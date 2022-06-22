News
Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule — including 11 practices open to the public for free
The Chicago Bears will open training camp July 26 at Halas Hall in preparation for their first season under coach Matt Eberflus. The camp schedule from the team includes 11 public practices that require a free ticket.
That doesn’t include the annual Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, scheduled for Aug. 9 with ticket information to be announced later.
Tickets for the public practices in Lake Forest will be available at ChicagoBears.com/camp starting July 7 at 10 a.m. There’s a limit of four per date and there won’t be a lottery this year. Free parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills with shuttle buses to Halas Hall.
“With the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols behind us, we’re looking forward to bringing back the tradition of player and fan interaction,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a news release.
The Bears have three preseason games — including one at Soldier Field on Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs — before opening the 2022 slate on Sept. 11 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
2022 Bears training camp and preseason schedule
- Tuesday, July 26: Players report
- Wednesday, July 27: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 28: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, July 29: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, July 30: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Monday, Aug. 1: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Wednesday, Aug. 3: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Friday, Aug. 5: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 6: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, 10:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 10: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Thursday, Aug. 11: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Bears, noon, Soldier Field
- Monday, Aug. 15: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Practice, 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 18: Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Practice, 10 a.m. (open to public)
- Sunday, Aug. 21: Practice, 10 a.m. (camp breaks)
- Tuesday, Aug. 23: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 25: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Bears at Cleveland Browns, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 29: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 30: Practice, 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 31: Practice, 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 1: Practice, 12:45 p.m.
()
News
Source: Nets to make run at Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker
The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward P.J. Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News.
Tucker became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $7 million player option with the Miami Heat earlier this week. He is great friends – “brothers,” in his words – with Nets star Kevin Durant, and adding a player of Tucker’s ilk would provide a much-needed toughness and frontcourt floor spacing to a Nets team lacking both.
Tucker, however, would likely have to take a pay cut to join the Nets. Brooklyn only has its taxpayer mid-level exception which maxes out at a three-year deal worth about $20M. If Tucker returns to the Heat, he could command a raise on his previous salary, which was a two-year deal worth $14.4M.
Playing with his good friend, Durant, however, would be the draw in Brooklyn, as would joining a team positioned as a perennial contender knocking on the door of an NBA championship with every year they surround Durant with the requisite level of star power needed to compete for a title.
Tucker would fit in perfectly: He just turned 37 years old but is a corner three specialist who doubles as one of the grittiest, most physical perimeter defenders in all of basketball. Last season with the Heat, Tucker averaged about eight points, six rebounds and two assists on 41% shooting from three-point range. He also played a key role in supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks as they not only eliminated the Nets out of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but also went on to beat the Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals.
The Nets aren’t the only contender with interest in Tucker’s services. Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are also expected to make a run at Tucker’s services, another source told The News.
The Nets are entering the most pivotal offseason in their Brooklyn history. They must come to an agreement with superstar guard Kyrie Irving on whether or not he will be a part of this team. They must also put a competitive roster around Durant, who recently signed a max contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
The interest in Tucker makes sense: Signing him would remove one of the few players in all of basketball who have had success defending him. It would also give the Nets another quality defender and corner-three specialist.
It’s unclear how much that will matter, however, if the Nets aren’t able to retain Irving this offseason.
()
News
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, has stopped scheduling procedures beyond June 25 in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision. Other abortion clinics across the country also have halted scheduling.
The special session Wednesday came six weeks after the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action was vandalized. Police have yet to arrest anyone.
Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, this week called on Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on notice for similar acts and prepare for “impending acts of mass civil disobedience” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
News
$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.
The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright’s death, according to a statement Tuesday night from attorneys representing Wright’s family.
Wright was shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, after the 20-year-old was stopped for expired registration tags in April 2021. The former officer was subsequently convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol.
Wright’s family members “hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name,” said co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci. “Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives.”
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from the mayor’s office.
The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd, who was Black. Floyd’s May 2020 death prompted a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.
The fallout from Wright’s death led the Brooklyn Center City Council to pass a series of reforms, including the use of social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social-needs calls that don’t require police.
The changes also prohibit police from making arrests for low-level offenses and require the city to use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations.
The settlement is one of the largest involving police conduct Minnesota. Last year, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd’s family.
Minneapolis previously paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a suspected assault behind her home in July 2017 and was fatally shot by Mohamed Noor, one of the officers who responded to her call. Noor is Somali American and Damond was white.
___
Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule — including 11 practices open to the public for free
Source: Nets to make run at Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker
Cheap Event Insurance is an Important Cost to Factor in to Your Event Budget
The Benefits and Challenges of Behavioral Health Treatment
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
Sharing Our Roots nonprofit expands land access for immigrant, newly emerging farmers
EX Sports to drop ‘Belgium Edition’ Urbanball Mystery Boxes exclusively on Binance NFT
How Much Do Paralegals Make?
Cuban-American artist Yunior Rebollar exhibits in Park Rapids after time in Minneapolis
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop