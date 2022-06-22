Finance
Better Choices Than a Nursing Home or Hospital-A True Story!
It’s been a month since my wife, a former nurse yielded to three phone calls from a friend to get her out of the nursing home. When she came to us, she needed a wheel chair–she couldn’t walk, talk or smile. Now she has all three and her humor rewards us!
The average number of prescriptions in a nursing home is 9-13 and these figures are nearly a decade out of date. The benefit to the patient is very low–they are prescribed for the nurses who don’t have to put up with any complaints; the patient is zonked out.
A patient can stand in the hall and fill his or her diaper while staring into space. They will say everything is fine. No brain, no pain, as we said in medical school.
Adverse drug reactions have made medical care a leading cause of death. These reactions put 2.2 million people in hospitals and 106,000 died, “making these reactions between the fourth and sixth leading cause of death.” Journal of American Medical Assoc. 4-15-1998
But how many died at home? 199,000 according to the Western Journal of Medicine… June, 2000. Deaths in and outside hospitals from Rx totaled 305,000 then, with 8 million admissions to the hospital and 3 million for long-term care (nursing homes–these people were messed up for life!)
“From 1998 through 2005, reported serious adverse drug events increased 2.6-fold… fatal adverse drug events increased 2.7-fold… ” Archives of Internal Medicine, Sep 10, 2007, p 1752.
This information makes prescription drugs the #1 cause of death, but we still hear “heart disease… heart disease… heart disease.” That’s a smoke screen for the real culprit, and it justifies giving more drugs for cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes control when ALL of those conditions are diet related, but never mind–eat as you please and take the prescriptions?
When a patient dies in a nursing home (and half of them do within a year of admission) the doctor signs the death certificate as dying from heart disease in most cases. The heart stopped, but no autopsy is done to discover the coronary arteries are OK and it was probably the drugs that affected the heart rhythm.
So how did Miriam do so well at our place? It’s mainly a low fat vegan diet and none of the prescriptions that she was taking in the nursing home! And her blood sugars (finger stick device) have been lower than at the nursing home. A side benefit to Miriam–only once a day compared to four finger sticks daily in the nursing home.
For more information on reversing most conditions by diet, watch the YouTubes by Drs. Daniel Amen, Neal Barnard, Colin Campbell, Caldwell Esselstyn, Michael Gregor, John McDougal and Neil Nedley. “The life you save may be your own.”
They are totally at odds with the medical establishment and drugging industry that has congress on their side because they donate to their re-election campaigns. The damnable greed of media for their advertising dollar is also part of the problem.
Oddly enough, the Bible was 2000 years ahead of medical science when it said the nations were deceived by sorcery where the Greek word for sorcery is pharmakeia in Revelation 18:23. This is not the only truth that translators have hidden.
How Can a Company Keep Customers?
Are you struggling to keep customers?
If so, you need to improve the consumers’ experience to ensure they keep coming back. It takes effort to ensure customers remain loyal and engaged.
Human interaction is crucial in business and personalization will help you connect emotionally with clients. If you do it correctly, you’ll get long-term clients that will stick with you for a long time.
Here are five ways to help you build business connections and relationships.
1. Get Feedback
Listen to customers’ feedback and offer services and products they value. This will improve consumer loyalty. Pay attention to customer needs and create products and services that solve those needs.
2. Involve Your Clients
The best way to improve client loyalty and attract new clients is by making your customers feel like they are part of the success of your business. Use their feedback and reviews to enhance present products and create new ones. For instance, you could run a contest where clients pick the name of a new product. This will make onetime customers be lifelong clients.
3. Build a Relationship with Your Audience
Better services and excellent customer service improves brand loyalty. Focus on solving problems and helping your customers all the times. Audience segmentation can help you create marketing campaigns based on clients’ interest and past interactions.
4. Build Trust
To increase customer loyalty, establish trust. Earn clients’ trust by crafting valuable content. Customers value content that is crafted in a friendly and helpful way. Before posting any content, ensure it’s accessible, clean, and easy to understand.
Tailor your content to the individual level. For instance, send timely and targeted emails that mention specific actions a client performed in your store or site. Ask them to take the next step. If they made their first purchase, send them an email to welcome them to the family. Did they abandon the shopping cart? Send them an email reminding them of the abandoned cart.
Personalized content builds trust, and it improves brand loyalty. In addition, customized emails improve transaction rates. It’s time to get personal!
5. Improve Your Social Media Interactions
To most people, social media is a one size fits all option. However, this is not accurate. Each social media platform specializes and attracts specific people based on their demographics and preferences. This gives businesses the power to reach their ideal target markets and potential clients on a personal level, while building a solid relationship.
Most clients use social media to research and make crucial buying decisions. Therefore, it’s important to interact with clients and help them solve their problems.
The Bottom Line
Personalization helps to create a bond between your brand and your consumers. Appeal to clients by keeping the conversation going and build a relationship to keep them hooked for a long time.
Hire Magento Development Services for Designing The Best eCommerce Websites
Magento is one of the shopping carts that has been making online shopping easy for the internet users all over the globe and is considered as one of the robust and smartest eCommerce platforms that makes life of the common man easy.
Magento offers creative, highly innovative, and highly functional shopping cart systems that makes your eCommerce websites more attractive. Not every eCommerce platform is secure, but Magento is counted as one of the most secure and reliable amongst its competitors.
Now the question is why Magento Development is considered best for developing and designing an online store?
1. Magento is an open source platform.
2. It is transparent because the source code is defined as public that anybody can read the code.
3. It is highly flexible and scalable.
4. Magento is accepted worldwide and is considered as one of the best shopping cart platform.
5. Magento development Services are now used widely and extensively all over the world.
6. It is a feature rich platform
Some more good things about Magento Platform
Magento offers you websites that helps you in building your eCommerce store that increases your sales and profits thus enhancing the brand value of your business. It has empowered almost every online merchant thus removing the hurdles from marketing their products and services.
It has an extraordinary flexibility and gives you the control to make your eCommerce website a unique one to differentiate your business from your competitors. You can also expand your website and the marketing options with the flexibility it offers and this helps you in boosting your business credentials.
Magento Development Services help online merchants to satisfy their needs completely. It provides a platform to control all your online merchandise without disturbing your business flow.
Magento Development is an integrated payment getaway where you can keep control over the looks, content, designs, style, graphics etc. for your website. You can customize your website according to your requirements and your own ideas. All this will help you in getting an edge over the online market competition.
Benefits of Hiring Magento development Services:
– They offer you Multiple store facilities
– These services follow SEO friendly rules
– These services offer you cost-effective solutions for developing your website on Magento.
– They complete your projects within the given time limits.
– Saves your time and makes you realize that your data is with safe hands.
Nowadays, most Development service providers who provide Magento development services can get an extra advantage of collecting all the features of eCommerce in this open source platform with a broad range of features. They can help you in developing and designing your eCommerce website with unique and different themes and features that would make it more attractive than any other eCommerce sites.
Answering Service 101: Parameters in Choosing the Best-In-Class Inbound Call Center
There is no greater hell than to buy a shoe that does not meet your style’s check sheet, is not fit for you or good for two or three uses only. To remotely experience such heart-rending circumstance, you must know your tastes, your size and the standard of quality you set. The same is true when choosing an inbound call center which does an answering service. Know the parameters and its specific details before you push the green light.
No firm wants to lose a single opportunity by missing one phone call. All companies desire to have presence in every channel (telephone, print and Internet) and in every second. However, reality speaks that you cannot have an around-the-clock attendance at all times. The solution of this dilemma is to outsource answering services to an inbound call center. With this, you are not just guaranteed that every customer phone call is well taken care of.
However, you face the most common challenge all companies encounter- choosing the best-in-class inbound call center. Just like how you should have chosen a shoe, you must know the company’s size, specific needs and demands, customer preferences, costs and other relevant and crucial matters. Do not let one hole be unseen. It might be your hardest antagonist in the future time.
In order to pick the right service provider that meets your pre-determined criteria, here are the following concepts to take into consideration.
• Range of customer service support. Know right away the expanse of the services. If you want your products and/or services to have a day-and-night presence, then pick only those that do a 24/7 answering service, both automated and live. Find if online users are also catered through a live chat support. With all of these, your company will be more accessible than ever.
• Competitive workforce. Live telephone operators are the major gears that run your answering service vehicle. The effectiveness of the employed agents will dictate the success of the program. Therefore, dig deeper with their resumés. Education, training and experience are the first big three requirements that these workers ought to meet. Equally important are the professional character, verbal communication skills, etiquette and exemplary conduct that they are showing to the customers.
• Personalized services. Every prospect or customer is unique with each other. Take note whether telephone operators perform a customized service, which aids the specific needs, complaints and concerns of each sales lead.
• Capacity. Keep an eye on the capability of the inbound call center. Can the service provider be able to meet high-volume calls with speed and accuracy?
• Pricing. Do not ever trade quality for cost. However, costs must not necessary be expensive to get the standard of quality you want. Look for a firm that both has cost-effectiveness and great value.
• Goodwill. Discover former performances of the service provider. Interview previous clients and other referrals. Is the company reputable?
• Blended Service. Does the company offer services when calls are sparse? For instance, inbound call center agents do outbound and sales generating calls during idle minutes.
After you have assessed all the indicators, waste no time in contracting the identified inbound call center and start your program of giving both your prospects and sales leads a customer service like no other.
