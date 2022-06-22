Finance
Drug Addiction in Senior Citizens
Drug addiction in senior citizens is a significant and growing problem in the United States that few people are aware of. In fact, addiction that occurs later in life can be difficult to detect, and sometimes the person suffering from this disease might not even know that they are physically and emotionally dependent on a particular substance. Therefore, a policy of education about the dangers of addiction in older people is essential in order for those who are close to them to recognize any problem and know what options are available to get help. This is especially important considering that recent increases in the amount of older people entering drug rehab programs indicate this problem is probably far worse than we might think.
The primary way that seniors get addicted to drugs is as a result of chronic pain management. Even under strict medical supervision, addiction to pain medications can and does still occur. This is because these types of narcotics work the same for everyone: they initially manage pain well, then the body develops tolerance and more of the drug is required. With an increase in dosage and consistent use, tolerance increases and eventually leads to physical dependence. Physical dependence almost invariably leads to outright addiction at a mental and emotional level. Therefore, seniors who are taking pain medications regularly are at increased risk for addiction. And because these medications are prescribed by doctors, most people consider them harmless and don’t think that addiction will ever become an issue. However, once it sets in, addiction is a lifelong affliction that can cause serious health issues.
Another primary reason that older people become addicted to drugs or alcohol is as a result of lifestyle changes. These changes include the celebration of a life of toil and work, but can lead to some very bad habits. For instance, frequent dinners that include wine or beer can quickly become problematic. Before a person knows it, they’re having cocktails with lunch and dinner, and eventually Mimosas or Bloody Mary’s with breakfast.
As a result of inactivity after a lifetime of working, some seniors have difficulty sleeping. Medications designed to help people get to sleep are extremely addicting and can lead to significant problems with memory loss. Older people who are addicted to sleeping pills often engage in strange or erratic behavior while having no recollection of doing so. And because sleep aids can lead to a persistent state of confusion, it can be difficult for a person to understand that they have a problem.
Grief and depression is often a significant problem for senior citizens. As people get older their friends, family and associates age as well, and the loss of these people becomes a common occurrence. This combined with decreased levels of activity can lead to a state of depression that some people might seek to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. Boredom and lack of exercise serve to exacerbate these problems.
If you have an older loved one with a drug or alcohol problem, their very life could depend on you. The following options are readily available:
Individual Therapy/Counseling
Intervention
Outpatient Rehab
Inpatient Rehab
Group and Family Therapy
Don’t wait a moment longer to take action; the earlier addiction or alcoholism is treated, the higher the likelihood of success.
Breastfeeding – A Retrospective View Across Culture and Time
I have been meaning to write this story for some, but was prompted by a recent email I received from a young mother asking my advice concerning breastfeeding in public. Her baby was four weeks old and breastfeeding was going very well. Except that she felt uncomfortable breastfeeding in public. She wrote about the reaction she had received when she breastfed her child around her NCT class; none of whom were breastfeeding. One mother actually turned away from her. It was a horribly traumatic experience for this new mum and undermined her confidence.
I feel that I have a unique view on this subject. I have breastfed six children…notice I did not say successfully because few nursing relationships are without their difficulties. I have breastfeed in four countries (the picture is of me nursing Emily outside of the Louvre in Paris), five US states and three decades. My partners come from three distinct cultures including upper class white, Mexican-American and British of Afro-Caribbean descent. I have been trained and worked as a peer counsellor by two organisations…and in two countries…in different decades. What have these differing experiences taught me?
Let’s begin with my American perspective from the 1980’s to 2000’s…
My first memory of breastfeeding was not until I was 15 years old. I was bottled fed…my brother was bottle fed…all of my cousins and every baby I ever saw were bottle fed. It was not until my youngest cousin was born that I knew anything about breastfeeding. My mother’s youngest sister was quite a maverick and decided to nurse her second child. I don’t remember how old he was when she weaned him, but I am almost certain it was somewhere between six months and his first birthday. In all that time, I saw her nurse him just once and then only fleetingly. When he began to fuss, she would simply disappear into a bedroom to do some unimaginable ritual. That one time, I absolutely had to use the bathroom and to get to it I had to trespass upon this scared ground. I am not certain which of us was more embarrassed by the brief glance I had of the inch of exposed boob above his little blond head. But it was hardly an auspicious introduction to this womanly art form. I wonder sometimes how from that simple beginning I became such a committed nursing mother.
When I breastfed my oldest son in the USA over two decades ago, I remember feeling just as uncomfortable as the new mother who wrote to me. I spent a great deal of money having specially made tops so that I could breastfed discretely. Even then people would stare rudely or make comments under their breaths. But one of the strongest memories was of the missionary from Nicaragua who visited our church. She broke down in tears when she saw me nursing my son. Our pastor translated that her tears were of regret that she had not breastfed her child because in their culture formula was considered more beneficial…due largely to advertising dollars spent in this poor 3rd world country.
In the early 1990s, I was privileged to be part of a new programme through the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) project. WIC offered food stables and formula to low and middle income (working poor) families. To provide formula cost them over $100 per month, while providing food supplements to nursing mothers cost them just $32. This programme was nothing short of state sanctioned peer pressure. They identified women who had participate din the programme that had breastfed. These volunteers were trained jointly by WIC and La Leche League. Before pregnant women received their supply of food coupons they must attend an educational session with a peer counsellor where the benefits of breastfeeding were presented. Then we took contact details of all the expectant mothers including due dates. We called them several times during their pregnancies to discuss it further. Then when they had their baby we visited them either in their homes or the hospital to offer assistance getting off to the right start. This project and many others like it across the US have made dramatic impacts upon the number of new mothers from low and middle incomes that choose to breastfeed their babies. Dramatically, 63% of African-American mothers now breastfeed while just twenty years ago less than 15% did.
Fifteen years after my first son’s birth and almost a decade after this project, I had another child. I was living in California at the time. I must say that those years and perhaps the more open culture of southern California meant that breastfeeding even in public was not an issue. I returned to work when my son was 8 weeks old and my employer was happy to accommodate breastfeeding and pumping. Our paediatrician was a grandfatherly type who if possible was even more pro-breastfeeding than me. While the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organisation recommend exclusive breastfeeding to six months, Dr Jones recommended not adding solids until nine months to a year. He felt that introducing them sooner increased the chances of children developing allergies. Even my militant breastfeeding could not quite meet this laudable goal when my eight month old son stared longingly at each bite of food I took.
In stark contrast though was the visit we took to my partner’s family home in Mexico when my son was a few months old. It was like stepping back in time…or even worse. I remembered once again the tears of that Nicaraguan missionary. No one…and I mean no one breastfed despite the poverty. Families would come into his uncle’s store and purchase expensive formula and two or three eggs and bread for the rest of the family. Of course by this point I had become what might be considered a militant about breastfeeding and considered it my personal mission to expose as many people in that small Mexican town as I could to the sight of my son nursing at my breast.
When I moved to the UK with my youngest daughter in 2006, one of the biggest adjustments was the differing views upon breastfeeding. When we first registered with our doctors I was delighted at the novel prospect of Health Visitors…until my first visit with one. My daughter was eight months old and still nursing well even though I had added solids a few weeks before. I was shocked and appalled when my HV stated in an authoritarian tone…You need to wean that baby. After my shock wore off, I politely educated her that I had always followed the World Health Organisations recommendation to breastfeed until at least two. Our visit quickly deteriorated into an argument as she asserted that was for Third World countries only. From that moment, I simply avoided Health Visitors.
A few months later I was pleasantly surprised when they were handing out fliers in the same clinic for a new breastfeeding peer counsellor programme. I once again signed up and was pleased to be one of the first again to complete the training. But over time I became disillusioned. Unlike the WIC programme I had worked on earlier, we were directly under the PCT which meant we were instructed never to countermand anything that mothers were told by Health Visitors…even if we knew it was blatant misinformation.
One thing I do know, I am glad that my daughter was born in the US. She was premature by a month. While she had no difficulty breathing, her digestive system was another matter. She had jaundice, difficulty pooing and for the first two months of her life barely gained any weight. From my personal experience as well as my peer counselling work I know that if we were in the UK, I would have been pressured to top-up (not that I would have listened).
So what about this new mother and the thousands of others like her? Is there any hope that the UK will become like the Los Angeles I left with babies feeding from exposed breasts any time you visit the mall? I have seen glimmers of such hope. One is my daughter’s swimming class. Of course we are in the toddler group, but the baby class is right before ours. The teacher encourages the mothers to breastfeed on the steps of the pool after class to make a positive connection in the babies’ minds of water…and milk. I was also very encouraged some months ago by the teen black mother, who was so positively interacting with her baby and discretely fed her on the Piccadilly line.
But if the UK is to successfully increase the number of mothers who breastfeed their babies, we must not only provide the expert advice needed to get them off to the right start but we must provide a supportive culture that recognises the unique value of the nursing relationship. It was not an easy or short battle for the US…and the war is far from over there either considering that in the southern states breastfeeding is lower even than the UK…but given the physical and emotional benefits to mother, baby and society, it is one worth undertaking.
Understanding Your Target Market – Targeting Different Social Classes – Value Segmentation
Understanding Your Target Market
Understanding the target market is a crucial aspect of the communication process. When companies launch a new product or change a current product, they try to promote this particular product to increase/maximize profits. Marketers can do that through a marketing communication process. Through mass media, such as television, newspapers or internet advertisement, a target market can be reached by the communication. The Marketing manager acts as the sender and with his/her form of the communication (it could be for example the advertisement on television), the “message” is encoded. The people who view the commercial on television (which is the message channel), decode the message by using their own interpretation. Interpretations can vary from individual to individual, because everyone’s personal experiences and current circumstances influence the way one interprets the message. Thus, messages can even be interpreted differently by the same person at different times.
Feedback
The only way that marketers (and essentially also companies) can know how their message has been received is by the feedback of the viewers. Because selling is only emphasized on the target market, it is most crucial for companies and marketers to understand the target market’s feedback in this communication process.
This however is not an easy task. The target market starts a new communication process when leaving feedback by encoding their message, sending it through a message channel until the company or marketers receive the message and decode it, which has the risk of being misinterpreted as well. Hence, the communication process is quite difficult to understand correctly.
Because the target market determines the sales performance of a company, it is very important to understand the target market correctly. Feedback such as the words “I agree”, positive comments on internet web sites, many recommendations and a high sales rate of a product mean usually that the target market is providing positive feedback.
If the target market sends negative feedback, in the form of negative comments about the product or no sales activity for a given product, the marketers have to not only interpret the feedback as being negative, but also analyze and understand why the target market does not like the product.
In addition, marketers need to understand the target market in regards to consumer surveys. The answers/results need to be closely analyzed so that marketers can understand and predict purchasing behavior and develop products and services that will meet customer’s wants and needs and thus be high in demand, which in turn would lead to high profits.
Targeting Different Social Classes
It is important for companies to adjust their marketing strategy and develop different offerings for consumers in different social classes
Each social class usually has differing needs, wants, and consumption patterns. The upper class and upper middle class usually tend to invest more than people of other social classes. Other consumer behavior patterns among the upper class and upper middle social class that have been identified are that only half of the social class purchases gifts from upscale stores, while the remaining half buys gifts at regular stores. Furthermore, for this class the product characteristics determine the quality one assigns to a product rather than the price.
A distinct consumer behavior habit between the middle class and the lower class is for example that higher percentage of people in the middle-class subscribe to premium cable channels. One reason for this behavior is the financial factor, namely that more people in the middle class can afford the monthly payments for premium cable channels. Finally, homeless people who do not have shelter and often times much food, have significantly different values than people in the upper class for example. Homeless people will spend money primarily on food and shelter, which are their primary and basic needs. In contrast, since upper class consumers have shelter and food, they rather take it for granted and value luxurious items more.
There are many other distinct consumer buying habits that each social class has. And only with the knowledge of these differences, can a company develop an offering that will suit a targeted social class in their wants, needs, and expectations. Offerings that would be valued and affordable by the upper class, such as a Rolls-Royce car are not affordable for someone in the working class. Thus, other car models that will be affordable to the working class as well as meet their needs of commuting every day to and from work have to be developed.
To meet consumers’ values, needs, and expectations of all social classes, a company should develop different offerings for consumers in each social class.
Value Segmentation
Not only should a marketing strategy and/or an advertising campaign be adjusted to the social class one is targeting, but it can also be based on another factor.
Value segmentation is the process of identifying groups of consumers who have a similar or same set of values that differ from those of other groups.
Examples
One example is the market for cosmetics. Women who value luxury and price as well as brand name to be considered someone who values high quality and has the finances to purchase the product might buy a Lancome Definicils for $25, while someone who simply wants to lengthen and darken their lashes and doesn’t value the brand name or quality of the mascara might rather purchase the Maybelline Full’n Soft Mascara from Walmart for $7.
Another example would be the purchase of a cell phone. While some people, especially teenagers, will value for a cell phone to be “new”, and “trendy” as well as expensive and having the latest technology and thus purchase an iPhone for $450, another group of people might simply value the ability to communicate with a cell phone regardless of their location in the United States and buy an LG Rumor for $80.
Another product market where value segmentation can be easily observed is the car-market. The group of people valuing their status as perceived by others might purchase an expensive Lexus or an Audi, while another group of people valuing the basic ability of transportation from one place to another will buy an inexpensive Toyota that will meet their needs.
Hiring Full Time Web Developers From Offshore Web Development Companies
With the Internet becoming an increasingly important part of everyone’s life, no business can afford to be without a significant web presence. However, finding a dependable, professional, and affordable web development company has been a challenge and has kept many businesses out of the arena. Now you can hire dedicated web developers who can handle any task you need completed with little difficult but with excellent results.
The Need
Any business that wants to attract attention through the Internet is going to need website development services. Corporations have no trouble with this and spend a significant budget to hire full time web developers. Unfortunately, that requires more money than many businesses have, especially since the cost for Western developers is so high. One of the most common solutions today is to choose web developers from India.
Why Outsourcing Works?
Today, web development India is some of the best you can find in the world. That’s because technology training and infrastructure have become a big focus in many of the larger cities. People are able to get into this business, provide their services all over the world, and earn a comfortable living for themselves. They provide great quality but because the cost of living is lower they can afford to charge less than their Western counterparts. Most companies are highly satisfied with the results of their outsourcing.
Services Available
When you hire developers India, you’ll have access to a wide range of web-related services. Everything from e-commerce development to oscommerce development is going to be available. This is a great way for you to get all of the services you need for the web presence you want without having to break your company’s budget in the process. The best part is that you can have these developers work for you full-time so when problems arise they will be there with the solutions.
