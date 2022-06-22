News
Buffalo rallies past Saints with four-run eighth inning
Buffalo rallied from a five-run, third-inning deficit with four eighth-inning runs off Jovani Moran and Yennier Cano as the Saints started a six-game series against the International League East Division-leading Blue Jays with an 8-7 loss Tuesday at Sahlen Field.
Tim Beckham drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, and Jermaine Palacios drove in four runs with a double, sacrifice fly and home run to give the Saints a 7-2 lead in the seventh inning. But things quickly fell apart.
Moran retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth before allowing two walks and a run-scoring double and being replaced by Cano with two on. Samad Taylor greeted Cano with a three-run homer to give the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead.
Derek Holland pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
St. Paul starter Ronny Henriquez was solid, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5⅓ innings.
The Saints loaded the bases off right-handed reliever Joe Biagini with one out in the third on walks by Spencer Steer and John Andreoli before Michael Helman reached on a fielder’s choice when an attempted 5-4-3 double play was thwarted by an error charged to Buffalo second baseman Samad Taylor.
Beckham, a longtime major league infielder signed to a minor league deal in February, then drove a 1-1 pitch from Biagini into right field to clear the bases for a 3-0 lead. Mark Contreras then walked and stole second, putting runners on second and third for Palacios, who hit a two-out, two-run double to left for a 5-0 lead.
Palacios scored Beckham with a sac fly in the fifth inning, then added a solo home run in the seventh.
News
Why the Chicago Cubs optioned Caleb Kilian to Triple A instead of letting him work through his struggles
The Chicago Cubs seemed prepared to let rookie Caleb Kilian work through his struggles in the majors.
Before Kilian got roughed up in Monday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager David Ross touted the value of the right-hander working with the big-league staff. But less than 24 hours after Kilian’s command problems prevented him from finishing the third inning, he will be working out those kinks elsewhere.
The Cubs optioned Kilian to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. The reasoning behind the move is twofold: The Cubs hope Kilian can reset at Triple A and they need a fresh long reliever after taxing their two multi-inning bullpen arms because of his short start Monday.
“The 13-pitcher (limit), you’re going to see some of that,” Ross said Tuesday. “Caleb has got a few things we need him to work on and come back and be a better version of himself. We’ve seen some flashes but just get him back on track a little bit.”
It’s too soon to say who will take Kilian’s turn in the rotation Sunday in St. Louis. With no day off until Monday, the Cubs can’t skip his spot. Right-hander Alec Mills would be an easy choice to slot in after he went 4⅓ innings and threw 74 pitches in relief of Kilian on Monday.
In two starts after being recalled June 15, Kilian surrendered 12 runs (10 earned) on eight hits with 10 walks and three strikeouts in 6⅓ innings.
“Adversity is important in finding out what you’re made of when things don’t go your way,” Ross said. “The guy’s had a lot of success for a really long time, and he’s done nothing but be great in our organization so far. You come up here and just have a little bit of adversity and not quite yourself, let’s identify what we can do better and get back to who you’ve been when you’re having success.
“I have high confidence he will be back this year pitching big innings for us and an important piece for us.”
Kilian’s recent performance hasn’t resembled what the Cubs saw in his big-league debut June 4. A lack of fastball command and not throwing strikes in general was problematic the past week. He threw 61.4% of his pitches for strikes in his debut; over Kilian’s last two starts, that strike rate dipped to 51.3%.
When a pitcher starts dwelling on throwing strikes or his command, he slows down or becomes very deliberate with his delivery, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy explained. Kilian’s athleticism and big frame require some rhythm to his delivery.
“The minute you back off that, then the release point really starts shifting,” Hottovy said.
Kilian said Monday after his start that he was given leg drills to incorporate between starts. It’s similar to what the Cubs previously worked on with right-hander Keegan Thompson.
The goal is for that movement to transfer into Kilian’s starts and help him stay athletic on the mound. The Cubs want the feeling to become second nature. It’s less about a mechanical cue and more about maintaining his natural rhythm.
“Guys get to experience the big leagues for the first time and get to be in the whole environment — it can be overwhelming at times, I’m not going to lie,” Hottovy told the Tribune on Tuesday. “We try our best to keep everything simple, but he’s also a very cerebral, smart, internal pitcher. And when you think about a lot of different things, it can affect the way your body moves and the tension you create.”
Hottovy expects the experience and exposure to be a valuable learning tool for Kilian.
“We’re not changing anything, not earth-shattering stuff, so just go back there (to Iowa), go be yourself and get in a rhythm and he’s going to be back,” Hottovy said. “If you look at guys’ careers, a lot of guys come up, make a few starts and go back down.”
For a pitcher who worked through the minors without notable control issues — 16 walks in 43 innings over 10 starts at Iowa this year — Kilian’s 12 walks in 11⅓ innings during his three starts with the Cubs have been impossible to ignore.
Hottovy believes Kilian was trying to do too much, appearing to try to throw his pitches too good and locate them too well instead of trusting his stuff in the zone.
“Then the next thing you know, when you go need to throw a strike, you’ve been trying to be too fine, and it’s hard to kind of flip that back in your brain,” Hottovy said. “So just trying to do a little too much. That’s not uncommon for young guys when they first come up. We all did it.
“But I think he knows exactly what he needs to do to be successful. I expect to see him go out and have some dominant performance in Triple A real soon.”
()
News
Saturday party planned for St. Croix River prairie
You’re invited to a party for a prairie.
The St. Croix Valley chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts is holding a celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to thank volunteers and mark the official enrollment of the Blueberry Hill prairie south of Bayport into the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Highway Sponsorship” program.
The volunteers will be responsible for the stewardship of the restored pollinator habitat on State Highway 95.
MnDOT bought the land in the early 1970s but never built a planned highway rest area. The future of the 17-acre site was unclear until last year.
The Prairie Enthusiasts began to manage the prairie in 2003, investing more than 1,400 volunteer hours removing non-native trees and brush, said Evanne Hunt, the group’s chairwoman.
The party includes a catered lunch and guided walks through the prairie at 2870 Quant Ave N., in West Lakeland Township.
RSVPs are required; attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair. For more information, call Hunt at 612-501-5802.
News
Tyler Cowen: Beware the nested games of Russia’s war against Ukraine
“Beware the nested game.” It is one of the least-known but most useful adages to keep in mind when following international affairs, and it is especially relevant now that Lithuania has announced a blockade of sanctioned Russian goods.
A nested game is what it sounds like — a game within a game. It recognizes that the actors in most real-world settings are not unified and have conflicting motives. The classic example is the failure of a proposed Middle East peace deal because some hard-line faction sponsored a terror attack or an assassination. The agreement was never just the two sides dealing with each other; each side was also dealing with its own internal conflicts.
The nested game theory can help increase understanding of the Russian war against Ukraine too, and unfortunately it shows that the risk of escalation is increasing. Most assessments of the war measure the relative military strengths of each side. That is surely important — but so are the nested games. Russia and Ukraine are not monolithic. Each country encompasses many diverse interests and opinions, especially if “Ukraine plus its allies” is defined as one side of the conflict.
Lithuania has announced that it would block rail shipments of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, an outpost of Russian territory surrounded by Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, with no direct land connection to the Russian mainland. Lithuania claims, not incorrectly, that such a blockade follows from EU sanctions against Russia.
Still, from Russia’s point of view, it may feel like an act of war when a NATO member cuts off part of the connection between Kaliningrad and the mainland. Various Russian officials have threatened escalation and retaliation, while leaving the details vague. Russia also claims this blockade violates previous transport agreements with Lithuania.
If Lithuania had not imposed this blockade when it did, it is not clear the European Union would have forced it to do so (delaying or renegotiating EU pledges is hardly unprecedented, especially when preexisting agreements with other countries can be cited). In this sense the blockade was a strategic decision on the part of Lithuania. One view of Lithuania’s strategy is that it is forcing or inducing its allies to affirm their support, at a more rather than less favorable moment in the hostilities.
It’s too soon to tell whether this is a wise strategy for Lithuania. But the point is that Lithuania’s interests are not identical to NATO’s, the EU’s or the U.S.’s. Given some risk of Russian escalation, and in light of my view that punishing Kaliningrad is a low priority, I personally would have preferred if Lithuania had not made this decision.
Instead, by playing a nested game, Lithuania has made matters riskier for some of the other parties involved. Lithuania also has made the course of the conflict more difficult to predict, because hostilities could spread to the Baltics as well.
Now some of the smaller players in the region, especially those which fear Russia the most, may see advantages in escalating the conflict. It is the conventional wisdom that time is now on Russia’s side, so smaller countries may feel a sense of urgency that, say, Germany does not.
Nested games tend to complicate rather than simplify situations. Is the disturbing agent here Lithuania or the U.S., as some suggest? What exactly are the splits of opinion within the Lithuanian government? What does Poland think about the timing of this possible escalation? Speaking of which, Poland has been playing nested games all along, as it faces ongoing decisions about how directly to be involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine, which can heighten the risk of Russian attacks in Polish territory.
Merely outlining all the different questions can be dizzying. In this way, the nested games theory functions as a kind of alternative to game theory and its vaunted ability to predict the future. But therein lies the danger too.
Game theory isn’t always correct about the future, of course. But it is a useful discipline because it forces people to consider the worst possible outcomes. The risk of the nested games theory is that it can lead to an acceptance of the internal logic of a narrow faction or situation — and once wars get started, they tend to develop logics all their own. Throughout history far too many wars have spiraled out of control for reasons that appear arbitrary, nonsensical or simply unnecessary, but that make sense under a theory of nested games.
All of which is a way of saying that the value of the nested game theory is its explanatory power, not its predictive worth. And that once nested games take hold, the risks of escalation grow.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.”
Buffalo rallies past Saints with four-run eighth inning
Why the Chicago Cubs optioned Caleb Kilian to Triple A instead of letting him work through his struggles
Saturday party planned for St. Croix River prairie
Tyler Cowen: Beware the nested games of Russia’s war against Ukraine
So long, Iowa? Minnesota in running for an early Democratic presidential primary
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes comparison
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
XRP At $0.31, Will It Climb On The Upside?
Marge Hols, former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, dies at 86
Max Scherzer completes first rehab start; Jacob deGrom throws first live batting practice since shoulder injury
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary