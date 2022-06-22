Cleveland tops Twins in 11 innings, takes ever-so-slight lead in American League Central

For the first time since April 24, the Twins dipped into second place in the American League Central Division standings.

In their first of eight games over the next 10 days against the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins gave up a two-run lead in the eighth inning and allowed the go-ahead run in the 11th to lose 6-5 at Target Field, relinquishing first place in the division by five percentage points in the process.

The Twins kept Cleveland in check in the 10th inning, as Jhoan Duran maneuvered around a jam with runners on first and third. However, Griffin Jax could not do the same in the 11th, allowing the automatic runner to score off a Andrés Giménez single. Meanwhile, the Twins’ offense could not push across a run in either of the final two innings, despite a runner starting at second base.

The Guardians have won 16 of their past 20 games to catch the Twins in the Central.

“The standings in June don’t really carry any significance for me, and those are things that we said when we were in first place,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to go forward. We need to get ready for tomorrow. We need to get ready to go out there to beat these guys and outplay them tomorrow.”

The Twins were four outs away from closing the game out and extending their narrow division lead over the Guardians as Luis Arraez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Twins a 5-3 lead. However, Emilío Pagan could not put up a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a two-out, two-run home run to Franmil Reyes that tied the game at 5-5.

Cleveland capitalized on a shaky start by Joe Ryan, who made his second appearance since returning from COVID. The Guardians’ first two batters singled, and Oscar Gonzalez doubled one home with two outs. Then in the third inning, again with two outs, Jose Ramírez doubled and Josh Naylor homered to extend their lead to 3-0.

But from there, Ryan steadied himself. After allowing six hits over his first three innings, Ryan allowed just one in his final three innings and did not allow another run. He finished with seven strikeouts, his most since April 27, and struck out the side in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Minnesota failed to take advantage of Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, who entered the night with a 7.84 earned-run average and had allowed four or more runs in four of his last five outings.

Civale pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven. The only damage the Twins mustered came in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double from Alex Kirilloff that scored Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez. The Twins stranded a runner at second in both the first and fifth innings.

But the Twins were able to get to the Guardians’ bullpen, which entered the night with the league’s second-lowest ERA. Arraez momentarily put the Twins in front with his 359-foot three-run home run that barely made it into the right field overhang. It was Arraez’s fourth home run of the season and third of June.

But the lead quickly disappeared in the eighth inning when Reyes took advantage of a pitch right down the middle and hit it over the center field fence.

In the 10th inning, Byron Buxton walked to begin the inning, but the next three batters struck out. Then in the 11th, a Nick Gordon ground out moved the automatic runner to third base. For a moment it looked like Jose Miranda would be the hero, skying a ball to deep left field. But Steven Kwan made the catch on the warning track to end the game.