CoinEx Charity Sponsors Consensus2022 MetaGala with Donations to Charitable Education

On June 11, Consensus hosted MetaGala, one of the major events of Consensus 2022 that brings together crypto investors, influencers, and artists from the cultural sector, the crypto space, and the fashion industry. For the last seven years from 2015, Consensus has been the most influential summit in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Consensus launched the MetaGala charity auction on June 11, which marks the first offline event it has hosted since the COVID-19 outbreak. During the event, the NFTs created by big-name artists were auctioned, and the proceeds were donated to blockchain education institutions around the world. It is worth mentioning that CoinEx Charity sponsored and participated in this charity auction.

MetaGala, the inaugural red-carpet event held by Consensus, integrates culture, cryptocurrency, and fashion. The introduction of a charity auction aims to raise money in support of blockchain education charities, working together with youth and underserved communities to train the next class of creative thinkers, developers, and entrepreneurs. uch goals are consistent with its vision, CoinEx Charity is actively involved as a sponsor and a donor.

An event for charitable education

CoinEx Charity, a charitable organization founded in 2022, launched the Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund to offer donations and charitable assistance, with a focus on equitable education, humanitarian response, and disaster relief worldwide. This year, CoinEx Charity focuses on equitable education around the world. The organization strives to provide better educational resources for poor children around the world while promoting the balanced development of global education. Since May 26, CoinEx Charity has joined hands with charities in different regions to build charitable reading corners for poor schools in 11 countries, donating over 10,000 books and plenty of school supplies. As it practices inclusive education with real actions, CoinEx Charity promotes equity in global education.

CoinEx Charity sponsored the education-themed charity auction of MetaGala to raise public awareness on equitable education together with influential organizations and individuals and encourage more kind-hearted people and famous persons to contribute to the cause of charitable education worldwide. Attendees will slip among multiple realities to engage with each other. A charity auction of select non-fungible tokens (NFT) from known artists will also be held, as well as an award ceremony recognizing those doing good in the crypto industry. All proceeds from the event will benefit select CoinDesk partner charities, via The Giving Block, that are focused on education, including Code to Inspire, Girls Who Code, Crypto Tutors, and Crypto Kids Camp.

As it keeps empowering charitable education, CoinEx Charity has also been trying to achieve its original goal: help all children gain access to education. The organization will remain dedicated to charitable education, allowing more kids to enjoy the benefits of education. What our society really needs is a kind heart, which will spread the warm sunshine of goodwill to every corner of the world via charity. We are confident that more individuals or businesses will dedicate themselves to the cause of equitable education, help poor children worldwide benefit from quality teaching, and achieve equity in education with love.