News
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
By BRIAN MELLEY
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000.
Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.
The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison. Huth’s lawsuit was one of the last remaining legal claims against him after his insurer settled many others against his will.
Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but short clips from 2015 video deposition were played for jurors, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. He continues to deny the allegation through his attorney and publicist.
Jurors had already reached conclusions on nearly every question on their verdict form, including whether Cosby abused Huth and whether she deserved damages, after two days of deliberations on Friday. But the jury foreperson could not serve further because of a personal commitment, and the panel had to start deliberating from scratch with an alternate juror on Monday.
Cosby’s attorneys agreed that Cosby met Huth and her high school friend on a Southern California film set in April of 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later.
Huth’s friend Donna Samuelson, a key witness, took photos at the mansion of Huth and Cosby, which loomed large at the trial.
Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.
Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager.
Huth’s attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jury of nine women and three men during closing arguments Wednesday that “my client deserves to have Mr. Cosby held accountable for what he did.”
“Each of you knows in your heart that Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted Miss Huth,” Goldberg said.
A majority of jurors apparently agreed, giving Huth a victory in a suit that took eight years and overcame many hurdles just to get to trial.
During their testimony, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean consistently challenged Huth and Samuelson over errors in detail in their stories, and a similarity in the accounts that the lawyer said represented coordination between the two women.
This included the women saying in pre-trial depositions and police interviews that Samuelson had played Donkey Kong that day, a game not released until six years later.
Bonjean made much of this, in what both sides came to call the “Donkey Kong defense.”
Goldberg asked jurors to look past the small errors in detail that he said were inevitable in stories that were 45 years old, and focus on the major issues behind the allegations. He pointed out to jurors that Samuelson said “games like Donkey Kong” when she first mentioned it in her deposition.
The Cosby lawyer began her closing arguments by saying, “It’s on like Donkey Kong,” and finished by declaring, “game over.”
Huth’s attorney reacted with outrage during his rebuttal.
“This is about justice!” he shouted, pounding on the podium. “We don’t need game over! We need justice!”
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
___
AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report.
News
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
By STEPHEN GROVES
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian, immediately removing him and barring him from serving in public office again.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements..
The Republican-controlled Senate voted to convict Ravnsborg, a Republican, of committing crimes that caused someone’s death, and malfeasance for misleading law enforcement and abusing the powers of his office.
Ravnsborg’s face showed little emotion as the vote on the first article of impeachment went down to the final senator’s vote and passed with the minimum needed for conviction. He held his hand over his mouth as he had for much of the trial, then wrote a note on a notepad in his lap.
The convictions required a two-thirds majority. Ravnsborg, who was in his first term, is the first official to be impeached and convicted in South Dakota history. Gov. Kristi Noem, who pushed for Ravnsborg’s impeachment, will appoint his replacement.
The impeachment votes close a chapter that has roiled state politics, pitting Noem against Ravnsborg and some in her own party who objected to her aggressive pursuit of his removal.
As the impeachment trial opened Tuesday, prosecutors drove at a question that has hung over developments since the September 2020 crash: Did Ravnsborg know he killed a man the night of the crash?
“He absolutely saw the man that he struck in the moments after,” said Alexis Tracy, the Clay County state’s attorney who is leading the prosecution.
Prosecutors also told senators that Ravnsborg had used his title “to set the tone and gain influence” in the aftermath of the crash, even as he allegedly made “misstatements and outright lies” to the crash investigators. The prosecution played a montage of audio clips of Ravnsborg referring to himself as the attorney general.
As they questioned crash investigators, prosecuting attorneys probed Ravnsborg’s alleged misstatements during the aftermath of the crash, including that he never drove excessively over the speed limit, that he had reached out to Boever’s family to offer his condolence, and that he had not been browsing his phone during his drive home.
The prosecution played a series of video clips during their closing arguments that showed Ravnsborg’s shifting account of his phone use during interviews with criminal investigators. The attorney general at first outright denied he had been using his phone while driving, but then acknowledged he had been looking at his phone minutes before the crash.
Ravnsborg has maintained that he did nothing wrong and cast the impeachment trial as a chance to clear himself. He resolved the criminal case last year by pleading no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors, including making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, and was fined by a judge.
He appeared in the Senate chamber Tuesday but did not testify. His defense attorney answered senators’ questions.
The attorney general’s defense focused its arguments on the implications of impeachment during opening statements Tuesday, imploring lawmakers to consider the implications of their decision on the function of state government. Ravnsborg tapped Ross Garber, a legal analyst and law professor at Tulane University who specializes in impeachment proceedings.
“This is undoing the will of the voters,” Garber told the Senate. “Make no mistake, that’s what you’re considering doing.”
Ravnsborg was driving home from a political fundraiser after dark on Sept. 12, 2020, on a state highway in central South Dakota when his car struck “something,” according to a transcript of his 911 call afterward. He later said it might have been a deer or other animal.
Investigators identified what they thought were slips in Ravnsborg’s statements, such as when he said he turned around at the accident scene and “saw him” before quickly correcting himself and saying: “I didn’t see him.” And they contended that Boever’s face had come through Ravnsborg’s windshield because his glasses were found in the car.
“We’ve heard better lies from 5-year-olds,” Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, who was acting as an impeachment prosecutor, said of Ravnsborg’s statement.
Investigators had determined the attorney general walked right past Boever’s body and the flashlight Boever had been carrying — still illuminated the next morning — as he looked around the scene the night of the crash.
Ravnsborg said neither he nor the county sheriff who came to the scene knew that Boever’s body was lying just feet from the pavement on the highway shoulder.
“There isn’t any way you can go by without seeing that,” Arnie Rummel, an agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation who led the criminal probe, said in testimony Tuesday.
Rummel added that Ravnsborg had hardly behaved like someone who had hit a deer — a common occurrence on the highways of South Dakota.
Prosecutors also raised an exchange that Ravnsborg had with one of his staff members three days following the crash, after he had submitted his phones to crash investigators. Ravnsborg questioned an agent in the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation about what would turn up during forensic exams of his cellphones, even though the agency was supposed to have no part in the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.
“We were not supposed to be involved,” the now-retired agent, Brent Gromer, said as he described why the exchange made him uncomfortable.
Ravnsborg’s defense attorney contended that the attorney general had done nothing nefarious and instead had cooperated fully with the crash investigation. His defense attorney, Mike Butler, described any discrepancies in Ravnsborg’s memory of that night as owing to human error.
Butler disparaged the testimony from Rummel, the crash investigator, as “opinion” that would not hold up in a court of law.
Ravnsborg was willing to take a polygraph test, though criminal investigators determined that it would not have been effective to test the attorney general’s truthfulness.
During closing arguments, Butler stated that the criminal prosecution found “no criminal culpability” for Boever’s death and urged senators to refrain from rehashing that case.
“No amount of fire and brimstone changes that given fact,” he said.
Noem called for Ravnsborg to resign soon after the crash and later pressed lawmakers to pursue impeachment. Noem also publicly endorsed Ravnsborg’s predecessor, Republican Marty Jackley, for election as his replacement.
Ravnsborg has argued that the governor, who has positioned herself for a possible 2024 White House bid, pushed for his removal in part because he had investigated ethics complaints against Noem.
Ravnsborg in September agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Boever’s widow.
News
Knicks seem to have realistic chance of landing Westchester County’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
If he’s available, the hometown option will intrigue the Knicks on draft night.
Duke’s AJ Griffin, a product of Westchester County and an Archbishop Stepinac graduate, was previously considered out of Leon Rose’s range at No. 11. But as the draft process hits the homestretch, it seems more realistic, even if not likely, that Griffin will still be on the board.
For the sharpshooting 18-year-old, the idea of being drafted by his home team is an exciting prospect, much like with Obi Toppin two years ago.
“To play for the Knicks, that would be a dream come true,” Griffin said. “Obviously I grew up here and that would be a fun time in New York. I know the plays. I know most of the players. It would be really, really, really good. I don’t know the emotions I’d be feeling about that. I just know it’d be exciting.”
The Knicks, according to multiple sources, have targeted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey but need to trade up for that opportunity. Ivey, a potential lead guard with elite athleticism, is expected to land fourth or fifth, and jumping there would be costly in terms of future first-round picks and prospects.
Griffin has been on their radar but could go earlier than 11th, with Portland (picking 7th), New Orleans (8th) and San Antonio (9th) showing interest.
As one of the youngest draft prospects, Griffin is a gamble on potential with a sweet jump shot. Injury concerns likely hurt Griffin’s stock, but his former Stepinac coach, Pat Massaroni, explained to the Daily News why they’re either overblown or misunderstood.
As a junior, Griffin dislocated his knee in January but would’ve returned if the season hadn’t been shut down because of COVID-19. “Didn’t tear a thing,” Massaroni said. Griffin then sat out his senior season, but that was only because Stepinac’s schedule was derailed by the pandemic.
“He wasn’t hurt,” Massaroni said. “It’s just New York had the strictest re-opening policy.”
Griffin instead relocated to Florida, where his father was an assistant coach on the Raptors (the franchise moved that season to Tampa), and took classes on Zoom while preparing for Duke by training with the pros.
He sprained his left knee during Duke’s preseason and recovered to play 39 games — 25 starts — while averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Most impressive, Griffin shot 45% on 3-pointers and hit 5 of his 6 attempts in the NCAA Final Four victory over Arkansas.
There was no hesitation to declare for the draft.
“Going to Duke, my mindset was 1-and-done before. We had that conversation before the season started,” Griffin said.
Now his ties to the Knicks include draft range, among other things.
Griffin’s father, Adrian, spent five seasons as an assistant coach in Chicago under Tom Thibodeau, peaking with the Bulls’ run to the conference finals in 2010.
The son is also represented by CAA, the agency closely associated with the Knicks for the better part of the last 12 years, and especially now with former CAA agents Leon Rose and William Wesley running the show.
Griffin, who grew up in Ossining, NY, played on the PSA Cardinals, the New York-based AAU program. His high school was less than 10 miles from the Knicks’ training facility in Tarrytown, where Griffin conducted his final pre-draft workout in a 1-on-0 setting.
He envisions himself a strong fit next a RJ Barrett, a fellow former Blue Devil. Griffin’s arrival would create a numbers crunch at wing, but Alec Burks, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish are already trade candidates.
“I think just from watching (Barrett) play, I think our games — we would be good together,” Griffin said. “I know he likes to facilitate, get downhill, get spot shots. I just think we’re from Duke, we just got that Duke connection, I think that’d be cool to play with him and we’d really complement each other’s games.”
Massaroni will be in Barclays Center on draft night, along with Stepinac players and other coaches. They’d be happy with the hometown pick.
“That’s pretty surreal for him if that happens,” Massaroni said. “And also for us. And for me personally, being a Knicks fan growing up my whole life. And a lot of people in this area, you had a kid who played four years at Stepinac, played a year at Duke, and to come back home, would be pretty awesome in so many ways.”
()
News
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel
A West St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 20 years in prison for his role in last year’s killing of a man during a botched robbery in a downtown St. Paul hotel parking garage.
Franklin Carnelius Spriggs, 31, pleaded guilty in March to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the August shooting death of Alexander Christoff, a 37-year-old White Bear Lake man who prosecutors say was lured to the hotel by a prostitute.
Ramsey County District Judge Kellie Charles sentenced Spriggs to 243 months prison, while also giving him credit for 182 days already served in custody.
Murder cases are pending in court against the alleged gunman — Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor, 21, of St. Paul — and three others who prosecutors say had roles in the killing: Tarrance Daronze Hardie, 28, of St. Paul; Danell Ann Christner, 37, of Maplewood; and Leneil James Colbert Jr., 32, of St. Cloud.
Police say Christner, who was working as a prostitute, identified Christoff as a wealthy target and the others conspired to rob him. He was killed when he fought back.
According to the criminal complaint, Christoff met Christner at SpringHill Suites at 472 Jackson St. on Aug. 28. As she was leaving the hotel, she contacted Colbert and told him that Christoff “had a lot of money, a lot of drugs and a nice car,” the charges say. She also gave him Christoff’s hotel room number.
Cell tower location data revealed that Colbert, Pryor, Spriggs and Hardie were together at downtown St. Paul bar that night. Colbert allegedly gave the three men the information and they drove over to SpringHill Suites.
Christoff entered the parking garage at 12:24 a.m. He was sitting in his Audi on the third floor when the men, driving a Mercedes-Benz, found him. The three men pulled up, blocked his car, pulled their guns and banged on the Audi’s window. Christoff refused to open the door.
Instead, he put the Audi in reverse and crashed into the Mercedes-Benz. One of the men shot and broke the Audi’s window. Pryor fired three shots, hitting Christoff, the complaint states.
A witness on the second floor heard the crash, gunshots and then moaning. He told police he found Christoff lying face down on the ground by the Audi’s open passenger door. He said he tried to call police, but the phone wasn’t working, so he put Christoff into the Audi and drove to Regions Hospital. Christoff died shortly after.
Within an hour of the shooting, Colbert called Christner again and exchanged at least 53 text messages with her. Christner told law enforcement that Colbert told her to sell her car, get rid of her phone, and that she had to move because “a guy might be dead,” according to the complaint.
Pryor also tried to cover his tracks. He discarded his gun and phone, burned the clothes he had worn that day and ditched the items he’d stolen from Christoff’s car, the complaint states.
A break in the case came Sept. 14 when officers found the Mercedes-Benz in an auto body shop in Hopkins. The car had been partially covered by a tarp, but the rear license plate was visible. Investigators used the information from the car to find Pryor.
Spriggs has four prior felony convictions dating back to 2009: first-degree assault, crime for the benefit of a gang, third-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2015.
Last month, Hardie also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
FTX Exchange Bails Out BlockFi With $250M
Knicks seem to have realistic chance of landing Westchester County’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
Sputter Coater Market
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel
Tim Madigan: When climate change hits home
Know The Important Things Before Hire A Freelance Remote WordPress Developer India
South Dakota AG barred from future office after impeachment
North-central MN man dies Sunday in freshwater drowning on Pelican Lake
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Toscana Filming Locations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop