Finance
Caregiver Versus Personal Attendant – Wages and Benefits
Are you a caregiver or a personal attendant who works in a private household or home? As a household worker either as a caregiver or personal attendant, are you entitled to minimum wage? Over-time pay? Other benefits?
If hired directly by an individual or family, your benefits are different from one who is hired by a private firm or agency and governed by general employment laws: applicable federal and state statutes.
A live-in employee as opposed to a live-out employee is subject to special work rules discussed below.
A caregiver or “care custodian” is defined by Section 15610.17 of the California Welfare and Institutions Code as:
“… an administrator or an employee of…public or private facilities or agencies, or persons providing care or services for elders or dependent adults, including members of the support staff and maintenance staff.”
A “personal attendant” is not entitled to overtime compensation, unless: (1.) he or she is a live-in employee; or (2.) he or she does general household work (cleaning, cooking, feeding, dressing, or supervising) that exceeds 20% of the total work time; or (3.) he or she does nurse-like duties (checking pulse, taking temperature, giving medication) more than 20% of the total work time.
In these three instances, the household worker is no longer considered a “personal attendant” and is entitled to overtime pay. Otherwise, light house keeping and cooking chores qualify as work exempt from overtime compensation.
Personal Attendant As Defined In CA IWC Wage Order 15:
Section 2(J) of the California Industrial Welfare Commission (IWC) Wage Order No. 15-2001 defines “personal attendant” as follows:
“‘Personal attendant’ includes baby sitters and means any person employed by a private householder or by any third party employer recognized in the health care industry to work in a private household, to supervise, feed or dress a child or person who by reason of advanced age, physical disability, or mental deficiency needs supervision. The status of ‘personal attendant’ shall apply when no significant amount of work other than the foregoing is required.”
Indeed, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) has historically adopted the standard used in the federal regulations, 29 C.F.R. 552.6 on “companionship services,” to wit:
“…(T)he term ‘companionship services’ shall mean those services which provide fellowship, care, and protection for a person who, because of advanced age or physical or mental infirmity, cannot care for his or her own needs. Such services may include household work related to the care of the aged or infirm person such as meal preparation, bed making, washing of clothes, and other similar services. They may also include the performance of general household work: Provided, however, that such work is incidental, i.e., does not exceed 20 percent of the total weekly hours worked.”
Federal regulations, 29 C.F.R 552.6, supra, further clarifies that:
“The term ‘companionship services’ does not include services related to the care and protection of the aged or infirm that require and are performed by trained personnel, such as registered or practical nurse.”
Thus, the acceptable duties of a “personal attendant” involve activities of daily living such as getting in or out of bed, showering, bathing, using a toilet. A “personal attendant’s” duties of “supervising” would include assistance in obtaining medical care, preparing meals, shopping for personal items or groceries, using a telephone, even managing money.
As long as any general housekeeping duties performed do not exceed 20% of the weekly working time spent by a “personal attendant,” he or she is exempted from the protections of California Wage Order No. 15-2001 such as overtime compensation, etc., except for minimum wage. But prior to 2001, a classification as “personal attendant” also excluded minimum wage in California.
This overtime compensation exemption also applies to “personal attendants” as well as other household workers such as caregivers, spending 20% or less of their working time doing general household work, who are employed by an agency and sent to private households to work.
Benefits Of Household Workers:
A. Minimum Wage:
The state minimum wage covers all employees, including household workers (live-in employees, caregivers, and “personal attendants”) but excluding legitimate independent contractors. The current California minimum wage is $8.00 per hour since January 1, 2008, a 6.7% increase over the previous $7.50 minimum wage.
There are several factors that determine whether a person is an independent contractor or not. But the primary factor is control by the employer of the means, manner and outcome of the job. An independent contractor runs his or her own household services business, has his or her tools and materials, and controls the manner and outcome of the job.
Independent contractors are not covered by minimum wage and overtime compensation statutes.
B. Overtime Pay:
Household workers who are not live-in employees, as well as “personal attendants” who do general household work that exceeds 20% of their weekly working time, are entitled to overtime compensation, consisting of one and one half times their regular rate of pay for working more than eight (8) hours in a day, or more than (40) hours in a week.
Live-in employees must be paid one and one half times the regular rate for all hours worked over twelve (12) hours (instead of over eight (8) hours) in one work day for five (5) workdays. On the sixth and seventh day, live-in employees must be paid double the regular rate for all hours worked over (9) hours per day. See California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 3(A)-(B) (8 Cal Code Regs. 11150(3)(A)-(B)).
Under federal law, 29 U.S.C. 213(a)(15), “any employee employed on a casual basis in domestic service employment to provide babysitting services or any employee employed in domestic service employment to provide companionship services for individuals who (because of age or infirmity) are unable to care for themselves” is granted exemptions from minimum wage and overtime pay.
C. Other Benefits Of Household Workers:
1. Hours And Days Of Work:
A live-in employee is entitled to at least twelve (12) consecutive hours free of duty during each workday of twenty-four (24) hours, and the total span of hours for a day of work should not exceed twelve (12) hours, except that: (a) the employee must have at least three (3) hours free of duty during the 12 hours span of work; and (b) the employee required or permitted to work during scheduled off-duty hours or during the 12 consecutive off-duty hours must be paid one and one-half times the regular rate of pay for all such hours worked. See California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 3(A).
Moreover, no live-in employee shall be required to work more than five (5) days in any one workweek without a day off of not less than 24 consecutive hours except in an emergency. See California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 3(B).
2. Rest And Meal Periods:
Household workers are entitled to a ten-minute paid rest break for every four (4) hours of work under California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 12(A), and a thirty-minute meal period of every five (5) hours worked, just like others kinds of employees, under California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 11(A).
Otherwise, the employer shall pay the employee one (1) hour of pay at regular rate for each workday that the rest period, or the meal period is not provided. See California IWC Wage Order No. 15-2001 12(B), 11(D). But “personal attendants” are not granted rest and meal periods.
3. Meal And Housing Deductions From Wages:
The employer may subtract meal and housing credits from the employee’s paycheck if: (a) the employee actually uses the meals and is provided with housing; (b) meals and housing are used as salary to comply with the minimum wage; and (c) the employee executes a voluntary, written agreement, crediting meals and housing towards minimum wage.
Meal credit may be deducted as follows: breakfast – $2.45; lunch – $3.35, and dinner – $4.50. Housing may also be credited at $31.75 per week for a room ($26.20 if shared). See California IWC Wage Order No. 15 – 2001 10(C).
In summary, whether you are a caregiver or a “personal attendant” entitled to particular wages and benefits in California or in other states depends on whether the general household work you do exceeds 20% of your total work time.
(The Author, Roman P. Mosqueda, practices wage and hour law in California.
This article is not legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is formed with the reader. For specific labor law issues, consult a competent attorney.)
Finance
Recognizing the Symptoms of Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma is a deadly form of cancer that affects people who have been exposed to asbestos. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that was once mined and utilized in great quantities across the United States and worldwide. Commercial and industrial asbestos use peaked in the U.S. in the middle of the 20th century, but it had already become apparent that the mineral was causing serious health problems. The U.S. government began regulating asbestos in the 1970s based on its link to mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis, respiratory disorders and other serious health problems. Unfortunately, the widespread regulation of asbestos came too late for many people who had already been exposed.
Asbestos fibers are easily inhaled and ingested. Once they are introduced into the body, they may become embedded in the mesothelium, the lining of the organs and body cavities. They may become lodged in the pleura (lining of the lungs), peritoneum (lining of the abdomen) or pericardium (lining of the heart). The body cannot easily expel asbestos fibers that have become embedded in these areas, and they may remain there for many years, causing irritation, inflammation and the eventual development of cancerous cells. This form of cancer is called mesothelioma.
As with any form of cancer and most medical conditions, an early diagnosis is crucial if a patient is to have the best chance at survival. Unfortunately the symptoms can be difficult to recognize because of their similarity to symptoms of common medical conditions and mesothelioma’s long latency period. Chronic cough, chest pain, abdominal pain and other similar ailments may be shrugged off as symptoms of minor illnesses. They may be quite mild at first. A patient may not even consider mesothelioma as a potential issue because so much time has elapsed since asbestos exposure occurred. According to one study, it took patients as long as 39 months from the initial presentation of symptoms to receive appropriate treatment.
The majority of mesothelioma patients are diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the lungs and chest cavity. The most common symptoms of this condition include shortness of breath, chest pain, chronic cough, limited or reduced chest expansion, fatigue and weight loss. A patient may also experience chest pain or painful breathing, fever or night sweats and may cough up blood.
Symptoms of peritoneal mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the abdominal organs and cavity, include abdominal pain and swelling, changes in bowel habits or function, weight loss, fatigue, lumps under the skin of the abdomen, anemia, nausea, night sweats and fever.
Pericardial mesothelioma is extremely rare. This form of cancer affects the lining of the heart. Some reported symptoms include irregular heartbeat, chest pain, chronic cough, difficulty breathing, heart murmur, fatigue, night sweats and fever. Additional symptoms may be reported as more patients are diagnosed and data is collected.
It may take approximately 20 to 50 years from exposure to asbestos minerals for a patient to experience symptoms of mesothelioma and seek medical treatment. These symptoms may vary somewhat depending on the type of mesothelioma as well as the patient’s age, overall health and preexisting medical conditions, if any. If you notice these symptoms and have a history of asbestos exposure, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible – even if you feel that you are not seriously ill. A chronic cough or shortness of breath may be signs that cancerous cells have developed in your lung tissue or the lining of your chest or lungs. Tell your doctor what symptoms you are experiencing and inform him or her of your history with asbestos. Even if you did not work directly with or around the mineral, you may have experienced secondary exposure from a family member. Full disclosure will help your doctor determine what tests need to be run and whether to refer you to a specialist to confirm the diagnosis.
More than 2,000 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year; this number is expected to peak in 2020. According to estimates by the National Institute of Health, approximately 11 million people were exposed to asbestos from 1940 to 1978. People exposed in the 60s, 70s and possibly even the 50s may only now be experiencing the symptoms of mesothelioma. Reports and diagnoses may still be made for years into the future. Though asbestos was regulated in the 1970s, people were still exposed in buildings, vessels, shipyards and other places where asbestos was present. Older buildings and products may still contain asbestos, meaning people today may still be at risk of exposure.
Finance
Can the IRS Really Get You?
Well, if you thought the law enforcement and FBI have long arms, consider the IRS; the taxmen have got their mesh spread all across the country. It would be difficult for a chipmunk to store a nut without the IRS finding out about it in America and since you are certainly bigger than a chipmunk and have a lot more to store, there are good chances that the IRS already knows everything that they need to know about you finances. Then again, there are always people who are in denial and think that they can get away by trying to embezzle the IRS, they can’t! Even though the IRS has irrefutable powers, there are laws that bind the taxman from doing anything and everything to collect from you. As a tax payer it is not only in your best interest but also your right to know about the laws that are meant to protect you. So let’s take a look at the jurisdiction of the Internal Revenue Service and what they can and cannot do.
The IRS has jurisdiction over all tax payers in the country, what this means is that they have the authority to enforce punishment on people who fail to pay their tax dues. If you have not been keeping your end of the bargain and making your tax payments, you can expect trouble from the IRS. You have to understand that the IRS is different from your other debtors; they can not only confiscate your assets but also they can try you for a criminal offense and send you to jail.
If you reside in the United States and make your living here, or are an American citizen who resides in a foreign country or a citizen who earns money in a foreign country, you will be liable to file your tax returns in the United States. The IRS has jurisdiction over all people who fall in the above categories. You are expected to pay income tax on your salary, property, capital gain, profits earned through equity investments etc. The IRS does not have any jurisdiction over non -taxpayers and the IRS does not try in any way to annul their rights.
To find out if you qualify as a non tax payer and avoid issues with the IRS, simply visit the IRS or the state taxation website. Taxpayers often cite the 16th amendment which confers upon the congress the authority to collect taxes on income and property. Tax payers often talk about how the amendment was not properly ratified to discredit the authority of the IRS, however, the 16th amendment was ratified with a majority vote.
People also argue that the IRS has no authority to compel people to meet their tax obligations, the Secretary of Treasury retains administrative and enforcement power over the internal revenue and since the IRS report to the Secretary of Treasury they do indeed have authority to collect taxes and enforce their payment. If you reside in the United States or an American citizen, you have to pay your taxes and these arguments are a definite way to invite IRS trouble.
People who do not file their tax returns and those who fail to pay meet their tax dues may be penalized, also the IRS will levy an interest on the taxes due. If you still resist payment, they will try you for under the criminal offense of tax evasion.
However, if you are merely finding it difficult to pay your taxes because of financial worries, there are several recourses available for you. You can request an installment plan or an offer of compromise,. There are also solutions for people who cannot pay anything. If you find yourself in an IRS legal tangle, it would be wise to consult a Dallas tax attorney. A taxation lawyer is better equipped to handle any issues that the IRS may raise. From your side, you will have to be ready with proof of why you failed to pay your income tax.
Finance
Have We Witnessed the Death of the Landline?
There are many of us who may not even have a landline in our home. Particularly the younger generation, who are forever connected and intertwined with one another through social media sites, mobile phone apps and text messaging. Now that mobile phone tariffs are perhaps cheaper than they have ever been and nearly everybody owns a personal mobile phone, landlines may perhaps be considered redundant, and rightly so. But have we lost something special along with the landline?
We now live in a generation where things may seem more connected, as I described in the paragraph above, but the truth is that today’s generation is so fast paced that people seldom have time to talk. Office colleagues email one another when they’re sitting a room apart, families interact on social media sites, children send their parents text messages. More contact is good though, right? It’s really more to do with quality of contact rather than frequency. So much more can be conveyed in a personal telephone call and they are, arguably, far more effective methods of communication than a brief email or text message.
Thankfully, landlines haven’t gone the way of the dinosaurs. In fact, the situation is quite the opposite. Landlines are flourishing, particularly in business, and the preferred method of contact for business meetings and the collaboration of ideas is still the good old landline. You’d be hard pushed to find a business office out there that didn’t have a hard landline on each desk for reaching out to customers, using internal intercom, and hooking up to conference calls. We see less of landlines because ordinary individuals have increasingly little use for them. Quite often they’re installed in a home and seldom get used because people prefer their mobile phones and multi-functionality and ease of use.
Another bonus for landlines is the infrastructure. There are many rural parts of the UK where mobile phones simple would not receive any coverage and text message, emails and phone calls would be near impossible. The landline network has been established for decades and it’s possible to receive a crystal clear phone call through a landline in the most remote of places. Security is another huge advantage of landline use. If an emergency call was to come through on a landline it would be quite possible to determine where that phone call was coming from and dispatch help immediately. This is something which isn’t always possible with a mobile phone.
So while landlines my seem dead, the truth is they’re alive and well, and flourishing in rural areas and businesses up and down the country.
Caregiver Versus Personal Attendant – Wages and Benefits
Flint Hills Family Festival extends Ordway contract for 3 years
Recognizing the Symptoms of Mesothelioma
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022 — Will APE Hit $30 Soon?
Can the IRS Really Get You?
Report: NFL owner Dan Snyder conducted ‘shadow investigation’ against former employees
Who will the Chicago Bulls select with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft? Here are 5 options.
Binance.US Lures Traders by Waving Off Bitcoin Spot Trading Fee
Have We Witnessed the Death of the Landline?
KPMG Enters Metaverse Sector With Collaboration Hub in USA And Canada
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop