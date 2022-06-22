Finance
How To Avoid The Great Immigration Myth Of 2010
Although there are several myths about immigration law, there is one myth that just occurred to me like a light bulb went off in my head. This myth is so interesting to me because I have been practicing immigration law for 10 years and I just now discovered this inconsistency about immigration law.
OUR CURRENT FACTUAL REALITY
Have you noticed that immigration officials, including USCIS and even Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE, these are the guys who arrest!) have attempted in every way to make their “services” available to the general public? For instance, most people know by now that uscis.gov has forms available online, and that they even have a 1-800 # where supposedly trained officers are there to “help” people fill out their forms and answer questions. As for ICE, they have even recently changed their website according to the recent news flash.
But the key here is that as an experienced immigration attorney, I have noticed that the only so-called immigration reform we are seeing these days in through strict immigration enforcement. In other words, Immigration is arresting and deporting people at alarming rate. In fact, TRAC, an agency that studies US Federal statistics, has been consistently reporting that immigration enforcement and immigration deportations are at an all time high!
In this year of 2010 under the Obama administration, DHS is proud to announce that almost 400,000 illegal aliens have been removed (i.e. deported) from the U.S. This number is astoundingly large, especially in comparison to previous years.
OK, SO WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Well, as I said, it occurred to me that USCIS and ICE are spending MILLIONS of dollars to drastically make access to immigration forms to the public layman easy to find. At the same time, the same government agencies are spending BILLIONS to deport and remove from the U.S. the same people that they are alleging to help.
So what does this mean for you? It means that when you are deciding the fate of yourself or your loved ones in the U.S., you must be smarter than the USCIS and ICE and consider the political environment we are in now. Money speaks, as the saying goes. So why is the U.S. government spending so much money on “improving” access and at the same time spending even more money to deport people?
The answer is simple and it is the great immigration myth of 2010. It is because the U.S. government knows that when a person from the general public files an application with USCIS or even worse, shows up at USCIS doorsteps by attending an interview without the presence of an experienced and licensed attorney, then that individual has effectively WAIVED all of his or her RIGHTS!!
Yes, that is correct. That under our current immigration system, there is NO protection for illegals who protest that they now need a lawyer. Even criminal defendants can attest, “I want a lawyer,” and the officer is required to stop questioning. Well, this is NOT the case for immigrants. I know from experience since I have heard from individuals who became my clients. They told me that when filed on their own and were arrested or being questioned by ICE or USCIS officers, the response from government officials to the plea of “I want a lawyer” is no response at all. The officer will continue to question, interrogate and even threaten severe consequences to the person himself or his or her family (deportation for all, children being taken away by social services, etc.) even if the person requests an attorney during that time.
So how do you avoid the great immigration myth? Hire a trained and experienced immigration lawyer from start to finish, as USCIS and ICE are NOT ALLOWED to contact individuals directly who have a lawyer on record. You need to OUTSMART immigration, so that you can secure you and your family’s future here in the U.S.
Symbiosis Distance Learning Courses Offered
The underlying concept of Symbiosis Distance Learning is rightly full-filled by modern ways of education which includes pre-recorded DVD lectures, self-learning and e-learning modes. These blended learning research and training methodologies facilitate not only Indian but also international students to seek the light of knowledge and spread in the darkest corners of ignorant regions in the world.
Courses in symbiosis distance learning are offered in specialized diplomas, advanced diplomas, certificate courses, single courses, corporate programs, and management development programs. Faculty of management facilitate the student with outstanding courses in business administration, human resource management, international business, insurance business, retail management, customer relationship management, supply chain management, entrepreneurship development, marketing management, financial management, quality control management, business law, business communication, management accounting and disaster management.
Faculty of information technology facilitates the students with post graduate diploma in information technology. Whereas, the faculty of law offers certificate program in cyber law, consumer protection act and right of information act. Faculty of humanities, education, and social sciences offers specialized courses. These courses comprise of post graduate diploma in educational administration, pre-primary teacher’s training, technical writing, creative writing and advanced diploma in creative writing English.
Online On-demand examination is the most convenient exam policy provided by Symbiosis distance Learning. This exam service facilitates the student to reserve a date, place, and time to appear in the examination. This examination service is not only conducted in India but also abroad. Hence, the equal facilities for local and abroad students make the learning and research process outstanding. Symbiosis distance learning course is prepared under tight scrutiny to enhance the innate qualities and refine the intelligence & capabilities of the students.
WiMax, VoIP, and the Metropolitan Area Network
The emerging IEEE 802.16 standard, commonly known as WiMAX, promises to deliver last mile wireless broadband internet access capable of carrying data intensive applications, such as VoIP and streaming video, to Metropolitan Area Networks, as well as sub-urban and rural communities. WiMAX is considered a disruptive technology, designed as an alternative to fixed line DSL and coaxial technologies, and with its 802.16e revision, the cell phone networks as well.
Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave AXcess will operate over licensed and non licensed frequencies using non line of sight (NLOS) and line of sight technologies, extending broadband coverage to cities and towns wirelessly via a metro area network. Additionaly, because of it’s far reaching capabilities and ease of implementation, wimax is the one technology likey to bridge the Digital Divide, connecting underdeveloped regions and sparsely populated rural areas much more cost effectively than deploying a wireline infrastructure.
WiMAX and WiFi Compared
The widespread adoption of the wireless LAN in the business community, as well as the emergence of WiFi hotspots in public areas, airports, hotels and cafes, has been of tremendous significance in providing mobility to business people and consumers alike. Thanks to the open standards guided by the 802.11 committee and the WiFi Alliance, WiFi technology is becoming ingrained in our society. WiMAX plans to take WiFi a step further.
While the two technologies may sound the same, they are from their conception designed for totally different applications. WiFi is a short range standard that was designed primarily as an extension of the local area network (LAN) to provide mobility for the end user. It operates over unlicensed frequencies and has a range of about 100 meters, depending on obstructions. Typically one access point will be connected to a fixed line network, either a wired LAN or a DSL/cable broadband connection, and the range can be extended by adding more access points at appropriate distances.
WiMAX, on the other hand, is designed to function as a carrier network, or a wireless Internet service provider (WISP), blanketing whole cities and regions with broadband Internet access comparable to DSL. Coverage in optimal conditions could reach 50 kilometers, but in reality are more like 5 km for users with NLOS customer premise equipment (CPE), or up to 15 km with a CPE connected to an external line of sight antenna.
As the older more established technology, the 802.11 WiFi has been used in a mesh topology to cover larger areas such as college campuses and municipalities, for example to connect the terminals in police vehicles to their database. The emerging 802.16 WiMAX will be better suited for larger deployments, and will in fact compliment the private WiFi networks by offering a cheaper and more secure Internet access for data and voice applications.
The WiMAX Standards: Fixed, Nomadic, and Mobile
The 802.16 standard developed by the IEEE envisions a fixed wireless broadband network operating in the spectrum range of 10 GHz to 66 GHz. Originally, only the licensed spectrum was addressed in this range, and line-of-sight multipath technology was dealt with by adopting OFDM as the standard. Subsequent revisions added the 2 GHz to 11 GHz band to the spectrum, and incorporated support for non-line-of-sight technologies and Quality of Service (QoS) techniques, a prerequisite for such time sensitive applications as voice and video.
The revision known as 802.16-2004(d) rolled up all the previous revisions and then added some. Most of these original issues dealt with the Physical and Media Access Control layers, and resulted in a standards list of optional and mandatory elements by which vendors could design their products.
The resulting fixed WiMAX standard has a data rate of up to 40 Mbps, support for half and full duplex transmission, improved QoS, and the incorporation of multiple polling techniques, ultimately reducing packet collisions and overhead.
Base stations are to support several different topologies, such as wireline backhauling, microwave point to point connections, and the ability for the WiMAX base station to backhaul itself by reserving a part of the bandwidth for that purpose.
By design, 802.16d would cater to the residential and small business markets offering wireless broadband access with speeds comparable to DSL. Enterprise markets could be served at T1/E1 data rates.
While this version of WiMax is called fixed, it is in all actuality nomadic. Users on a private WiFi network indoors could be passed off seamlessly to the publicWiMAX network when moving outdoors, their hardware determining the best network available. Devices on the WiMAX data network would include laptops, PDA’s, and smart phones equipped with an on board WiMAX capable chip or PC card, utilizing the spectrum for voice, data, video, and music transfers.
Nomadic WiMAX provides for limited mobility in that the range of coverage is handled by the same base station.
WiMAX Goes Mobile
With the adoption of the 802.16e revision in late 2005, all the hype has been on Mobile WiMAX, a technology designed to compete with the cellular networks.
With major support from manufacturers like Intel, Motorola, Siemens, and Nokia among others, mobile WiMAX is built on open standards and is purported to be 4 times faster than the cellular 3G technologies (EVDO, HSDPA). Significant cost savings can be achieved for voice applications by placing calls over the Internet through VoIP.
802.16e provides for fast and seamless handoffs between base stations, with a cell radius of about 3 miles, similar to cellular networks. The standard was ratified in late 2005, and real world applications are beginning to show up in 2007, with more robust development expected throughout 2008.
Because this technology is such a threat to the legacy telecommunications industry, it is no surprise that Sprint Nextel will be deploying WiMAX as opposed to EVDO in its 4G network. Sprint has been buying up much of the WiMAX spectrum, and has recently announced a partnership with Nokia to deploy WiMAX to four Texas cities by mid 2008. This is not their first WiMAX network, and telco’s around the globe have been doing the same.
The 802.16 standards are a work in progress, and as such, are subject to changes and revisions. As the standards committee works on the technology, the WiMAX Forum hopes to do what the WiFi Alliance did for the 802.11 standards, by promoting interoperability between components through testing, and offering WiMAX certification to vendors that conform to the 802.16 standards.
It should be noted that many of the WiMAX implementations at the time of this writing are proprietary, and thus do not necessarily follow the recommendations of the IEEE or the WiMAX Forum. The broadband wireless ISP Clearwire Communications has over 200,000 subscribers in 375 cites, and calls its service a “WiMAX-class solution, utilizing next-generation, non-line-of-sight wireless technology.” Other early adopters of pre-WiMAX technology are forging ahead, providing wireless broadband access to residential consumers and the small business market, with many companies climbing aboard the evolving standards bandwagon to assure interoperability and backwards compatibility of devices and applications.
Production Linearity – Eliminating the “Hockey Stick Syndrome”
Why is linear production so important? It’s simple; “It’s where the money is!” Scrap, rework, overtime and poor quality are all non-value-added costs that increased as a function of the famous “Hockey Stick Syndrome”. That is, as we delay our production schedule completions toward the end of the month (or worse, to the end of the financial quarter), there is a tremendous pressure put on Manufacturing that produces shop floor chaos that generates significant non-value-added cost. We usually end up making the production plan and financial forecast because the “Knights in shining armor” come through with a last minute, heroic performance. But, at what cost? Some companies actually give up 10 to 20% of their potential profit margins because they have developed and fostered a manufacturing team that perpetuates the “Hockey Stick Syndrome”.
Companies that continue to live with the end-of-the-quarter “push” will never achieve their full growth and profit potentials. How do you smooth schedules and achieve linear production? The challenge is in how to keep daily pressure on the critical path of schedule achievement. We need to have the visibility of all critical tasks and milestones from day one of the quarter and create team awareness and commitment to their timely achievement. Our manufacturing team must become sensitive and proactive in the execution of early production planning details and they must learn to apply their creativity and energy in a linear style. To be sure, up front planning and execution can yield amazing manufacturing results and lead to profitability beyond expectations.
The most effective production manager I’ve ever known used a huge magnetic board to schedule production planning details and monitor production linearity. An early focus on details, corrective actions and recovery planning was his management style. He would hold early morning meetings every day to status yesterday’s progress on the magnetic board and to establish the daily challenges. He was an expert at team dynamics and his people always new what they had to do and they were always provided the tools to get the job done. The combination of the magnetic board, the morning meetings and his team dynamics skills made this production manger an effective leader and an expert in achieving linear production.
Today many production managers are still trying to solve their linear production problem by pursuing a sophisticated computer software solution. Most companies are now using MRPII/ERP manufacturing systems to control their production environments. These systems do not provide a focus on the detail, up front tasks and milestones that are critical to linear production and consequently have not presented a solution to the “Hockey Stick Syndrome”. On the other hand, using an old magnetic board in this day and age of computer sophistication may not be an acceptable alternative. A good trade-off might be to develop a simple computer spread sheet specially designed to plan critical production milestones and to measure/monitor production linearity.
Using this daily schedule as the “bible”, the next step would be to retrain the “Knights in shining armor” to gradually shift their manufacturing paradigm from end-of-the-quarter “fire fighting” to daily proactive problem solving.
Finally, it is important to differentiate between shipment linearity and production linearity. In a widget, make-to-shelf manufacturing company that build substantial finish goods inventory and in highly engineered capitol equipment manufacturing companies the two linearity measurements will not be equal.
Shipment linearity may be more of a function of Sales’ bookings and customer’s preference rather than nonlinear production. Consequently, the measure of production linearity must be developed to measure the performance of the manufacturing process and not be influenced by Sales bookings or customer related shipment delays.
