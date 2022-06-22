Finance
Felony DUI 402 Reductions in Utah
Facing a felony DUI charge can be an intimidating experience, especially if you are remorseful about your offense and any tragedy it caused. However, in Utah it may be possible to reduce your felony charge to a misdemeanor conviction under Utah Code 76-3-402, also known as a Utah 402 reduction. Whether or not your case qualifies depends largely on the circumstances in your case, your attitude, the prosecutor’s opinion, and the testimony of any victims.
Reductions for misdemeanors under the 402 rule are barred by statute. Only felonies are eligible for reduction, either to a lower grade felony or to a misdemeanor. The DUI offenses that are felonies in Utah and thus eligible for 402 reduction are:
• First or second DUI with two or more prior convictions in the last 10 years
• Second DUI with previous felony DUI offense
• First or second DUI with previous automobile homicide conviction that occurred after 07/01/01
• DUI with Serious Bodily Injury 3rd degree
• Automobile Homicide – DUI resulting in death of another 2nd degree
Whether your specific case will be eligible for reduction is largely at the court’s discretion. The factors that will determine if you qualify for a 402 reduction include:
• If you complete all of your initially sentenced requirements and are successfully discharged from probation
• The prosecuting attorney’s stance on the matter
• The stance of any victims on the matter
• The nature and circumstances of the offense
• Your history and character
• If the court finds a lower offense is in the interest of justice
If you are on the Sex Offender and Kidnap Offender Registry for Utah, you will not be eligible for a 402 reduction until your registry requirements expire. If you are required to be a registered sex offender for life, you will not qualify for this reduction. An experienced Utah DUI defense attorney will be able to examine your case for 402 reduction eligibility as well as fight for obtaining the reduction.
Unless the prosecutor specifically agrees in writing or on court records to reduce your offense by two degrees, your 402 reduction will only be good for one degree off your offense. The court may not under any circumstances reduce a charge under Utah Code 76-3-402 more than two degrees. For DUI this means it is possible to:
• Reduce a third-degree felony (most felony DUI offenses) to a Class A misdemeanor
• Reduce a third-degree felony to a Class B misdemeanor with the prosecution’s support
• Reduce a second-degree felony (automobile homicide) to a third-degree felony
• Reduce a second-degree felony to a Class A misdemeanor
The offender will then serve his or her sentence in accordance with the new charge, although the name of the offense will not be altered. Also, any additional sanctions or statutory enhancements imposed on the original level of offense will count as a level of reduction if removed.
Once the 402 reduction is complete and you have completed your sentencing requirements successfully, your record is eligible to be expunged. A 402 reduction and a subsequent expunction, therefore, could greatly impact your ability to have a successful future and reduce your chances of recidivism.
What Is Net Neutrality and How It Can Affect Your Business
The subject of net neutrality has been the topic of many discussions on the U.S. forums and discussion boards since long now. To first understand why many businesses are so upset about the subject, you have to understand what net neutrality is.
What is net neutrality? According to an article in Business Insider, net neutrality prevents Internet providers from dictating the kinds of content users would be able to access online. Instead, Internet providers are required to treat all traffic sources equally. Why is this topic so controversial that the U.S. Court of Appeals had to weigh-in? Because Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast want to charge for use of their networks. Meaning, these providers will have the ability to pick and choose what consumers see online and to then charge content providers.
The internet speed is basically a fixed sum game. If your competition can afford to pay to drive on the fast lane, then by default your small business gets put in the slow lane. The deeper the pockets of the company, the more competition they can speed past on the way to new customers. Right now many small bloggers and start up websites are afforded the exact same opportunity to reach an audience as the big corporations. However, it is important that you understand what net neutrality is and how it can affect you. When you boil it down, net neutrality means that all data is equally accessible via the Internet. This means that regardless of whether you are a small accounting firm or one of the big name international firms, you have equal access to placing information and accessing other information via the web. You must also factor in things like advertising and marketing budgets to get the word out, but in terms of accessibility, you’re on a level playing field with the big dogs. If net neutrality goes out the window, so does that equal accessibility. Some things to consider:
Paying More For Better Access:
No net neutrality means that Internet service providers (ISPs) will be able to create tiers of accessibility, meaning they can start demanding more money for better accessibility. Smaller businesses with tiny budgets won’t be able to compete for access with the larger companies who can afford to pay the new fees. It also means that there’s nothing to stop big companies or competitors from paying ISPs to slow access to other sites, thus effectively putting them out of business.
Limited Access to Content:
ISPs will be able to limit what you have access to base on their own corporate interests. From Business Insider: “For example, Comcast would probably like to promote NBC’s content over ABC’s to its Internet subscribers. That’s because Comcast and NBC are affiliated. But net neutrality prevents Comcast from being able to discriminate, and it must display both NBC’s and ABC’s content evenly as a result. That means no slower load time for ABC, and definitely no blocking of ABC altogether.” If net neutrality is gone, there’s nothing to prevent corporate discrimination like this, meaning your window shopping for vendors may be limited to just those on Rodeo Drive. Your favorite information sources may not be as fully available to you as they are now.
Limited Access For Potential Clients:
While the previous example explained how you would be limited in what you could access (potentially increasing costs for your business as your options dwindle), it works the other way as well. Prospects will now have a harder time finding you as well. Entrepreneur likens this to when you buy cable TV: “Instead of being able to sell to anyone with an internet connection… entrepreneurs would find their customers limited to those who paid for the ‘internet package’ that covers access to their particular website. It would be like your cable TV plan: The more you pay, the more channels you receive.” In essence, your clients may only be directed to window shop Rodeo Drive and not realize there are more efficient and equally effective options like you out there.
Slower Load Times:
So let’s say ISPs don’t altogether block access to those sites that aren’t part of their approved network. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to incentivize you to visit their preferred sites. They can do this by interrupting streaming or slowing load times on websites that don’t pay a premium. The speed and reliability of a site can make or break you. Admit it, you’ve just decided to leave a page when it took more than a couple of seconds to load. That impatience is universal and could affect traffic on your website. And if you wanted to engage in video marketing and stream on your website, you might be up the creek without a paddle (slowly, very slowly drifting).
Leveraging Video Marketing:
SMBs that depend on video (such as YouTube, Netflix, etc.) as part of their marketing strategy could be impacted if net neutrality is eliminated. For instance, if your company streams videos to homes across the country, or if you want customers to view your company’s product videos, then there’s a probability you might be affected. Similarly, if SMBs can’t afford to pay ISPs to share their content, their prospective customers may be unable to view the product videos and may not be enticed to purchase their products. Moreover, the investment on producing and optimizing the videos will result in a financial loss. The FCC decision, thus, could have an impact on your SMB and how you are able to access the internet in the future.
As a small business owner, it’s important to understand net neutrality. The decisions being made could possibly have an impact on your small business and how you are able to access the Internet in the future.
The Most Effective Forms of Marketing For Law Firms
What are the most effective forms of legal marketing? We are currently at the tipping point of using technology to market law firms. Law firms are just beginning to use blogs and many are beginning to understand how to use web sites effectively for marketing. The key indicator is that firms are starting to list industries that they serve on their websites. In other words, instead of creating a website all about their credentials, they are focusing on their visitors. It is a classic marketing technique to focus on customers, and not what you are selling.
Until recently, law firm websites were all about themselves. Instead, they should focus on what their visitors want to buy. For example, clients don’t see themselves as customers of practice groups. Instead, they see themselves as members of an industry. Therefore law firms are doing smart marketing by listing industries they serve.
Can you give an example?
Sure. Take a look at Torys law firm in Toronto. It has video podcasts which just received an award for Marketing Initiative of the Year. Another example is Holland & Hart in Denver, which joined with Frontier Airlines to produce “Business Class,” a branded in-flight entertainment show spotlighting innovative clients.
How much should a law firm spend on marketing?
The rule of thumb is to spend 2% of gross revenues, not counting marketing staff salaries, on marketing and business development. Most firms grossly under spend and how much you pay a marketer depends on how big the city, how big the firm. Obviously bigger means more expensive. Marketers in small firms in small cities average $50,000 per year. Marketers in NYC at mega law firms earn $500,000. But I wouldn’t want the pressure.
Are lawyers aware of their costs per lead, per case retained and per settled case?
No, most lawyers aren’t that sophisticated yet. But I am advising them now to keep track of return on investment which will enable them to measure cost per lead.
As for cost per case – the cost of sales is something law firms don’t know; keep in mind they are just now getting into sales. For example. I worked with Chuhak and Tecson, a law firm in Chicago, and they spent $24,000 training 20 partners and within nine months they generated $1 million in new revenue – a 4,000% ROI. And that is typical. Another example: I trained a trial lawyer in Chicago whose revenues were $200,000 and within one year she multiplied them, all by herself, to $2.5 million. Frankly, that is amazing.
Is television advertising a thing of the past?
Most law firms never advertised on TV. But small-firm lawyers who have a volume practice – such as immigration and personal injury – need lots of clients to make money, and so they still use the TV and radio to attract clients.
What about blogging – how does that fit in?
Essentially a blog is a kind of website whose content is all text. The author will post a new item and the newest item goes on the top, while the older ones get pushed down. A Blog is a fantastic marketing vehicle because it establishes the author as an expert, an authority. Smart lawyers will pick one narrow, particular topic to focus on their blogs.
I’ll give you an example. Dennis Crouch, of Counsel at McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff in Chicago, has a blog called Patently-o and the site gets 50,000 visitors a week. He told me that his blog has brought in Fortune 500 companies and more importantly, referrals from lawyers he has never met. He writes about patents that were granted and has now made himself the national expert. And he’s been in practice only four years!
There’s no longer a need for the Yellow Pages – I tell my clients to cancel their ads and start a blog instead.
How did your business grow?
My consulting practice started in 2000 and has multiplied. I now have an office in Illinois and Arizona, an associate, a researcher and six Web sites. In my practice I’ve advised more than 60 law firms on business development and how to use technology for marketing. The largest firm I advised was Baker & McKenzie – at the time there were 3,000 lawyers in the firm and they have added another 400. The smallest firm was a husband and wife team in Peoria, Illinois.
How do people find you?
People find me though Google. My website is number one in “law firm marketing” and number one in Yahoo. When I get a call, and there are many each week, I ask how they find me and every caller usually says, ‘I looked you up on the Internet.’
I concentrate my own marketing on the Web. I operate www.lawmarketing.com, which is the LawMarketing Portal and it gets 100,000 visitors per month. I also operate the LawMarketing Store at www.lawmarketing.biz/store. I also run the LawMarketing Listserv and just to round it out, I operate the Professional Business Development Institute online. The LawMarketing Portal is an online magazine; the LawMarketing Store offers marketing books, CDs and research; the consulting site sells services, the Institute sells education and the Listserv sells community.
When a lawyer calls, what is the usual request?
- “Help, we need to do some marketing, all of our rainmakers are 70 years old!”
- “We just lost our number one client. We have to replace him – now!”
- “None of our young partners have ever opened a file.”
For all of the above, they need business development training. One method is to hold a one-day training retreat. I will visit the firm and make a presentation on sales and business development for an entire day, anywhere in the U.S. (and I have done technology marketing for almost all the major Canadian firms).
Secondly, I meet with the lawyers, one-on-one, and develop a personal business development plan.
Third, I will write the firm’s marketing strategy. The problem with many lawyers is that they want tactics – something done today – and won’t wait for a strategic plan.
In between assignments I present two web seminars per month, through http://www.pbdi.org. You just register online and it is presented on the web and by phone.
Gaze into your crystal ball – where is law marketing going?
I see it turning into sales. Marketing will raise your profile in the market and make you well known, but it is sales that bring in new business. In law, you don’t say “sales,” you say “business development.” That entails picking a target, developing a wolf pack to go after it and a long-term plan to acquire the target. You can see how pre-meditated this is.
Most law practices are composed of clients who sought them out. The lawyers didn’t pick the clients so many lawyers hate what they are doing. The new trend is to pick your clients and go after them.
Another trend is remote law practice. Most law practice comprises transactions, and that entails documents. A lawyer can be anywhere to write the document and the client can get the document on the web – there is no need to be anywhere specifically. That is how I work myself.
Have laptop, will travel.
Exactly. All you need is the Internet and a phone connection.
What about burn-out, how can you get lawyers excited about marketing?
The key element in my approach is: I ask them what they like to do in their practice. Then I ask what kind of people they like to work with. Next I’ll ask what activities are fun for them, such as boating or golf. Then we are going to mix in business development with what the lawyer does for fun. Finally, we turn to finding people whom the lawyer can help.
This is how lawyers should market: find someone you like, someone whom you can help in your particular field and get out there and have fun with them. What’s not to like?
Jobs for Felons in Information Technology – Find Out If You Are a Fit for These Felon Friendly Jobs
Information technology job opportunities for felons pay well and offer fast career advancement. IT jobs for felons do require extensive technical knowledge but the main advantage to IT jobs for felons is that demand for IT skills is high compared to other industries even during the current economic downturn.
According to the most recent study by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, IT jobs are expected to grow more than twice as fast as the average for all other occupations. This report takes into account the recent dot-com bust and recovery as well as outsourcing trends. In other words, even with the off shoring of IT jobs and the economic slump, the IT industry is still one of the leading growth industries in the U.S. today.
So what IT jobs for felons are available?
Information Technology is the study, design, implementation and management of computer-based information systems, chiefly software applications and computer hardware.
The IT jobs for felons that are in high demand include computer software engineers, network systems and data communications analysts, systems analysts, and network and systems administrators, again according to the Department of Labor’s report.
Since the IT field is quite large, there is no one personality type that is needed to succeed. There is room for introverted, both technical IT people and extroverted business or sales-oriented IT people.
However, the one quality that all IT people must have is a willingness to keep on learning. The software programs and computer hardware of today will be outdated in a few years so IT professionals must study new technologies constantly.
Jobs for Felons: Information Technology
Information technology is one of those career paths that are suitable for ex-felons because there are a lot of IT jobs for felons available due to the industry’s high growth rate.
If you apply for regular employment then you will definitely have to go through a background check. This can be a problem if the IT job involves handling a lot of sensitive information. Whether you will be able to land a job after the employer finds out about your past will depend on the type of felony, recency and evidence of rehabilitation.
One option you can look into is working freelance. No background checks will be involved since you will not be employed by any company or organization. Freelance IT jobs for felons simply entail looking for clients and working as an independent contractor. This has become very popular among felons because the internet has made it easier than ever before to find freelance IT job opportunities for felons online. You can even work from the comfort of your own home. This is a great option for people who want to spend more time with their families as well as those who have disabilities.
Jobs for Felons: Information Technology
Almost all colleges and universities in the U.S. have IT programs so you will not have any problems finding the right certification, diploma or degree program for you. You can choose to either study on campus or online.
The best high-paying IT jobs for felons do require a bachelor’s degree in information technology and/or certification so keep that in mine if you want to work for the top IT companies.
On the other hand, there are a few companies that offer on-the-job training although this is mostly for entry-level jobs.
For freelance work, you will need at least some certifications and probably an associate degree. Clients who hire freelancers will look at both qualifications and experience so once you have established a good IT work history you will be able to choose from among the better-paying IT jobs for felons.
Information Technology Jobs for Felons: Summary
Information technology jobs for felons are a good choice for ex-offenders because they pay well. IT is also a fast-growing industry with many job opportunities for felons. Information technology is a large field and people of all personality types can succeed in this type of work but you should be willing to learn and master constantly evolving technologies. In addition, you will need to finish a diploma or degree course in information technology to get the best jobs for felons available.
