News
Cuban-American artist Yunior Rebollar exhibits in Park Rapids after time in Minneapolis
Cuban-American artist Yunior Rebollar recently relocated to Osage.
That’s right. Little ol’ Osage of rural, northern Minnesota.
This summer, the Nemeth Art Center of Park Rapids was the first to showcase his art regionally. Rebollar’s exhibit, entitled “Foreshadows,” is on display through July 2.
Rebollar is from a small municipality called El Cotorro in La Habana, Cuba.
They were the only Black family in his neighborhood. Revolutionists were neighbors with counter-revolutionists, but they spoke easily and openly with each other, Rebollar recalled.
His parents worked for the government; his father was a telecommunications engineer.
“We’re talking Cuba in the ’80s. There were a lot of things happening, politically speaking, and so coming into and out of Cuba, this was a privilege that you gained only by working for the government. We’re talking after the revolution, so all these limitations were already in play about Cubans not being able to travel,” he recalled.
Rebollar said he speaks English because his parents traveled to embassies around the world. “English was the easiest bridge between them and the culture that they approached.”
His family’s openness to eclectic cultures would pave the way for Rebollar’s creative expression.
On the Nemeth’s Instagram account, he wrote, “That exposed me and my family to all kinds of information about what was happening in the rest of the world, which filled my imagination and gave me an uncommon sense of freedom.”
At his artist reception June 11 at Nemeth, Rebollar said, “We’re diplomats, as a nation.”
An island has a limited capacity for population, he continued, so its people must explore and migrate.
Time in Minneapolis
In 2015, Rebollar was part of the U.S. Cuba Artist Exchange, a non-political, non-governmental and nonprofit organization that supports artists in both countries to connect through art.
“I was a producer and translator for them, and I was also working as an artist, connecting people and going all over Cuba bringing up new art,” he said.
Rebollar received a five-year visa from the U.S. embassy to visit Minneapolis through the exchange program.
“That’s how I met my wife.”
Jovan C. Speller is an accomplished Minnesota-based artist and photographer. Her exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, titled “Nurturing, and Other Rituals of Protection,” runs through June 26.
They have two children: Silas, 4, and Felix, 2.
“Being a dad has filled my life with joy,” he shared to Nemeth’s Instagram. “These kids keep my senses sharp and my mind focused. They are the strongest motivation for all of my work.”
Between 2015 and 2020, Rebollar split his time between Cuba and Minnesota. His solo exhibition at the Nemeth is his first personal show in more than a decade. And moving to Osage was the beginning.
His artistic process
At a young age, Rebollar collected notebooks that his parents were using for agendas.
“I don’t know why I got so into that. All I wanted was to have one to draw on,” he recalled.
To this day, Rebollar said he is “quietly obsessed with paper and pencil sets.”
Rebollar is a mixed media artist, primarily working in portrait drawing and digital art manipulation.
In the Nemeth exhibit, the work “focuses on closing gaps and building bridges to both real and futuristic representations of Blackness.”
Rebollar said Cuban women — his mom, sister, aunts and grandmother — tended to have these “visions” that were “very descriptive.”
Rebollar said this exhibit is largely focused on female subjects because of that. “The women in my family were always a container of love and knowledge. I’m the person that I am because of the women in my family,” he said. “I’m really motivated by my wife, too.”
Through Speller, they met Aaron Spangler, a Nemeth board member and Park Rapids artist. Spangler encouraged them to consider the Park Rapids area in their search for a new home.
When asked about living in Osage, Rebollar said, “It’s great. I see human beings being human beings around me. I’m like, I don’t need you to accept me all the time,” he said.
Rebollar wants northern Minnesota to see his images of Blackness.
“This is not in Cuba. I can’t see this in Cuba. Nobody makes this. Nobody celebrates Blackness in this way,” he said.
News
Two Harbors City Council pressures mayor to resign
TWO HARBORS — At a meeting that only obliquely referred to the allegations against him, officials on Monday asked embattled Mayor Chris Swanson to step down.
City Council members voted 6-0 to ask Swanson to quit his post. Their resolution isn’t legally binding — councilors don’t have the authority to fire Swanson — and the mayor is already set to face a recall election in August, but councilor after councilor repeated essentially the same message: They want him out.
“We have work that needs to be done, and for the last six months it has been nearly impossible for our city to move forward on anything,” Robin Glaser, the council’s vice president, said in a crowded council chambers, claiming it would take years for the city to be respected again. “If the mayor truly cares about the community, he would step down and let the healing begin.”
Swanson himself was absent. He said earlier this month that he does not plan to resign.
Other council members on Monday echoed Glaser’s sentiment, claiming that it had been difficult to conduct city business over the past few months.
“It’s divided us, and I think it’s time for the mayor to resign,” Councilor Miles Woodruff said. Last month, the council voted 6-1 to authorize a recall election later this summer. The lone “no” vote was Swanson himself.
Each councilor who spoke before and after their symbolic vote Monday stopped short of explicating any specific misgivings with Swanson.
Still, an opinion authored by city attorney Timothy Costley and a certificate submitted to city administrators by petitioners who prompted the August recall vote shed plenty of light.
Costley concluded that Swanson repeatedly used his position “for personal benefit or business interest” and violated Two Harbors’ city code, its communications policy, or both on five separate occasions:
- An appearance on a podcast to tout his plan for an underwater hotel in Lake Superior
- A 2017 incident in which Swanson reportedly used information told to him in confidence, as mayor, to influence his wife to buy the Lou’s Fish House building
- When the mayor used his mayoral email address and title to solicit money for the Friends of the Bandshell Park nonprofit. The organization was reportedly paying Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as CEO on its website, to help raise money for a public performing arts center
- When Swanson solicited investors for the underwater hotel via a website that claimed “Mayor Swanson will be in touch.”
- And when he tweeted about wanting to create an official Two Harbors cryptocurrency as a source of city revenue and promoted Garage Starts, a company that listed Swanson as its CEO on its website.
The grievances outlined by recall petitioners overlap somewhat with the ones Costley analyzed for the city. They also take issue with the bandshell fundraising, the website, Lou’s purchase, and the podcast appearance, but allege “serious malfeasance” on Swanson’s part in two further instances:
- When he urged the council to vote to authorize a letter of support for the city to host the Festival of Sail about a month after his daughter formed a nonprofit to organize the event.
- And when Swanson “repeatedly promoted” on Twitter a nonprofit for which he was a board member.
News
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.
Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.
The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.
Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.
The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
News
Heat also looking past NBA draft, for the chosen few who are overlooked
For months, Adam Simon and his Miami Heat scouting staff have relentlessly scoured the collegiate and international game in order to provide an NBA draft board to Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the rest of the team’s front office.
But then, as Thursday turns to Friday, well after Commissioner Adam Silver turns the podium over at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum to announce the second round, the frenzy begins.
Because few teams seemingly thrive to the degree of the Heat in the post-draft hours.
“It’s very competitive,” said Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations. “You’re identifying and you’re working through all the situations where you’re trying to show interest that it’s a player you like. And those agents are hoping and thinking their players are going to get drafted. So then if they don’t get drafted, it’s competitive.”
To put into perspective how the Heat both value and thrive when it comes to undrafted players, consider that of the 17 players that finished the season with the team, 10 were undrafted: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Mychal Mulder, Duncan Robinson, Javonte Smart, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Vincent said the Heat’s culture creates a heartening landing spot for those who do not hear their names called.
“I mean if they watched any basketball this year,” Vincent said of those who might go undrafted Thursday, “they saw a lot of undrafted success across the league, a lot of success from guys that played in the G League across the league. Everyone’s route is different. Embrace it and have fun with the journey.”
It is not uncommon for agents to attempt to guide their undrafted players toward the Heat, in light of the team’s success with undrafted players, at times urging other teams during the latter stages of the draft to bypass their clients.
“We look forward to those challenges of finding players who are overlooked,” Simon said. “And I think, collaboratively, through our coaching staff, we try to find the guys that we think they would like to work with, and I think the buy-in for them helps us with the decisions we make.
“Our job is to identify the guys that we think would be a good fit for our coaching staff. And that’s been Max and Gabe and on and on. There’s a lot of variables and you’re just trying to find the right players that you think would be able to fit with our development program.”
It is, of course, also a two-way street, in more ways than one. Some of those agents also are attempting to get their players locked in to two-way contracts, valued at $500,000, or at least a degree of guaranteed cash.
The Heat, for example, were close to signing undrafted Virginia guard Sam Hauser immediately after last year’s draft. Instead, the Boston Celtics swept in with a two-way contract for the first-team All-ACC selection.
By not moving with haste for Hauser, the Heat held back the two-way contact that instead went in September to Martin, who ultimately thrived as a rotation player.
“If they don’t get drafted, then it’s competitive in terms of are you going to offer a contract? Are you going to offer a two-way? Are you going to offer an Exhibit 10 [camp tryout]?” Simon said. “And so now you’re deciding whether to use those mechanisms to acquire those players or not. So every organization has to decide if they want to use those. We’ve lost players the night of the draft for not using two-ways. And we’ve grabbed players that we liked with Exhibit 10s.”
In previous years, it meant the fight for No. 61, with two rounds of selections from the 30 teams. This year, there are only 58 selections, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Heat having forfeited second-round selections due to what the NBA deemed free-agency violations in previous offseasons.
“Every team does it differently,” Simon said of the race for the best remaining undrafted players. “And I think you would have to decide who you want to offer those to, the night of the draft. But part of the reason players come here is we let them compete and try to identify those guys in summer league.”
