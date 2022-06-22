Blockchain
Ethereum Tops Near $1,200, Why Dips Could Be Attractive
Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,050 zone against the US Dollar. ETH traded close to the $1,200 resistance zone before it faced sellers.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,100 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could revisit the key $1,050 and $1,040 support levels in the near term.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum was able to climb above the $1,050 resistance zone. ETH even recovered above the $1,120 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Finally, the price surpassed the $1,150 resistance and traded close to the $1,200 level. A high was formed near $1,192 before the bears appeared. Ether price failed to continue higher and traded below the $1,150 level.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,192 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading below $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $1,120 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,150 zone. A clear move above the $1,150 resistance zone may perhaps push the price towards $1,200.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,250 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,320 resistance in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,120 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,060 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,050 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $880 swing low to $1,192 high. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $1,000 support zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,050
Major Resistance Level – $1,150
Cardano (ADA) Moved Upwards After Consolidation, What To Expect Next?
Cardano showed an uptrend after it was trading laterally, the coin has now settled above the $0.47 support mark. Over the past week, the coin gained 7.2% but over the last 24 hours ADA lost 1% of its market value. After the consolidation, the coin targeted its immediate resistance mark.
If the coin continues to remain at the current price level then bulls can be back in the market for a longer time period. The buyers also seem to be back in the market which has pushed ADA to show signs of relief.
If buying strength loses its vigour then, the coin can move to $0.45, post which the coin can trade as low as $0.40.
Even now the coin seems to be trading within a tight range, but the push above the $0.49 mark has displayed itself as a sign of bullishness. With consistent buying strength, Cardano can move past the $0.50 price mark.
Cardano Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
ADA was trading at $0.51 on the four hour chart after it broke past its consolidation phase. The closest support level of the altcoin stood at $0.47 but slight push from sellers can drag prices to $0.40. There was bullish signals on the four hour chart.
An ascending trendline points at bullishness (yellow). Push from buyers can help Cardano to rise to $0.52 and then to $0.56. To invalidate bearish thesis completely the coin has trade above the $0.56 for substantially long.
The volume of Cardano traded also shot up indicating that buyers were active in the market. The volume bar was green signifying bullish price action.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength painted consistent upward movement over the past few days. The Relative Strength Index painted the same picture, the indicator was well above the half-line. This reading is tied to bullishness as buyers have taken over the market.
Other technical also indicated buyers taking over. The price of ADA was above the 20-SMA line. A reading above which signifies that buyers were in control of the price momentum as they were responsible for driving it forward.
Related Reading | Cardano Resists Downward Pressure, Can ADA’s Price Push Bears Away?
ADA’s buying momentum showed positiveness on the four hour chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts price momentum and a trend reversal too. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and flashed green signal bars.
These green bars are buy signals for the coin, this meant that bullishness was present in the market. Other indicators too have shown strength in buyers.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility and they were parallel on the chart. Parallel Bollinger Bands means that price of the asset will hover around the same price range and that further indicates continued relief for the coin.
Related Reading | Will The Vasil Hard Fork Trigger A Cardano (ADA) Bull Run?
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Fresh Increase
Bitcoin struggled above the $21,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is trimming gains and might find support near the 100 hourly SMA.
- Bitcoin climbed above the $21,500 level before it faced sellers.
- The price is now above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,175 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could find bids near the $20,000 zone or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Price Dips
Bitcoin price started an upside correction above the $20,000 resistance zone. There was a decent recovery wave above the $20,200 and $20,500 levels.
The price climbed the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key downside from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low. Finally, there was a move above the $21,000 resistance zone and the price settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears were active above the $21,500 level. A high was formed near the $21,698 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $17,600 swing low to $21,698 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,175 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price is now trading below $21,000. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,550 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,000 and $21,220 levels.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $21,220 level might call for a move to $21,700. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,200 level in the coming sessions.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,220 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
The next major support is near the $19,650 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $17,600 swing low to $21,698 high. A downside break below the $19,650 support could restart downtrend in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,650.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,220 and $21,700.
XRP At $0.31, Will It Climb On The Upside?
XRP was consolidating between $0.24 and $0.33 for the last one week. The altcoin registered an upside over the last 24 hours. XRP registered demand which caused the coin to witness recovery on its chart.
The cryptocurrency market also registered an overall rise in prices as buyers were slowly re-entering the market.
The broader market despite increase in price is still in a fragile, hence it is difficult to ascertain whether XRP will continue its bullish stride in the long term.
At the current moment, XRP has secured the support level of $0.30. As price of XRP has constantly seen downfalls, it is quite natural that the coin might continue to witness relief rallies.
These rallies however, are brief and fade out soon. If XRP doesn’t continue to form higher highs then bullish trend might not be able to sustain the bulls in the market.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $958 Billion with a positive increase of 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
The altcoin touched yearly lows on it chart this month as the bloodbath continued to extend. At the time of writing, the coin was trading for $0.33. The price previously displayed consolidation as XRP traded between the $0.24 and $0.31 levels respectively.
Over the last 24 hours, the coin moved past the range and was priced at $0.33. The local support for the coin stood at $0.30 while the overhead resistance for XRP was at $0.38.
The $0.38 level has acted as stiff resistance as the coin barely managed to move above that aforementioned price level in weeks now. Volume of XRP traded rose significantly and the bar was in the red, this however, pointed towards bearishness in the market.
Technical Analysis
The coin flashed a considerable increase in buying strength, this has in return pushed the price north. The Relative Strength Index was seen above the 50-mark which is a sign of buying strength in the market. The technical outlook has painted a bullish picture but RSI over the last 48 hours, have seen dips which points towards fragile buying strength.
If XRP has to trade in the north, then the coin has to shoot above the $0.50 mark. For this however, the buying strength has to remain consistent. In accordance to the same, the price of XRP was above the 20-SMA, this meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Related Reading | XRP Consolidates, Is It Going To Retrace Now?
The Awesome Oscillator depicts the price direction and price reversal too. The indicator flashed green histograms which act as a buy signal. The effects of the buy signal reflected on the RSI as seen on the previous chart. Chaikin Money Flow also was positive on the smaller time frame.
This indicator points towards capital inflows and outflows. On the four hour chart, CMF showed increase in capital inflows and fall in capital outflows. Despite bullish signals on the charts, the altcoin was still fragile. Buying strength needs to remain stable and only then with considerable demand can the altcoin remain above the bearish zone.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Back At $21K After 75% Drop, Where Does It Go From Here?
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
