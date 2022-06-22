Finance
Can a Teacher Be Sued? YES! But Don’t Panic!
Can Teachers be Sued? YES, but don’t panic!
For aspiring teachers, there are two courses that I would immediately mandate: 1) Acting, and 2) School Law for Teachers. With the exception of a small amount of information related to Special Education Law, there exists no formal instruction designed for teachers. This causes all of us to be dependent upon others, like union officers and grizzled veterans who really don’t know the law but are full of great scary stories about what happened one time or what might happen if you try something and someone gets hurt, or how easily a teacher can be sued because of the crazy lawyers and parents out there, etc. This article will tell you what really happens from the standpoint of legal liability as well as a few other things that might happen in the school setting where legal issues could arise.
REPEATER’S LIABILITY
For example, here is something you have never heard before and nobody talks about that could cause you to be sued: It’s called “Repeater’s Liability.” What is it? You know about the “rumor mill” in your school or place of work. The rumor mill seems to be open 24-7- it never sleeps. Occasionally, someone tells you a story about someone else that, for example, may be shocking or salacious. You hear the rumor and you pass the rumor along to others. The story that is being passed around gets back to the one whom the story is about and this person comes to you and asks if you told this story to a certain person or persons. You reply, yes, you did, but you were merely passing along a story from the rumor mill that almost everyone already knows about, and besides, the story did not originate with you anyway. The person about whom you passed on the story decides to sue you for defamation claiming he was injured by this false story. Your defense is as you stated above- you were merely just passing the story along and you did not know whether it was true or false. Under the Doctrine of Repeater’s Liability, the jury finds you liable for Defamation and you have to pay damages to the person whom the story was about. Do you like gossip? Stop liking it. Repeater’s Liability means that if a person wants to come after you legally for a story that has been spread about him, the court will treat the story being spread as though it ORIGINATED WITH YOU. Do you need any greater motivation for not being a gossiper? This, of course, may cause you to avoid going into a faculty room unless absolutely necessary because these places are virtual gossip pits.
INDEMNIFICATION
Here’s another one you probably never heard of that has the potential to be a problem for you some day. Everyone has heard of the “Deep Pockets Theory”. Thus is part of an old wives tale or urban legend that if you do something negligent you don’t have to be too worried because no lawyer is ever going to come after you- you don’t make enough money to make it worth the Plaintiff’s while. Instead, the injured party is going to sue the school district because they have a much larger liability policy and, quite simply, there is far more money to be had in damages. We’ve all heard this one. Here is the real story. It is possible in a lawsuit that the Plaintiff or injured party will come after just the school district, but he is probably going to come after multiple defendants, including you. However, for the sake of argument, let’s say that a negligent act by you causes a child to be injured, and the attorney for the injured child decides to sue only the school district and the district is found liable for the actions of its employee under a theory of Agency, meaning that the teacher is an agent of the school district. Under the Doctrine if Indemnification, the school district may now sue you to be reimbursed for the amount of damages they were required to pay in the original lawsuit. Thus, “Deep Pockets” or not, your negligent actions can cost you.
RES IPSA LOQUITOR
A third matter that you never heard about that could affect you by way of the above-described indemnification process is Res Ipsa Loquitor. It’s a very pretentious sounding legal term. It is merely Latin for “The Thing or event speaks for itself”. In the typical example, a child goes to school, and while sitting in a class, for example, a light fixture falls from the ceiling, hits the child in the head, and causes a serious injury. Here, the plaintiff will not have to prove that someone is negligent because, the court will reason that when a child goes to school, he is not supposed to be hit in the head by a light fixture and get injured. This is Negligence Per Se- there is nothing for the Plaintiff to prove- it’s obvious- the school is at fault. The district will be liable for damages. In a subsequent investigation, the district finds out that this happened once before in your class and you did not report it to anyone because no one got hurt anyway. The district could seek to indemnify you for this amount of damages. This is why, in whatever facility you do your teaching, the minute you find that some part of the facility is not working as designed or is broken, you put a memo- or a district work order- in writing with your signature and copied to the principal- and send it to the custodian or Director of Building and Grounds so that, in any subsequent investigation, you can show that you did all that was within the scope of your duties to remedy this situation. Don’t climb up a ladder and fix the thing yourself. That is outside the scope of your duties and could cause other legal complications.
LAWSUITS FOR NEGLIGENCE
Negligence is defined as the failure by the defendant to exercise the degree of care that a reasonable person in the same situation would use. In the education setting that would be, the reasonable teacher in the same setting as the defendant was in. Reasonable is an objective standard. An expert could be called upon to tell the court what a reasonable teacher would have done in the same situation.
Let’s begin by stating that anybody can sue anybody else for anything. However, the first thing you should know is that 1) lawsuits are infrequent 2) Not an automatic success 3) Often never reach the courtroom. You can relax- a little bit- because not everybody is lurking around corners waiting to sue people in schools at the drop of a hat. This is because lawyers have to take an oath to act in an ethical manner, so when a person comes to them screaming about something that happened in a school and how the person wants to take this all the way to the Supreme Court, the lawyer convinces them that 1) The school is not acting illegally, 2) I charge $250+ per hour for my services, 3) There is a $500 retainer for my services, 4) There is no clear guarantee of success, and 5) The Supreme Court, by a writ of Certiorari, only takes on the cases that it feels like taking on, not the ones the public thinks it should take on., and 6) The District might counter-sue us for Abuse of Process if we try to move forward with this action because it might be viewed as frivolous. This usually “cools the jets” of most people, and when they come to their senses, they return to the schoolhouse in more of a mood to talk intelligently about their problem.
That being said, there are issues related to liability that every aspiring teacher should be aware of when starting their job, but virtually everyone graduates with complete and blissful ignorance about.
When a teacher is sued for Negligence, the matter is adjudicated in a Civil Court. That means that a defendant will not be found guilty if he loses the case, instead he will be found to be liable. O.J. Simpson was found innocent of the murder of his wife and Ron Goldman by a jury of his peers in criminal court. However, Mr. Simpson was found liable in Civil Court and required to pay millions of dollars in damages to the Goldman family. He didn’t have the money, like most people who are liable to pay huge damages, so a lien was put on his property and his earnings are forever attached, so whatever he earns, less some small amount for living expenses goes completely to the Plaintiff.
The person doing the suing is called the Plaintiff, and the person being sued is called the Defendant. There may or may not be a jury, and if there is not a jury, then the judge becomes the trier of fact. There are some civil attorneys who have never been into a courtroom. If you recall the Tom Cruise movie, A Few Good Men, Lt. Caffey(Cruise) an inexperienced attorney is selected by the Jag Corps to handle this especially sensitive matter because he has a great knack for making sure things never get to a court room in the first place- he makes them go away through pre-trial negotiation. If you are ever sued and a child really did get hurt, your attorney may make an effort to settle out of court rather than have the child appear in front of a jury and allow these people to have their emotions affected. Many of these kind of cases never get to a courtroom for this and a variety of other reasons- the plaintiff may be on a fishing expedition to see what kind of deal he can work to get money from you as well.
If you are sued, you do not have to say a word during any part of the proceeding. The law does not require you to prove you DID NOT do something- it is the plaintiff who has the burden of proof. You have may have heard that in court, “It’s your word against his”… this is not true. Although the burden can shift back and forth, you will never have to prove that you did not do something. For the plaintiff to prevail in an action for negligence, he has a great burden. He must prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that 1) You actually had a Duty, 2) You Breached that Duty, 3) You were the cause of the injury to the plaintiff, and 4) There actually was an injury to the plaintiff. In other words, a plaintiff alleging that your actions caused him to suffer great embarrassment will not be looked at by the court as an actual injury, and the lawsuit would be dismissed because the plaintiff could not prove every single element of negligence.
WHAT DETERMINES A DUTY?
A person can be shown to have a duty by the acronym SCRAP, meaning by STATUTE- CONTRACT-RELATIONSHIP-ASSUMPTION- or PERIL (Creation of…) The first three aspects are the most applicable measures in the school setting. Generally, the other 2 are less applicable, but we will review them quickly to clarify the matter. A teacher has a duty by statute because, under state laws, he or she operates In Loco Parentis- meaning in place of the parents, and as a contracted employee of the district he is an agent of the district during his contracted-for hours. Therefore, contract and statute come together in this determination. So, a teacher would be negligent if, upon seeing an altercation in the hallway, he ignored it and someone got hurt.. even if this was not his assigned classroom.
The third aspect- duty by relationship actually applies in the school setting as well because teachers are operating, as we said, in loco parentis. To illustrate, let’s say the neighbor’s child falls into his swimming pool and is drowning. You look out the window and witness this tragedy. What duty do you have to come to the aid of this child- NONE. You are guided only by the dictates of your conscience. However, if the person drowning is a member of your family- a relationship- then the law would require you to make every effort to come to the person’s aid. If you are in loco parentis, that is a third reason why you would be expected to come to the aid of children in the school setting.
The aspect of Assumption means that, once you assume a duty by beginning to care for someone or come to their rescue, you must stay with the person until help arrives, or if no one is around, to the best of your ability without putting yourself in peril. The best example of this is you and a host of other individuals are laying on the beach and a swimmer suddenly calls out for help- he is clearly in distress. You dive into the water and several other people- many of whom can also swim- nervously watch you swim out to the person in distress. All of them are capable of doing what you are doing, but they are not required to do so. You swim out 50 yards- 10 yards away from the drowning person- and you realize that you may not even have the strength to get back, so you stop your attempted rescue. The person drowns. Are you liable? Probably. Why? Because by swimming out to the individual in distress, you assumed responsibility for the situation, and your actions caused others to not attempt a rescue. If you and the drowning person were the only two individuals at the beach that day, and you stopped your rescue attempt, you probably would not be liable because your actions did not prevent others from attempting a rescue.
Peril, or Creation of Peril would best be described by saying that you are late to class and are running down the hall to your room. You turn the corner and smack into a child, knocking the child flat and out cold- similar to if you were driving. You caused the problem- you created the peril, so to speak, so you have the duty to provide the necessary assistance to the injured person.
Hypothetical Situation
#1… Here is an example of a analysis about whether a teacher had a duty. You teach at Mudville High School. It’s Friday night and you go to the football game. In the stands not far from you, a fight breaks out amongst a group of students. Do you have a duty to try to break the fight up? No. Why? Your contract states that you are required to work for the school district from 7AM till 3:15PM. This football game was at 7PM on Friday evening. You have no assigned duty- for example, as part of the game security staff- you are just a spectator like everyone else, thus, you are only guided by your conscience. You don’t have to get involved.
#2… You are asked to chaperone the Senior Prom being held at the Elk’s Club in Mudville. While you are on duty, a fight breaks out between rival gang members and 6-8 students are involved. You exit the building right away rather than risk an injury. The police come and restore order by arresting the perpetrators. Two students were seriously injured. Do you have a duty? Yes. Why. The Elk’s Club is the same as the school for the purposes of the Prom and you were officially assigned a duty- it was not a matter of conscience- it was your job. Did you cause the injury? YES. You did not hurt anyone personally, but your absence will be viewed by the court as the cause of the injury because if you were there, the court will presume that the injury would have been prevented. How about if you stay and successfully break up the fight? Can you be sued?YES. Why? You had a duty. Will the lawsuit succeed? Probably not. Why? Because you did not breach your duty. If the plaintiff cannot show a breach of duty, the lawsuit will be dismissed.
This is as technical as we want to get in the area of Negligence, but being aware of just this information can be very beneficial to a new teacher. It cut through all of the hype, urban legends, and old wives’ tales.
Keep this in mind; You probably will never be sued. If you are sued, it is very difficult to prove that you were liable, and it is not your word against the other sides- you don’t have to say a thing. However, if you are sued, your life will undergo a huge disruption. The case will take years to resolve, there will be lots of unwanted media attention, and you might wind up moving to another place to get away from the mess. When you interview at the next place, someone will ask: “Aren’t you the guy who was involved in that incident with a kid at XYZ School District? You will say, “Yes, but I was not found liable- I won the case.” Don’t be surprised when a letter comes two weeks later thanking you for your outstanding credentials but then saying that there were many fine candidates and someone else has been selected…” You will never know if there were “many fine candidates” or there was another reason you did not get hired. Sadly, in the courts, a win is not always an actual “win” in the long run- especially for teachers and coaches looking to continue their careers.
That being said, educate yourself, know that there will be threats made to sue, but if you are conscientious in your job, no one will be able to assert that you breached your duty. Without that, the lawsuit will be thrown out.
Finance
The Benefits of Online Educational Programs
WOULD YOU CONSIDER AN ONLINE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM?
With the current challenges facing traditional colleges and universities, which includes higher tuition, budget cuts, and course shortages, many students as well as those that love learning have switched to online educational programs. With nearly three million students currently enrolled in fully online degree programs and eight million taking at least one online course as part of their degree program, online education has clearly become one of the most popular higher education alternatives.
The continually improving reputation of online learning has also helped fuel its expansion, as initial skepticism has faltered in the face of evidence that shows that online learning can be just as effective as face-to-face education. I have taken several myself and the experience is quite unique as these programs are entirely convenient and flexible. They provide educational information that will build your business immediately. You will be surprised to know that some of these online courses are FREE! The emphasis however in taking free courses online is the personal knowledge obtained. The certificates received in some cases are however not from accredited educational institutes.
ONLINE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS VERSUS TRADITIONAL EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS
All of this means that students, from working professionals to recent high school graduates, find many reasons to take all or some of their courses online. Below are some major advantages of online education:
- Variety of programs and courses: From traditional four-year universities to completely online career colleges, higher education today offers a variety of options for learners. This means that no matter what students wish to study, from cooking to rocket science, they can find online education they need. They can also earn every academic degree online, all the way from a career certificate to a doctorate.
- Lower total costs: Online educational programs can be a more affordable option than traditional colleges. Though not all online degrees have less expensive net tuition prices than traditional colleges, associated costs are almost always less expensive. There are no commuting costs, and there is also not any required course materials such as textbooks because every reading materials are made available for free online. In addition, many colleges and universities have begun to accept credits earned via free massive open online courses (MOOCs), the most recent advance in online education. Free online courses such as these can help students fulfill general education requirements at little to no cost.
- More comfortable learning environment: These days, commercials featuring online students studying in their pajamas are becoming popular in describing one of the primary benefits of online education. There are no physical class sessions. Lectures and reading materials are electronically sent to the student, who will then read them and complete assignments. Students will not have to fight traffic, find parking spaces, leave work early to go to class, or miss important family time.
- Convenience and flexibility: Online educational programs give students the opportunity to plan their study time around the rest of their day, instead of the other way around. Students can study and work when they are at their peak energy, whether that’s early morning or late at night. Course material is always accessible online and they are asynchronous, so there’s no need to schedule special trips to a library either. All of this makes online learning attractive.
- Avoid commuting: During bad weather, colleges may cancel classes. Also, a traffic situation like in Lagos where I reside may pose a serious problem for those attending traditional education. Rather than be late or miss important class sessions, students in online educational programs can always “attend” by participating on discussion boards or in chat sessions, turn in their work on time, and watch lectures or read materials. Many students also find that the amount they save on fuel costs can be substantial if they don’t have to commute to a physical campus in general, no matter what the weather conditions may be.
- Improve your technical skills: Even the most basic online educational programs requires the development of new computer skills, as students learn to navigate different learning management systems (LMS) and programs. The skills students learn to participate in their online courses translate to many professions, including creating and sharing documents, incorporating audio/video materials into your assignments, completing online training sessions, etc. All this form part of their learning too.
All these benefits highlighted above are clear reasons for the astronomical growth of e-learning. There are several e-learning institutes today offering certifications and degrees in modern topics. For those wondering whether it is a valid alternative, I say to you it is. For network marketers and those managing their businesses, online education becomes a better alternative as you will not have to leave your business to continue learning.
Finance
Driving Under the Influence and Alcohol Absorption
We often hear the terms “BAC”, “Blood Alcohol Content” or “Blood Alcohol Level” when we are reading the news or listening to criminal defense attorneys speak on television about DUI arrests or serious car accidents, but what does BAC really mean? The level of alcohol in a person’s body can be measured by either a blood or breath test.
Over the years, breath measuring devices, such as the Datamaster, have become the more popular choice for law enforcement. A test of .08, or eight-hundredths of one gram or more by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of blood or eight-hundredths of one gram or more by weight of alcohol per two hundred ten liters of breath, is the typical beginning threshold for a DUI offense in most jurisdictions.
The question again then is what does .08 mean? To answer this question we need to briefly discuss how alcohol absorbs into the body. Typically alcohol is taken in by the mouth. When the alcohol is ingested, some of the alcohol is absorbed by the membranes in the mouth; however, most of the alcohol goes down the esophagus and into the stomach. Alcohol is then absorbed in the duodenum or small intestine. Eventually, the alcohol makes its way into the general circulation. When we feel the effects of alcohol, or feelings of drunkenness, it is because the alcohol is circulating throughout our body and affecting our brain.
Alcohol absorbs into the body at roughly .02 per drink. A “drink” is defined as one ounce of 80 proof alcohol, one regular 12 ounce beer at roughly 5 percent alcohol or four ounces of unfortified wine. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a person will begin to feel the effects of alcohol sooner when drinking hard liquor versus light beer.
It takes about 30 to 60 minutes for alcohol to fully absorb after it has been ingested, and there are also other factors that affect how fast the alcohol absorbs, including a person’s size and whether that person is drinking on a full or empty stomach. So if a person of average size is drinking regular twelve ounce cans of Bud Light on an empty stomach, we can estimate that if that person has three or four beers within an hour time frame, their blood alcohol level will likely be close to.08. Now, we must also account for the fact that the body is eliminating the alcohol as it is absorbed. This is why it is often said that as long as a person keeps within one to two regular drinks per hour, their blood alcohol level should remain below.08. With that said, even a small amount of alcohol in your system can result in impairment and slower reflexes, and many car accident injury claims occur because someone was driving while impaired. It is always best to avoid getting behind the wheel after consuming any alcohol.
Finance
The Qualities of a Mediator
A mediator needs to develop several abilities: 1) attentiveness 2) ethics 3) emotional intelligence 4) subject matter expertise 5) decisiveness.
ATTENTIVENESS
The most important ability for a mediator is to pay attention. One eminent historian has written that our entire society suffers from attention deficit. [Niall Ferguson: Colossus, 2004] The plain and awful truth is that people do not pay attention. They live their lives in information overload, thinking about what to do or say next.
The word “attend” comes from the Latin attendere to bend to, notice. Attend has a number of meanings including 1) to be present at, 2) to accompany, 3) to take care of: minister to, devote one’s services to, 4) to wait upon, 5) to take charge of, 6) to listen to, 7) to apply oneself, 8) to pay attention: listen or watch attentively, 9) to be present.
If a mediator did literally nothing else but pay attention, the results would be remarkable.
Attention is an interesting quality. It can be fixed or floating. It can be focused or scattered. It can concentrate on one thing, or several things or many things. It can take in many things at once. A person who practices paying attention will find it is ability easily developed, and will greatly increase one’s awareness of what is going on.
Paying attention, properly understood, is not terribly hard work but on the contrary, has a light and airy quality. For example, a person absorbed in a book or a movie or a piece of music or a football game is paying close attention, but without a great deal of effort. It is easy to pay attention when one is interested in the subject matter.
The opposite of attention is distraction.
Chaos is complex; order is simple. Parties in conflict are entangled in complexity. The job of the mediator is disentanglement and simplicity.
“Don’t just do something; stand there.” Albert Camus
ETHICS
Ethical means: 1) pertaining to or dealing with morals or the principals of morality; pertaining to right and wrong in conduct. 2) In accordance with the rules or standards for right conduct or practice, especially if the standards of a profession: “it is not considered ethical for physicians to advertise.” Synonym: moral, upright, honest, righteous, virtuous, honorable. [Webster’s Dictionary]
The subject of ethics concerns itself with action, with right or wrong conduct. Perhaps many people may not think much about ethical implications, as such, as they go about their daily business, but in fact, every day contains choices and decisions that implicate oneself and other people. Maybe some are more conscious than others about consequences: nonetheless, all choices and decisions have consequences, and this is the subject of ethics.
The daily human preoccupation with ethics was never better expressed than by John Bunyan in the opening paragraph of his great work written in Bedford jail.
“And behold, I saw a man clothed with rags standing in a certain place, with his face from his own house, a book in his hand, and a great burden upon his back. I watched, and beheld him open the book and read therein, and as he read he wept and trembled, and not being longer able to contain, he brake out with a lamentable cry, saying: ‘What shall I do?'”
“Pilgrim’s Progress”
The question is not “who am I?” or “where have I come from?” or “why do I have to die?” or “what is my destiny?” but “what shall I do?” That question contains two qualities: (1) it refers to action, (2) it pertains to the future.
Because ethics concerns itself with right action, it pertains to the mediator who has a duty to be impartial as between the parties. Mediators are also called “neutrals”, but, although that word has stuck, it does not successfully describe the function of a mediator.
Neutral means: “(of a person or government) not taking part or giving assistance is a dispute or war between others.” It is a condition in which the third party stays out of the conflict, giving no help to either side. If a mediator were truly neutral, there would be little point in seeking her assistance; the parties could use a stuffed doll instead.
“The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Impartial” is a different word with a different meaning. It means: “not partial or biased; fair; just: ‘an impartial judge.'” Yet a judge has the responsibility of judgment, of deciding in favor of one side; the judge may be impartial at the beginning of a case, but is entirely partial by the end. That is the function of a judge, but not a mediator. As used in connection with mediation, “impartiality” suggests full yet even-handed involvement, giving as much assistance as ethically possible to all sides in the conflict. Of course, the question always is: How much is ethically possible? That is why the distinction between evaluative and facilitative mediation is not merely a matter of style. A facilitative mediator has made the choice not to evaluate for the parties, while an evaluative mediator is willing to state an opinion. Such decisions necessarily involve considerations of right or wrong conduct in the context of mediation, that is to say, ethics.
.
There is always a power imbalance between parties to a dispute. Does the mediator seek to address, and adjust, the power imbalance, by lending a bit more weight to the weaker side? Is such “tipping the scales” in favor of greater balance between the parties to be considered an exercise in partiality or impartiality? Sometimes one party appears with an attorney, the other without one; the person with the attorney is nearly always at an advantage. Should the mediator attempt to redress the power imbalance by helping the unrepresented party understand the legal ramifications of the situation, and the possible perils buried within it? Or is the correct action simply to recognize the power imbalance, and do nothing to prejudice the stronger position of one of the parties?
What if both parties are represented, one by an attorney who knows the file, the other by an attorney who is clearly unprepared? Should an experienced lend a hand to an inexperienced lawyer, or unrepresented party?
What if one attorney has overlooked something that will tilt the balance of the negotiation in favor of her client? What is the mediator’s responsibility?
Is impartiality even possible, particularly after meeting the disputants and hearing their respective stories? Does the mediator not naturally incline to one side? The Standards of Mediation Practice simply advise: “A mediator shall avoid conduct that gives the appearance of partiality to towards one of the parties.” How does one reconcile that standard with the duty of honesty and transparency? This is not the problem of bias or prejudice, which is conceptually simple because it is clearly not acceptable, but a question of ethical conduct, because after the two sides of a conflict are laid out, often it is plain that one side has the better of it; then should the mediator close her eyes to the obvious, or join the parties in denial, or simply dissemble, presenting the mask of an impartiality she does not feel? And if not, then what is she to do? This is the concern of ethics.
“Every word is a bias or an inclination” Nietsche
During the course of the mediation, a mediator may come to have a clear view of the respective merits of the parties’ positions; should she express her own views to the parties? Sometimes, parties do want such an evaluation from the mediator, which is why they may choose a retired judge, who is has spent years in the courtroom making such judgments, but what if the parties do not ask for an evaluation? What if one party is stubborn in insisting on a position that is wrong, unjust, and cannot possibly win? Should the mediator take that person to one side, privately, and explain to him the realities of the situation?
Mediation practice standards stress three essentials (1) impartiality (2) confidentiality (3) voluntary participation. What if one party desires to speak privately with the mediator, and then confesses to a crime? What if the confession involves an offence with a child? What is the mediator’s obligation (a) if she in an attorney (b) if she is a mental health provider (c) neither?
EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE
“Le Coeur a ses raisons que le raison ne comprend pas.” Blaise Pascal
The heart has its reasons that reason does not comprehend, Pascal’s famous aphorism, is the subject of the study of emotional intelligence.
The phrase “emotional intelligence” refers to an ability that is not much prized, and certainly not taught, in our society and educational systems, though it certainly should be. There are some excellent books on the subject. The phrase itself is something of a deliberate oxymoron, because the emotions are normally distinguished from the activity of the intelligence, but it expresses the need to relate empathetically to what is being communicated by another person, including the emotional drives underlying such communication.
The topic of “body language,” concerns itself with developing emotional intelligence, which is not an abstract or esoteric ability, but can easily be learned by taking the trouble closely to observe the behavior of other people. It helps the mediator to learn to relate empathetically to the parties, if they are to feel that they have truly been heard in expressing their grievances and needs, which is an essential step in the mediation process, because it leads to a willingness to negotiate a resolution.
In considering broad categories, any person is either more or less open, or more or less concealed. Some people are deliberately concealing themselves, trying to deceive, while others just do not know how to be more open. The latter are not concealing so much as protecting themselves. Some people pretend to be open, while in fact concealing a great deal. Everyone is on a continuum between being completely closed and completely open, and people may vary a great deal in the course of an hour as to how much they are willing to reveal, and how much they wish to conceal.
The mediator is not a therapist, and is not trying, generally speaking, to achieve a breakthrough in openness, except for those mediators who regard themselves as transformational, and their mediations are generally designed to take a good deal longer than a regular mediation. Where parties have come together to talk about their differences, and negotiate a solution, the mediator is only interested in achieving enough honest communication between them that they can achieve the result that they came for.
With emotion, it needs only to be remembered that emotion is a movement, and there are only four possible movements (1) movement forward; (2) movement backward; (3) movement splattered in all directions; (4) no movement at all. The emotional state in which the mediator would like the parties, is the emotion of “interest,” in which the parties are moving forward, interested in the situation they are in, and willing to work on resolving it.
SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTISE
Subject matter expertise is something that can be learned by a mediator, by which is meant expertise in the subject matter of the particular dispute, for example, construction, family relationships, childcare, commercial relationships, contracts, labor relations, environmental, governmental, tort, contract, and so on. Some parties, in choosing a mediator, deliberately seek some subject matter experience, and therefore, as a matter of marketing, it may be helpful for a mediator to acquire and therefore be able to advertise certain subject matter expertise.
However, it will be found that, once the mediator has mastered or become proficient in the craft of mediation, that the skills can be applied across a wide variety of subject matters. Some people always insist on choosing a retired judge, because judges have experience in the conduct of trials, even though a judge may know less than the attorneys – this is because attorneys nearly always specialize, whereas judges, once they are on the bench, take a random variety of cases that come before them.
The particular expertise of an experienced judge is in predicting the likely of a case. But if a mediator wishes to mediate in the area of, say international relations or environmental controversies, then in order to acquire business, it will probably be necessary to acquire some expertise in the subject matter, in order to be able to present credentials that will serve to enforce credibility.
DECISIVENESS
Decisiveness is essential in a mediator, because she cannot allow a mediation to wallow for any great length of time, without the parties becoming impatient, except in those relatively uncommon instances where the mediation is designed to be “transformational” and partakes of many of the qualities of therapy. The mediator has to decide, generally, who to speak to, when to speak to them, what to say to them, how much to allow them to say, because she has an obligation to create a momentum and keep it going. There is a purpose in view, and there is generally a time limit, and unless the parties feel they are making some progress, they are likely to be discouraged and the mediation may fail to achieve its purpose, which is to affect resolution.
In summary, these five qualities are skills that can be learned and developed. They are basic yet profound. Attentiveness is the foundation of communication skills, but must be combined with decisiveness because it is up to the mediator to make things happen. Action must happen but it must be right action, which is the subject of ethics. The mediator must develop sensitivities that are not accessible to pure reason, and this is the subject of emotional intelligence. The mediator must be able to talk the same language as the disputants, which means some subject matter expertise.
The scarcity of these qualities is why the mediation is happening at all. The mediator supplies what is missing to enable the disputants to settle their dispute and move on with their lives.
It has been said that people get attached to their problems and conflicts, but the reality of conflict was never better expressed than by General William Tecumseh Sherman: “War is hell,” and it is a service to people to help them find resolution.
Can a Teacher Be Sued? YES! But Don’t Panic!
Bitcoin Steady Above $20K After Drop To $17K
The Benefits of Online Educational Programs
Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
Driving Under the Influence and Alcohol Absorption
The Qualities of a Mediator
Statutory Rape Laws in Arizona
Crypto.com Approved by Monetary Authority of Singapore
Does Your Pool Cue Matter? The Truth About Modern High Technology Pool Cues
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a realistic move Ryan Poles could make for a notable WR? Who will be the best addition to the roster?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop