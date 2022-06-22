Blockchain
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Fresh Increase
Bitcoin struggled above the $21,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is trimming gains and might find support near the 100 hourly SMA.
- Bitcoin climbed above the $21,500 level before it faced sellers.
- The price is now above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,175 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could find bids near the $20,000 zone or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Price Dips
Bitcoin price started an upside correction above the $20,000 resistance zone. There was a decent recovery wave above the $20,200 and $20,500 levels.
The price climbed the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key downside from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low. Finally, there was a move above the $21,000 resistance zone and the price settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears were active above the $21,500 level. A high was formed near the $21,698 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $17,600 swing low to $21,698 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,175 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price is now trading below $21,000. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,550 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,000 and $21,220 levels.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $21,220 level might call for a move to $21,700. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,200 level in the coming sessions.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,220 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
The next major support is near the $19,650 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $17,600 swing low to $21,698 high. A downside break below the $19,650 support could restart downtrend in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,650.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,220 and $21,700.
Blockchain
XRP At $0.31, Will It Climb On The Upside?
XRP was consolidating between $0.24 and $0.33 for the last one week. The altcoin registered an upside over the last 24 hours. XRP registered demand which caused the coin to witness recovery on its chart.
The cryptocurrency market also registered an overall rise in prices as buyers were slowly re-entering the market.
The broader market despite increase in price is still in a fragile, hence it is difficult to ascertain whether XRP will continue its bullish stride in the long term.
At the current moment, XRP has secured the support level of $0.30. As price of XRP has constantly seen downfalls, it is quite natural that the coin might continue to witness relief rallies.
These rallies however, are brief and fade out soon. If XRP doesn’t continue to form higher highs then bullish trend might not be able to sustain the bulls in the market.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $958 Billion with a positive increase of 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
The altcoin touched yearly lows on it chart this month as the bloodbath continued to extend. At the time of writing, the coin was trading for $0.33. The price previously displayed consolidation as XRP traded between the $0.24 and $0.31 levels respectively.
Over the last 24 hours, the coin moved past the range and was priced at $0.33. The local support for the coin stood at $0.30 while the overhead resistance for XRP was at $0.38.
The $0.38 level has acted as stiff resistance as the coin barely managed to move above that aforementioned price level in weeks now. Volume of XRP traded rose significantly and the bar was in the red, this however, pointed towards bearishness in the market.
Technical Analysis
The coin flashed a considerable increase in buying strength, this has in return pushed the price north. The Relative Strength Index was seen above the 50-mark which is a sign of buying strength in the market. The technical outlook has painted a bullish picture but RSI over the last 48 hours, have seen dips which points towards fragile buying strength.
If XRP has to trade in the north, then the coin has to shoot above the $0.50 mark. For this however, the buying strength has to remain consistent. In accordance to the same, the price of XRP was above the 20-SMA, this meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Related Reading | XRP Consolidates, Is It Going To Retrace Now?
The Awesome Oscillator depicts the price direction and price reversal too. The indicator flashed green histograms which act as a buy signal. The effects of the buy signal reflected on the RSI as seen on the previous chart. Chaikin Money Flow also was positive on the smaller time frame.
This indicator points towards capital inflows and outflows. On the four hour chart, CMF showed increase in capital inflows and fall in capital outflows. Despite bullish signals on the charts, the altcoin was still fragile. Buying strength needs to remain stable and only then with considerable demand can the altcoin remain above the bearish zone.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Back At $21K After 75% Drop, Where Does It Go From Here?
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Gold Proves To Be A Safe Haven Asset Amid Bitcoin Crash
The advantages of holding bitcoin over gold have been publicized and debated countless times. These two digital assets, one a physical asset and the other referred to as the “digital gold”, have both gone head-to-head when it comes to which one is the better store of value. As the bitcoin crash raged on last week, the discussion is once again being had about the merits of holding a relatively stable asset such as gold compared to a volatile one such as bitcoin.
Gold Provides Cover
Over the past week, the price of bitcoin had declined more than 30%. This had led to a sea of red in the market as the rest of the cryptocurrencies followed suit. During this time, the year-to-date value of bitcoin had dumped significantly. This put the digital asset which had been outperforming its physical counterpart for quite a while behind it once more.
Related Reading | Over $250 Million In Liquidations As Bitcoin Recovers Above $20,000
Despite the year-over-year returns of gold being gown, it remained in the positive while that of bitcoin has declined into the red. As of Tuesday, gold is up 0.6% year-to-date, putting it in the green territory. As for bitcoin, the cryptocurrency is now down a whopping 55% on a year-to-date basis.
The volatility of bitcoin has been a cause for concern for those in the traditional finance market. However, it has also been one of the biggest pulls for those invested in the asset. It had grown more than 50% last year to an all-time high of $69,000 before declining over the next six months to a low of $17,600.
BTC price trading below $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
While the sell-offs have rocked bitcoin, gold has not been as unfortunate. So when it comes to the argument of which of these digital assets serves as the better inflation hedge, gold has now come ahead of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Going Down?
Bitcoin’s recovery streak has been encouraging over the past couple of days. After hitting a low in the $17,000 territory, the recovery has been steady ever since, save a few dips here and there. With this has come a recovery above the 5-day moving average for the first time in the last week.
Despite this, the selling pressure has remained high and more sell-offs are rocking the market. However, support is beginning to form above the $18,000.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Recovery Wades Off Celsius Liquidation, But For How Long?
There are also the implications of the price of the digital asset falling below the previous cycle high for the first time ever. It has given credence to the school of thought that the digital asset has not reached its bear market bottom. Coupled with the fact that bitcoin has previously fallen at least 80% in all its previous markets, the bottom is likely to come in at around $13,000.
Additionally, the bottom is expected to happen about 15 months after the previous halving which puts the bottom at some time in the 4th quarter of 2022.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,313 at the time of this writing. It is up 1.93% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $405.8 billion.
Featured image from Kinesis Money, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
FTX Exchange Bails Out BlockFi With $250M
Is FTX saving the crypto industry or taking control of it? The derivatives-focused cryptocurrency exchange has been on the sidelines, watching everything around them collapse, and finally decided to take action. That or, as the rumor mill says, FTX created this whole situation in their labs. And is now buying assets on the cheap. There’s only circumstantial evidence of that, though. The bailout, on the other hand, is completely real.
The proceeds of the credit facility are intended to be contractually subordinate to all client balances across all account types (BIA, BPY & loan collateral) and will be used as needed.
— Zac Prince (@BlockFiZac) June 21, 2022
Earlier, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince tweeted, “today BlockFi signed a term sheet with FTX to secure a $250M revolving credit facility providing us with access to capital that further bolsters our balance sheet and platform strength.” For his part, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried replied “today we’re injecting $250m into BlockFi and partnering with them so they can navigate the market from a position of strength.”
Sources tell me that it is common knowledge within the #Crypto industry right now that Alameda (FTX) & SBF are 100% trying to push the #Bitcoin price down right now to liquidate a number of market participants including, but not limited to #Celsius.
— N (@NickNew41532832) June 21, 2022
Over the last few weeks, the crypto market has been trending down. The contagion effect of the Terra/ Luna extinction event rocked every company out there, most of all those who offered yield on cryptocurrency deposits like BlockFi and Celsius and hedge funds like Three Arrows Capital. These companies’ problems and possible liquidation of assets, in turn, sent the crypto market into even more turmoil.
Related Reading | Crypto Exchange FTX US Sees Growth: Trading Volume Surged 512% In Q3
What Is FTX ‘s Endgame?
We wouldn’t know, but the exchange put itself in a position of power with all of these movements. According to Bankman-Fried, BlockFi “successfully removed at-risk counterparties preemptively,” and the company acted decisively by “removing troublesome counterparties before they become a problem, and adding cash before it was necessary.” And yes, by “troublesome counterparties” he means Celsius and 3AC.
3) Sometimes leadership means acting decisively and that’s what BlockFi did: removing troublesome counterparties _before_ they become a problem, and adding cash _before_ it was necessary.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) June 21, 2022
For his part, Zac Prince frames it as a victory all around. “Throughout the market volatility of the last several weeks, I’m incredibly proud of how our team, platform and risk management protocols have performed. Today’s landmark announcement reinforces BlockFi’s commitment to serving its clients and ensuring their funds are safeguarded.” However, are $250M enough for a company this size? Let’s hope it is, for the sake of its clients.
In any case, both companies seem excited to collaborate. Prince said, “this agreement also unlocks future collaboration and innovation between BlockFi & FTX as we work to accelerate prosperity worldwide through crypto financial services.” On the same subject, Bankman-Fried claims FTX is “excited to partner with BlockFi to offer industry leading products.”
So, everything’s peachy on the crypto front at the moment, right? However, what happens if BlockFi keeps losing money? Does FTX get a chance to buy the whole company for peanuts?
SOL price chart on FTX | Source: SOL/USD on TradingView.com
BlockFi ‘s Previous Problems
In an article about the subject at hand, Zerohedge reminds us of a recent episode in BlockFi’s history:
“As a reminder, BlockFi was fined $100 million in February this year for its high-yield interest accounts, which were deemed as security products by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.”
And, who could forget when they gave out BTC instead of stablecoins to some lucky users?
“One Reddit-user shared a screengrab of their bonus payment showing that they received 701.4 Bitcoin, which equates to more than $24 million US dollars at the time of writing. They said they believe they were owed around $700 USD and that the Bitcoin transaction had been reversed.”
Related Reading | BlockFi Co-Founder Sees Huge Growth And FOMO For Crypto In 2022
To that, Zac Prince responded, “Our team is battle tested and has weathered many storms over the years, which only makes us stronger and more resilient as we navigate today’s market environment.” That’s a way of putting it. However, what could he say about the rumor that the company lost more than $285M during the bull market?
@BlockFi income statement is real bad
It’s a mess of negative numbers, let’s dig into it togetherhttps://t.co/Kr9lhiH8AS
— otteroooo (@otteroooo) June 19, 2022
If the rumors are true, does that guarantee that their business model failed and they won’t be able to survive the bear market? No, it doesn’t. It suggests it, though.
Featured Image by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Fresh Increase
Orioles held to four hits by Erick Fedde, Nationals bullpen in 3-0 series-opening loss
Erick Fedde, Nationals bullpen hold Orioles to four hits in 3-0 series-opening victory
Nestor Cortes and Yankees lose to Rays, who get three home runs from Isaac Paredes
St. Paul school board approves $909 million budget
Buffalo rallies past Saints with four-run eighth inning
Why the Chicago Cubs optioned Caleb Kilian to Triple A instead of letting him work through his struggles
Saturday party planned for St. Croix River prairie
Tyler Cowen: Beware the nested games of Russia’s war against Ukraine
So long, Iowa? Minnesota in running for an early Democratic presidential primary
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop