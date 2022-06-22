Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcasino Launches World Cup Campaign with Raffle Prizes, including VIP Match Tickets

Published

5 mins ago

on

Tallinn, Estonia, 22nd June, 2022, Chainwire

Bitcasino, one of the most popular crypto casinos, is celebrating this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a three-round raffle campaign for its players, occurring between June and September. Three lucky players will win World Cup VIP packages consisting of match tickets, yacht cruises, and 5-star accommodation and business class flights. Moreover, the platform will give out 25 other prizes during each round, including iPhones, iPads, Airpod Max headphones, and USDT rewards.

Bitcasino players can join the raffles by opting in and depositing to get a ticket. Each player can collect a maximum of one ticket per draw. Most importantly, Bitcasino’s site will stream live every draw.

The Bitcasino World Cup Raffle Campaign

The first round of the World Cup Raffle Campaign will run between June 20 and July 20. On July 22, Bitcasino will host the first live draw and randomly pick 26 winners.

The main prize will be a World Cup Package, including match tickets to a last-16 round game in the competition for the winner and their guest. This package also contains a cruise aboard Bitcasino’s exclusive highly-luxurious yacht and a meet-and-greet dinner with the match ambassador. Lastly, the platform will pay for the winner and their guest’s flight tickets in business class and a three-night stay at a five-star hotel.

The remaining 25 prizes of each draw will consist of:

● iPhone x5

● iPad x5

● Airpod Max x5

● 500 USDT x5

● 100 USDT in Free Chips x5

The second round of the raffle will commence on July 21 and finish on August 21. The raffle draw will take place two days later, on August 23. All prizes are the same as in the first round, except for the World Cup Package, which will now consist of match tickets to one of the World Cup semi-finals. Again, the amenities in the package will be the same as those in the first raffle.

Lastly, the third round of the raffle will start on August 22 and end on September 22, with the final draw on August 24. This time, besides the similar prizes, the World Cup Package will reward a lucky winner and their guest with tickets to the World Cup final. Apart from attending the most-anticipated event of the football season, the winner and their guest will benefit from the same amenities as in the previous two raffle draws.

About Bitcasino

Bitcasino is the first crypto-led licensed online casino in the world, offering people a safe and fair crypto gambling experience. The platform has the highest deposit and withdrawal limits, allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds in numerous cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Tether (USDT). People can use crypto to play countless casino games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, slots, and more.

Bitcasino uses KYC and AML procedures to prevent fraudulent activity. Also, it employs impartial third-party accreditation, including fairness compliance testing and approval by TST (Technical Systems Testing). Lastly, it features high RTP (Return to Player), allowing people to earn higher rewards than most crypto gambling platforms.

The World Cup Raffle Campaign is part of Bitcasino’s “Money Can’t Buy VIP Experiences.” This program aims to reward players with unique opportunities to attend once-in-a-lifetime events.

Players can become eligible to win these prizes by registering at Bitcasino.

