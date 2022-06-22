Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Falls More Than $124 Billion In Six Weeks
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently in freefall. Over $124 billion in capital vanished from the Ethereum (ETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) in six weeks.
Seven months ago, ETH reached its highest value ever at $4,891.70 on November 16, 2021. But it is now trading at around $1,100, which is less than 75.2% of its all-time high value.
The start of 2022 was unstable for the cryptocurrency market, particularly ETH, but in previous weeks, things have become much more complicated. However, the larger crypto market continues to fall due to macroeconomic uncertainty fueled by an unstable stock market, interest rate hikes, and the fear of crisis.
The Ethereum DeFi Market Is Deleveraging Dramatically
Glassnode, a blockchain analytics firm, released a report on June 17. The report was titled “The Great DeFi Deleveraging.” The report stated that over $124 billion in the capital had been drained out in only six weeks from the Ethereum DeFi market. As a result, its market value is deleveraging rapidly.
According to their statement, many reasons have sparked a wide range of margin calls, liquidations, and deleveraging. These reasons include worldwide monetary policy tightening, the growing strength of the US dollar, and decreasing values of risk assets.
Their analysis looks at some early warning signs that predict a drop in ETH usage and community demand after the November 2021 all-time high of ETH value.
They claimed that on-chain activity and Ethereum gas prices had decreased over six months. This indicates a drop in overall Ethereum network activity.
As stated in the report:
Across many facets of the Ethereum ecosystem, the demand profile has been waning, with general application usage in decline, and network congestion easing after the Nov 2021 ATH, and a cooling off of NFT markets becoming evident in recent weeks.
TVL on Ethereum Dropped By 60%
According to the report, Ethereum’s TVL (Total Value of All Ether) dropped by 60% in six weeks. The decline occurred in two stages. In May, the Terraforms Lab’s project collapsed and caused a $94 billion loss. And in June, ETH fell below $1,000, resulting in a $30 billion loss.
By the report, there have only been two higher magnitude deleveraging events:
The first being -46.0% associated with the recent LUNA collapse and -37.5% during the sell-off from the then-ATH set in May 2021.
The combined market valuation of the top four stablecoins USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI has now exceeded the market valuation of ETH by $3.0 billion.
Glassnode stated that the deleveraging event taking place is painful and is similar to a mini-financial crisis. However, they added that although this is difficult, it provides an opportunity to eliminate excess leverage and rebuild healthily.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fails to Maintain Short-Term Bullish Momentum
- Last week, Bitcoin miners sold approximately 9000 BTC to pay their operating expenses.
- A crucial bullish trend line with support around $21,175 was broken.
The Bitcoin (BTC) price surged beyond the $20,000 mark after a severe fall over the weekend. At $21,500, Bitcoin encountered resistance and has since retraced its losses. With a market capitalization of $390 billion at the time of this writing, the current Bitcoin price is $20,404. The 200-week moving average price level of $22,500 has to be reclaimed by Bitcoin for it to continue its upward trend.
The capitulation of Bitcoin miners reaches a new high. Last week, Bitcoin miners sold approximately 9000 BTC to pay their operating expenses. The movement from miner to exchange saw a significant increase. According to on-chain data provider Santiment, Bitcoin supply on the exchanges is at a 3.5-year low.
According to Santiment:
“The ratio of # Bitcoin’s supply continues to stay low at levels last seen in November, 2018. This is a good signal of limited future selloff risk. In the meantime, supply continues skyrocketing on to exchanges, indicating greater buying power”.
Bulls Trying Hard to Shift the Momentum
Investors might buy Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run since it is now selling at a 70 percent discount to its all-time high. Instead of waiting for the precise bottom to be found, long-term investors might begin Dollar Cost Averaging. Observing how long Bitcoin can maintain its current $20,000 support levels is a fascinating challenge.
From $ 22,950’s peak to $ 17,600’s low, there was a 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement. It took over $21,000 to get the price above the 100 hourly simple moving average (SMA), but it finally managed.
After a rise from the swing low of $17,600 to the high of $21,698, the price fell below the 23.6 percent Fib retracement line. On the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair, a crucial bullish trend line with support around $21,175 was broken.
Crypto Market Crash Pauses Commercial Deals With Sports Firms
The current downtrend of the crypto market has negatively affected financial institutions, particularly those dealing with digital currencies.
Currently, some firms are beginning to feel the heat from a different angle. This involves sponsorship deals between these digital currency companies and sports teams. This is particular to the crypto firms that have already spent hundreds of millions on the matter.
The Crypto Winter Takes Hold
As of 2021, the news reported that many digital currency firms invested billions of dollars in sponsoring sports. These companies had believed that the same would occur in 2022, only to wake up to the dawning of the downturn in the crypto market.
As the crypto winter takes hold, there have been records of losses for certain digital currency firms. This led them to make some hard decisions, such as trimming costs and staff headcounts. Moreover, companies that ventured into heavy sports deals are seeking ways to sustain their operations. As such, there is a need to cut down costs.
According to the reports, the digital currency exchange, FTX, drew back on the issue of offering a jersey patch for the Los Angeles Angel of MLB. This occurred some weeks back, seeing the tanking of the digital currency market. However, from the news, FTX had shelled out $135 million in March 2020 to rename the Miami Heat’s home.
Sources cited another example of a nixed deal resulting from the crypto market crash. This involved the patch deal between a crypto firm and the NBA’s Washington Wizards. Many crypto companies consider the Washington Wizards patch desirable.
This is because the regulators and politicians who supervise their games are more often in attendance. However, there was no response from the parties (Washington Wizards and FTX).
Past Sponsorships
Going further, Joe Favorito, a professor in charge of sports at the University of Columbia, made a statement about the situation. From his speech, there will be no announcement on sports partnerships or sponsorships until the bulls take over the market.
Furthermore, it was disclosed that vast amounts of money were poured into sponsorships deals during the last bullish market trend.
Some examples of crypto firms cited were Crypto.com, FTX, and Tezos. For example, sources noted that Crypto.com offered about $700 million to name the Los Angeles Lakers’ home for nearly 20 years. Furthermore, in March 2021, FTX offered $135 million, as stated earlier. This was intended to replace the name of the Miami Heat’s home arena with FTX Arena.
Moving on to Tezos, the company offered 27 million dollars annually to maintain the Manchester United uniforms logo. However, the current market trend does not change the firm deals between NFT companies and real-world products. This means that there are certain benefits still available to the related parties.
An example is Budweiser, a Golden beer manufacturer in partnership with Zed Run, a renowned horse racing platform. Another source example is Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT marketplace in partnership with ESPN. Again, the idea was to develop significant content for the sports television network.
LBank Exchange Will List GRN (G) on June 24, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GRN (G) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.
The blockchain industry has been a source of contention due to its wasteful use of power and resultant e-waste, which prevents them from acting as a viable alternative to the current centralized system or for wider adoption. To combat these issues, GRN Grid is designed as an energy-efficient, high performance, low fee smartchain that actively supports decentralization and security, through the use of its novel and unique Proof of Stake V2 algorithm. Its native token GRN (G) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing GRN Grid
As a smartchain built for a better future, GRN Grid is the solution to the carbon footprint of blockchain that actively promotes decentralization and security with its revolutionary Proof of Stake V2 (PoS2), all with a sustainability first approach. It is equipped with a fresh verification method with pooled validators for near instant transactions, and its Lighting Trail Verification (LTV) makes the network remain stable and scalable under any circumstances.
Since its technology enables green-only transactions, Grid emerges as the first smartchain to be created with the capability of operating entirely on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, Grid incorporates several notable features, such as an integrated payment and escrow system, swapping pools, and encrypted chat between users.
There is also GRN Wallet that is being deployed concurrently with the GRN Grid to immediately improve the usability of the Grid smartchain. The wallet application will be cross-platform and compatible with all major browsers. Furthermore, the GRN Wallet will be open source, and members of the GRN community will be allowed to develop their own wallets for the GRN Grid.
Grid’s objective is to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in blockchain technology and to provide every company and person with the opportunity to “go green” as soon as web3.0 is universally embraced. Additionally, the progressive distribution of GRN for validation supports sustainable development and discourages wealth build-up. These characteristics position GRN as a viable alternative to existing (de)centralized technology.
About G Token
The GRN (G) token serves as the native token on Grid with multiple use cases, including staking, paying for fees, voting for features, validators incentives, and shopping on the Grid (NFTs). Furthermore, it also promotes the adoption of renewable energy by the usage of GRN token in the operations of a renewable energy and mining company.
The total supply of G is 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for community fund, 10% is provided for early birds and private sale, 3% is provided for charity, 5% is provided for liquidity, 7% will be used for marketing, 10% is reserved by company, 8% is provided for product/tech growth, and the rest 7% is allocated to the partners.
G token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in GRN Grid investment can easily buy and sell G token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of G on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
