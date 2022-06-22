Bitcoin Miner Liquidations Threaten Bitcoin’s Recovery

Bullish APE price prediction is $5.0297 to $14.844.

ApeCoin (APE) price might also reach $30 soon.

APE bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $3.1026.

In ApeCoin (APE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about APE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

ApeCoin (APE) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of ApeCoin (APE) is $4.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $342,243,988 at the time of writing. However, APE has decreased by 9% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, ApeCoin (APE) has a circulating supply of 299,531,250 APE. Currently, ApeCoin (APE) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, WhiteBIT, Coinbase, Bitrue, Huobi Global, BKEX, DigiFinex, FTX, OKX, and Gate.io.

What is ApeCoin (APE)?

ApeCoin (APE) is the native utility token of the APE ecosystem. It is an ERC-20 token created and managed by ApeDAO since its launch in March 2022. ApeCoin has become a famous metaverse token linked with the viral Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and Otherside metaverse.

ApeCoin (APE) is the primary governance token which grants users voting rights in its native DAO. APE holders participate in the network’s governance proposals. APE is deployed as a decentralized payment token across several web3 dApps. Developers and users gain access to the built-in services within the APE ecosystem. Also, ApeCoin (APE) is allocated as an incentive to reward developers who contribute to the network’s development.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022

ApeCoin (APE) holds the 42nd position on CoinGecko right now. APE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

APE /USDT Cup and Handle Pattern (Source: TradingView)

The above chart of ApeCoin (APE) laid out the cup and handle pattern. In a cup and handle pattern, the price movement forms a U-shaped cup and then a subsequent price downward drift forms a handle. In general, this pattern is a characteristic of a bullish trend. If the price breakout and moves towards the uptrend, the bullish pattern is expected to continue.

Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is in the range of $4.2. If the pattern continues, the price of APE might reach the resistance levels of $5, and $6.457. If the trend reverses, then the price of APE may fall to $3.779 and $3.119.

ApeCoin (APE) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of ApeCoin (APE).

APE /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for ApeCoin (APE).

Resistance Level 1 $5.0297 Resistance Level 2 $7.4914 Resistance Level 3 $10.4794 Resistance Level 4 $14.8444 Support Level $3.1026 APE Support & Resistance Level

The charts show that ApeCoin (APE) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, APE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $14.8444.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ApeCoin (APE) might plummet to almost $3.1026, a bearish signal.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ApeCoin (APE) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of APE lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

APE /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of ApeCoin (APE) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the ApeCoin (APE) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend. Currently, APE is in a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of APE at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the APE is 48.83. This means that ApeCoin (APE) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of APE may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of ApeCoin (APE). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

APE /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of ApeCoin (APE) . Currently, the ADX of APE lies in the range of 39.7098, so it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of the ApeCoin (APE). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of APE lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of the ApeCoin (APE) is at 48.83, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of APE with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ApeCoin (APE).

BTC Vs ETH Vs APE Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes of BTC, ETH, and APE are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and APE would increase or decrease respectively.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, ApeCoin (APE) might probably attain $31.3 by 2023.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, ApeCoin (APE) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, APE might rally to hit $33 by 2024.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2025

If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, APE would rally to hit $34.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2026

If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, APE would rally to hit $35.3.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2027

If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, APE would rally to hit $36.5.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2028

If ApeCoin (APE) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, APE would hit $37.1 in 2028.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on ApeCoin (APE), it would witness major spikes. APE might hit $38.4 by 2029.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the APE Protocol, the crypto community might continue to invest in APE for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, ApeCoin (APE) might hit $40 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the ApeCoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for APE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of ApeCoin (APE) in 2022 is $14.8444. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of ApeCoin (APE) price prediction for 2022 is $3.1026.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the ApeCoin ecosystem, the performance of APE would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $26.70 very soon. But, it might also reach $30 if the investors believe that APE is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is ApeCoin (APE)? ApeCoin (APE) is a famous metaverse token associated with Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. This ERC-20 token is the utility token of the APE ecosystem and a payment token deployed across web3 dApps. 2. Where can you purchase ApeCoin (APE)? ApeCoin (APE) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, WhiteBIT, Coinbase, Bitrue, Huobi Global, BKEX, DigiFinex, FTX, OKX, and Gate.io. 3. Will ApeCoin (APE) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the platform, APE has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of ApeCoin (APE)? On April 28, 2022, ApeCoin (APE) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $26.70. 5. Is ApeCoin (APE) a good investment in 2022? ApeCoin (APE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the APE Protocol in the past few months, APE is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can ApeCoin (APE) reach $30? ApeCoin (APE) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues the ApeCoin (APE) will hit $30 soon. 7. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2023? ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $31.3 by 2023. 8. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2024? ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $33 by 2024. 9. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2025? ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $34 by 2025. 10. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2026? ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $35.3 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

