Blockchain
CoinEx Charity Sponsors Consensus2022 MetaGala with Donations to Charitable Education
On June 11, Consensus hosted MetaGala, one of the major events of Consensus 2022 that brings together crypto investors, influencers, and artists from the cultural sector, the crypto space, and the fashion industry. For the last seven years from 2015, Consensus has been the most influential summit in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Consensus launched the MetaGala charity auction on June 11, which marks the first offline event it has hosted since the COVID-19 outbreak. During the event, the NFTs created by big-name artists were auctioned, and the proceeds were donated to blockchain education institutions around the world. It is worth mentioning that CoinEx Charity sponsored and participated in this charity auction.
MetaGala, the inaugural red-carpet event held by Consensus, integrates culture, cryptocurrency, and fashion. The introduction of a charity auction aims to raise money in support of blockchain education charities, working together with youth and underserved communities to train the next class of creative thinkers, developers, and entrepreneurs. uch goals are consistent with its vision, CoinEx Charity is actively involved as a sponsor and a donor.
An event for charitable education
CoinEx Charity, a charitable organization founded in 2022, launched the Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund to offer donations and charitable assistance, with a focus on equitable education, humanitarian response, and disaster relief worldwide. This year, CoinEx Charity focuses on equitable education around the world. The organization strives to provide better educational resources for poor children around the world while promoting the balanced development of global education. Since May 26, CoinEx Charity has joined hands with charities in different regions to build charitable reading corners for poor schools in 11 countries, donating over 10,000 books and plenty of school supplies. As it practices inclusive education with real actions, CoinEx Charity promotes equity in global education.
CoinEx Charity sponsored the education-themed charity auction of MetaGala to raise public awareness on equitable education together with influential organizations and individuals and encourage more kind-hearted people and famous persons to contribute to the cause of charitable education worldwide. Attendees will slip among multiple realities to engage with each other. A charity auction of select non-fungible tokens (NFT) from known artists will also be held, as well as an award ceremony recognizing those doing good in the crypto industry. All proceeds from the event will benefit select CoinDesk partner charities, via The Giving Block, that are focused on education, including Code to Inspire, Girls Who Code, Crypto Tutors, and Crypto Kids Camp.
As it keeps empowering charitable education, CoinEx Charity has also been trying to achieve its original goal: help all children gain access to education. The organization will remain dedicated to charitable education, allowing more kids to enjoy the benefits of education. What our society really needs is a kind heart, which will spread the warm sunshine of goodwill to every corner of the world via charity. We are confident that more individuals or businesses will dedicate themselves to the cause of equitable education, help poor children worldwide benefit from quality teaching, and achieve equity in education with love.
Dogecoin Price Jumps As Elon Musk Reiterates Support For Meme Crypto At Qatar Forum
Dogecoin, one of the most popular parody coins in the crypto market, is on a tear today. The crypto was up 13% at the time of publication. The move comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk repeated his support for cryptocurrency on Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.
Musk stated at the Qatar Economic Forum that he buys and backs it because people “who are not that wealthy” have requested him to, according to Bloomberg News.
Dogecoin Gets Some Love From Musk
Musk remarked during the forum in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait:
“I just know a lot of people who are not that wealthy who have encouraged me to buy and support Dogecoin. I’m responding to those people.”
The coin began as a joke in 2013, but quickly grew into a major cryptocurrency thanks to a committed community and inventive memes.
Dogecoin is vulnerable to devaluation since there is no restriction on the number of DOGE units that may be created, unlike other cryptos.
In 2017, the price of Dogecoin was $0.0003. By June 1, 2022, its price had risen about 40,000% to $0.10. According to Coingecko data, DOGE is currently trading at $0.063348, up over 14 percent as of this writing.
Musk also stated that his staff had requested that he promote the coin. “They urged me to endorse Dogecoin, and I am,” the billionaire explained.
In addition to Dogecoin, the SpaceX founder has indicated support for other cryptocurrencies. Musk said in October that he owns Bitcoin, Ether, and DOGE.
DOGE total market cap at $8.5 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Musk Social Media Comments Move DOGE
Dogecoin frequently varies in response to Musk’s comments on it. On Monday, it rose 8.5 percent in a 24-hour period from near-record lows after the CEO stated that he will continue to promote and buy the meme token in the face of a large cryptocurrency sell-off.
The dog-themed currency plummeted in May of last year after Musk called it a “hustle” on Saturday Night Live.
Musk has recently stated that Dogecoin might compete with Bitcoin and be used for payments. Tesla stated in January that it would begin accepting Dogecoin payments for some products, implying that more could be added “down the line.”
Musk was sued for $258 billion last week by a Dogecoin investor who claimed the tycoon was involved in a “pyramid scheme through pushing Dogecoin cryptocurrency.”
Meanwhile, Musk intimated last week that if his attempt to buy Twitter is successful, cryptocurrency payments will be integrated into the platform.
Featured image from NDTV Gadgets 360, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Tops Near $1,200, Why Dips Could Be Attractive
Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,050 zone against the US Dollar. ETH traded close to the $1,200 resistance zone before it faced sellers.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,100 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could revisit the key $1,050 and $1,040 support levels in the near term.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum was able to climb above the $1,050 resistance zone. ETH even recovered above the $1,120 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Finally, the price surpassed the $1,150 resistance and traded close to the $1,200 level. A high was formed near $1,192 before the bears appeared. Ether price failed to continue higher and traded below the $1,150 level.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,192 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading below $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $1,120 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,150 zone. A clear move above the $1,150 resistance zone may perhaps push the price towards $1,200.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,250 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,320 resistance in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,120 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,060 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,050 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,192 high. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $1,000 support zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,050
Major Resistance Level – $1,150
Cardano (ADA) Moved Upwards After Consolidation, What To Expect Next?
Cardano showed an uptrend after it was trading laterally, the coin has now settled above the $0.47 support mark. Over the past week, the coin gained 7.2% but over the last 24 hours ADA lost 1% of its market value. After the consolidation, the coin targeted its immediate resistance mark.
If the coin continues to remain at the current price level then bulls can be back in the market for a longer time period. The buyers also seem to be back in the market which has pushed ADA to show signs of relief.
If buying strength loses its vigour then, the coin can move to $0.45, post which the coin can trade as low as $0.40.
Even now the coin seems to be trading within a tight range, but the push above the $0.49 mark has displayed itself as a sign of bullishness. With consistent buying strength, Cardano can move past the $0.50 price mark.
Cardano Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
ADA was trading at $0.51 on the four hour chart after it broke past its consolidation phase. The closest support level of the altcoin stood at $0.47 but slight push from sellers can drag prices to $0.40. There was bullish signals on the four hour chart.
An ascending trendline points at bullishness (yellow). Push from buyers can help Cardano to rise to $0.52 and then to $0.56. To invalidate bearish thesis completely the coin has trade above the $0.56 for substantially long.
The volume of Cardano traded also shot up indicating that buyers were active in the market. The volume bar was green signifying bullish price action.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength painted consistent upward movement over the past few days. The Relative Strength Index painted the same picture, the indicator was well above the half-line. This reading is tied to bullishness as buyers have taken over the market.
Other technical also indicated buyers taking over. The price of ADA was above the 20-SMA line. A reading above which signifies that buyers were in control of the price momentum as they were responsible for driving it forward.
ADA’s buying momentum showed positiveness on the four hour chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts price momentum and a trend reversal too. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and flashed green signal bars.
These green bars are buy signals for the coin, this meant that bullishness was present in the market. Other indicators too have shown strength in buyers.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility and they were parallel on the chart. Parallel Bollinger Bands means that price of the asset will hover around the same price range and that further indicates continued relief for the coin.
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
