Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Market Crash Pauses Commercial Deals With Sports Firms

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Crypto Market Crash Pauses Commercial Deals With Sports Firms
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The current downtrend of the crypto market has negatively affected financial institutions, particularly those dealing with digital currencies.

Currently, some firms are beginning to feel the heat from a different angle. This involves sponsorship deals between these digital currency companies and sports teams. This is particular to the crypto firms that have already spent hundreds of millions on the matter.

The Crypto Winter Takes Hold

As of 2021, the news reported that many digital currency firms invested billions of dollars in sponsoring sports. These companies had believed that the same would occur in 2022, only to wake up to the dawning of the downturn in the crypto market.

Suggested Reading | Celsius (CEL) Price Scorches To 130% Rally Despite Frozen Network Accounts

As the crypto winter takes hold, there have been records of losses for certain digital currency firms. This led them to make some hard decisions, such as trimming costs and staff headcounts. Moreover, companies that ventured into heavy sports deals are seeking ways to sustain their operations. As such, there is a need to cut down costs.

According to the reports, the digital currency exchange, FTX, drew back on the issue of offering a jersey patch for the Los Angeles Angel of MLB. This occurred some weeks back, seeing the tanking of the digital currency market. However, from the news, FTX had shelled out $135 million in March 2020 to rename the Miami Heat’s home.

Sources cited another example of a nixed deal resulting from the crypto market crash. This involved the patch deal between a crypto firm and the NBA’s Washington Wizards. Many crypto companies consider the Washington Wizards patch desirable.

This is because the regulators and politicians who supervise their games are more often in attendance. However, there was no response from the parties (Washington Wizards and FTX).

Past Sponsorships

Going further, Joe Favorito, a professor in charge of sports at the University of Columbia, made a statement about the situation. From his speech, there will be no announcement on sports partnerships or sponsorships until the bulls take over the market.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that vast amounts of money were poured into sponsorships deals during the last bullish market trend.

Some examples of crypto firms cited were Crypto.com, FTX, and Tezos. For example, sources noted that Crypto.com offered about $700 million to name the Los Angeles Lakers’ home for nearly 20 years. Furthermore, in March 2021, FTX offered $135 million, as stated earlier. This was intended to replace the name of the Miami Heat’s home arena with FTX Arena.

Cryptocurrency market falls by 3% on daily chart | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Moving on to Tezos, the company offered 27 million dollars annually to maintain the Manchester United uniforms logo. However, the current market trend does not change the firm deals between NFT companies and real-world products. This means that there are certain benefits still available to the related parties.

Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu Now The Largest ETH Whales’ Holding Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

An example is Budweiser, a Golden beer manufacturer in partnership with Zed Run, a renowned horse racing platform. Another source example is Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT marketplace in partnership with ESPN. Again, the idea was to develop significant content for the sports television network.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

LBank Exchange Will List GRN (G) on June 24, 2022

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

LBank Exchange Will List GRN (G) on June 24, 2022
google news

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GRN (G) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.

The blockchain industry has been a source of contention due to its wasteful use of power and resultant e-waste, which prevents them from acting as a viable alternative to the current centralized system or for wider adoption. To combat these issues, GRN Grid is designed as an energy-efficient, high performance, low fee smartchain that actively supports decentralization and security, through the use of its novel and unique Proof of Stake V2 algorithm. Its native token GRN (G) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GRN Grid

As a smartchain built for a better future, GRN Grid is the solution to the carbon footprint of blockchain that actively promotes decentralization and security with its revolutionary Proof of Stake V2 (PoS2), all with a sustainability first approach. It is equipped with a fresh verification method with pooled validators for near instant transactions, and its Lighting Trail Verification (LTV) makes the network remain stable and scalable under any circumstances.

Since its technology enables green-only transactions, Grid emerges as the first smartchain to be created with the capability of operating entirely on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, Grid incorporates several notable features, such as an integrated payment and escrow system, swapping pools, and encrypted chat between users.

There is also GRN Wallet that is being deployed concurrently with the GRN Grid to immediately improve the usability of the Grid smartchain. The wallet application will be cross-platform and compatible with all major browsers. Furthermore, the GRN Wallet will be open source, and members of the GRN community will be allowed to develop their own wallets for the GRN Grid.

Grid’s objective is to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in blockchain technology and to provide every company and person with the opportunity to “go green” as soon as web3.0 is universally embraced. Additionally, the progressive distribution of GRN for validation supports sustainable development and discourages wealth build-up. These characteristics position GRN as a viable alternative to existing (de)centralized technology.

About G Token

The GRN (G) token serves as the native token on Grid with multiple use cases, including staking, paying for fees, voting for features, validators incentives, and shopping on the Grid (NFTs). Furthermore, it also promotes the adoption of renewable energy by the usage of GRN token in the operations of a renewable energy and mining company.

The total supply of G is 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for community fund, 10% is provided for early birds and private sale, 3% is provided for charity, 5% is provided for liquidity, 7% will be used for marketing, 10% is reserved by company, 8% is provided for product/tech growth, and the rest 7% is allocated to the partners.

G token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in GRN Grid investment can easily buy and sell G token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of G on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about G Token:

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Uniswap Acquires NFT Marketplace Aggregator Genie Bucking Market Trend

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Registration Open For StreamCoin Launched NFT 'STRMNFT' Marketplace
google news
NFT News
  • Uniswap announced that it would be airdropping USDC to Genie customers.
  • DappRadar reports USD volume of NFT purchases has plummeted by almost 66%.

On June 21st, Uniswap announced that it had purchased the NFT marketplace aggregator Genie. The decentralized exchange said that this step aligns with its goal of allowing everyone to participate in the platform’s universal ownership and exchange.

Starting with the Uniswap web app, Uniswap is now incorporating NFTs into its product range with the addition of developer APIs and widgets. Uniswap has previously worked with NFTs. NFT liquidity pools with real-world assets were created in the spring of 2019 under the brand name Unisocks.

“We’re excited to bring what we’ve learned building DeFi products to NFTs,” Uniswap said in the release. In August, Uniswap announced that it would be airdropping USDC to Genie customers who had already signed up for the service.

Entry During Patchy Phase Across the Market

NFTs may be found, bought, and sold on various markets using Genie since it was the first marketplace aggregator of its kind. In a single transaction, consumers may “batch buy NFTs across all major marketplaces in a single transaction and save up to 40% on gas fees,” the firm says.

Metaverse-related projects and businesses have been making headway despite recent market volatility. For example, GameFi and game-related NFTs have lately shown signals of progress and expansion. NFT, GameFi, and metaverse parts of the crypto- and Web3 industries continue to get good attention with new, experimental ways.

The transaction is taking place at a time when the crypto market has seen its value drop, casting doubt on the future of NFT trade volumes. DappRadar reports that the USD volume of NFT purchases has plummeted by almost 66% in the last month, even though overall transaction volumes have hardly changed.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Web3 Delight Lagos – Breaking Barriers To Pave the Way for the Digital Future

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Web3 Delight Lagos - Breaking Barriers To Pave the Way for the Digital Future
google news

Lagos, Nigeria – SwiftMotion Media, a fully capitalized micro-VC, an investment arm of the UAE-based management consultancy Agile Dynamics,presents Web3 Delight Lagos. This in-person and online event takes place on July 29th, 2022, featuring speakers from Ecuador and Mexico, the US and Russia to Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates to South Korea.

SwiftMotion Media is proud to bring Web3 Delight Lagos to Glover hall, Marina, Lagos State. To register for the event, please visit www.web3delight.com.

Web3 Delightis the brainchild of Paul Lalovich and TeshaTeshanovich.The series of events will string together growth markets into abroader community brought together by socializing Web3 technologies and driving adoption.

This journey starts in Lagos because the Nigerian tech sector is booming, as is their youth population. Nigerian technology startups amount to about 60% of the total investment funds raised by the Africa-based tech startups. Nigeria is the largest tech market on the African continent, with 90 tech hubs and a growing and vibrant customer base of over 180 million people with access to the internet.

With a vision to engage, empower and support an advanced economy that is proactive, customized, collaborative, and secure, the Web3 Delight Lagos is uniting both global and local Web3 players to paint the art of possible and facilitate cooperation opportunities towards enhancing the digital transformation ecosystem. The event agenda is designed to provide a comprehensive and inclusive perspective across the Web3 technologies landscape, answering questions such as how to drive value with a blockchain and build better businesses? In addition, we will have a fully interactive panel discussion engaging the audience and answering their questions in real-time tackling topics such as NFTs, blockchain gaming, metaverse, DeFi, Cryptocurrencies, DAOs, etc. 

Web3 Delight Lagos is bringing together blockchain startups, developers, researchers, investors, marketers, and other experts in the domain. Web3 is not about technology only! Tech is just a vehicle for the much bigger change upon us. This is a social movement towards transparency, consensus, inclusiveness, ownership, and openness.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending