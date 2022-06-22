News
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes comparison
After a media whirlwind over the week-plus following new Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s comments comparing his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill responded.
On the second episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” which was released Tuesday night, Hill said criticism he received went as far as death threats from fans after stating that he felt Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Mahomes on the podcast’s debut episode June 10.
“On every social media account I own, I got death threats,” Hill said.
In the episode where the comparison was made, Hill was asked by co-host Julius Collins which of the two had the stronger arm. Hill indicated Mahomes certainly had the edge in arm strength but pivoted to note he found Tagovailoa to be more accurate after an offseason of working with him in organized team activities and minicamp.
The comparison — with Mahomes a Pro Bowl selection in all of his four seasons as a starter and Tagovailoa uneven through two NFL seasons — drew an array of negative feedback from sports talk shows nationally.
“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason,” Hill said in Tuesday’s episode. “They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”
“When you see the snippets, the media went insane,” Collins added. “They automatically jumped to a conclusion. You didn’t even answer. I just asked a simple question. … It was solely a question that they didn’t get the answer to.”
Hill showered Mahomes, who already has an MVP under his belt and won a Super Bowl as Hill’s quarterback with the Chiefs, with praise in Tuesday’s release.
“Arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Top two, and he’s not 2,” Hill said.
“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that. But, right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship — who is also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades — of yet. I believe in him.”
Hill and Collins criticized media for taking comments out of context and claimed journalists today look to report negative news, juicy headlines and clickbait. Collins also said he felt much of the criticism came from a “shut up and play” perspective.
Last week, Mahomes said he was “surprised a little” Hill made the comparison on his podcast.
In Tuesday’s episode, Hill said he knew, although Twitter and the national media ran wild with the comments, that he wouldn’t have to reach out to Mahomes to offer an explanation, especially after seeing each other at the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in early May.
News
Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week’s end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
Lawmakers released the 80-page bill nine days after agreeing to a framework for the plan and 29 years after Congress last enacted major firearms curbs. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he expected Senate approval by week’s end.
Though Republicans blocked tougher restrictions sought by Democrats, the accord marks an election-year breakthrough on an issue that pits the GOP’s staunch gun-owning and rural voters against Democrats’ urban-centered backers of firearms curbs. That makes it one of the most incendiary culture war battlefields in politics and a sensitive vote for some lawmakers, particularly Republicans who might alienate Second Amendment stalwarts.
The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities aimed at improving school safety and mental health initiatives.
Aides estimated the measure would cost around $15 billion, which Murphy said would be fully paid for.
Resolving one final hurdle that delayed the accord, the bill would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence and not married to their victims from getting firearms. Convicted abusers who are married to, live with or had children with their victims are already barred from having guns.
The compromise prohibits guns for a person who has “a current or recent former dating relationship with the victim.’ That is defined in part as one between people ”who have or have recently had a continuing serious relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.” An offender’s ability to own a gun could be restored after five years if they’ve not committed another serious crime.
On another late dispute, the bill would provide $750 million to the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have “red flag” laws making it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous, and to other states with violence prevention programs. States with “red flag” laws that receive the funds would have to have legal processes for the gun owner to fight the firearm’s removal.
Momentum in Congress for gun legislation has a history of waning quickly after mass shootings, and lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-week July 4th recess at the end of this week.
The legislation lacks far more potent proposals that President Joe Biden supports and Democrats have pushed for years without success, derailed by GOP opposition. These include banning assault-type weapons or raising the minimum age for buying them, prohibiting high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks for virtually all gun sales.
Yet after 10 Black shoppers were killed last month in Buffalo, New York, and 19 children and two teachers died days later in Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that this time, measured steps were preferable to Congress’ usual reaction to such horrors — gridlock.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic bargainer, said that after the Buffalo and Uvalde slayings, “I saw a level of fear on the faces of the parents and the children that I spoke to that I’ve never seen before.” He said his colleagues also encountered anxiety and fear among voters “not just for the safety of their children, but also a fear about the ability of government to rise to this moment and do something, and do something meaningful.”
This bill, Murphy said, would “save thousands of lives.” Before entering the Senate, his House district included Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six staff members perished in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Top GOP bargainer Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said of the pact, “Some think it goes too far, others think it doesn’t go far enough. And I get it. It’s the nature of compromise.”
But he added, “I believe that the same people who are telling us to do something are sending us a clear message, to do what we can to keep our children and communities safe. I’m confident this legislation moves us in a positive direction.”
In a positive sign about its fate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voiced his support, calling it “a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”
The National Rifle Association, which has spent decades derailing gun control legislation, said it opposed the measure. “It falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners,” the gun lobby group said.
It seemed likely a majority of Republicans — especially in the House — would oppose the legislation.
Underscoring the backlash GOP lawmakers supporting the pact would face from the most conservative voters, delegates booed Cornyn at his state’s Republican convention in Houston Saturday as he described the measure.
In another measure of conservative sentiment, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, tweeted that the bill “ignores the national crime wave & chips away instead at the fundamental rights of law abiding citizens.” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, another possible White House hopeful, said it would “restrict the freedoms of law-abiding Americans and put too much power in the hands of politicians and political officials.”
The measure will need at least 10 GOP votes to reach the 60-vote threshold major bills often need in the 50-50 Senate. Ten Republican senators had joined with 10 Democrats in backing the framework, and Cornyn told reporters that “I think there will be at least” 10 GOP votes for the measure.
What’s uncertain is whether the agreement and its passage would mark the beginning of slow but gradual congressional action to curb gun violence, or the high water mark on the issue. Until Buffalo and Uvalde, a numbing parade of mass slayings — at sites including elementary and high schools, houses of worship, military facilities, bars and the Las Vegas Strip — have yielded only stalemate in Washington.
“Thirty years, murder after murder, suicide after suicide, mass shooting after mass shooting, Congress did nothing,” Murphy said. “This week we have a chance to break this 30-year period of silence with a bill that changes our laws in a way that will save thousands of lives.”
For the first time, the bill would require that federal background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 20 include examination of the purchaser’s juvenile record. That added information gathering could add up to seven more days to the current three-day limit on background checks.
The suspects in the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings were both 18 years old, a profile that matches many mass shooters in recent years.
There would be hundreds of millions of dollars to expand community behavioral health centers, telemedicine visits for mental specialists and train first responders to handle people with mental health issues. More than $2 billion would be provided to hire and train staff for school mental health services, including $300 million to improve school safety.
Congress’ prohibited assault-type firearms in 1993 in a ban that expired after a decade, lawmakers’ last sweeping legislation addressing gun violence.
The Democratic-run House would be expected to vote on the measure shortly after it receives Senate approval.
___
Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed t tis report.
News
Marge Hols, former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, dies at 86
Just before another gardening season began in Minnesota, Marge Hols received an unexpected diagnosis: She had pancreatic cancer — Stage 4.
So Hols, the former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, spent most of the spring not digging in the dirt but undergoing cancer treatments. She also began letting go of her extensive collection of houseplants: Some, including her orchids, were gifted to friends and family; the topiaries were donated to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory; other plants of distinction were part of a sale benefitting the St. Paul Garden Club, a nonprofit where Hols spent years volunteering and sharing her encyclopedic knowledge of gardening with others.
With more plants and flowers — and her family — by her side, Hols died at home on Summit Avenue in St. Paul on Saturday. She was 86.
“They say that when a person like Marge passes away, it’s like a whole library burns down,” said Deb Venker, president of the St. Paul Garden Club.
Her legacy is preserved in one library — a museum, actually: “The Hols Garden” was extensively documented by the St. Paul Garden Club and accepted in 2021 into the Garden Club of America Collection at the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Gardens. This means that the Hols Garden will be available for researchers to study — the planting list alone is pages long.
“As the Smithsonian points out, a garden can be ephemeral,” Hols said in an interview in 2021. “Here today, gone tomorrow.”
SNAPDRAGON & ZINNIA SEEDS
Gardens can linger in our memories, too, and that includes the childhood garden of Marjorie Schmidt.
“I grew up in a walled garden in Northampton, Mass.,” Hols wrote in a Q&A submitted to the Smithsonian archives. “My mother, Helen Schmidt, was a lover of nature and gardening. Among my earliest memories is planting snapdragon and zinnia seeds in the garden border. My love and knowledge of wildflowers grew as Mother and I went for walks in woodlands and fields.”
This green thumb loved words, too: An English major in college, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and worked most of her life in journalism and communications, including a newspaper in Massachusetts and a magazine (Scholastic) in New York City. She was also a speech writer and, from 1984 to 1993, served as director of communications for the Metropolitan Council. This is when gardening became therapeutic.
“The garden became a peaceful refuge,” Hols recalled in 2021.
It was quite a refuge — both the garden and its house: Known as the George and Emmalynn Slyke house, it was designed by architect Peter J. Linhoff and built in 1909 for the wholesaler and his family. The grounds were reworked in 1916, when the Slykes used their swimming pool as a foundation for a house they built for their son. By the time Hols and her family — husband David Hols, an attorney, and their two children — moved to the original house in 1968, their side of the divided-up grounds had lost its original grandeur. A cement dog run was removed, as well as a tall buckthorn hedge and some big American Linden trees.
Besides creating an oasis for her own family, part of Hols’ mission was to share the beauty of a home on one of America’s most historic streets with the community — even if some of them were just passing by as they walked their dogs.
“Because our home is in a historic district,” she wrote in her submission to the Smithsonian, “we wanted the landscape to be visible and appropriate.”
She would spend the next half-century shaping this landscape: In the front yard, the formality of the iron fencing contrasted with the cottagey charm of the lilacs and azaleas. A woodland garden, a nod to Hols’ childhood, was tucked away on the side. In the back yard, a tiered bluestone terrace was framed by a glass conservatory on one side and a screen porch on the other. Even the garage alley was not overlooked, with a garden she pruned last fall.
‘PLANT GEEK’
It was after her retirement that Hols really leaned into gardening: She studied horticulture and landscape design at the University of Minnesota, became a Master Gardener, served as president of the St. Paul Garden Club (and volunteered as a member to maintain and improve public parks), started a garden design business and wrote “Garden Paths,” a gardening column, for the Pioneer Press from 1998 to 2007.
Each week during the growing season, Hols would provide our readers with helpful checklists, such as this one for June 1998: “Wait till the garden dries out before working in it. If you walk on soil when it’s wet, you’ll reduce oxygen available for plants. You also could spread disease among plants by brushing against wet foliage.”
What did she enjoy about gardening? It was always about learning and knowledge; the challenge of growing things in this cold climate (“I am a plant geek,” she wrote). It also helped keep her young; she never lost her muscles: “I love being outside doing something so challenging and satisfying every day,” she said.
‘CANNOT GO ON FOREVER’
“My husband, David, is fond of paraphrasing Stein’s law as, ‘Anything that cannot go on forever must eventually stop,’ ” Hols wrote in her farewell column in 2007. “Now, it’s my turn to cite the law. After 10 years of writing this column, I’ve decided to stop … I’ll miss visiting with Twin Cities gardeners, learning from them and passing on their experiences and their astonishing pool of garden wisdom to you.”
She never stopped learning from her fellow gardeners, or sharing what she knew. In May, she assisted the Pioneer Press in finding local gardeners to interview for an article on “No Mow May.” After the article was published, she shared other news with us: “The news here is not good,” Hols wrote on May 1. “In February I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and I am being treated with chemotherapy. With my son’s help I did manage to start quite a few annual and native seeds, but my gardening activities will be reduced. The lilac leaves started popping open yesterday. A late, but welcome, spring.”
Spring is over, summer is here. A funeral wreath, designed by Leitner’s and given to the family by the St. Paul Garden Club, hangs on the front of the home; its black ribbon lets passers-by know the family is grieving. But Hols’ flowers are still blooming in the garden, including the Forget-Me-Nots.
“This garden is her legacy,” said her son, Brian Hols. “We will make sure it goes on.”
Besides her husband and son, Hols is survived by her daughter, Jennnifer Hols; two grandchildren, Olivia Hols and Shavon Hodges; and a brother, John Schmidt. A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 19 at the Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Paul Garden Club, the Minnesota State Horticultural Society or the Second Harvest Food Bank.
News
Max Scherzer completes first rehab start; Jacob deGrom throws first live batting practice since shoulder injury
HOUSTON – The Mets aces are taking significant steps toward their upcoming returns to the rotation.
Max Scherzer (left oblique strain) allowed two earned runs on two hits and recorded six strikeouts with one walk across 3.1 innings and 65 pitches in his first rehab start, pitching for Double-A Binghamton, on Tuesday.
Scherzer threw to rehabbing starting catcher James McCann (left hamate fracture) in his first time pitching professionally since May 18, when he pulled himself from his start against the Cardinals after 5.2 innings.
Tuesday, Scherzer gave up a home run to the final batter he faced, Fightin’ Phils right fielder Jhailyn Ortiz. The three-time Cy Young winner’s first rehab start pulled in an enormous crowd for Binghamton, and the ace received a standing ovation upon his exit. Scherzer waved back at the crowd on his way into the dugout.
Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) threw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie and everything went well, a Mets spokesman said. The Mets did not immediately provide clarity on how many innings and pitches deGrom tossed. It was his first time facing batters since the shoulder injury that has sidelined him since spring training.
The Mets did not provide details on what the next step will be for deGrom, but he is expected to be cleared for a rehab outing as long as his shoulder feels OK. DeGrom is likely to require a longer ramp-up than Scherzer, who may have only needed the one rehab start before being activated to the big-league roster.
It remains possible that Scherzer could come off the injured list and join the Mets during their five-game, six-day road trip at Houston and Miami. If Scherzer wanted to remain on a five-day schedule, and the Mets gave him the go-ahead to do so, he would be lined up to start on Sunday against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. But that is no guarantee, as the Mets want Scherzer’s tricky oblique injury completely behind him before he returns to the rotation.
”You do kind of look at the results a little bit,” Buck Showalter said of what Scherzer’s rehab outing will tell the team. “But believe me, those guys that are facing him, they’re going to give their best. I think it’s more about Wednesday and Thursday and how he’s doing afterwards, because Max will be very frank with us.”
