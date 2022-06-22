News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a realistic move Ryan Poles could make for a notable WR? Who will be the best addition to the roster?
The Chicago Bears are off for summer break until late July when training camp begins. Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions in this final mailbag until camp.
I find it curious national media lambasts the talent level of the Bears’ WR corps while continually urging the organization to trade away draft capital to acquire another team’s disgruntled and/or underperforming wideout. Kenny Golladay is the latest example. Is there a realistic trade option at wide receiver that would actually elevate the current roster or is Ryan Poles being prudent by staying the course? — David D., Arlington Heights
Well, the Bears don’t have a lot of proven talent at the position outside of Darnell Mooney, and I don’t believe a lot of folks around the league view him as a No. 1 receiver at this point. Could he ascend into that role? No doubt. The jump he made from his rookie season to last year was impressive and with a new coaching staff, new playbook and some familiarity with quarterback Justin Fields, there’s no reason Mooney cannot make significant gains again in 2022.
The Bears are hopeful Byron Pringle is ready to spread his wings now that he’s out of Kansas City and in a position to get more opportunities. Equanimeous St. Brown is an interesting player but he was never consistent enough to get on the field regularly in Green Bay. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. is a player the Bears are really excited about but he has yet to play a down in the NFL. The vast majority of teams have depth with more proven experience and, in many cases, more known talent.
Do I think the Bears will trade for Golladay? No, I don’t. I haven’t heard any rumors in that regard but why would Poles want to pay big money — Golladay is due $13 million this season — for a player that has a track record of injuries, especially last season? You have to think the Bears believe they can get similar production out of one of the players already on the roster. Plus, Golladay is 28.
I get repeated questions about the position and nearly all are valid. I don’t see the Bears making a blockbuster move for a game breaker at the position. Who thinks Poles wants to trade away his 2023 first-round draft pick for a player that is going to require a massive contract? Not me. I think the Bears are curious to see how the crop of receivers they have pans out. Not everyone is going to excel or meet expectations, but if one or two are solid it’s a step in the right direction. Maybe an unknown will step forward. I thought former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke made some nice plays this spring. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but maybe he can compete for a look in the slot. Finke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll see what he and the others look like when training camp gets rolling.
I feel the Bears are getting dumped on nationally and picked to be worse than the Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe Matt Eberflus will get them playing hard and Justin Fields can win more games than people think. Cincinnati Bengals-type season? — @dpeak1313
The Bengals reached the Super Bowl last season. I do not believe the Bears are going to enjoy a similar resurgence in 2022 and ultimately be crowned NFC champions. There’s a heck of a lot of space in the middle, though, between being worse than Jacksonville and being as good as Cincinnati was in 2021. I agree Eberflus likely will get the team playing hard and that can create the kind of energy needed in the building to power through some rough spots in the schedule. The coaching staff has been really positive about Fields this spring and he has nowhere to go but up.
I understand Bears fans, at least a good portion of them, are tired of hearing that this may be a season full of growing pains. From a national perspective, why would there be a different quick take on the team? They won six games last season. Statistically, Fields struggled as much as about any rookie quarterback has in the last decade. Some marquee defensive players departed and there are significant questions about an offensive line that struggled last season. The only additions to the O-line have been center Lucas Patrick, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract, and a quartet of Day 3 draft picks. If Fields takes some steps forward this season, the Bears can be competitive nearly every week and be close into the fourth quarter. Then, it’s about making plays.
Are the Bears heading into a really bad season as all experts predict? — @jcadengo1
Can you rattle off three or four compelling reasons why this could be a playoff season for Matt Eberflus in Year 1? Yes, it happened for Matt Nagy in 2018, but he walked through the doors of Halas Hall and talked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio into staying put. The Bears had a playoff-ready defense when Nagy was hired and that unit only got better when Khalil Mack was acquired via trade. I don’t see a Mack-type player being added to the roster before the start of this season.
The Bears are starting from scratch on offense and defense. Obviously, you need to keep a close eye on Fields and his developmental track this season. There are many other compelling storylines to keep an eye on. The roster that has gotten younger and will continue to turn over in the next 12 months. Let me ask you this: If Fields steps up and shows improvement this season while a good bunch of younger players gain experience and show promise and the final record is 7-10, is that really bad? Let’s see what happens. I think GM Ryan Poles presented a long-term plan to Chairman George McCaskey, a plan he knew would take multiple seasons to come together. Poles hasn’t said as much but as I have written before, this roster wasn’t a weekend DIY project when he took it over. I think people need to have open minds and shape their expectations accordingly.
Do you think that Trestan Ebner will play a big role in the offense and if so, how does that fit in with Monty and Khalil Herbert? — @sambiinoo
A big role? That might be asking a bit much from a rookie sixth-round pick. Right now, he projects as a change-of-pace back when he’s fully up to speed. Injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart could create more opportunities. When I think “big role,” I am envisioning something over one-third of the snaps on offense and that seems a bit ambitious considering the presence of David Montgomery and Herbert, who you referenced, as well as Darrynton Evans.
The Bears appear to have decent depth and competition beginning in training camp. Maybe Ebner can carve out a role for himself early in the season and he is smooth catching the ball out of the backfield. I certainly think he can step in immediately as a multi-phase contributor on special teams. He will be an interesting rookie to track during camp and preseason.
With spots open at linebacker, right guard and defensive tackle, and salary cap space, do the Bears make more free-agent moves before camp? — @pilcher2700
Who are they going to sign? With 32 teams having 90-man rosters right now, it’s not as if there are a bunch of guys on the street that look like Week 1 starters once they have a contract and a uniform. Yes, I expect this roster to be constantly evolving and that could mean players added because of injuries or other reasons. No, I don’t envision the Bears in 2022 adding a difference maker off the street right now. Maybe they get a player or two that can fit their system during roster cuts but it’s not as if the Bears are just biding their time waiting to pounce on potential free agents. Most of the moves at this point in the calendar are for camp depth.
Who is your prediction for the MVPA (most valuable player added) for this roster? — @gentleindif
That is an interesting question and you can make a case for a handful of players because there are so many new faces. It certainly appears the Bears plan on starting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker right away, and the rookies could help solidify a secondary that had issues at times last season. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow appears to be a really good fit for this scheme because of his range and athleticism. If one of the wide receivers steps up — Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown or rookie Velus Jones Jr. — that would go a long way toward helping quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears believe Lucas Patrick, the new center, can be a tone setter for the offensive line and that is certainly needed. Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad are new additions to the defensive line. Like I said, there are a lot of choices among several new faces.
If I had to pick one, I’d go with Gordon. He was their highest draft pick and it looks like he could be the starting left cornerback. Brisker has a nice combination of size and athleticism and could be a really exciting young player as well.
Given the hole at right guard, is the possibility of starting Braxton Jones at left tackle more about getting the best five O-linemen on the field and maybe means Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins plays guard? — @jtbcubs
I see where you are going here but I don’t think you make a decision at left tackle, of all positions, because of a question you have at right guard. Left tackle is the premier position on the offensive line and you can make a case right guard is at the bottom of the list. I say this because some coaches really value an athletic player at left guard, making it more of a priority than the right guard position.
Yes, the Bears need to find their five best linemen and get them on the field. They’ve yet to look at Borom or Jenkins at guard this spring, at least as far as I saw. Could that change on Day 1 of minicamp? Sure. Some I talked to when the Bears drafted Jenkins last year thought he might be best playing inside. But I don’t think you put a rookie fifth-round pick at left tackle unless you believe he’s your best option at that position, no matter what else you have going on along the line. Questions at left tackle trump questions at right guard. Maybe Jones excels when pads going on next month.
Which player is more likely to be starting in Week 1: Robert Quinn or Braxton Jones? — @gucasliogito
I have to say Quinn. He’s a starter for this defense until he isn’t on the roster. Jones has a lot of ground to cover before he can really be in the mix to nail down that job.
What are the Bears doing with Teven Jenkins? — @joeymalabarba
Jenkins got what amounted to half the snaps with the starters at right tackle this spring. It should be noted he was the first player to get a look there too. I imagine he remains in the mix to win that job with an outside chance of the team taking a peek at him inside at right guard. Jenkins is a big, physical player who should look better when pads go on in training camp. It would be premature to write him off at this point. There are a lot of moving parts on the offensive line right now and we’ll have to see how things shake out in the first couple weeks of training camp.
Given Ndamukong Suh’s production last year (compared to Akiem Hicks and including health), wouldn’t Suh be a great one- or two-year plug-in veteran option on the D-line? — @basucally
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively replaced Suh by signing Hicks to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Suh has indicated a desire to continue playing but at his age, and after winning a Super Bowl ring in Tampa, do you think he’d be interested in joining a team that is in the beginning stages of a complete rebuild? My guess is no.
Adding Suh would not fit the profile of the players GM Ryan Poles has brought on board so far. You don’t see a lot of big-name players who are on the back side of their careers. In fact, you really don’t see any. What he has done is shop for available players in their 20s with the idea some or most of them have their best football ahead of them. It doesn’t look like a match for either party. That’s just my take.
Noah Feldman: Threat to Brett Kavanaugh will irrevocably change justices’ lives
The arrest of an armed man outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh marks a significant milestone in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Now that the justices and their families need permanent, professional and close security, as they unquestionably do, there will be no going back. The court building at One First St. NE will continue its transformation into a garrisoned fortress, not the marble palace of the people’s justice it was built to be.
The individual and collective isolation of the justices will be deepened, distancing them further from the currents of ordinary life. Increasingly, they will lose their identities as normal people, disappearing into their symbolic roles. Their lives are changed irrevocably.
This now inevitable development isn’t just bad for the justices. It’s bad for democracy. And it’s terrible for the rule of law, which benefits when the justices can do their jobs with a minimum of spillover into their personal lives.
For more than 200 years, the justices have mostly lived charmed lives, at least from the standpoint of high government officials. From John Marshall through Thurgood Marshall and up to the present day, there has been only one recorded attempt to kill a justice, in 1889 (Justice Stephen Johnson Field’s bodyguard, a U.S. marshal, killed the assailant). Someone shot a bullet through a window into Justice Harry Blackmun’s chambers in 1985, presumably because he authored Roe v. Wade; no one was injured.
Except for some exceptionally tumultuous periods, the justices’ names were hardly known: As recently as 2018, more than half of Americans couldn’t name a single one of the nine members. Their faces were close to anonymous. In Washington DC in the late 1990s, I witnessed the greeter at the Capital Grille — a restaurant five minutes from the court — ask Justice David Souter if he was “with the Souter party” that had made a reservation (“I suppose I am,” he replied modestly and wryly).
Why has that changed now?
One reason can’t be ignored. The man outside Kavanaugh’s home who was charged with attempted murder was, among other things, reportedly incensed about the Supreme Court’s impending reversal of Roe v. Wade and with it the federal right to abortion. Just as resistance to Roe engendered murderous attacks on abortion doctors and clinics over the decades, its reversal might inflame passions to an extent we can’t yet anticipate and make some people crazy. We do know that the court hasn’t rolled back basic individual liberties like this ever in its history. The crumbling of the institutional norms — exemplified by the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion — flows directly from the radicalism of what’s apparently coming.
Of course, the justices should be able to make decisions — even ones that are terribly wrong — without their lives being threatened. Liberals who believe in the rule of law will not play down those threats. The liberal justices are going to need protection just as much as the conservatives. Soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be as much in jeopardy as Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Conservatives and liberals alike should be able to agree that the changes in the justices’ way of doing business is the proximate cause of the heightened rage at the court — even as they argue about who is to blame. Opponents of Roe bemoan the disrespect for the institution coming from liberals and, in the case of Justice Kavanaugh, point to the emotionally charged demonstrations that targeted him during his confirmation hearings.
For their part, supporters of Roe accuse the conservative justices of breaking the court’s norms as one of the triggers. They cite the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a precedent for political violence that conservative politicians have soft-pedaled and condoned, and also note that radical anti-abortionists have been the ones to use weapons. Both sides have a point.
National craziness has consequences in a highly polarized country in which the Capitol can be stormed and would-be shooters can’t be tracked, let alone disarmed, because of the limits of existing gun regulations.
In 2021, more than 4,500 threats and other inappropriate communications were directed at federal judges, according to the head of the U.S. Marshals Service. In 2020, a gunman with a grudge attacked the home of federal judge Esther Salas in New Jersey, killing her son and seriously injuring her husband. Just this month in Wisconsin, a gunman with several politicians on his target list killed a retired judge who had sentenced him years earlier.
Gone are the days when Supreme Court justices avoided the negativity that most public officials must sometimes confront — when they could walk the streets alone or with their families without attracting attention, positive or negative.
That luxury — innocence, if you will — served the country. It lowered the temperature for even the court’s high-profile rulings. Today’s feverish atmosphere is unusual. But the consequences for how the justices live will be permanent.
This shrimp and grits recipe is the best ever — really
Excuse me for a minute while I suck up to my boss.
Not long ago, my editor mentioned in passing that her favorite thing to eat is shrimp and grits. Suddenly, and for reasons as mysterious as they are inexplicable, I was struck by a consuming desire to write about shrimp and grits.
Fortunately, as with practically everyone who has ever had it, I happen to like shrimp and grits. I still remember the first time I tried it: It was at a little neighborhood bistro in Richmond, Virginia, perhaps 30 years ago. Despite living only a few hours from South Carolina, where the dish originated and was popularized, I had not even heard of it at the time.
I was instantly intrigued. Soft, creamy grits topped with highly spiced, perfectly prepared shrimp? It sounded amazing. And it was. It was one of those dishes that you know you are going to be ordering for the rest of your life.
I don’t recall ever trying to cook it before. But for the sake of my editor (more sucking up!) I decided to make the best, richest and creamiest shrimp and grits that I possibly could.
And then I walked back that idea. I had initially planned to use heavy whipping cream in the grits, but no one needs that many calories in their lives. Half-and-half will be fine, I thought.
It was more than fine. It was spectacular. Frankly, the heavy cream would only have gilded the lily and then drowned it in cream.
Making shrimp and grits is a two-part process. Part one is the grits. Part two, as you have already deduced, is the shrimp.
Usually, grits are made just by pouring hominy (treated cornmeal) into boiling water and cooking it until the corn has absorbed the liquid and become soft and palatable.
But soft and palatable is not good enough for the shrimp and grits I wanted to make. I wanted my grits to have oomph, to have pizzazz. I wanted them so good that it would be an insult to call them grits.
I began with stone-ground grits, which are to grits what whole-grain flour is to all-purpose flour. It includes the outer part of the kernel, the part that gets stuck in your teeth when you eat popcorn. This process gives the grits more texture, but that is less important than the fact that it also gives them a richer taste of corn.
More significantly, I did not boil them in water. Good cooks know that grains always taste better when they are cooked in a flavorful stock, so I used chicken broth for half of my cooking liquid. The other half was half-and-half.
That’s the part that could have been heavy cream, but let’s not be ridiculous. The half-and-half made the grits rich and creamy enough, especially once I stirred in some sharp cheddar cheese.
The grits were remarkable on their own, but they are only half a dish. I wanted the other half, the shrimp half, to be as good as the grits.
Naturally, I started with bacon.
I rendered a couple of slices of diced, thick-cut bacon and used the bacon fat to cook minced onion, celery and green pepper. Yes, that is a New Orleans combination of ingredients, not South Carolina, but they know how to cook shrimp in New Orleans, too.
Next, I tossed some shrimp in my own mixture of celery salt, paprika, cayenne pepper and black pepper, and sautéed them with the bacon-scented vegetables.
I sprinkled it all with a couple of tablespoons of flour, and stirred it to make a quick roux. All it needed then was more chicken stock to create a thick and ridiculously delicious sauce.
But don’t just take my word for it. I gave some to my shrimp-and-grits-loving editor. She tasted it and, with a big smile on her face, said, “It’s perfect.”
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Yield: 4 servings
- 2 1/2 cups plus 3/4 cup chicken stock, divided
- 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/8 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 cup grits, preferably stone-ground
- 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 slices thick-cut bacon, diced
- 1/3 cup green pepper, diced small
- 1/3 cup onion, diced small
- 1/2 cup celery, diced small
- 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1. In a large saucepan over high heat, combine 2 1/2 cups of the chicken stock and the half-and-half. Add butter, salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and bring to a boil. Stir in grits and return to a boil. Lower heat to a gentle simmer and cook 40 to 50 minutes until done, stirring frequently. Scrape bottom of pot when stirring to keep grits from sticking. Grits are done when bubbles turn big, like volcanic magma or hot mud pools, or when they have the texture of wet mashed potatoes. Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir until thoroughly combined. Cover to keep warm.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon pieces with a spoon and reserve, leaving bacon grease in pan. Add green pepper, onion and celery to the pan and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.
3. Combine celery salt, paprika, cayenne and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl, and sprinkle over shrimp; toss until evenly coated. Add shrimp and vegetable oil to pan and sauté until shrimp is nearly pink and curled. Sprinkle with flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add remaining 3/4 cup chicken stock and cook, stirring, until liquid thickens.
4. To serve, spoon shrimp and sauce over grits, and top with reserved crispy bacon.
Per serving: 774 calories; 42 g fat; 24 g saturated fat; 290 g cholesterol; 44 g protein; 55 g carbohydrate; 11 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 1,355 mg sodium; 433 mg calcium
— Recipe by Daniel Neman
Rashod Bateman is now the Ravens’ top wide receiver. It’s a role he’s always wanted.
Lamar Jackson was shocked, to say the least.
It had been over a month since the 2022 NFL draft, during which the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player watched the Ravens trade top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to Arizona and show up just minutes later at the Cardinals’ draft party. The two had entered the NFL just a year apart and become close friends, only for Brown to become frustrated with his role in the offense and quietly ask for a trade.
Jackson at least had some sort of warning the trade was coming, even if he didn’t quite believe it.
Rashod Bateman didn’t.
The second-year receiver had worked out with Brown over the summer and didn’t know he wanted to leave. He’d only find out later. For Jackson, Brown’s departure meant the loss of a trusted target. For Bateman, it meant opportunity.
Now he’s the Ravens’ undisputed top receiver.
“That’s the role that I’ve always wanted to be in,” Bateman said. “I’m excited to take that role.”
It’s happened rather quickly. The 2021 first-round draft pick played 12 games and started just four as a rookie, finishing with 515 yards on 46 receptions and one touchdown. A groin injury that required surgery kept Bateman out until Week 6, and then Jackson missed the final four games with an ankle injury. They only played seven games together.
Yet this summer, Bateman is transitioning from unproven rookie to reliable receiver. That can be hard in a Ravens offense that leans so much on the run. The receiving corps has long been a weak spot on the roster, with failed first-round picks or aging stars at the end of their careers providing little production. But in trading Brown, wide receivers coach Tee Martin thinks the team made a statement. Now, it’s Bateman’s turn.
“The guys do have a chip on their shoulder,” said Martin, who oversees a group that also includes young wideouts Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. “When we don’t draft a wide receiver, what the organization is saying to you is, ‘We brought you here for a reason, and it’s your time.’”
Bateman looks the part of a No. 1 wideout, with his 6-foot-1, 193-pound frame in a flashy gold-tinted visor and white leggings standing out from the group. But taking that enhanced role comes with added scrutiny. Bateman had a few drops in minicamp and Martin still sees areas in which the former Minnesota star needs to improve.
Of course, he also had flashes of brilliance once Jackson returned to practice. On Wednesday, Bateman caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and showed off his speed, perhaps an underappreciated part of his game.
“He’s getting open at the line super, super quick,” tight end Mark Andrews said of Bateman. “And then he’s got a burst of speed people don’t really talk about. Second year, he’s a guy that’s just gonna get better and better and better. The sky’s the limit for them.”
When asked if that’s going to be a bigger part of his game this season, Bateman’s response seemed joking, but confident.
“We’ll see,” he said with a smirk.
Bateman is the face of this young group of receivers, but Martin said leadership doesn’t have an age. Bateman takes a quiet approach, and it showed during his news conference Thursday.
“I don’t really talk much,” Bateman said. “Hopefully I can show that by the way I work, by being the first one here every day.”
He and Proche stood at the microphone together — in large part to speed up the news conference for Proche to make his flight — and it was largely Proche at the front. He’s the vocal one. Bateman stood a bit farther away from the mic and talked about what he and Martin believe he can do on the field.
He talked about trying to block out what people are saying about him, but he wonders about all the attention. Why him?
It’s because he’s unproven. He didn’t have the same immediate impact as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase or the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle, who were picked higher in the draft. They were thrust into leadership roles right away. Bateman wasn’t.
He and Proche will work out with Jackson in Florida before training camp to continue building their chemistry, having already spent time training together in California earlier this offseason. Bateman and Jackson believe that will help strengthen their connection ahead of a crucial season for each of them, as Jackson eyes a new contract and Bateman works toward solidifying his role.
“I told them I wanted to get some chemistry. They’re like, ‘Man, we’re gonna get that regardless,’” Jackson said of talking to his receivers when he missed voluntary organized team activities. “When the offseason first came, my ankle got better, we just had chemistry all back. It was like I never stopped playing. I just felt like when I got to camp, it was going to be the same way, and it has.”
