Child Custody and Visitation Types
Child custody is not as simple as the media makes it appear, and custody disputes do not simply result in awarding the mother custody of the child. In situations where the parents are divorced, unmarried, or live far from one another, the issue becomes complicated. This is why many parents who are considering divorce choose to hire a child custody attorney who can help them through any legal entanglements and fight to retain custody of their child.
Most state laws define custody as one or both parents bearing responsibility for the welfare of the child. Physical custody is what people commonly think of when they talk about custody. This refers to where a child lives on a daily basis, which can be given to one parent or both. Legal custody is a related matter and refers to the right to make significant decisions about a child, such as education and health care.
Every state has its own laws regarding family matters, including child custody. Contrary to popular belief, family courts do not favor one parent over another due to the basis of gender, and the court does not push one form of custody over another. There are several types of custody and visitation privileges available in most child custody situations, which are described as follows:
Joint Physical Custody
In cases where joint legal custody is granted by a judge, the child is essentially split between both parents. The child may live with each parent for a set period of time, which allows the child to spend equal time with both parents. Joint legal custody is not to be confused with situations where one parent has custody, but grants visitation rights to the other. This form of child custody is best suited for parents who are able to work past their differences and make decisions together for the best interests of the child.
Joint Legal Custody
Neither parent is given preference by the judges when it comes to making decisions for the best interests of the child. However, in certain situations, the court may give one parent the power to make certain decisions for the child, depending on several factors. This type of custody is not to be confused with joint physical custody, where the child is given equal time with each parent. Instead, joint legal custody is based out of a desire of the parents to make shared decisions regarding the child. “Joint Custody” is another term that can refer to either joint legal custody or joint physical custody and the term it is often used interchangeably.
Sole Custody
A court may make one of the parents responsible for the child’s major life decisions, which may include education, healthcare, religion, and general welfare. This doesn’t mean that both parents are barred from making the decisions together; however, sole custody is generally granted by the judge in situations where it would cause too much conflict to do so, such as situations where domestic violence has occurred. Under law, the child’s custodial parent (the one with sole custody) may make decisions on their own, even if it goes against the other parent’s wishes.
Visitation
Visitation typically refers to the non-custodial parent’s ability to have “parenting time.” Even though the child may live with the custodial parent, they can still interact with the other parent during a set period of time previously defined by the court. This largely depends on the unique facts behind each family’s situation. When a judge determines this time period, they will consider the parents’ work schedules, safety of the child, prior child care history, school locations, as well as the preference of the parent/child in deciding visitation schedules. However, even if the child is allowed lengthy visitation time with one parent, this does not mean that the parent retains any level of custody.
Supervised Visitation
When determining visitation, there are many situations where the safety of the child or custodial parent is of concern to the judge. This is common is domestic violence cases, where the child should not be left alone with the abuser. In order for the judge to grant supervised visitation, the custodial parent must prove why it is necessary. The specific facts behind each situation will also decide how long and how frequent the supervised visits will be.
Additionally, parents are not required to pursue custody or visitation of their child in court. For some parents, involving the court system may add additional stress or financial burden. If the parents are on amicable terms, they may reach an informal decision regarding the custody or visitation of their child. However, if there is a potential for future conflict about custody or visitation agreements, the parents may still turn to the courts to resolve the issue.
There is no perfect solution to addressing the issue of child custody when dealing with divorce or separation. Similar to the rationale behind the court’s decisions regarding child custody, parents tackling this issue should place priority concern over the option that would allow the child to live a healthy lifestyle. This may mean having one parent retain sole custody or having joint legal custody of the child. Whatever you ultimately decide, remember that your child will experience a large share of the impact from the child custody decision.
Robbery in Arizona
Robbery in Arizona is considered a more serious crime than its burglary and retail theft counterparts, mainly because it involves the use of force as a means to achieve the offender’s goals.
Since robbery is a victim crime, it is considered very serious in Arizona and carries harsh penalties. It is certain that the freedom that you enjoyed before the arrest will certainly be much less so after a robbery conviction.
With all the potential negative ramifications that come with a robbery allegation, be it legal, social or professional, an informed and aggressive approach to your defense strategy is vital. Having capable legal counsel and a strong game plan can make all the difference in a case such as this. Not taking the steps necessary to clear your name can put you in a difficult position with the probability of jail time and fines being much more likely.
Before all else though, it is important that you understand the Arizona laws which govern the act of robbery, along with the potential penalties that come with a conviction. This will allow for a better grasp of the severity that a robbery allegation brings with and hopefully a sense of how to go about dealing with this serious and complicated situation.
Robbery under Arizona Law
According to the Arizona Revised Statutes §13.1902, a person commits robbery if, in the course of taking any property of another against his will, that person threatens or uses force with the intent either to coerce surrender of property or to prevent resistance.
The specific definitions of words included in robbery and aggravated robbery statutes in Arizona are as follows:
• Force means any physical act directed against a person as a means of gaining control of property.
• Threat means a verbal or physical menace of imminent physical injury to a person.
A robbery offense can become an aggravated robbery, according to ARS §13.1903 when:
• One or more accomplices who are physically present during the robbery help the defendant commit the criminal act;
• There is grievous bodily harm involved in the robbery; or
• If a weapon is used during the commission of the robbery, which is also known as armed robbery.
Robbery in the state of Arizona is punishable as a felony offense. Depending on the circumstances of the alleged offense, an alleged offender can be charged with robbery, aggravated robbery or armed robbery.
According to ARS § 13.1902, a basic robbery offense is generally a class 4 felony, which can result in the following punishments: First time offender – 1 to 3.75 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; Second time offender – 2.25 to 7.5 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; not eligible for probation; Third time offender – 6 to 15 years in prison and/or $750 to $150,000 in fines; not eligible for probation.
Aggravated Robbery, on the other hand, is classified under ARS § 13.1903 as a class 3 felony, which can result in a jail sentence of between 2 and 15 years in prison, and / or fines of between $750 and $150,000, depending on the offenders previous criminal history.
Additional factors are considered by the court when determining the length of the prison sentence and other penalties, including: mitigating or aggravated factors; seriousness and nature of the robbery; injury or harm to a victim and prior convictions.
With a detailing of these basic laws and penalties, you should now understand the scope of this issue and, in turn, be committed to pursuing the most effective course of action for your particular situation.
Point Of Sale (POS) Systems – Multiple Store and Central Management Systems
Point of sale (POS) systems selection for restaurant, retail, salon, entertainment, and for hotel/resort properties with multiple store locations or application types can be a difficult task when presented with all of the apparent options available. I emphasize the word “apparent”, because in reality the options are very few.
Even when opening one business location, if your intent is to expand and grow with other stores opened in the same town, different states, or on multiple continents, the right point of sale selection decision is important now. Think of your new business as you would a growing child. When you buy the child a new pair of shoes, you don’t want to get a pair in the exact size, but would want them to have some room to grow in so you are not back at the store looking for new shoes every other week until they are an adult.
Selecting the right point of sale (POS) system now, will insure you have a system which will not need to soon be replaced, it will help you to grow by providing the information and data needed for short and long-term planning, and insures you will not need to look for alternatives as you expand your business.
As it relates to multiple locations, or mixed use for retail point of sale and restaurant point of sale integrated into one management system, by making the correct POS selection now, you could be saving tens of thousands of dollars later. But very few point of sale systems include one software program for multiple business location and type application capabilities.
Look for a system that was designed for Cruise ship and Hotel/Resort applications. Because of the unique Point Of Sale application needs, including central management and administration of multiple store types like restaurants, retail gift shops, and services like boat rental or Salon/Spa in the same property, the system inherently functions in all of these applications with a single point of administration and data sharing within one software package.
Why is single POS Software with the power to operate and administrate more than one type of business important? Because, without this capability you will need to use separate software programs, administrated separately, and without seamless integration of users, inventory, time and payroll, reporting, etc. Instead of true central management capability, you will find yourself managing and making changes in multiple software applications for each business location. Once again, most Point Of Sale options will require you to specify if you want the Restaurant version, Retail version, or the Salon version, etc. if they have options and that is what you get.
What is “True multi site central management”? Most point of sale companies will say you can manage your multiple store locations from one central office or store. But be assured, the majority of these are not offering a true multi site central management capability, which includes a shared central database connected to each store through a real-time secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) or Internet connection. Instead, they offer standard remote desktop or file management capabilities that are great for doing troubleshooting of a system problem, but not as a central management system. Make sure the system has a True multi site central management capability known as (HOM) or Head Office Module.
So enough about the “Why”, let’s get to the how! Eliminating point of sale system options that will not meet your current or future operational needs is a relatively simple task when you know the basic indicators to judge a system by. We have already touched on a few of them, and here is a complete list of questions you can ask in order to weed out the fray:
1. The “database” platform and design needs to be one that is secure, robust, and reliable.
a. What type of database does the system use? If the answer is anything other than a SQL or MSQL database, run and do not walk to the nearest exit or plan on staying awake at night with nightmares regarding point of sale failures during a Friday night rush.
b. Does the system utilize a single database, or multiple databases? The system should have one central database. Some exceptions may apply.
2. The methodology behind the “central management” capability. Remember, you need to know if the system truly has remote management capabilities, or if the Vendor is just offering remote desktop or file access. There is a big difference.
a. Can I manage and administrate my store or multiple store locations from one or more offsite locations? Most will state yes, but it is kind of like asking someone if the used car you want to buy has an automatic transmission. The answer may be yes, but that does not mean it works well in reverse.
b. How is the remote management done? Is it using a remote desktop tool accessing the store computer, or do I use my Back Office administration program on my offsite computer with integration to a central database? At this point, you have totally impressed the Vendor with your technical Savvy, and they may not be able to answer your question. Wait to get the answer before selecting this or any other system because this question is the lance through the heart of any low budget Point Of Sale system that will not grow with your business.
3. Using one primary software program for any type of, or combination of business applications including Restaurant, Retail, Salon/Spa, Rental, Hotel/Resort, Entertainment, etc. Be very direct and specific in describing your expectations.
a. I want one single software program installed on a computer that will provide point of sale function and administration for restaurant, retail, salon/spa, hotel, etc. Do you have such a single program capability? This is what separates the big dogs from the miniature poodles. If you now have or believe you will have a future need to operate and manage multiple types of businesses from one location, very few can meet this requirement.
Ok, so you don’t see yourself as a business that needs all of those sophisticated Point Of Sale capabilities. You say “I am just a small business person trying to run a sandwich shop, and I only plan on selling sandwiches, so why care about all of this”? First, keep in mind that at one time a small sandwich shop operator had a sub shop called Subway, another called McDonald’s, and others started as a small business just like you with only one business like selling fresh made gourmet coffee and eventually found that they offered as many retail products as food products in their stores.
The strengths and capabilities of a point of sale system are just as relevant in a small single store and use application as in a large multi store, or use franchise or enterprise. If a system demonstrates the ability to operate and manage well in these larger multi store or mixed type of business applications, it will certainly perform and serve you better in a small single store operation.
So now that you are better informed and have the basic knowledge needed to select a great Point Of Sale system instead of just another POS, you can begin spinning the heads of all those point of sale vendors banging on your door, and know how to pick a system for today and future business needs.
Prince Badminton Rackets
Prince badminton rackets have been around for quite a while now, offering slightly quirky designs along the way. The early racquets had the x-axis design that looked something like a diamond head shape. The latest models are the 03 rackets, and have proved to be very popular.
Prince are more well known for their tennis and squash rackets, as they are one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, sponsoring many of the world’s top players. They have a good reputation for producing quality products in these fields, but have struggled to gain a foothold in the badminton market.
I have used the older Prince models with the x-axis design, and they were prone to string breakage due to the string bed design, which caused the strings to be spaced out more than conventional designs. Another problem with this extra string spacing was a lack of control when the shuttle hit the strings.
Prince still use this head shape in some of their lower priced rackets, but the more expensive rackets now use an isometric head shape, or as Prince call it, the quadraform head shape. The benefit of the quadraform shape is that it creates an enlargened sweet spot, helping you to hit more consistent shots, more of the time.
The new 03 range has a new technology which is different from any other manufacturer. Prince have created open ports at the 12, 3, and 9 o’clock positions on the racket head. This basically means they have made the grommet holes much larger at these points. The effect is to improve the speed and aerodynamics of the racket.
There are two choices in the 03 range, the 03 Red, and the 03 Silver. The Red has a flexible rating, and is designed for more power. The 03 Silver has a slightly stiffer rating, and is designed for more control.
This new technology appears to be in total contrast to the Prince M+ badminton rackets, which focused on creating tiny grommet holes to give extra control. This u-turn from Prince is pretty drastic to say the least. Perhaps they have seen the error in their ways.
The new 03 range has proved to be a hit amongst badminton players, with many retailers out of stock, however the prices do vary quite a lot, so it would be wise to shop around for the best deal.
Prince are putting more of their resources into badminton these days, and hopefully more new badminton rackets will be available soon, offering something a little bit different to the others.
