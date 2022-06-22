News
After losing lead and rallying, Chicago White Sox outlast Toronto Blue Jays in 12 innings for ‘a very special win’
A brilliant outing by Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease went to waste Tuesday when the bullpen coughed up a late lead, but the Sox rallied three times for a 7-6, 12-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
After being no-hit by Cease through five innings and shut out through six, the Blue Jays came back to take the lead with a three-run eighth, only to watch the Sox tie it in the ninth on Luis Robert’s two-out, two-run single off Jordan Romano.
From there the game became a pingpong match with spikes.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI double off Kendall Graveman in the 10th was matched by Danny Mednick’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the inning.
Raimel Tapia drove in a run off Vince Velasquez in the 11th before Robert’s sacrifice fly off Matt Gage tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Velasquez held the Jays scoreless in the 12th, and Josh Harrison’s two-out RBI single off Gage won it, setting off fireworks.
The game lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes.
“We kept battling until we got a win,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s a very special win.”
At the end of the night, the Sox were at .500 again, 3½ games behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, who moved into a first-place tie. The Sox and Blue Jays will play again Wednesday afternoon in the series finale, with Lucas Giolito starting for the Sox.
Cease left with a 2-0 lead after six innings, dominating from the outset. He struck out the first five batters and the final two he faced, tying a career high with 11 strikeouts, all coming on sliders. He didn’t allow a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s infield single leading off the sixth, and he walked two.
But the bullpen failed to get Cease his win, as La Russa went with Jimmy Lambert and Davis Martin in high-leverage situations. Alejandro Kirk’s solo home run off Lambert in the seventh sliced the Jays deficit in half before Martin gave up the lead in the eighth.
After a walk and infield hit put two men on, the runners were bunted over for pinch hitter Cavan Biggio, who lofted a pop-up behind second base. Shortstop Tim Anderson was in position for the catch but couldn’t turn around in time to find the ball, which dropped for a hit to tie the game at 2-2.
Bo Bichette followed with a grounder to short and reached when Biggio beat Anderson’s throw to second as Gurriel came around with the go-ahead run. After another walk to Guerrero, Martin was lifted for Jose Ruiz, who walked Kirk to force home another run.
The Sox staged a two-out rally in the ninth, ignited by Anderson’s walk and Andrew Vaughn’s double. Robert’s opposite-field single brought home the tying runs as the remnants of the crowd of 20,529 went wild.
José Abreu followed with a single, but Bradley Zimmer’s diving catch of AJ Pollock’s liner sent the game into extra innings.
And that’s when things got wild, overshadowing Cease’s outing.
()
News
Lynx take Mercury with game-changing third quarter, end losing streak
After five consecutive losses, the Lynx overcame a slow start to end the losing streak in a 84-71 victory against Phoenix on Tuesday.
Minnesota overcame the bad memories of narrow, heartbreaking losses to two of the WNBA’s best teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, improving as the game went on against the Mercury.
The third quarter was when the tide officially flipped for Minnesota.
Until a Nikolina Milic 3-pointer in the third quarter, the Lynx had not had a lead in the game. The game was tied three times before that, two instances coming just minutes before Milic’s shot. From Milic’s shot forward, the Lynx didn’t look back and continue to build.
Minnesota’s more aggressive stance on both ends of the floor began earlier in the game, though, when the Lynx overcame an 11-point deficit following the first quarter for a dominant second.
Early in the second quarter, Minnesota got more aggressive on the ball. Starter Kayla McBride had two steals. The Lynx defense put more pressure on and took advantage of turnovers. The Mercury had 16 turnovers in the game. All of that effort resulted in a 25-point frame for the Lynx, narrowing the deficit to four points at halftime.
McBride led the effort in points as well. She had some dominant baskets in the paint off of promising passes from her teammates. The Lynx finished with 24 assists in the game. Another benefactor of those assists was Natalie Achonwa.
Achonwa had 10 points off the bench in the second half. Her presence was even more notable considering her lengthy absence from the court. She exited Minnesota’s second game of the season on May 8 against Washington with a right hamstring injury, Achonwa missed the next 14 games, only being activated just ahead of Minnesota’s game against Phoenix on Tuesday.
McBride and Achonwa led the way for what ended up being a balanced scoring effort for the Lynx. While it was just a duo early on, Aerial Powers, Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson knocked down baskets to push Minnesota into the lead. McBride finished with 18 points, five steals and 3 assists. Achonwa was perfect from the field and the free-throw line for 12 points, adding six rebounds as well. Jefferson led the way in the assist category, dishing out nine in the game, while adding 12 points.
After just two 3-point baskets in the first half, Minnesota exploded for eight more to bolster its lead in the second half. While dominating in that category, the Lynx also made a difference at the free-throw line, missing just two chances while Phoenix shot 68.2% from the line.
News
Cleveland tops Twins in 11 innings, takes ever-so-slight lead in American League Central
For the first time since April 24, the Twins dipped into second place in the American League Central Division standings.
In their first of eight games over the next 10 days against the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins gave up a two-run lead in the eighth inning and allowed the go-ahead run in the 11th to lose 6-5 at Target Field, relinquishing first place in the division by five percentage points in the process.
The Twins kept Cleveland in check in the 10th inning, as Jhoan Duran maneuvered around a jam with runners on first and third. However, Griffin Jax could not do the same in the 11th, allowing the automatic runner to score off a Andrés Giménez single. Meanwhile, the Twins’ offense could not push across a run in either of the final two innings, despite a runner starting at second base.
The Guardians have won 16 of their past 20 games to catch the Twins in the Central.
“The standings in June don’t really carry any significance for me, and those are things that we said when we were in first place,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to go forward. We need to get ready for tomorrow. We need to get ready to go out there to beat these guys and outplay them tomorrow.”
The Twins were four outs away from closing the game out and extending their narrow division lead over the Guardians as Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Twins a 5-3 lead. However, Emilío Pagan could not put up a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a two-out, two-run home run to Franmil Reyes that tied the game at 5-5.
Cleveland capitalized on a shaky start by Joe Ryan, who made his second appearance since returning from COVID. The Guardians’ first two batters singled, and Oscar Gonzalez doubled one home with two outs. Then in the third inning, again with two outs, Jose Ramírez doubled and Josh Naylor homered to extend their lead to 3-0.
But from there, Ryan steadied himself. After allowing six hits over his first three innings, Ryan allowed just one in his final three innings and did not allow another run. He finished with seven strikeouts, his most since April 27, and struck out the side in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Minnesota failed to take advantage of Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, who entered the night with a 7.84 earned-run average and had allowed four or more runs in four of his last five outings.
Civale pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven. The only damage the Twins mustered came in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double from Alex Kirilloff that scored Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez. The Twins stranded a runner at second in both the first and fifth innings.
But the Twins were able to get to the Guardians’ bullpen, which entered the night with the league’s second-lowest ERA. Arraez momentarily put the Twins in front with his 359-foot three-run home run that barely made it into the right field overhang. It was Arraez’s fourth home run of the season and third of June.
But the lead quickly disappeared in the eighth inning when Reyes took advantage of a pitch right down the middle and hit it over the center field fence.
In the 10th inning, Byron Buxton walked to begin the inning, but the next three batters struck out. Then in the 11th, a Nick Gordon ground out moved the automatic runner to third base. For a moment it looked like Jose Miranda would be the hero, skying a ball to deep left field. But Steven Kwan made the catch on the warning track to end the game.
News
Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen commits to Iowa State
Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen committed to Iowa State for the 2023 class on Tuesday.
“I am blessed and excited to be committing got Iowa State University to further my football and academic career,” Hansen tweeted. “Cyclone nation, let’s get to work.”
Hansen, a three-star recruit listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, led the Cougars to the Class 6A state championship last fall and had scholarship offers from Northwestern, Kansas State and others.
The Gophers did not offer a scholarship. Hansen posted about attending a camp in June 2021.
