tucker eligible to return to the Heat for the aforementioned $8.4 million for next season, $17.2 million on a two-year deal, or $26.5 million on a three-year deal.
Martin qualified
The Heat confirmed Tuesday they have extended a $2.1 million qualifying offer for 2022-23 to swingman Caleb Martin, which makes him a restricted free agent.
Because of their position against the salary cap, and with Martin lacking Bird Rights, the Heat, should they choose, can match outside offers to Martin up to the $10.3 million full mid-level exception.
They would be unable to match a higher first-year salary to Martin unless significant moves were made to move below the salary cap.
()
Gophers men’s basketball player Parker Fox suffers knee injury
Gophers men’s basketball player Parker Fox injured his right knee during summer practice Monday and the program is determining the severity and next steps of the injury, head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday.
The Mahtomedi native, who transferred in from Division II Northern State, injured the left knee last spring and missed the entire 2021-21 season.
“It was just a normal play,” Johnson explained. “There was a little bit of contact, a little bit of non-contact. It was in a crowd. It’s unfortunate, one of those things that comes with playing.
“Now we’ll support him until we find out further information and obviously hope for the best for him and figure out where we go from there.”
This story will be updated.
David McGrath: Courage to spare
Probably because I thought it was personal, and even a little embarrassing, I had always kept quiet about that day with my father.
It was the year I stopped going to “Aqua,” the multiplex swimming pool in the Chicago suburb where we lived. Instead, I stayed home that summer, watching “General Hospital” on TV, or the Cubs’ day games, even as my brothers and friends from St. Bernadette School were meeting at the pool every day.
Rule No. 1 at Aqua was that before entering, you must take a nude shower in a large open area of the changing room, just like in the prison movies, an unaccustomed experience that took a while to get used to.
But by the second summer, I had acquired an angry red scar shaped like a boomerang just above my waistline, the result of a gash from a freak accident with a jagged piece of metal while horsing around with some friends.
I was 13 years old, a gawky, guarded age for boys, so I was petrified at the prospect of the other people staring at it when I undressed.
After patiently but futilely trying to talk some sense into me, my father offered to leave work early one day and drive me to the pool. We would change together, he said, and I could stand behind him if I preferred, so no one would even see.
It was a sunny and busy Friday afternoon at Aqua, when at least a dozen other males, including a couple of boys close to my age, were in various stages of undress. As the two of us were getting ready, my father struck up a conversation with another man about the White Sox’s chances of winning another pennant.
In his 40s, my father was portly, and I was immediately conscious of his bowling pin shape, and the many red marks on his skin, like a permanent rash that I had not noticed before. But his confident smile, and the unrushed pride about being here with me, which he somehow signaled in his steady tones and easy conversation, reduced my scar to irrelevance, if not invisibility.
Sneaking a look around, I saw the others listening interestedly to what he said about when to use pitchers Hoyt Wilhelm and Gary Peters.
“Who else did you say, Dad?”
He turned to me and answered with the name of some other pitcher whose name I don’t remember; I had only asked to make sure everyone knew I was his son.
The relief I felt being with him was so overwhelming, that I could scarcely believe there had ever been a problem. I rode my bike or walked with my friends to Aqua nearly every day the rest of that summer, unrolling the bath towel holding my trunks, not bothering to hide my scar.
Years later, when I eventually had my own son, I reflected on the ferocity of my father’s love that day, when he left work to protect me. And I was just one of his eight children.
Parents ache to give all they can to their kids, and I hoped I would be able to answer the call when any of mine had problems they couldn’t handle alone, the way Charlie McGrath did for me.
Decades later, though I meant to bring it up with my father, and ask him if he remembered, I got busy, or forgot, and he died at age 73 before I got around to it.
I trust he would forgive that I took so long, and am instead writing about him now, so that maybe other fathers out there might learn from the best.
Naturally, I still have it today: my red badge of courage, just under my belt.
Courage bestowed by my dad, who had plenty to spare.
A contributing columnist for Hayward’s Sawyer County Record, David McGrath is author of “South Siders.” His email address is [email protected]
