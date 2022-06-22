News
Erick Fedde, Nationals bullpen hold Orioles to four hits in 3-0 series-opening victory
The ball off Adley Rutschman’s bat rattled its way into the right field corner, allowing the catcher to cruise into second base with a double. That was as close as the Orioles would get to crossing home plate Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.
The 24-year-old became the first Baltimore hitter to reach scoring position, and it took until the seventh inning to do so. He would be the last, too. The Orioles managed just three hits to accompany Rutschman’s seventh double of the season, a flat effort against another losing ballclub that halts the momentum from a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Right-hander Erick Fedde got away with several mistake pitches en route to his 3-0 win, weaving his way past the 26 pitches fouled off him to post six scoreless innings. Baltimore (30-39), meanwhile, failed to back up right-hander Jordan Lyles in his best start in a month.
So Rutschman was left at second base in the seventh inning, the lone offensive threat the Orioles produced. It wasn’t much. And it left them with a worse record against sub-.500 opponents this year than against winning teams.
Lyles buckles down
The Nationals (25-46) had ample opportunities to jump on Lyles early — a practice Washington manager Dave Martinez hoped to exploit, wanting to avoid Baltimore’s bullpen. But Lyles tight roped out of danger in the first and second innings, even after allowing doubles to three of the first six batters he faced.
A first-pitch fastball grooved down the middle to César Hernández soon turned into a leadoff double to the right field fence, and Nelson Cruz did what he’s done so frequently to the Orioles since he turned down their qualifying offer in 2014 to elect free agency — drive the baseball. Cruz hit an RBI double off Lyles, giving the Nationals all the run support they needed.
Cruz entered Tuesday with a 1.120 OPS against the Orioles since 2015, the second highest by a player with at least 150 plate appearances against them in that frame behind only Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, according to Baseball Reference.
And mere hours after manager Brandon Hyde commended how his defense is making the routine plays at a higher clip than in past years, an error from second baseman Rougned Odor helped bring home another run. Odor opened his hips to fire to shortstop Jorge Mateo at second to begin a potential inning-ending double play, but his wide throw resulted in Mateo’s foot leaving the bag. A run scored and the bases remained loaded.
After that, though, Lyles buckled down. He retired 15 of the last 18 batters he faced, completing six innings for the first time since May 23. Lyles missed his scheduled start Sunday with a stomach virus, but he looked healthy after the shaky first two innings, allowing two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 with three walks and four strikeouts.
The five starts between May 23 and Tuesday had been part of a skid in which he allowed a combined 20 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings, but Lyles built off his outing in Toronto. During that start, he felt his sinker command improved and coupled well with his slider.
On Tuesday, however, Lyles didn’t force as many swings-and-misses as he did against the Blue Jays, when he drew seven whiffs on his slider alone and 14 overall. The 31-year-old managed seven Tuesday, and his spin rate was markedly lower on four of his five offerings, according to Statcast. But it was a return to something closer to what Lyles coins himself as — the innings eater capable of being a steady presence every fifth day.
Around the horn
>> Infielder Ramón Urías’ recovery from a left oblique strain remains slow, although Hyde said he hopes Urías can swing a bat in the coming days.
>> First baseman Trey Mancini’s hand is still sore, but the swelling has reduced, allowing him to be in the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter. The swelling was still present on the inside of his hand, around the pinky and ring finger. Extra padding on his bat helped to prevent much shock pain.
>> Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL draft, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Notre Dame product Mancini. A contingent of Ravens and Washington Commanders rookies also watched the game from a suite in left field.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Nestor Cortes and Yankees lose to Rays, who get three home runs from Isaac Paredes
ST. PETERSBURG — Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes wasn’t so nasty Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers were out-bombed by Rays’ 23-year old infielder Isaac Paredes, who hammered three home runs to lead the Rays to a 5-4 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field.
It was the second loss in the last three games for the Yankees (50-17). The lost to the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday, but pulled out a win Monday night even after blowing a lead in the eighth. The Bombers still hold an 11-game lead in the American League East, dropping to 25-12 against division opponents. The Rays (37-31) pulled back into a tie for third in the division with the Red Sox. The Yankees had a chance to come back.
Colin Poche, the seventh pitcher the Rays used Tuesday night, walked Gleyber Torres to start the ninth. He struck out Aaron Hicks before Marwin Gonzalez homered. Aaron Judge, off for the night, had a chance to tie the game as a pinch hitter but he flew out to the left-field wall.
Cortes had a surprisingly short night.
The lefty, who has been the Yankees most reliable starter of the season, had thrown just 63 pitches and allowed four runs on six hits when Yankees manager Aaron Boone jumped out of the dugout to stop him from facing Paredes a third time.
The three homers allowed were a career-high for Cortes, who did not walk a batter and struck out three over 4.1 innings of work. He was not fooling the Rays, getting just four swings-and-misses the whole night.Cortes, the quirky lefty, came into Tuesday night’s game with a 1.94. After Tuesday, he left with a 2.31 ERA.
It was the second straight start Cortes made against the Rays. He allowed just one earned run on three hits over 5.1 innings against Tampa Bay last Wednesday in the Bronx.
Paredes must have been paying attention that day. He went into Tuesday night’s game 0-for-5 against Cortes.
In fact, Paredes went 1-for-6 and had an unmemorable two games against the Yankees last week, but he made his mark this week.
Monday night, Parades broke up Gerrit Cole’s no-hit bid with a scorched groundball back up the middle. Tuesday, he decided it was going to be just as memorable. He got the Rays started by turning on a cutter in the first inning for his sixth homer of the season and, it would turn out, his first of the night. Harold Ramirez got a cutter too and hammered it for back-to-back homers.
In the third, Paredes crushed another cutter for his second of the night.
In the fifth, after Boone quickly pulled Cortes in reaction to Yandy Diaz’s hard-hit single, Paredes jumped on Clarke Schmidt’s first pitch — a 96-mile an hour fastball — for his third homer of the game.In the seventh, Ron Marinaccio plunked Paredes with an 83-mile an hour changeup.
The Rays picked up Paredes in a trade with the Tigers that sent former Yankee-slayer Austin Meadows to Detroit. Paredes came into the game, his 31st of the season, hitting .181/.242/.2398 with a .639 and five home runs.
The Yankees responded to the Rays’ back-to-back home runs off Cortes in the first with DJ LeMahieu’s two-run single in the second inning, scoring Kyle Higashioka, who had singled, and Marwin Gonzalez, who had doubled. LeMahieu also singled in the fifth. Otherwise the Yankees’ offense could not get much going against the Rays’ bullpen day pitchers.
Schmidt allowed one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. Marinaccio pitched two perfect innings and Lucas Luetge pitched one.
St. Paul school board approves $909 million budget
The St. Paul school board on Tuesday approved $909 million in planned spending for the upcoming school year as the district closes five schools in response to falling enrollment, expands opportunities for career exploration and starts covering student meal costs for middle- and upper-income families.
The largest component of the budget, the $563 million general fund, which pays for instruction and support services, comes in at $8.3 million smaller than last year’s.
That decrease is driven by the anticipated loss of 1,877 students — nearly 6 percent of total enrollment — plus reduced revenue tied to family incomes as fewer students sign up for federal meal subsidies.
At the same time, however, federal coronavirus-relief grants are dramatically inflating the number of adults in the schools. The two federal programs are paying for the equivalent of 337 full-time workers next year — 10 percent of the district’s in-school workforce. Like last year, most will be stationed in elementary schools and many will focus on reading instruction.
Among the major changes coming to the district is the closure of five schools that had around 1,000 total students when the school year ended. Even with those closures, the district still has much more building capacity than students, especially in its elementary schools.
Overall, the budget calls for shrinking the district’s workforce by 128 teachers, three principals, an assistant principal and five librarians, while hiring 10 more social workers.
CAREER CLASSES
Besides the enrollment decline, one reason the district won’t need as many teachers is that all high schools are moving to the same block schedule and reducing the number of credits needed to graduate.
However, high schoolers will have more opportunities to take career and technical education courses as a new career pathways center opens at a central location not yet announced.
3M Co. is paying for the career pathway program as part of its $50 million racial equity and social justice initiative announced in 2020. High school juniors and seniors can get a bus to the center every afternoon and take college courses, earn industry certifications and work internships and community service.
BUSES, SECURITY
The transportation budget will be down $2.5 million next year as the district continues to rely heavily on Metro Transit and parents to get students to school. Facing a driver shortage, the district stopped yellow bus service for most high schools just before the last school year began, and they’re continuing that practice for next year.
Meanwhile, the district is spending another $363,000 on security as it transitions from contract security to its own staffer.
“It’s an area that I cannot afford to say we can do without,” Superintendent Joe Gothard told the board last week. “We have to make this a real priority.”
The district also will spend $1.7 million on free lunches for students at the 36 schools where poverty rates are too low to make everyone eligible for full federal reimbursement. Congress covered those costs each of the last two years but declined to extend the program.
PROCESS CONCERNS
The board voted 6-0 to approve the budget Tuesday, but not without reservations.
First-year board members Uriah Ward and Halla Henderson were troubled that the budget has no dedicated funds for boosting enrollment, which is on a decade-long slide with no end in sight. Families increasingly are turning to charter schools, and falling birth rates should translate to even more empty classrooms.
Ward also complained that it was just two weeks ago when the board was given a draft of the new budget. That timeline makes the board a “rubber stamp” for the administration’s budget, he said.
“That’s not what I was expecting. I don’t believe that’s what our constituents want from us,” he said.
Ward suggested board members should be paid like full-time workers so they can put more time into crafting the budget. Members now make between $18,000 and $20,000 a year and get subsidized health care.
Buffalo rallies past Saints with four-run eighth inning
Buffalo rallied from a five-run, third-inning deficit with four eighth-inning runs off Jovani Moran and Yennier Cano as the Saints started a six-game series against the International League East Division-leading Blue Jays with an 8-7 loss Tuesday at Sahlen Field.
Tim Beckham drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, and Jermaine Palacios drove in four runs with a double, sacrifice fly and home run to give the Saints a 7-2 lead in the seventh inning. But things quickly fell apart.
Moran retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth before allowing two walks and a run-scoring double and being replaced by Cano with two on. Samad Taylor greeted Cano with a three-run homer to give the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead.
Derek Holland pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
St. Paul starter Ronny Henriquez was solid, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5⅓ innings.
The Saints loaded the bases off right-handed reliever Joe Biagini with one out in the third on walks by Spencer Steer and John Andreoli before Michael Helman reached on a fielder’s choice when an attempted 5-4-3 double play was thwarted by an error charged to Buffalo second baseman Samad Taylor.
Beckham, a longtime major league infielder signed to a minor league deal in February, then drove a 1-1 pitch from Biagini into right field to clear the bases for a 3-0 lead. Mark Contreras then walked and stole second, putting runners on second and third for Palacios, who hit a two-out, two-run double to left for a 5-0 lead.
Palacios scored Beckham with a sac fly in the fifth inning, then added a solo home run in the seventh.
