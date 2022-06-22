Finance
Facts About Alcoholism
Alcohol is one of the highly abused drugs around the world. According to the National Institutes of Health in 2012, more than 7.2 percent of adults have an alcohol abuse disorder. It corresponds to around 27 million individuals worldwide. Here are some alcoholism facts which every individual need to know-
It leads to short-term health hazards.
Abusing alcohol for short-term harm alcohol can cause severe damage to health apart from diseases. The injuries include accidents, homicides, falls, alcohol poisoning, sexual assaults. Individuals under the influence of alcoholism have inhibited judgments and decisions that can lead to harmful results.
It can also lead to long-term health effects.
The individual develops the medical conditions of long-term health hazards after the intake of alcohol for a quite long period of time. The hazards involve high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, digestive problems, memory loss, etc.
It relates to sexual assault and domestic violence.
Studies show that alcohol abuse is associated with sexual assault and domestic violence. But it doesn’t mean that alcohol abuse can make an individual do all these but force the individual to involve in these actions under alcohol influence.
Alcohol has effects on the fetus.
Pregnant women, if abuse alcohol, then they tend to put not only themselves in danger but also cause a risk to the unborn child. Abusing alcohol during pregnancy can cause Fetal Alcohol Syndrome leading to certain deformities in the child such as hyperactivity, difficulty in vision and hearing, poor coordination, heart problems.
It also affects children in the family.
Children of alcoholic parents are seen to have a higher risk of experience alcohol-related mental health issues. Since the parent here is too much involved in the addictive behavior, children here are more likely to experience repeated neglect, behavioral problems, relationship problems, emotional instability and various other mental health problems.
Genetics is not the only factor responsible for alcoholism.
A family history of alcoholics does put the child at a higher risk for alcoholism but there are also certain other factors such as environmental factors. These include peer pressure, the setting, parenting style, etc along with the genetic seen to contributing to alcoholism.
Alcohol abuse has caused around 5.9 percentage of deaths worldwide.
Alcoholism is one of the lifestyle-related cause of deaths worldwide.
According to the global survey in the year 2014, abusing alcohol caused around 3.3 millions of deaths per year.
Many people think alcohol addiction or alcoholism is a choice of the individual and fail to focus on the fact that not they are affected by it, but also affecting their loved ones.
Alcoholism is a brain disorder and not the matter of character. The above facts are provided with a hope to make people understand the effects of this addictive disorder. If you or your loved one is addicted to alcohol, then help their recovery from their addiction behavior as soon as possible.
The Great Divide – Cross Over Issues With First Generation Immigrants
I have a close friend who hates immigrants – especially from his own country of birth in Asian continent.
He himself is a first generation immigrant, mature in his profession and has done extremely well as a professional. You would think he of all people would value the contributions of all immigrants, and more so from his country of birth because they too have done well–and have come here legally. Some may have gamed the system by coming here as students and then got employer sponsorships, but everything done legally.
However my friend has a hard time understanding why most immigrants love the US more than the country of their birty. I think he sees America as the land of the grabbing, reaching, grasping mercenaries and therefore has created an artificial barrier which stops him from embracing the American culture, to the point where he dislikes anyone who embraces it. It does not help that he also had a bad marriage. I have not probed him about the issues relative to his marriage but few bits and pieces in talking about it lead me to believe he did not have an effictive lawyer and the outcome was, his wife cleaned his clock.
While my (distant) friend’s attitude could be defined as extreme this is a recurring, albeit uncommon theme among first-generation immigrants in the US. But so many of the immigrants, even those who have been studying, living and earning a living here for decades, seem to live in a cultural cocoon.
Unfortunately and tragically, this cultural divide has in rare cases led to violence and terrorism, perpetrated by seemingly ‘normal’ first generation immigrants.
The so called ‘ethnicity’ can sometimes keep us from finding the best of both cultures, our immigrant culture and the American culture. How do we bridge the divide?
Here are some practical tips.
1. Make a commitment to spend some time to learn about American culture–its history, practices, angularities and inhibitions. See if you can find similarities in your culture—believe me, there are many similarities no matter what your ancestry is.
2. Never let anyone denigrate your culture.
A person from southern Europe told me—“In our culture we revere the elderly. You Americans do not. The moment their needs born of ageing begin to impede upon your lifestyle, you put them in a nursing home.”
I told him while I admired his pride in his culture, his generalization of a culture based on some observed incidental behavior was wrong. I then pointed out how the Government and the private citizens were working hard to care for senior, the disabled and the veterans who had been hurt.
3. Let language be a uniter, not a divider. Be curious how other languages express emotions, places, how they name their babies, etc. Genuine curiosity is healthy and breeds respect.
4. Freely acknowledge that most immigrants contribute, do not take away resources. It is a fact, look it up.
You may have valid points against practices of other culture (for instance radical religious beliefs practiced by followers of one well known religion which tramples upon other religions and women are abhorrent and have kept its practitioners in poverty and decadence for centuries. But you will get nowhere criticizing it–the awareness must come from within that religion.
5. Celebrate important dates and events in other cultures with its followers.
In other words, the best advice I can give you to bridge the divide of culture is—CROSS THE DIVIDE. Humans everywhere have certain common values and attributes—good food, love for family, decency and of course money worries–capitalize on these.
Sputter Coater Market
Sputter Coater Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Substrate Type (Metal, Semiconductor, Glass and Others), Target Type (Compound, Metal and Others), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, R&D Institutes, Electronics & Semiconductor and Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).
Sputtering is a process used to deposit thin films of a material onto a targeting surface. It only happens when the kinetic energy of the bombarding particles is much higher than conventional thermal energies. Under the conditions of glow discharge, ion bombardment of the cathode occur, which results in the erosion of the cathode material and is termed plasma sputtering.
Please click the link to find report description and Table of Content in detail Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
It is expected to reach USD 869.47 Million by 2024 from USD 578.25 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Report includes assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Substrate type, target type, end-use industry, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.
The semiconductor substrate type segment is expected to witness significant market growth:
The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for semiconductors for numerous applications, such as automotive devices, consumer electronics, communication devices, and industrial electronics.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period:
This is due to the presence of number of electronics manufacturers, the major players, such as ULVAC and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation are situated in the region.
Scope of the Report:
By Substrate Type: Metal, Semiconductor, Glass and Others
By Target Type: Compound, Metal and Others
By End-Use Industry: Automotive, R&D Institutes, Electronics & Semiconductor and Others Sputter Coater Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America
Sputter Coater marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.
Some of them operating in the market are given underneath:
• ULVAC
• Buhler
• Quorum Technologies
• Cressington Scientific Instruments
• Oxford Instruments
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• Semicore Equipment
• PVD Products
• Plassys Bestek
• Denton Vacuum
• Kolzer
• Veeco Instruments
• SPI Supplies
• KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services
• Hind High Vacuum Company (HHV)
Know The Important Things Before Hire A Freelance Remote WordPress Developer India
If you are not aware of the real importance of web developer and web designers for your websites then you must read this article. In this article, you are going to find the several benefits of being good web designers.
You don’t have to add much special features and effects on the website but as a good website developer. You must know that is all the information is regarding the objects and products on the website. So, let’s find out the best ways to hire a web developer.
Your Web Designer Must Be Apart From All Others
Web designs must be of better quality. Yes, it must be as you need the attention of customers and graphics can be the best way to attract the customers but as a professional website designer, you must concentrate on appropriate details of the particular product. You can hire freelance remote WordPress developer India for the best web designing ideas.
Earning Customer Satisfaction
The very important factor that will decide that design is perfect or not is the number of customers that buy products from your website. People will only buy a product from your website when this customer would feel that this brand is safe and reliable for use. As you know that the first impression is the last impression and design is the first impression of your website and product.
An Attractive Website That Attracts Everybody
Any brand or company not looking for clicks on their websites. These brands are looking for visitors which will stay on their page for a good period of time. These companies know that the website designing must be very attractive and stimulating so that the visitor doesn’t feel bored while browsing or working on the page.
The Brand Uniqueness Must Be Trustworthy
Experienced and professional designers always think about the future. These designers create very easy and comprehensible visual language for your brand or company that will surely be reliable across different and amazing content. Brands or companies that have reliable visual language that owns have a memorable impression.
Consistent Companies
The brand or company will give the finest result if the partnership between the business owner and web designer is seamless. The freelance WordPress designer and plugin developer are the best for creating the unique designs for websites. These two personalities must have good communication. The business owner has to keep trust and faith on web designer because the web designer is the only who design the company website for online marketing.
The Content Must Be Clear And Genuine
The content on any website should be clear. The viewer must not face any kind of problem while reading information or details of products. The information must be in such a manner that a viewer should not get bored while reading the website content. Your web designer must use easy and comprehensible language because people are not actually interested in your writing skill they just want to see the products description and usage terms. Check out Freelancer Bhushan website for more info regarding web developing.
So, keep calm and choose the best website designer for your websites and make your sales high.
http://www.freelancebhushan.com/freelance-wordpress-development/
