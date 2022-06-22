Answering Service 101: Parameters in Choosing the Best-In-Class Inbound Call Center

As soon as we’re able to use reason and logic in our thinking, we’re taught that it’s never a good solution to run from our problems. The best advice teaches us to face our problems headlong through resolution. This policy is especially important when facing your creditors, especially the IRS. In today’s economic climate, creditors are busy beating down doors trying to get clients to make good on delinquent balances. The IRS is one of the largest common creditors to millions of people so this article is going to provide some sound advice on dealing with the IRS for past due tax liabilities.

For every person telling you to face your debt problems head on, there are 100 lawyers trying to convince you to fight the IRS to get a reduced obligation. You must resist these vultures and stop trying to get out of your obligations and responsibilities. However you found yourself in a hole with the IRS, it’s likely that you’re solely responsible for the situation. Don’t follow any mis-guided, self motivated advice of running and hiding behind trees and around corners. The good news is that the IRS is not nearly the beast they’ve been made out to be. That myth, image, and misperception is largely the responsibility of legal ambulance chasers scaring you away from dealing with the IRS directly and adding exorbitant fees to your already intolerable debt.

I speak from vast experience. I’ve had to deal with the IRS for unpaid tax obligations several years of my business life. All my own doing. The IRS didn’t tax me any differently than the next guy in my situation. I naively and arrogantly disregarded some of the debt I was piling up until it caught up with me. I did all the wrong things at first. I hired attorneys, tax consultants, and one of the largest IRS debt negotiation firms in the US. You’ve seen their commercials all over your TV.

When all the attorneys and tax consultants were finished, my tax debt was larger and I had added thousands of dollars to my debt in legal fees. Not to mention my reputation with the IRS probably tainted as being another irresponsible citizen taking advantage of all the conveniences taxes fund and trying to avoid paying his fair share. I finally said enough. It was time to take the proverbial bull by the horns and take control of the situation myself. I fired everyone, picked up the phone, and started with the 800 number listed on the IRS website. And thus began the enlightenment to the errors of my previous ways.

My simple goal was to negotiate a payment plan that I could live with because the ones that the attorneys worked out for me were not feasible, given my financial situation, unless I sold most of my property and bought a tent. The first agent I talked to, although polite and well intentioned, wasn’t much help in lowering my payments. Albeit discouraged with the outcome of the conversation, I was pleasantly surprised at how eager the IRS was to talk to me and try to work things out. The call ended without much change in my repayment plan. Then I learned my next valuable lesson in dealing with the IRS.

After contemplating the call for a few minutes, it occurred to me that the agent I got when I called was, of course, random. There must be thousands of these agents that handle all the calls coming in from taxpayers. And I wondered if they were given any flexibility in dealing with the calls. I didn’t think about this too long and simply picked up the phone and dialed the 800 number again. Of course I got a different agent and proceeded to explain the same thing I did to the previous agent.

She was even more polite and when I explained my financial situation, she went a few rounds with her calculator and came up with a monthly payment that was roughly half of my current plan. I almost fell off my chair. She still had to get her supervisor to approve the lower payment and put me on hold for a few minutes. When she returned, and I quote, she said “well, my supervisor is in a better mood than me” and told me the lower payment had been approved. I was numb.

So, you see, people are people and rules are only guidelines. Even when it comes to the ugly IRS beast. They’re busy chasing the taxpayers hiding behind trees and around corners. Can you imagine how many people call THEM to work out a plan before they have to garnish wages or place levies? Be one of them. You’ll feel better about yourself and you’ll reduce the stress of running from your problems. And after you work it out with the IRS, start on your list of other creditors. They’re likely to reduce your liability if you work out a plan with them, especially the credit card companies.