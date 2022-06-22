Ethereum dYdX Will Launch Standalone Blockchain On Cosmos

Ethereum-based decentralized trading platform dYdX will be deployed as an independent blockchain on the Cosmos ecosystem. The team behind the project made the announcement this morning leading to a positive reaction for its governance token, DYDX.
At the time of writing, this token trades at $1.50 with an 8% profit in the last 24 hours for its USDT trading pair and a 10% profit on its ETH trading pair. In the meantime, larger cryptocurrencies are facing hurdles and could continue to consolidate around their current levels.
The standalone blockchain is part of this platform’s fourth iteration, dYdX v4. The team behind the project expects to “open source dYdX V4 by the end of 2022” but, as they clarified, this iteration will provide “critical” improvements so it will “require months of heads-down development”.
The team behind the Ethereum-based trading platform picked Cosmos and its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Tendermint consensus because of its security, decentralization, customizability, cross-chain capacities, and leverage its scalability.
Thus, the platform will be able to process more transactions, and potentially increase its market share, amount of users, and trading volume while moving to its next development stage: full decentralization. The team behind the project said:
The main requirement for the V4 protocol is full decentralization. The decentralization of a system is equal to the decentralization of its least decentralized component. This means that every part of V4 needs to be decentralized while also remaining performant.
The ultimate objective, according to the announcement, is to make dYdX “one of the largest exchanges in all of the crypto”. This requires an infrastructure capable of processing a lot of transactions and supporting the exchange’s engine without compromising its level of decentralization.
Developing a decentralized off-chain orderbook and moving from Ethereum to a dYdX-specific chain as a major DeFi protocol is very much untested, but we believe this gives dYdX the best shot at offering a competitive product experience with centralized exchanges.
Is Leaving Ethereum The Best Choice For dApps?
The fourth iteration of dYdX will have new features, such as an off-chain order book, and no trading gas fees. The fee structure will be similar to that of centralized exchanges. The governance token DYDX will continue to be the main component of the exchange’s governance model.
The announcement has been celebrated across a portion of the crypto community, the market seems to have reacted positively. However, others have expressed concerns as they believe a standalone version of dYdX will lack security and composability, or design flexibility.
Analyst Ryan Watkins said the following on the dYdX announcement:
While I understand the desire for sovereignty and the need to scale more quickly, I’m not convinced why an app-chain is the best path forward. Losing security and composability (as opposed to deploying on Starknet) with the Ethereum ecosystem seems risky.
Bullish APE price prediction is $5.0297 to $14.844.
ApeCoin (APE) price might also reach $30 soon.
APE bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $3.1026.
In ApeCoin (APE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about APE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
ApeCoin (APE) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of ApeCoin (APE) is $4.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $342,243,988 at the time of writing. However, APE has decreased by 9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ApeCoin (APE) has a circulating supply of 299,531,250 APE. Currently, ApeCoin (APE) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, WhiteBIT, Coinbase, Bitrue, Huobi Global, BKEX, DigiFinex, FTX, OKX, and Gate.io.
What is ApeCoin (APE)?
ApeCoin (APE) is the native utility token of the APE ecosystem. It is an ERC-20 token created and managed by ApeDAO since its launch in March 2022. ApeCoin has become a famous metaverse token linked with the viral Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and Otherside metaverse.
ApeCoin (APE) is the primary governance token which grants users voting rights in its native DAO. APE holders participate in the network’s governance proposals. APE is deployed as a decentralized payment token across several web3 dApps. Developers and users gain access to the built-in services within the APE ecosystem. Also, ApeCoin (APE) is allocated as an incentive to reward developers who contribute to the network’s development.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022
ApeCoin (APE) holds the 42nd position on CoinGecko right now. APE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of ApeCoin (APE) laid out the cup and handle pattern. In a cup and handle pattern, the price movement forms a U-shaped cup and then a subsequent price downward drift forms a handle. In general, this pattern is a characteristic of a bullish trend. If the price breakout and moves towards the uptrend, the bullish pattern is expected to continue.
Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is in the range of $4.2. If the pattern continues, the price of APE might reach the resistance levels of $5, and $6.457. If the trend reverses, then the price of APE may fall to $3.779 and $3.119.
ApeCoin (APE) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of ApeCoin (APE).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for ApeCoin (APE).
Resistance Level 1
$5.0297
Resistance Level 2
$7.4914
Resistance Level 3
$10.4794
Resistance Level 4
$14.8444
Support Level
$3.1026
APE Support & Resistance Level
The charts show that ApeCoin (APE) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, APE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $14.8444.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ApeCoin (APE) might plummet to almost $3.1026, a bearish signal.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ApeCoin (APE) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of APE lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of ApeCoin (APE) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the ApeCoin (APE) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend. Currently, APE is in a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of APE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the APE is 48.83. This means that ApeCoin (APE) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of APE may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of ApeCoin (APE). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of ApeCoin (APE) . Currently, the ADX of APE lies in the range of 39.7098, so it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of the ApeCoin (APE). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of APE lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of the ApeCoin (APE) is at 48.83, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of APE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ApeCoin (APE).
From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes of BTC, ETH, and APE are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and APE would increase or decrease respectively.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, ApeCoin (APE)might probably attain $31.3 by 2023.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, ApeCoin (APE) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, APE might rally to hit $33 by 2024.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2025
If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, APE would rally to hit $34.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2026
If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, APE would rally to hit $35.3.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2027
If ApeCoin (APE) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, APE would rally to hit $36.5.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2028
If ApeCoin (APE) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, APE would hit $37.1 in 2028.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on ApeCoin (APE), it would witness major spikes. APE might hit $38.4 by 2029.
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the APE Protocol, the crypto community might continue to invest in APE for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, ApeCoin (APE) might hit $40 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the ApeCoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for APE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of ApeCoin (APE) in 2022 is $14.8444. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of ApeCoin (APE) price prediction for 2022 is $3.1026.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the ApeCoin ecosystem, the performance of APE would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $26.70 very soon. But, it might also reach $30 if the investors believe that APE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is ApeCoin (APE)?
ApeCoin (APE) is a famous metaverse token associated with Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. This ERC-20 token is the utility token of the APE ecosystem and a payment token deployed across web3 dApps.
2. Where can you purchase ApeCoin (APE)?
ApeCoin (APE) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, WhiteBIT, Coinbase, Bitrue, Huobi Global, BKEX, DigiFinex, FTX, OKX, and Gate.io.
3. Will ApeCoin (APE) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the platform, APE has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of ApeCoin (APE)?
On April 28, 2022, ApeCoin (APE) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $26.70.
5. Is ApeCoin (APE) a good investment in 2022?
ApeCoin (APE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of the APE Protocol in the past few months, APE is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can ApeCoin (APE) reach $30?
ApeCoin (APE) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues the ApeCoin (APE) will hit $30 soon.
7. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2023?
ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $31.3 by 2023.
8. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2024?
ApeCoin (APE)price is expected to reach $33 by 2024.
9. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2025?
ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $34 by 2025.
10. What will be the ApeCoin (APE) price by 2026?
ApeCoin (APE) price is expected to reach $35.3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The United States claims to have some of the lowest fees in the business.
A seed round valuing the firm at $4.5 billion was completed in April.
According to Binance.US, all clients will no longer be charged fees while trading bitcoins on the spot market. Spot trading fees will no longer be required for clients to trade spot bitcoin for USD, tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD—or vice versa—on Binance’s US affiliate, Binance.US.
The United States claims to have some of the lowest fees in the business. Trades with less than $50,000 in the volume are now subject to a 0.1 percent spot trading fee. According to the company’s website, it charges lesser costs to customers who trade more often.
According to Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder in a statement:
“We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry, increase accessibility to crypto, and help our market and customers in a time of need.”
Routing Client Orders to Electronic Trading Businesses
To entice individual investors, firms of all stripes—traditional brokerages and online upstarts—are reducing or eliminating costs. Some brokerages have shifted idle customer funds from brokerage accounts into banking products to compensate for decreased transaction costs. Payment for order flow refers to routing client orders to electronic trading businesses known as market makers.
Binance.US, which started in September 2019, is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of the trading volume. A seed round valuing the firm at $4.5 billion was completed in April. The fundraising round was supported by venture capital companies such as RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures.
The announcement comes as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have fallen into bear markets since the beginning of the year. Investors have dumped speculative assets like cryptocurrency as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb inflation. Some exchanges have been taken off guard by waning investor interest and a decline in trade activity.
It is the next phase in the journey of both organizations to guide their staff and customers.
The initiative aims to aid the increasing convergence of the physical and digital worlds.
With today’s inauguration of the first KPMG metaverse collaboration hub, KPMG in the United States and KPMG in Canada are able to interact and engage with customers and communities across industries and sectors. It is the next phase in the journey of both organizations to guide their staff and customers toward Web 3.0 through the collaborative hub. Metaverse strategy development and implementation is now the responsibility of specialized teams at both companies.
Elio Luongo, chief executive officer, and senior partner at KPMG in Canada said:
“Launching a collaborative space in the metaverse is a natural evolution in our journey as an innovation-driven firm. The world has changed drastically over the last few years, and our people and clients are interested in exploring new ways of working. This offers them a new immersive space to exchange ideas.”
It is part of the companies’ strategic innovation plan that they continue to investigate possibilities in the crypto and Web 3.0 area, co-create new tools and solutions that give essential insights, build immersive learning and development platforms, and attract personnel to provide expertise and aid navigate the increasing convergence of the physical and digital worlds.
Metaverse design, use cases of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto assets, community involvement, and larger Web 3.0 connections are all areas where KPMG in the U.S. and KPMG in Canada have developed specialized teams with significant technology and innovation expertise.
Cliff Justice, the head of Enterprise Innovation, Anu Puvvada, the managing director of Innovation, and Kevin Bolen, the head of Advisory Strategy and Investments are KPMG’s top executives in the United States. Armughan Ahmad, president and managing partner of digital, Katie Bolla, co-leader of metaverse services and partner of customer experience and innovation, and Kareem Sadek, co-leader of metaverse services and co-leader of crypto assets and blockchain services, are among the executives of KPMG in Canada.